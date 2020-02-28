Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 28 February 2020

Editor's Choice

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE? The Greek PM’s visit comes amid tensions with Turkey. Greece hopes to win Arab support in the face of Ankara.

News

Iran Developing Coronavirus Drug as Health Ministry Vows Surprising Response

Iran Developing Coronavirus Drug as Health Ministry Vows Surprising Response

An Iranian medical official says development of a drug and vaccine for the treatment of the novel coronavirus is underway in the country, as Iran’s Health Ministry has vowed that the country’s response to the epidemic will surprise the world.

Chinese Warship Fired Laser at American Spy Plane: US Navy The US military said a Chinese Navy ship fired a laser at an American surveillance aircraft flying over the Philippine Sea in international airspace

Nigerian Police Kill Teenage Opening Fire on Sheikh Zakzaky Supporters Nigerian police fatally shot a teenage boy while using live ammunition to disperse protesters demanding the release of jailed Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky in the country’s northwestern state of Kaduna.

34 Turkish Troops Killed in Syria’s Idlib: Report Scores of Turkish soldiers have been killed in Syria as Damascus forces, backed by allied fighters from popular defense groups, continue to score territorial gains in battles against foreign-backed terrorists in their last major bastion in the war-torn country.

Iran’s Response to Coronavirus to Surprise World: Minister Iranian health minister has vowed that the Islamic Republic would surprise the world with its way of dealing with a new coronavirus that has claimed more than two dozen lives since it break out in the country last week.

Uncertainty Looms ahead of US-Taliban Deal Signing The US and Taliban plan to ink an agreement on Saturday to secure American forces withdrawal from Afghanistan and starting talks between Kabul and the militants.

Iranian Student Says Instagram Closed His Account ‘Over Upbeat Coronavirus Post’ An Iranian student of journalism says the US-based social media platform Instagram has closed his account because he published a post that expressed hope about Iran’s efforts to contain a coronavirus outbreak in Iran.

US Imposes Sanctions on Senior Commander of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US has imposed sanctions on a senior commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a group known for its fight against ISIS terrorists in Iraq

Iran Leader Thanks Health Minister, Medical Staff for Battling Coronavirus Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has lauded “invaluable” efforts being made by the country’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki and entire health sector in the fight against a coronavirus outbreak.

Arab League Calls for Redeployment of Observers to Al-Khalil to Protect Palestinians against Israeli Crimes The Arab League urged redeployment of international observers to al-Khalil (Hebron) and other Palestinian cities to protect the Palestinians against Israeli crimes a year after the regime expelled the civilian observer mission from the occupied territories.

Iran to Mass-Produce Coronavirus Testing Kits in Near Future: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the Islamic Republic has developed the coronavirus testing kits that are undergoing final tests and will enter the mass-production stage in the near future.

Diplomat Slams Shameful Remarks of Dubowitz about Coronavirus in Iran Senior Iranian diplomat Abbas Araqchi condemned as “shameful and downright inhuman,” the remarks by Mark Dubowitz, CEO of of Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), about the spread of new coronavirus in Iran, Press TV reported.

Sanders Paints Israeli Regime’s Premier Netanyahu as ’Reactionary Racist’ Bernie Sanders has called Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu a “reactionary racist,” days after the US Democratic presidential candidate said he would skip the annual conference by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Russia Blames Turkey for Helping Foreign Militants Enter Libya Russia blamed Turkey for helping foreign militants cross into Libya, the Interfax news agency reported.

Three More Chinese Regions Lower Emergency Response Level as Coronavirus Threat Recedes Chinese government has downgraded emergency response level in Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang and the southwestern province of Sichuan after assessing that health risks from the coronavirus outbreak have receded.

UNSC Renews Yemen Sanctions The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has renewed sanctions’ regime against war-torn Yemen for another year despite criticisms by Russia and China that the document fails to meet their concerns.

Trump Confirmed Iran Hates ISIS, US Stole Syrian Oil: Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister highlighted a confession by US President Donald Trump that the Islamic Republic hates the ISIS terrorist group, and that the presence of American forces in Syria was for plundering the Arab country’s oil resources.

Hindu Mob Sets Mosque on Fire in Indian Capital A mob of racist Hindu men set a mosque on fire in the Indian capital, New Delhi, during clashes over a citizenship law that is deemed biased against Muslims.

US, India Ink Military Deal Worth $3 Billion: Trump The US President and the Indian Prime Minister signed a $3 billion military deal on Tuesday.

Egyptian Dictator Hosni Mubarak Dies at 91 Former Egyptian dictator Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 91, state television said on Tuesday, weeks after undergoing surgery.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Chinese Warship Fired Laser at American Spy Plane: US Navy

How Is Relationship Between Saudi Government, Religious Apparatus?

Iran Developing Coronavirus Drug as Health Ministry Vows Surprising Response

34 Turkish Troops Killed in Syria’s Idlib: Report

Iran’s Response to Coronavirus to Surprise World: Minister

Nigerian Police Kill Teenage Opening Fire on Sheikh Zakzaky Supporters

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis

Coronavirus Cases More Than Double in South Korea, Total Now 433

US Democracy Oligarchy Where Billionaires Are Buying Elections

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip?

Corona Kills 150 More in China, Cases Spike Globally

Sanders Slam Russia for Reportedly Meddling in US 2020 Elections

Principalists Leading Iran’s Parliamentary Elections: Partial Results

Tripoli Govt Invites US to Redeploy Troops to NATO-Ravaged Libya to Deter Russia

Erdogan Confirms Death of Several Turkish Troops in Libya

Iraq’s PMF Appoints New Deputy Commander after Muhandis Assassination

Four Die in Iran after Testing Positive for Coronavirus

China Reports Sharp Fall in New Coronavirus Cases, Deaths

Pentagon Rises to 110 Number of US Troops Injured in Iran Retaliatory Strike

US, India Ink Military Deal Worth $3 Billion: Trump

Trump Confirmed Iran Hates ISIS, US Stole Syrian Oil: Foreign Minister

UNSC Renews Yemen Sanctions

Yemenis Hold Massive Protest against Trump’s Plot on Palestine

Tripoli Govt Invites US to Redeploy Troops to NATO-Ravaged Libya to Deter Russia

Coronavirus Cases More Than Double in South Korea, Total Now 433

US Air Force Suicides Spiked by Record 33% in 2019

China Cronovirus Toll Reaches 258, Study Estimates 75,800 Infected

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip?

Kuwait’s Parliament Speaker Throws Trump’s Pro-Israeli Plan in Dustbin

France Slams Turkey for Breaching Berlin Agreement on Libya

UAE Promised Sudanese Jobs But Took Them to War in Libya, Yemen

Erdogan Confirms Death of Several Turkish Troops in Libya

Syria Reopens Newly–Liberated Damascus-Aleppo Highway to Traffic

Slow Death: Israeli Dams Flood Gaza Crops Ahead of Harvest

Oil Prices Drop 4% on Demand Concerns as Virus Spreads

First Cronovirus Death Reported Outside China

Iran Leader Thanks Nation for ’Shining in Election Test’

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Iran Developing Coronavirus Drug as Health Ministry Vows Surprising Response

Friday 28 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Developing Coronavirus Drug as Health Ministry Vows Surprising Response
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

An Iranian medical official says development of a drug and vaccine for the treatment of the novel coronavirus is underway in the country, as Iran's Health Ministry has vowed that the country's response to the epidemic will surprise the world.

Alireza Jalali, the head of Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences, says the “scientific committees of Baqiyatallah University have been activated since last week in order to develop a definitive drug for the novel coronavirus.”

“During the past week, three new projects were launched for production of vaccine and definitive drug for coronavirus. We expect the projects to yield serious results,” he noted.

He said the first project is aimed at producing a genetics-based drug for the new coronavirus, Covid-19. The Health Ministry and the research department of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) are working on this project, which is expected to yield results in three to six months.

The second project, development of vaccine, will successfully finish in three to five months, and the third project will focus on development of an herbal medicine for Covid-19 patients, he added.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour announced on Friday that coronavirus testing kits developed by Iranian experts at the Defense Ministry will receive final approvals in coming days, and will be mass-produced and supplied to laboratories across the country.

Earlier, Iran's Health Minister Saeid Namaki had vowed that the country would surprise the world with its dealing with the coronavirus that has claimed more than two dozen lives since its breakout in the country last week.

Saeid Namaki made the remarks in a letter to the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Thursday.

Chin’s aid arrives in Iran

China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hua Chunying on Friday tweeted that the first batch of his country’s aid for Iran has arrived in the country, vowing that more will follow in the future.

“Sad to hear bad news in #Iran. 1st batch of Chinese assistance already arrived and more sure to follow. We are with you, Iran! Be strong, Iran! Hang in there, Iran! #COVID19”

Iran has 245 confirmed coronavirus infections and 26 deaths as of Thursday noon local time, becoming the fourth most-affected country, behind China, South Korea and Italy.

The disease has also infected several high-ranking officials, including four lawmakers, the country’s vice-president for women affairs, and a deputy health minister.

The government has adopted contingency measures to deal with the surge in the number of infections, including closure of schools and universities in several provinces.

For the first time in decades, Friday prayers have been cancelled in 23 provincial capitals out of 31, while authorities have imposed tighter restrictions on arrivals of foreign nationals, especially those from China.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Coronavirus

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Winter in Syrian Refugee Camps
China Has Built Over 20 Mass Quarantine Centers For Coronavirus Patients In Wuhan
Israeli Regime Troops Clash with Palestinian Protesters in Nablus
Indonesian Muslims Protests Save Palestine in Aceh
Winter in Syrian Refugee Camps

Winter in Syrian Refugee Camps

17 Dead, Dozens Injured in New Delhi Clashes between Supporters, Opponents of New Citizenship Law
Israeli Regime Forces Fatally Shoot Palestinian Man in Al-Quds
Yemeni Forces Unveil Four Advanced Domestically-Built Missile Defense Systems
Israeli Regimes Bulldozer Hits Palestinian Protester with Boulder