Iran Developing Coronavirus Drug as Health Ministry Vows Surprising Response

An Iranian medical official says development of a drug and vaccine for the treatment of the novel coronavirus is underway in the country, as Iran's Health Ministry has vowed that the country's response to the epidemic will surprise the world.

Alireza Jalali, the head of Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences, says the “scientific committees of Baqiyatallah University have been activated since last week in order to develop a definitive drug for the novel coronavirus.”

“During the past week, three new projects were launched for production of vaccine and definitive drug for coronavirus. We expect the projects to yield serious results,” he noted.

He said the first project is aimed at producing a genetics-based drug for the new coronavirus, Covid-19. The Health Ministry and the research department of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) are working on this project, which is expected to yield results in three to six months.

The second project, development of vaccine, will successfully finish in three to five months, and the third project will focus on development of an herbal medicine for Covid-19 patients, he added.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour announced on Friday that coronavirus testing kits developed by Iranian experts at the Defense Ministry will receive final approvals in coming days, and will be mass-produced and supplied to laboratories across the country.

Earlier, Iran's Health Minister Saeid Namaki had vowed that the country would surprise the world with its dealing with the coronavirus that has claimed more than two dozen lives since its breakout in the country last week.

Saeid Namaki made the remarks in a letter to the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Thursday.

Chin’s aid arrives in Iran

China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hua Chunying on Friday tweeted that the first batch of his country’s aid for Iran has arrived in the country, vowing that more will follow in the future.

“Sad to hear bad news in #Iran. 1st batch of Chinese assistance already arrived and more sure to follow. We are with you, Iran! Be strong, Iran! Hang in there, Iran! #COVID19”

Iran has 245 confirmed coronavirus infections and 26 deaths as of Thursday noon local time, becoming the fourth most-affected country, behind China, South Korea and Italy.

The disease has also infected several high-ranking officials, including four lawmakers, the country’s vice-president for women affairs, and a deputy health minister.

The government has adopted contingency measures to deal with the surge in the number of infections, including closure of schools and universities in several provinces.

For the first time in decades, Friday prayers have been cancelled in 23 provincial capitals out of 31, while authorities have imposed tighter restrictions on arrivals of foreign nationals, especially those from China.