  Friday 28 February 2020

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE? The Greek PM’s visit comes amid tensions with Turkey. Greece hopes to win Arab support in the face of Ankara.

Nigerian Police Kill Teenage Opening Fire on Sheikh Zakzaky Supporters

Nigerian Police Kill Teenage Opening Fire on Sheikh Zakzaky Supporters

Nigerian police fatally shot a teenage boy while using live ammunition to disperse protesters demanding the release of jailed Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky in the country’s northwestern state of Kaduna.

34 Turkish Troops Killed in Syria’s Idlib: Report Scores of Turkish soldiers have been killed in Syria as Damascus forces, backed by allied fighters from popular defense groups, continue to score territorial gains in battles against foreign-backed terrorists in their last major bastion in the war-torn country.

Iran’s Response to Coronavirus to Surprise World: Minister Iranian health minister has vowed that the Islamic Republic would surprise the world with its way of dealing with a new coronavirus that has claimed more than two dozen lives since it break out in the country last week.

Uncertainty Looms ahead of US-Taliban Deal Signing The US and Taliban plan to ink an agreement on Saturday to secure American forces withdrawal from Afghanistan and starting talks between Kabul and the militants.

Iranian Student Says Instagram Closed His Account ‘Over Upbeat Coronavirus Post’ An Iranian student of journalism says the US-based social media platform Instagram has closed his account because he published a post that expressed hope about Iran’s efforts to contain a coronavirus outbreak in Iran.

US Imposes Sanctions on Senior Commander of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US has imposed sanctions on a senior commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a group known for its fight against ISIS terrorists in Iraq

Iran Leader Thanks Health Minister, Medical Staff for Battling Coronavirus Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has lauded “invaluable” efforts being made by the country’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki and entire health sector in the fight against a coronavirus outbreak.

Arab League Calls for Redeployment of Observers to Al-Khalil to Protect Palestinians against Israeli Crimes The Arab League urged redeployment of international observers to al-Khalil (Hebron) and other Palestinian cities to protect the Palestinians against Israeli crimes a year after the regime expelled the civilian observer mission from the occupied territories.

Iran to Mass-Produce Coronavirus Testing Kits in Near Future: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the Islamic Republic has developed the coronavirus testing kits that are undergoing final tests and will enter the mass-production stage in the near future.

Diplomat Slams Shameful Remarks of Dubowitz about Coronavirus in Iran Senior Iranian diplomat Abbas Araqchi condemned as “shameful and downright inhuman,” the remarks by Mark Dubowitz, CEO of of Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), about the spread of new coronavirus in Iran, Press TV reported.

Sanders Paints Israeli Regime’s Premier Netanyahu as ’Reactionary Racist’ Bernie Sanders has called Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu a “reactionary racist,” days after the US Democratic presidential candidate said he would skip the annual conference by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Russia Blames Turkey for Helping Foreign Militants Enter Libya Russia blamed Turkey for helping foreign militants cross into Libya, the Interfax news agency reported.

Three More Chinese Regions Lower Emergency Response Level as Coronavirus Threat Recedes Chinese government has downgraded emergency response level in Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang and the southwestern province of Sichuan after assessing that health risks from the coronavirus outbreak have receded.

UNSC Renews Yemen Sanctions The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has renewed sanctions’ regime against war-torn Yemen for another year despite criticisms by Russia and China that the document fails to meet their concerns.

Trump Confirmed Iran Hates ISIS, US Stole Syrian Oil: Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister highlighted a confession by US President Donald Trump that the Islamic Republic hates the ISIS terrorist group, and that the presence of American forces in Syria was for plundering the Arab country’s oil resources.

Hindu Mob Sets Mosque on Fire in Indian Capital A mob of racist Hindu men set a mosque on fire in the Indian capital, New Delhi, during clashes over a citizenship law that is deemed biased against Muslims.

US, India Ink Military Deal Worth $3 Billion: Trump The US President and the Indian Prime Minister signed a $3 billion military deal on Tuesday.

Egyptian Dictator Hosni Mubarak Dies at 91 Former Egyptian dictator Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 91, state television said on Tuesday, weeks after undergoing surgery.

Sanders Proposes Government-Funded Child Care, Questions $ US Military Budget US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders proposed on Monday spending $1.5 trillion over 10 years to create a universal child care and early education system, to be funded by taxing the wealthiest Americans.

Iran Will Soon Contain Spread of Coronavirus, Most Patients Getting Better Medical officials have assured that Iran will, in the near future, rein in the spread of a flu-like virus originating from China, and that conditions of most of the patients diagnosed with the new coronavirus have improved.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
34 Turkish Troops Killed in Syria's Idlib: Report

Friday 28 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
34 Turkish Troops Killed in Syria's Idlib: Report

Turkey Will Not Withdraw from Syria's Idlib until Attacks by Damascus Stop: Erdogan

Will Turkey Enter War With Syrian Government?

Turkey Threatens to Use Military Force If Syrian Army Continues Operations in Idlib

Alwaght- Scores of Turkish soldiers have been killed in Syria as Damascus forces, backed by allied fighters from popular defense groups, continue to score territorial gains in battles against foreign-backed terrorists in their last major bastion in the war-torn country.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that 34 Turkish soldiers had been killed in airstrikes in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib on Thursday.

The Britain-based monitor further noted that the casualties took place in a district located between the town of al-Bara, located in the Zawiya Mountain, and Billion town.

The report came hours after Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a speech aired on the private Turkish-language NTV television news network that three Turkish troops had been killed in Idlib.

“The developments in Idlib are now in favor [of Turkey],” he added at the opening ceremony of the ruling Justice and Development Party’s Politics Academy conference.

The fighting in Idlib is still ongoing, Erdogan said, adding that Turkey and Russia continue negotiations in the meanwhile.

Erdogan went on to claim that Turkey’s involvement in Syria is completely legal under the scope of the Adana agreement signed between Ankara and Damascus decades ago.

The Adana Interstate Agreement on Combating Terrorism was signed between Turkey and Syria on October 20, 1998. It clearly stated that the Damascus government would not allow any activities of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group on Syrian soil, and would block any terror activities that could threaten Turkey's sovereignty.

Erdogan holds emergency meeting over Syria's Idlib

Meanwhile, Erdogan chaired an emergency security meeting late on Thursday to evaluate the latest developments in Syria’s Idlib region.

LATEST — Erdoğan convenes emergency meeting over Idlib tensions; Communications Directorate says 1709 Assad regime soldiers have been neutralized so farhttps://t.co/F2Elo0n7MG

— DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) February 27, 2020

Turkish security sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told pro-government and English-language Daily Sabah newspaper that all ministers and senior officials were present in the meeting.

Russia accuses Turkey of illegally sending strike drones to Idlib

Separately, Russia's Defense Ministry has accused Turkey of illegally sending strike drones into Syria's Idlib region to support Takfiri militants fighting Syrian government forces, and of providing artillery support for them.

Earlier, a military source said Turkish military forces were using shoulder-fired missiles to shoot down Russian and Syrian military aircraft in Idlib as heavy fighting continues in the area.

 “Syrian and Russian planes are stopping militants again and again. But the sky above Idlib is also dangerous. The militants and Turkish specialists are actively using portable air defense systems,” Russia’s state-owned Rossiya 24 television news network reported on Thursday.

The report noted that Russian and Syrian planes were therefore being forced to take countermeasures after they carry out a string of airstrikes against militant positions in the region.

Turkish military strikes northern Syria after soldiers killed in Idlib airstrikes

Furthermore, Turkish military forces have fired barrages of missiles at targets in Syria's west-central province of Hama, the northwestern towns of Kafr Nabl and Zahraa as well as the strategic western coastal city of Latakia in response to an airstrike blamed on Damascus in Idlib region that killed thirty-four Turkish soldiers.

Russia: Turkey’s non-commitment to Sochi agreement behind deterioration of Idlib situation

Moreover, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has blamed Turkey’s non-commitment to the Sochi agreement for the exacerbation of fighting in Syria’s Idlib region.

“The area has turned into a stronghold for the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist coalition, and we believe that one of the main reasons behind the deterioration of the situation (in Idlib) is the failure to comply with the Russian-Turkish memorandum signed (in the Russian resort city of Sochi) on September 17, 2018,” the Arabic service of Russia’s Sputnik news agency quoted her as saying in Moscow on Thursday.

Under the Sochi agreement, all militants in the demilitarized zone that surrounds Idlib, and also parts of the provinces of Aleppo and west-central province of Hama, were supposed to pull out heavy arms by October 17, 2018, with the Takfiri groups having to withdraw two days earlier.

Zakharova highlighted even though Russia's military declared a ceasefire between Syria's warring sides in Idlib province on January 9, foreign-backed militants continue to shell nearby residential areas and Syrian army positions.

‘Some countries seeking to turn Security Council into NATO platform to support Turkish aggression’

Additionally, Syria's Ambassador to the United Nations Bashar al-Jaafari says some countries are seeking to turn the Security Council into a platform for the US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to support the Turkish aggression on Syrian territories.

Speaking at a council’s session in New York on Thursday, Jaafari said the complete liberation of the strategic northwestern city of Aleppo has given local residents a sense of security.

The top diplomat then called on countries that hold sway over the Ankara government and Takfiri militants operating inside Syria to force them into allowing nearly a million displaced Syrians to return home.

Jaafari then criticized Syria’s disappointment with the World Health Organization’s delay in dispatching necessary medical supplies to Syria, emphasizing that the Damascus government together with international non- governmental organizations and the UN has been providing humanitarian aid, social support, healthcare and basic needs to millions of Syrians.

“Syria stresses once again its categorical rejection of any Turkish or foreign illegitimate presence on its lands, and calls for the cessation of Turkish hostile acts and its support for terrorism in Syria,” he said.

Jaafari concluded that Erdogan and Turkish UN ambassador Ayşe Cihan Sultanoğlu have no right to talk on behalf of Syrian people, as Ankara supports terrorism in Syria and continues attacking the territories of the crisis-hit Arab country.

Syrian air defense forces shoot down Turkish drone in Idlib

In another development, the Russian military announced on Thursday evening that Syrian air defense units had intercepted and targeted a Turkish strike drone after it violated the Syrian airspace and was preparing to carry out strikes against the positions of government forces in Maarzaf area of Idlib.

This picture taken on February 25, 2020 shows the wreckage of an unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to the Turkish military after it was intercepted and targeted by Syrian forces in the skies over Dadikh village, northwestern province of Idlib. (Photo by SANA)

Heath of the ministry’s Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev, said Ankara keeps violating the Sochi deal as regards a demilitarized zone in northern Syria.

“In violation of the Sochi accords, the Turkish side continues to support the actions of illegal armed groups in the Idlib de-escalation zone by artillery fire and the use of reconnaissance and strike drones in attacks on Syrian army units,” Zhuravlev noted.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Turkey Syria Idlib Russia

