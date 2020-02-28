Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 28 February 2020

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country's foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria's Idlib.

What's Driven Israeli Security Officials' Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

What's Driving Greek PM's Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE? The Greek PM's visit comes amid tensions with Turkey. Greece hopes to win Arab support in the face of Ankara.

Nigerian Police Kill Teenage Opening Fire on Sheikh Zakzaky Supporters

Nigerian Police Kill Teenage Opening Fire on Sheikh Zakzaky Supporters

Nigerian police fatally shot a teenage boy while using live ammunition to disperse protesters demanding the release of jailed Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky in the country’s northwestern state of Kaduna.

34 Turkish Troops Killed in Syria’s Idlib: Report Scores of Turkish soldiers have been killed in Syria as Damascus forces, backed by allied fighters from popular defense groups, continue to score territorial gains in battles against foreign-backed terrorists in their last major bastion in the war-torn country.

Iran’s Response to Coronavirus to Surprise World: Minister Iranian health minister has vowed that the Islamic Republic would surprise the world with its way of dealing with a new coronavirus that has claimed more than two dozen lives since it break out in the country last week.

Uncertainty Looms ahead of US-Taliban Deal Signing The US and Taliban plan to ink an agreement on Saturday to secure American forces withdrawal from Afghanistan and starting talks between Kabul and the militants.

Iranian Student Says Instagram Closed His Account ‘Over Upbeat Coronavirus Post’ An Iranian student of journalism says the US-based social media platform Instagram has closed his account because he published a post that expressed hope about Iran’s efforts to contain a coronavirus outbreak in Iran.

US Imposes Sanctions on Senior Commander of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US has imposed sanctions on a senior commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a group known for its fight against ISIS terrorists in Iraq

Iran Leader Thanks Health Minister, Medical Staff for Battling Coronavirus Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has lauded “invaluable” efforts being made by the country’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki and entire health sector in the fight against a coronavirus outbreak.

Arab League Calls for Redeployment of Observers to Al-Khalil to Protect Palestinians against Israeli Crimes The Arab League urged redeployment of international observers to al-Khalil (Hebron) and other Palestinian cities to protect the Palestinians against Israeli crimes a year after the regime expelled the civilian observer mission from the occupied territories.

Iran to Mass-Produce Coronavirus Testing Kits in Near Future: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the Islamic Republic has developed the coronavirus testing kits that are undergoing final tests and will enter the mass-production stage in the near future.

Diplomat Slams Shameful Remarks of Dubowitz about Coronavirus in Iran Senior Iranian diplomat Abbas Araqchi condemned as “shameful and downright inhuman,” the remarks by Mark Dubowitz, CEO of of Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), about the spread of new coronavirus in Iran, Press TV reported.

Sanders Paints Israeli Regime’s Premier Netanyahu as ’Reactionary Racist’ Bernie Sanders has called Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu a “reactionary racist,” days after the US Democratic presidential candidate said he would skip the annual conference by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Russia Blames Turkey for Helping Foreign Militants Enter Libya Russia blamed Turkey for helping foreign militants cross into Libya, the Interfax news agency reported.

Three More Chinese Regions Lower Emergency Response Level as Coronavirus Threat Recedes Chinese government has downgraded emergency response level in Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang and the southwestern province of Sichuan after assessing that health risks from the coronavirus outbreak have receded.

UNSC Renews Yemen Sanctions The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has renewed sanctions’ regime against war-torn Yemen for another year despite criticisms by Russia and China that the document fails to meet their concerns.

Trump Confirmed Iran Hates ISIS, US Stole Syrian Oil: Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister highlighted a confession by US President Donald Trump that the Islamic Republic hates the ISIS terrorist group, and that the presence of American forces in Syria was for plundering the Arab country’s oil resources.

Hindu Mob Sets Mosque on Fire in Indian Capital A mob of racist Hindu men set a mosque on fire in the Indian capital, New Delhi, during clashes over a citizenship law that is deemed biased against Muslims.

US, India Ink Military Deal Worth $3 Billion: Trump The US President and the Indian Prime Minister signed a $3 billion military deal on Tuesday.

Egyptian Dictator Hosni Mubarak Dies at 91 Former Egyptian dictator Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 91, state television said on Tuesday, weeks after undergoing surgery.

Sanders Proposes Government-Funded Child Care, Questions $ US Military Budget US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders proposed on Monday spending $1.5 trillion over 10 years to create a universal child care and early education system, to be funded by taxing the wealthiest Americans.

Iran Will Soon Contain Spread of Coronavirus, Most Patients Getting Better Medical officials have assured that Iran will, in the near future, rein in the spread of a flu-like virus originating from China, and that conditions of most of the patients diagnosed with the new coronavirus have improved.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Iran’s Response to Coronavirus to Surprise World: Minister

Friday 28 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Iran’s Response to Coronavirus to Surprise World: Minister

Alwaght- Iranian health minister has vowed that the Islamic Republic would surprise the world with its way of dealing with a new coronavirus that has claimed more than two dozen lives since it break out in the country last week.

Saeid Namaki made the remarks in a letter addressed to the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei on Thursday, Press TV reported.

The letter came after Ayatollah Khamenei thanked Namaki and all medical personnel across Iran for their efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The minister said in his letter that all government departments had joined in the fight against coronavirus in a “unique show” of solidarity.

“This, without any question, would surprise the entire world when the disease is brought to its knees,” wrote Namaki.

He said that Iran’s swift response to the coronavirus outbreak had come despite the growing economic pressure on the country due to the American sanctions.

The minister said that medical personnel across the Iranian health system were replicating heroic efforts shown during the massive floods that affected parts of the country in March and April.

Iran has become a hotspot for the spread of coronavirus more than a month after it began in central China.

Authorities say nearly 250 have tested positive for the disease while putting the death toll at 26 as of Thursday noon local time.  

The government has adopted contingency measures to deal with the surge in the number of infections, including a week-long closure of schools in several provinces.

For the first time in decades, Friday prayers have been cancelled in 23 provincial capitals out of 31, while authorities have imposed tighter restrictions on arrivals of foreign nationals, especially those from China.

 

