How Is Relationship Between Saudi Government, Religious Apparatus?

  Friday 28 February 2020

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE? The Greek PM’s visit comes amid tensions with Turkey. Greece hopes to win Arab support in the face of Ankara.

Iran Developing Coronavirus Drug as Health Ministry Vows Surprising Response

Iran Developing Coronavirus Drug as Health Ministry Vows Surprising Response

An Iranian medical official says development of a drug and vaccine for the treatment of the novel coronavirus is underway in the country, as Iran’s Health Ministry has vowed that the country’s response to the epidemic will surprise the world.

Chinese Warship Fired Laser at American Spy Plane: US Navy The US military said a Chinese Navy ship fired a laser at an American surveillance aircraft flying over the Philippine Sea in international airspace

Nigerian Police Kill Teenage Opening Fire on Sheikh Zakzaky Supporters Nigerian police fatally shot a teenage boy while using live ammunition to disperse protesters demanding the release of jailed Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky in the country’s northwestern state of Kaduna.

34 Turkish Troops Killed in Syria’s Idlib: Report Scores of Turkish soldiers have been killed in Syria as Damascus forces, backed by allied fighters from popular defense groups, continue to score territorial gains in battles against foreign-backed terrorists in their last major bastion in the war-torn country.

Iran’s Response to Coronavirus to Surprise World: Minister Iranian health minister has vowed that the Islamic Republic would surprise the world with its way of dealing with a new coronavirus that has claimed more than two dozen lives since it break out in the country last week.

Uncertainty Looms ahead of US-Taliban Deal Signing The US and Taliban plan to ink an agreement on Saturday to secure American forces withdrawal from Afghanistan and starting talks between Kabul and the militants.

Iranian Student Says Instagram Closed His Account ‘Over Upbeat Coronavirus Post’ An Iranian student of journalism says the US-based social media platform Instagram has closed his account because he published a post that expressed hope about Iran’s efforts to contain a coronavirus outbreak in Iran.

US Imposes Sanctions on Senior Commander of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US has imposed sanctions on a senior commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a group known for its fight against ISIS terrorists in Iraq

Iran Leader Thanks Health Minister, Medical Staff for Battling Coronavirus Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has lauded “invaluable” efforts being made by the country’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki and entire health sector in the fight against a coronavirus outbreak.

Arab League Calls for Redeployment of Observers to Al-Khalil to Protect Palestinians against Israeli Crimes The Arab League urged redeployment of international observers to al-Khalil (Hebron) and other Palestinian cities to protect the Palestinians against Israeli crimes a year after the regime expelled the civilian observer mission from the occupied territories.

Iran to Mass-Produce Coronavirus Testing Kits in Near Future: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the Islamic Republic has developed the coronavirus testing kits that are undergoing final tests and will enter the mass-production stage in the near future.

Diplomat Slams Shameful Remarks of Dubowitz about Coronavirus in Iran Senior Iranian diplomat Abbas Araqchi condemned as “shameful and downright inhuman,” the remarks by Mark Dubowitz, CEO of of Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), about the spread of new coronavirus in Iran, Press TV reported.

Sanders Paints Israeli Regime’s Premier Netanyahu as ’Reactionary Racist’ Bernie Sanders has called Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu a “reactionary racist,” days after the US Democratic presidential candidate said he would skip the annual conference by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Russia Blames Turkey for Helping Foreign Militants Enter Libya Russia blamed Turkey for helping foreign militants cross into Libya, the Interfax news agency reported.

Three More Chinese Regions Lower Emergency Response Level as Coronavirus Threat Recedes Chinese government has downgraded emergency response level in Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang and the southwestern province of Sichuan after assessing that health risks from the coronavirus outbreak have receded.

UNSC Renews Yemen Sanctions The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has renewed sanctions’ regime against war-torn Yemen for another year despite criticisms by Russia and China that the document fails to meet their concerns.

Trump Confirmed Iran Hates ISIS, US Stole Syrian Oil: Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister highlighted a confession by US President Donald Trump that the Islamic Republic hates the ISIS terrorist group, and that the presence of American forces in Syria was for plundering the Arab country’s oil resources.

Hindu Mob Sets Mosque on Fire in Indian Capital A mob of racist Hindu men set a mosque on fire in the Indian capital, New Delhi, during clashes over a citizenship law that is deemed biased against Muslims.

US, India Ink Military Deal Worth $3 Billion: Trump The US President and the Indian Prime Minister signed a $3 billion military deal on Tuesday.

Egyptian Dictator Hosni Mubarak Dies at 91 Former Egyptian dictator Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 91, state television said on Tuesday, weeks after undergoing surgery.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
How Is Relationship Between Saudi Government, Religious Apparatus?

Friday 28 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
How Is Relationship Between Saudi Government, Religious Apparatus?

Saudi Arabia’s Superficial Reforms Won’t Mask Ugliness of Wahhabism

Alwaght – The relationship between the Saudi government and the Wahhabism preachers-led religious apparatus has always been subject to criticism as the clergy allow the government to sway the religion and they themselves use the religion for the personal privilege.

Over the past few days, a Twitter account, claiming links to decision-making circles in Saudi Arabia, published a Saudi intelligence agency-linked document addressing the Council of Senior Scholars. The document appears to show that the council has been used instrumentally as it issued a fatwa in support of the Libyan National Army, a militia led by Saudi-backed General Khalifa Haftar who is leading an assault against internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.

The document also calls on the clergy to focus on encouraging the youths to join the Saudi-eyed Arab Army and offer ideological and religious enlighten in the face of “terrorism.”

This comes while Libya is now a theater for ideological and proxy rivalry of regional and international actors. This fuels the presence of terrorist groups in the already war-hit nation. These groups majorly rely on the Salafi and Wahhabi fatwas to recruit youths from all around the Muslim world.

This report has already been referred to by politicians, international organizations, media, and clergy. For example, in 2017, Al-Sadigh al-Gharyani, the grand mufti of Libya, in an article said that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates inject “dirty money” to recruit African mercenaries and occupy southern Libya. He warned that if this is not prevented, the country will be divided.

Syria, too, has not been safe from the Saudi fatwas which struggled to mobilize terrorist forces to overthrow its government led by President Bashar al-Assad.

Council of Senior Scholars: state’s monopolization of religious law 

The Council of Senior Scholars (CSS) was founded in 1972 by a royal decree issued by King Faisal bin Abdulaziz. Until 2009, the muftis of the council were restricted to the Hanbali faith. On February 14 of the same year, King Abdullah expanded the council to cover scholars from other Sunni faiths of Shafi’i, Maliki, and Hanafi. Despite its diversity, many still argue that the council is compliant with the government agenda and demands. 

In 2010, in a decree King Abdullah said that only the officially ratified scholars could have the right to issue fatwas. The decree majorly covered the CSS’s clergy who are appointed every four years. 

By restriction of the fatwa issuing, the government officialized state monopoly in the religious discourse. It especially stripped of a platform to make themselves heard the moderate religious figures who pursued democratic reforms. For example, in 2011 the independent investigator and former judge and also the founder of Saudi Social and Civil Rights Association Suleiman al-Rushudi was detained as he issued a fatwa on the rights of gathering and having political parties. Moreover, in 2017 security forces detained Salman al-Ouda, a prominent mufti, as part of a crackdown on the opposition and otherly voices. Al-Ouda is known for his 2011 petition calling for holding elections, trying the economic corrupts, granting civil freedoms, and releasing the political prisoners. 

But the CSS clergy have been busy justifying the political status quo instead of genuinely focusing on religious principles. The council played a bold role in relaying the government outlawing of public protests and joining what the royal family saw a “diversionary political parties.” 

The CSS is mainly mobilized to advocate the state decrees. It, for example, issued a fatwa in 2011 banning anti-government protests as diversionary. They labeled “haram”, Arabic for outlawed, according to Sharia law the anti-government demonstrations and any actions that lead to “instability and split” of the country. The fatwa said that reforms are possible only through providing consultation to the rulers not by signing petitions for “horrible and defiant” actions that “violate what God said.” 

In 2017, the grand mufti issued over eight fatwas all warning against disobedience of the “legitimate ruler”, a term meant to mention the king. The fatwa gave the ruling family religious support. In 2016, the grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh issued a fatwa in which he said the “mu’min”, Arabic for believer, should like the ruler, defend him, and not insult him. From June 2017, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was meant as the ruler in these fatwas. 

On the other side, the government tolerates weird and even extremist fatwas by the CSS as it finds its legitimacy tied to the religious support of the scholars. In 2017, Saleh al-Fozan, a CSS scholar, held that whoever doubts that Shiites are infidels is himself an infidel. 

Having in mind that the Al Saud family relies on such religious figures for existence and takes advantage of their religious discourse for its own rule, it will tolerate their radicalism, albeit as long as they show loyalty to the ruling elites. It sometimes utilizes this extremism for its own actions like recruiting forces for the Yemen war. The same recruitment was made for Syria and Libya wars. 

The CSS hardly opposes the government and if it does, it stays silent. While some note that the government consults the council before it publishes its decrees or takes its decisions, some others argue that the government does what it likes and after implementation seeks the religious apparatus’s support and ratification. Christopher Boucek, a former associate in the Carnegie Middle East Program, suggests that the CSS actions and behavior vary with the way the ruling family feels secure. 

In 1992, when King Fahad failed to get the signature of the CSS scholars to a letter condemning conservatives’ attacks on the royal family, he put pressure on seven senior members of the council to step down. In 2009, Sheikh Saad bin Naser al-Shaytari went under pressure to resign from the CSS when he opposed mixed-gender classes at the newly-founded King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. 

As another example, when in September 2017 a royal degree allowed the women to drive cars, the Wahhabi CSS’s fatwa was interesting. It said that a majority of the senior scholars think that women driving cars is allowed by the religion. 

The big power of the ruling family and the dependence on the government of the religious leaders encourages the government to snub the clergy independence, something allowing the political leaders to tighten their grip on the religious apparatus. Unlike other Islamic countries, the Wahhabi scholars in Saudi Arabia have no independent income sources like mawqufat, or religious donations, and rely on the government to pays. 

Looking back at the bonds between the religious apparatus and the political apparatus in Saudi Arabia reveals that since the first state in Saudi Arabia and the unity of Al Saud as political leaders and Al Shaikh as religious leaders, Wahhabi institutions have had power and influence less than the governments. Even worse, in the past decades, the government drew duties to the religious apparatus making it part of the political bureaucracy with little independence in some limited areas. 

The Saudi state view on religious institutions is mainly influenced by a notion looking at them instrumentally. If sometime the power of the religious scholars should be challenged, the majorly liberal Saudi rulers will not hesitate to do so. 

Undermining of the religious apparatus even moved faster after the death of prominent Wahhabi leaders like Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh, Abdulaziz bin Baz, and Mohammad bin Saleh al-Uthaimin, with it becoming increasingly state-dominated. Now the role of the obedient CSS should be labeled as consultative not more.

Saudi Arabia Religion Wahhabism Politics State

