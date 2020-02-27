Dozens Dead as Hindu Mobs Launch Anti-Muslim Pogroms Amid Trump Visit to India

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 27 February 2020

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip?

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE? The Greek PM’s visit comes amid tensions with Turkey. Greece hopes to win Arab support in the face of Ankara.

Israeli Sudan Role: What Are The Goals? The Israeli leaders are working to gain sway in new Sudan driven by economic and security goals.

Uncertainty Looms ahead of US-Taliban Deal Signing

Uncertainty Looms ahead of US-Taliban Deal Signing

The US and Taliban plan to ink an agreement on Saturday to secure American forces withdrawal from Afghanistan and starting talks between Kabul and the militants.

Iranian Student Says Instagram Closed His Account ‘Over Upbeat Coronavirus Post’ An Iranian student of journalism says the US-based social media platform Instagram has closed his account because he published a post that expressed hope about Iran’s efforts to contain a coronavirus outbreak in Iran.

US Imposes Sanctions on Senior Commander of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US has imposed sanctions on a senior commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a group known for its fight against ISIS terrorists in Iraq

Iran Leader Thanks Health Minister, Medical Staff for Battling Coronavirus Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has lauded “invaluable” efforts being made by the country’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki and entire health sector in the fight against a coronavirus outbreak.

Arab League Calls for Redeployment of Observers to Al-Khalil to Protect Palestinians against Israeli Crimes The Arab League urged redeployment of international observers to al-Khalil (Hebron) and other Palestinian cities to protect the Palestinians against Israeli crimes a year after the regime expelled the civilian observer mission from the occupied territories.

Iran to Mass-Produce Coronavirus Testing Kits in Near Future: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the Islamic Republic has developed the coronavirus testing kits that are undergoing final tests and will enter the mass-production stage in the near future.

Diplomat Slams Shameful Remarks of Dubowitz about Coronavirus in Iran Senior Iranian diplomat Abbas Araqchi condemned as “shameful and downright inhuman,” the remarks by Mark Dubowitz, CEO of of Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), about the spread of new coronavirus in Iran, Press TV reported.

Sanders Paints Israeli Regime’s Premier Netanyahu as ’Reactionary Racist’ Bernie Sanders has called Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu a “reactionary racist,” days after the US Democratic presidential candidate said he would skip the annual conference by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Russia Blames Turkey for Helping Foreign Militants Enter Libya Russia blamed Turkey for helping foreign militants cross into Libya, the Interfax news agency reported.

Three More Chinese Regions Lower Emergency Response Level as Coronavirus Threat Recedes Chinese government has downgraded emergency response level in Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang and the southwestern province of Sichuan after assessing that health risks from the coronavirus outbreak have receded.

UNSC Renews Yemen Sanctions The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has renewed sanctions’ regime against war-torn Yemen for another year despite criticisms by Russia and China that the document fails to meet their concerns.

Trump Confirmed Iran Hates ISIS, US Stole Syrian Oil: Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister highlighted a confession by US President Donald Trump that the Islamic Republic hates the ISIS terrorist group, and that the presence of American forces in Syria was for plundering the Arab country’s oil resources.

Hindu Mob Sets Mosque on Fire in Indian Capital A mob of racist Hindu men set a mosque on fire in the Indian capital, New Delhi, during clashes over a citizenship law that is deemed biased against Muslims.

US, India Ink Military Deal Worth $3 Billion: Trump The US President and the Indian Prime Minister signed a $3 billion military deal on Tuesday.

Egyptian Dictator Hosni Mubarak Dies at 91 Former Egyptian dictator Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 91, state television said on Tuesday, weeks after undergoing surgery.

Sanders Proposes Government-Funded Child Care, Questions $ US Military Budget US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders proposed on Monday spending $1.5 trillion over 10 years to create a universal child care and early education system, to be funded by taxing the wealthiest Americans.

Iran Will Soon Contain Spread of Coronavirus, Most Patients Getting Better Medical officials have assured that Iran will, in the near future, rein in the spread of a flu-like virus originating from China, and that conditions of most of the patients diagnosed with the new coronavirus have improved.

Violent Protests Kill Seven in New Delhi before Trump’s First India Visit At least seven people have been killed and dozens more injured in the Indian capital, New Delhi, after Clashes have erupted between protesters during rival rallies over a citizenship law seen as anti-Muslim, hours before US President Donald Trump arrived in the city on his first state visit.

Erdogan Confirms Death of Several Turkish Troops in Libya Turkish President Erdogan confirmed Saturday that “several” Turkish servicemen had been killed fighting Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar’s forces.

Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 12 in Iran Iran’s Health Ministry says the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in the country has reached 12, while the number of confirmed infections stands at 64

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Dozens Dead as Hindu Mobs Launch Anti-Muslim Pogroms Amid Trump Visit to India

Thursday 27 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Dozens Dead as Hindu Mobs Launch Anti-Muslim Pogroms Amid Trump Visit to India

Fire fighters douse a fire at Gokul puri tyre market which was burnt Tuesday in New Delhi, India, Feb. 26, 2020. after Hindu mobs attacked Muslims protesting discriminatory citizen laws. Manish Swarup | AP

Gangs of Hindu mobs and paramilitaries are roaming Dehli, attacking those protesting against Modi’s anti-Muslim Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Registration Council (NRC) laws.
Much of India’s capital Delhi resembles a warzone, as huge communal riots targeting the city’s Muslim population engulfed it today. Mosques were set ablaze, with at least 27 people killed and hundreds more taken to hospital with severe injuries. The violence is continuing into the night, particularly in the city’s northeastern neighborhoods. Gangs of Hindu mobs and paramilitaries roam the city, attacking those protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anti-Muslim Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Registration Council (NRC) laws. Extensive damage has been done to many neighborhoods, as homes, businesses, places of worship and vehicles have been burned.

The city – by some estimates the world’s second largest urban area – has been under martial law for over a month, but that has not stopped protests and counter-demonstrations growing. Journalists from The Wire interviewed some of those responsible for the destruction of mosques:

“Our opposition is to the opposition of those against the CAA. How dare they [Muslims] protest like this in our country? Is it their country? It is our country. Are they bigger goons than us? We are the bigger goons. We will show them their place, not allowing them to remain (even) in their homes. Houses have been burnt, a hospital too,” they were told.

Images on social media have shown Muslims leaving their houses with their belongings in hand, fearful of increased hostilities.

Journalists have also been a target of violence. NDTV’s Arvind Gunasekar and Saurabh Shukla were beaten up and threatened with death if they did not delete images they had captured while covering the riots. They were only released after they proved they were both Hindus. Gunasekar alleges Delhi’s police are working shoulder-to-shoulder with the “mobs.” Video also appears to show a gunman near police firing at a crowd of demonstrators, with the police doing little to intervene. Police have also been filmed beating unarmed protestors, forcing them to sing the national anthem

The police are under the control of newly re-elected Chief Minister of the city, Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party, an opponent of the Modi government. Yet during the elections, Kejriwal took pains to present himself as a deeply religious Hindu and to distance himself from being seen as a pro-Muslim candidate. He told reporters that he was unable to rein in the violence due to a “severe shortage” of police officers. But given Gunasekar’s accusations, it is unclear whether more police would dampen or further inflame tensions.

Serious tensions began in December when ongoing, occupy-style protests sprang up in the south east of the city in response to the Modi government’s CAA and NRC laws. The CAA allows immigrants from India’s Muslim neighbors to achieve citizenship much more easily – if they are Hindu, Christian, Sikh or Jain, but explicitly rejects Muslims from doing the same thing. The NRC is a newly established body that can demand of any Indian that they provide extensive documentation of their ancestors’ birthplaces – something most of India’s 1.3 billion inhabitants will likely be unable to do. As a consequence, the government now has the ability to question and strip the citizenship (and therefore human rights) of large numbers of people at a time, effectively making them stateless.

The NRC is already in effect in the northeastern state of Assam, where 1.9 million people, most of the Muslims, have been declared illegal aliens. The government is building a network of huge detention centers, not unlike ICE facilities on the U.S.-Mexico border, to house the population. Last week Giriraj Singh, a minister in Modi’s cabinet, expressed his regret that India did not fully rid itself of its Muslim population upon its creation as an independent state in 1947 and called for a cap on the number of children India’s 138 million Muslims could have.

President Trump visited the country this week, where he spoke of his warm affection for the Prime Minister. When questioned about the violence, he responded that Modi was “working very hard on religious freedom.” Modi positions himself as part of the same wave of right-wing populist leaders as Trump, Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil and Viktor Orban of Hungary. He has officially called for an end to the fighting: “Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times,” he wrote. Yet he was elected on an explicitly Hindu supremacist message, and, as chief minister of Gujarat in 2002, oversaw the massive wave of Islamophobic violence that led to over 2,000 deaths and 200,000 Muslims being driven from their homes. For much of the majority Hindu population, this is a point in his favor; he and his BJP party won a landslide re-election last year.

Modi was also a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a far-right Hindu paramilitary with over 5 million active duty members. Indian intellectual Vijay Prashad described his ideology as a mix of Indian-style fascism and orthodox neoliberal economics, combining Hindu chauvinism with the privatization of state resources. Last month, a quarter-billion people went on strike against Modi’s economic policies, demanding comprehensive new legislation to improve worker rights and pay across the country.

While unwilling to implement populist economic measures, Modi has been able to channel the anger and resentment of the country’s Hindu majority towards its Muslim population, opening up old wounds across the giant country. It is unlikely that the violence will end tonight.

Source: MintPress News

By: Alan MacLeod

