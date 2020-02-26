Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Protests: Grounds, Goals

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 27 February 2020

Editor's Choice

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip?

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE? The Greek PM’s visit comes amid tensions with Turkey. Greece hopes to win Arab support in the face of Ankara.

Israeli Sudan Role: What Are The Goals? The Israeli leaders are working to gain sway in new Sudan driven by economic and security goals.

News

Iranian Student Says Instagram Closed His Account ‘Over Upbeat Coronavirus Post’

Iranian Student Says Instagram Closed His Account ‘Over Upbeat Coronavirus Post’

An Iranian student of journalism says the US-based social media platform Instagram has closed his account because he published a post that expressed hope about Iran’s efforts to contain a coronavirus outbreak in Iran.

US Imposes Sanctions on Senior Commander of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US has imposed sanctions on a senior commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a group known for its fight against ISIS terrorists in Iraq

Iran Leader Thanks Health Minister, Medical Staff for Battling Coronavirus Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has lauded “invaluable” efforts being made by the country’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki and entire health sector in the fight against a coronavirus outbreak.

Arab League Calls for Redeployment of Observers to Al-Khalil to Protect Palestinians against Israeli Crimes The Arab League urged redeployment of international observers to al-Khalil (Hebron) and other Palestinian cities to protect the Palestinians against Israeli crimes a year after the regime expelled the civilian observer mission from the occupied territories.

Iran to Mass-Produce Coronavirus Testing Kits in Near Future: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the Islamic Republic has developed the coronavirus testing kits that are undergoing final tests and will enter the mass-production stage in the near future.

Diplomat Slams Shameful Remarks of Dubowitz about Coronavirus in Iran Senior Iranian diplomat Abbas Araqchi condemned as “shameful and downright inhuman,” the remarks by Mark Dubowitz, CEO of of Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), about the spread of new coronavirus in Iran, Press TV reported.

Sanders Paints Israeli Regime’s Premier Netanyahu as ’Reactionary Racist’ Bernie Sanders has called Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu a “reactionary racist,” days after the US Democratic presidential candidate said he would skip the annual conference by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Russia Blames Turkey for Helping Foreign Militants Enter Libya Russia blamed Turkey for helping foreign militants cross into Libya, the Interfax news agency reported.

Three More Chinese Regions Lower Emergency Response Level as Coronavirus Threat Recedes Chinese government has downgraded emergency response level in Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang and the southwestern province of Sichuan after assessing that health risks from the coronavirus outbreak have receded.

UNSC Renews Yemen Sanctions The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has renewed sanctions’ regime against war-torn Yemen for another year despite criticisms by Russia and China that the document fails to meet their concerns.

Trump Confirmed Iran Hates ISIS, US Stole Syrian Oil: Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister highlighted a confession by US President Donald Trump that the Islamic Republic hates the ISIS terrorist group, and that the presence of American forces in Syria was for plundering the Arab country’s oil resources.

Hindu Mob Sets Mosque on Fire in Indian Capital A mob of racist Hindu men set a mosque on fire in the Indian capital, New Delhi, during clashes over a citizenship law that is deemed biased against Muslims.

US, India Ink Military Deal Worth $3 Billion: Trump The US President and the Indian Prime Minister signed a $3 billion military deal on Tuesday.

Egyptian Dictator Hosni Mubarak Dies at 91 Former Egyptian dictator Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 91, state television said on Tuesday, weeks after undergoing surgery.

Sanders Proposes Government-Funded Child Care, Questions $ US Military Budget US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders proposed on Monday spending $1.5 trillion over 10 years to create a universal child care and early education system, to be funded by taxing the wealthiest Americans.

Iran Will Soon Contain Spread of Coronavirus, Most Patients Getting Better Medical officials have assured that Iran will, in the near future, rein in the spread of a flu-like virus originating from China, and that conditions of most of the patients diagnosed with the new coronavirus have improved.

Violent Protests Kill Seven in New Delhi before Trump’s First India Visit At least seven people have been killed and dozens more injured in the Indian capital, New Delhi, after Clashes have erupted between protesters during rival rallies over a citizenship law seen as anti-Muslim, hours before US President Donald Trump arrived in the city on his first state visit.

Erdogan Confirms Death of Several Turkish Troops in Libya Turkish President Erdogan confirmed Saturday that “several” Turkish servicemen had been killed fighting Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar’s forces.

Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 12 in Iran Iran’s Health Ministry says the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in the country has reached 12, while the number of confirmed infections stands at 64

Oil Prices Drop 4% on Demand Concerns as Virus Spreads Oil prices fell 4% on Monday, as the rapid spread of the coronavirus in countries outside China added to investor concerns about the impact on demand

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Diplomat Slams Shameful Remarks of Dubowitz about Coronavirus in Iran

Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Protests: Grounds, Goals

Iran Leader Thanks Health Minister, Medical Staff for Battling Coronavirus

Iran to Mass-Produce Coronavirus Testing Kits in Near Future: President

Arab League Calls for Redeployment of Observers to Al-Khalil to Protect Palestinians against Israeli Crimes

US Imposes Sanctions on Senior Commander of Iraq’s Popular Forces

Tripoli Govt Invites US to Redeploy Troops to NATO-Ravaged Libya to Deter Russia

Coronavirus Cases More Than Double in South Korea, Total Now 433

Trump to Discuss Religious Freedoms with Indian PM in Upcoming Visit

Sanders Slam Russia for Reportedly Meddling in US 2020 Elections

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip?

Erdogan Confirms Death of Several Turkish Troops in Libya

Iran Introduces Contingency Plans as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 8

Pentagon Rises to 110 Number of US Troops Injured in Iran Retaliatory Strike

South Sudan Rivals Agree to Form Unity Government

US, India Ink Military Deal Worth $3 Billion: Trump

Yemen’s New Missiles Game Changers Against Saudi Aggression

Violent Protests Kill Seven in New Delhi before Trump’s First India Visit

Three More Chinese Regions Lower Emergency Response Level as Coronavirus Threat Recedes

Corona Kills 150 More in China, Cases Spike Globally

Two Iranian Border Guards killed in Clashes with Terrorists in Southeast

Yemenis Hold Massive Protest against Trump’s Plot on Palestine

Tripoli Govt Invites US to Redeploy Troops to NATO-Ravaged Libya to Deter Russia

US Assassination of Iranian Commander against International Norms: UN Rapporteur

Coronavirus Cases More Than Double in South Korea, Total Now 433

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire

Syria Reopens Newly–Liberated Damascus-Aleppo Highway to Traffic

Death Toll from China’s COVID-19 Virus Tops 1,100

Saudi Expanding Intel. Network From Asia To Europe

US Envoy Warns Palestinians against Challenging Trump Plot at UN

Why Is The US Afraid Of China’s Huawei?

Azerbaijan Kicks off Snap Parliamentary Elections

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir

Slow Death: Israeli Dams Flood Gaza Crops Ahead of Harvest

Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 12 in Iran

Trump Iran Man Met with Terror Group Rep. Before, After Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Protests: Grounds, Goals

Thursday 27 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Protests: Grounds, Goals
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Amid protests in Iraq’s capital Baghdad and southern cities, on February 22 protests erupted in the Iraqi Kurdistan region’s Sulaimaniyah city as thousands decried poor services and the ruling elites’ “corruption.” The protests, called for by New Generation Movement’s leader Shaswar Abdulwahid, saw people’s demands related to economy, politics and administration. 

Addressing the demonstration, Abdulwahid said that if the demands are not addressed by the authorities, larger protests attended even by millions will be arranged. Regardless of his ability to organize ‘million-man” marches against the regional government, the recent demonstrations that saw thousands taking to the streets indicate that the Kurdish region like Baghdad and southern cities of Iraq has the potentials to engulf in a crisis. 

But what are the causes of the protests? Can new protests erupt in the autonomous region prospectively? 

People unhappy with deteriorating economic conditions 

Since 2003 when a new administration was formed in Iraq and the economic affairs of the Kurdish region were left to the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), the people of the region did not hide their discontent with the poor economic management of the authorities. The popular anger resulted in protests in 2011, 2014, and 2017. The people are in fact unhappy with the living conditions, income, business, employment, distribution of wealth, and failing economic system in the autonomous region. 

Like in other parts of Iraq, a large number of graduates in the region lack job and source of income. The living conditions of a major number of Kurdish households are low and beneath the acceptable standards. A United Nations report suggests that 36 percent of the citizens of the Kurdish region have an income of less than $400 a month. 

The situation even became worse when in late 2013 the government of Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki cut off the Kurdistan share from the federal budget, leading to a KRG crisis in the ability to pay its employees. As a result, the government cut the salaries to half and in next steps it even had to pay only one-fourth of the salaries. 

 

The austerity measures triggered demonstrations in December 2017 in Sulaimaniya, in which 5 protestors were killed. In the present conditions, there is a level of dissatisfaction with the poorly functioning economic system though the pays have backed to normal. This situation should be majorly blamed on flagrant corruption. 

Discontentment with comprehensive power grip 

Yet another reason for the eruption of the protests was discontentment of citizens and small parties with restriction of power in the hands of two major parties the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan. Since the autonomy of the Kurdish region in 1991, the two major parties established a bipolar political system that restricts the power in the hands of its leaders. This system makes any political, economic, and social changes depending on the two parties' will and action. 

The two-administration system— one in Erbil and the other in Sulaimaniya— caused a deadly civil war between the two parties between 1994 and 1996. After 29 years, this situation still continues, leaving the residents extremely frustrated and run out of patience. The people either spontaneously or by the call of the small parties have been ready to protest this form of power hold. 

Parties’ competition and exploiting the protests 

Partisan reckoning is another drive for the protests. The two major parties use such protests for their political agenda against each other. In 2011 and 2014 the same thing happened when the two parties penetrated each other’s bastions to provoke demonstrations for political reckoning. During the protests, the supporters of the Patriotic Union set fire to the headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party. 

The new demonstrations, called for by the New Generation Movement, are no exception. Though the protests have their driving force in the social unhappiness with the officials’ economic and political performance, the role of the parties in inciting the people to raise their voice can never be underestimated. 

Now Abdulwahid, a businessman-turned-politician who has been recently under pressure to pay off debts to the government, intends to remove the pressure from his shoulder and even put strains on the government. 

Regardless of all the above-mentioned, the economic, political, and social conditions in the Iraqi Kurdish region give every reason to a new wave of rallies to spark. In the future, if Baghdad cuts off the KRG’s share from the budget, big Kurdish cities like Erbil, Sulaimaniyah, and Duhok can turn into demonstration scenes like Baghdad and southern cities.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Kurdistan Protests Economic Crisis Corruption

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Winter in Syrian Refugee Camps
China Has Built Over 20 Mass Quarantine Centers For Coronavirus Patients In Wuhan
Israeli Regime Troops Clash with Palestinian Protesters in Nablus
Indonesian Muslims Protests Save Palestine in Aceh
Winter in Syrian Refugee Camps

Winter in Syrian Refugee Camps

17 Dead, Dozens Injured in New Delhi Clashes between Supporters, Opponents of New Citizenship Law
Israeli Regime Forces Fatally Shoot Palestinian Man in Al-Quds
Yemeni Forces Unveil Four Advanced Domestically-Built Missile Defense Systems
Israeli Regimes Bulldozer Hits Palestinian Protester with Boulder