  Wednesday 26 February 2020

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip?

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE? The Greek PM’s visit comes amid tensions with Turkey. Greece hopes to win Arab support in the face of Ankara.

Israeli Sudan Role: What Are The Goals? The Israeli leaders are working to gain sway in new Sudan driven by economic and security goals.

Trump Confirmed Iran Hates ISIS, US Stole Syrian Oil: Foreign Minister

Trump Confirmed Iran Hates ISIS, US Stole Syrian Oil: Foreign Minister

Iran’s Foreign Minister highlighted a confession by US President Donald Trump that the Islamic Republic hates the ISIS terrorist group, and that the presence of American forces in Syria was for plundering the Arab country’s oil resources.

Hindu Mob Sets Mosque on Fire in Indian Capital A mob of racist Hindu men set a mosque on fire in the Indian capital, New Delhi, during clashes over a citizenship law that is deemed biased against Muslims.

US, India Ink Military Deal Worth $3 Billion: Trump The US President and the Indian Prime Minister signed a $3 billion military deal on Tuesday.

Egyptian Dictator Hosni Mubarak Dies at 91 Former Egyptian dictator Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 91, state television said on Tuesday, weeks after undergoing surgery.

Sanders Proposes Government-Funded Child Care, Questions $ US Military Budget US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders proposed on Monday spending $1.5 trillion over 10 years to create a universal child care and early education system, to be funded by taxing the wealthiest Americans.

Iran Will Soon Contain Spread of Coronavirus, Most Patients Getting Better Medical officials have assured that Iran will, in the near future, rein in the spread of a flu-like virus originating from China, and that conditions of most of the patients diagnosed with the new coronavirus have improved.

Violent Protests Kill Seven in New Delhi before Trump’s First India Visit At least seven people have been killed and dozens more injured in the Indian capital, New Delhi, after Clashes have erupted between protesters during rival rallies over a citizenship law seen as anti-Muslim, hours before US President Donald Trump arrived in the city on his first state visit.

Erdogan Confirms Death of Several Turkish Troops in Libya Turkish President Erdogan confirmed Saturday that “several” Turkish servicemen had been killed fighting Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar’s forces.

Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 12 in Iran Iran’s Health Ministry says the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in the country has reached 12, while the number of confirmed infections stands at 64

Oil Prices Drop 4% on Demand Concerns as Virus Spreads Oil prices fell 4% on Monday, as the rapid spread of the coronavirus in countries outside China added to investor concerns about the impact on demand

Corona Kills 150 More in China, Cases Spike Globally New corona virus has claimed 150 more lives in china and infected more than 400 new cases as a spike in the number of infections in South Korea, Italy and Iran adds to fears of a pandemic around the world.

Iran Introduces Contingency Plans as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 8 Iran has put in place a set of contingency plans to curb a coronavirus outbreak that has already claimed eight lives in the country

Tripoli Govt Invites US to Redeploy Troops to NATO-Ravaged Libya to Deter Russia Libya’s Tripoli-based government says it would welcome American troops on the war-torn country to fight terrorism and ‘deter’ Russia, nine years after Washington helped bomb what was once the wealthiest African nation back to the Stone Age, RT reported.

Iran Leader Thanks Nation for ’Shining in Election Test’ Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has thanked the Iranian nation for its "satisfactory shining in the great election test", saying the country has yet to remain alert against plots by the enemy to harm Iran.

Trump to Discuss Religious Freedoms with Indian PM in Upcoming Visit US President Donald Trump reportedly will bring forth the sensitive issue of religious freedom in India during his upcoming meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a state visit later this week.

US Democracy Oligarchy Where Billionaires Are Buying Elections The US democracy an "oligarchy where billionaires are buying elections," Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders said on Friday

Syria Reopens Newly–Liberated Damascus-Aleppo Highway to Traffic Syrian army seized a strategic highway connecting the capital city of Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo after years of conflict in an offensive against foreign-backed militants.

Sanders Slam Russia for Reportedly Meddling in US 2020 Elections Bernie Sanders, US Democratic presidential candidate, warned Russia on Friday to stay out of 2020 White House elections after US officials had told him Moscow was trying to aid his campaign.

Coronavirus Cases More Than Double in South Korea, Total Now 433 The number of people infected with the coronavirus in South Korea had more than doubled to 433 on Saturday.

Two Iranian Border Guards killed in Clashes with Terrorists in Southeast Two Iranian border guards have been killed in clashes with members of a terrorist group in the country’s southeastern Sistan & Baluchestan Province.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Hindu Mob Sets Mosque on Fire in Indian Capital

Wednesday 26 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Hindu Mob Sets Mosque on Fire in Indian Capital
Alwaght- A mob of racist Hindu men set a mosque on fire in the Indian capital, New Delhi, during clashes over a citizenship law that is deemed biased against Muslims.

The assailants paraded around the burning mosque in the Ashok Nagar area of the capital on Tuesday.

Video footage shared on social media showed the mob, their foreheads marked by a saffron stripe, climbing to the top of the mosque’s minaret, where they attempted to plant a flag.

At least 13 people have so far been killed in three days of sectarian violence in India’s capital.

"I can now confirm 13 deaths. At least 150 people have come to our hospital with injuries,” Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital official Rajesh Kalra said.

Kalra said a dozen people were in critical condition. “We are still receiving some people with injuries, most of them firearm injuries today.”

Hindus have been clashing with Muslims in the Maujpur neighborhood of the capital and surrounding areas since Sunday.

 Police guard a street in an area following clashes between the supporters and opponents of a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, on February 25, 2020. (Photo by AFP)

Violence continued Tuesday with reports of stone pelting and more structures set ablaze.

India has been engulfed by protests since early December last year, when the country’s parliament passed the citizenship act, which is seen as discriminatory toward Muslims. Under the law, migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan will be allowed to claim Indian citizenship — but not if they are Muslims.

But this was the first time that major violence was taking place.

The latest outbreak of violence coincided with the visit of US President Donald Trump, who held bilateral meetings with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, in New Delhi earlier in the day.

Modi’s government is accused of encouraging religious intolerance and seeking to transform India into a Hindu state. Trump has been facing accusations of religious bigotry and racism at home for his travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries.

Critics say the new law in India is a grave threat to the country’s secular constitution.

