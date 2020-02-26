What Does Trump Seek Behind India Trip?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 26 February 2020

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip?

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE? The Greek PM’s visit comes amid tensions with Turkey. Greece hopes to win Arab support in the face of Ankara.

Israeli Sudan Role: What Are The Goals? The Israeli leaders are working to gain sway in new Sudan driven by economic and security goals.

US, India Ink Military Deal Worth $3 Billion: Trump

US, India Ink Military Deal Worth $3 Billion: Trump

The US President and the Indian Prime Minister signed a $3 billion military deal on Tuesday.

Egyptian Dictator Hosni Mubarak Dies at 91 Former Egyptian dictator Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 91, state television said on Tuesday, weeks after undergoing surgery.

Sanders Proposes Government-Funded Child Care, Questions $ US Military Budget US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders proposed on Monday spending $1.5 trillion over 10 years to create a universal child care and early education system, to be funded by taxing the wealthiest Americans.

Iran Will Soon Contain Spread of Coronavirus, Most Patients Getting Better Medical officials have assured that Iran will, in the near future, rein in the spread of a flu-like virus originating from China, and that conditions of most of the patients diagnosed with the new coronavirus have improved.

Violent Protests Kill Seven in New Delhi before Trump’s First India Visit At least seven people have been killed and dozens more injured in the Indian capital, New Delhi, after Clashes have erupted between protesters during rival rallies over a citizenship law seen as anti-Muslim, hours before US President Donald Trump arrived in the city on his first state visit.

Erdogan Confirms Death of Several Turkish Troops in Libya Turkish President Erdogan confirmed Saturday that “several” Turkish servicemen had been killed fighting Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar’s forces.

Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 12 in Iran Iran’s Health Ministry says the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in the country has reached 12, while the number of confirmed infections stands at 64

Oil Prices Drop 4% on Demand Concerns as Virus Spreads Oil prices fell 4% on Monday, as the rapid spread of the coronavirus in countries outside China added to investor concerns about the impact on demand

Corona Kills 150 More in China, Cases Spike Globally New corona virus has claimed 150 more lives in china and infected more than 400 new cases as a spike in the number of infections in South Korea, Italy and Iran adds to fears of a pandemic around the world.

Iran Introduces Contingency Plans as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 8 Iran has put in place a set of contingency plans to curb a coronavirus outbreak that has already claimed eight lives in the country

Tripoli Govt Invites US to Redeploy Troops to NATO-Ravaged Libya to Deter Russia Libya’s Tripoli-based government says it would welcome American troops on the war-torn country to fight terrorism and ‘deter’ Russia, nine years after Washington helped bomb what was once the wealthiest African nation back to the Stone Age, RT reported.

Iran Leader Thanks Nation for ’Shining in Election Test’ Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has thanked the Iranian nation for its "satisfactory shining in the great election test", saying the country has yet to remain alert against plots by the enemy to harm Iran.

Trump to Discuss Religious Freedoms with Indian PM in Upcoming Visit US President Donald Trump reportedly will bring forth the sensitive issue of religious freedom in India during his upcoming meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a state visit later this week.

US Democracy Oligarchy Where Billionaires Are Buying Elections The US democracy an "oligarchy where billionaires are buying elections," Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders said on Friday

Syria Reopens Newly–Liberated Damascus-Aleppo Highway to Traffic Syrian army seized a strategic highway connecting the capital city of Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo after years of conflict in an offensive against foreign-backed militants.

Sanders Slam Russia for Reportedly Meddling in US 2020 Elections Bernie Sanders, US Democratic presidential candidate, warned Russia on Friday to stay out of 2020 White House elections after US officials had told him Moscow was trying to aid his campaign.

Coronavirus Cases More Than Double in South Korea, Total Now 433 The number of people infected with the coronavirus in South Korea had more than doubled to 433 on Saturday.

Two Iranian Border Guards killed in Clashes with Terrorists in Southeast Two Iranian border guards have been killed in clashes with members of a terrorist group in the country’s southeastern Sistan & Baluchestan Province.

China Reports Sharp Fall in New Coronavirus Cases, Deaths China reported a sharp decrease in the number of new deaths and new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, while its central bank predicted a limited short-term economic impact and said the country was confident of winning the fight against the epidemic.

Principalists Leading Iran’s Parliamentary Elections: Partial Results Partial results of Iran’s 11th parliamentary elections show Principalists are leading across different constituencies, Press TV reported.

Analysis

What Does Trump Seek Behind India Trip?

Wednesday 26 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
What Does Trump Seek Behind India Trip?

Alwaght- The US President Donald Trump arrived in India on Tuesday, a few months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India visited the US. The visit appears to be a reciprocation of the PM Modi’s trip to Washington.

But just unlike his predecessors who flew directly to the capital New Delhi, Trump traveled to Ahmedabad, a city in Western India. The two sides declined to explain why the American president chose Ahmedabad. The city is the birthplace of right-wing Indian PM and he arranged for Trump a special reception ceremony there.

The trip, however, is not just to respond to Modi’s trip in late September to New York for meeting Trump. The mercantilist-minded US president follows a set of other goals behind the visit.

A history of Indian closeness to the US

The new chapter of the American-Indian relations was at the time of President Bill Clinton in the 1990s. When Clinton visited New Delhi in early 2000, the public imagination in India was that in case of alliance with the US the country will experience a new chapter of growth and development marked by further prosperity. It has been 20 years since the visit but India has failed to show signs of a fully developed country, though it is among the top 20 industrial nations.

When in July 2005, a nuclear cooperation pact was signed between the two sides, it left no doubt that India in South Asia has become a spot of the US policy focus, occupying a place larger than ever in the US foreign policy.

India, US’s bulwark in the face China

It should be taken into account that in the US strategists’ eyes expanded relations with India represent part of the doctrine to stop a thriving China. After all, the Americans know that in the process of the rise of new powerhouses in Asia, China is a leader and challenges the US interests. 

Responding to this reality, the US by broadening the ties with India adds a new aspect to its strategy of trying to stop the Chinese emerging hegemony in Asia. The US policy revolves around aiding economic and military growth of Washington-aligned powerhouses whose set aim is containing China’s power and domination in the region. 

The Indian participation in the novel Asian balance should be read within this strategy. The strategic circles in the US recommend that New Delhi take more serious steps to stop the Chinese regional influence. The US, Australia, Japan, and India square alliance is established for this purpose. By traveling to India, Trump seeks to reinforce the ties between the two sides of this square. 

Big India market amid US-provoked trade tensions 

At the same time, the considerable Indian economic developments over the past years should not be underestimated, making Trump look at the country as a big and firsthand market for American goods. That makes growth of American-Indian ties of significance. With a $128 billion trade volume with India in 2018, the US has been one of the top Indian trade partners. 

But their trade tensions have overshadowed the Trump trip. India is one of the biggest strategic allies of the US in Asia but a major trade deal during the visit is unlikely as their relations over the past two years have been hit by trade tensions as the two follow a policy of economic protectionism. 

In fact, despite their heightened political and strategic relations, Washington and New Delhi could not avoid some trade tensions over the past two years. In September last year, President Trump said India’s tariffs – taxes on imports – are “unacceptable,” and described India as the “king” of tariffs. 

The US in June ended preferential trade status for India. The special status is a specific program allowing goods to enter the US tariff-free. This drew reactions from New Delhi which imposed tariffs on 28 American goods imported to India, stirring tensions with Washington. Now the two sides’ leaders hope that the visit will repair their ties that were frayed over the exchanged tariffs. 

But it is not only the trade that has sent Trump to India. The US had a long-term plan to sell weapons to India. The two sides sign an over $3 billion arms deal during bilateral talks. 

Earlier, India signed a pact with Moscow to buy Russian S-400 air defense systems. Now Trump is pushing for India to review its arms cooperation with Russia. Possibly, Trump’s discontentment with the Indian-Russian arms deal would be part of the American-Indian talks. 

Personal use of India trip 

Moreover, the trip to India is significant to Trump because it is made as the US presidential elections near. Trump is struggling to attract Indian-American large groups who have a big influence in the US. 

While onboard Air Force One, Trump in a Twitter message in Hindi said: “We look forward to coming to India. We are on the way. We will meet everyone in a few hours.” The Hindi-language tweet shows that Trump banks on the Indian-Americans for support. By this trip, he wants to get their backing in November presidential race. 

This visit is important for Trump in the election year, mainly because the Indian migrants to the US who majorly come from Gujarat are wealthy and influential. Many of them advocated Trump in his election campaign and experts believe that the visit was paid to maintain their support to Trump in the face of Democratic rival. 

