Yemen’s New Missiles Game Changers Against Saudi Aggression

  Tuesday 25 February 2020

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip?

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE? The Greek PM’s visit comes amid tensions with Turkey. Greece hopes to win Arab support in the face of Ankara.

Israeli Sudan Role: What Are The Goals? The Israeli leaders are working to gain sway in new Sudan driven by economic and security goals.

Erdogan Confirms Death of Several Turkish Troops in Libya

Erdogan Confirms Death of Several Turkish Troops in Libya

Turkish President Erdogan confirmed Saturday that “several” Turkish servicemen had been killed fighting Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar’s forces.

Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 12 in Iran Iran’s Health Ministry says the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in the country has reached 12, while the number of confirmed infections stands at 64

Oil Prices Drop 4% on Demand Concerns as Virus Spreads Oil prices fell 4% on Monday, as the rapid spread of the coronavirus in countries outside China added to investor concerns about the impact on demand

Corona Kills 150 More in China, Cases Spike Globally New corona virus has claimed 150 more lives in china and infected more than 400 new cases as a spike in the number of infections in South Korea, Italy and Iran adds to fears of a pandemic around the world.

Iran Introduces Contingency Plans as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 8 Iran has put in place a set of contingency plans to curb a coronavirus outbreak that has already claimed eight lives in the country

Tripoli Govt Invites US to Redeploy Troops to NATO-Ravaged Libya to Deter Russia Libya’s Tripoli-based government says it would welcome American troops on the war-torn country to fight terrorism and ‘deter’ Russia, nine years after Washington helped bomb what was once the wealthiest African nation back to the Stone Age, RT reported.

Iran Leader Thanks Nation for ’Shining in Election Test’ Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has thanked the Iranian nation for its "satisfactory shining in the great election test", saying the country has yet to remain alert against plots by the enemy to harm Iran.

Trump to Discuss Religious Freedoms with Indian PM in Upcoming Visit US President Donald Trump reportedly will bring forth the sensitive issue of religious freedom in India during his upcoming meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a state visit later this week.

US Democracy Oligarchy Where Billionaires Are Buying Elections The US democracy an "oligarchy where billionaires are buying elections," Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders said on Friday

Syria Reopens Newly–Liberated Damascus-Aleppo Highway to Traffic Syrian army seized a strategic highway connecting the capital city of Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo after years of conflict in an offensive against foreign-backed militants.

Sanders Slam Russia for Reportedly Meddling in US 2020 Elections Bernie Sanders, US Democratic presidential candidate, warned Russia on Friday to stay out of 2020 White House elections after US officials had told him Moscow was trying to aid his campaign.

Coronavirus Cases More Than Double in South Korea, Total Now 433 The number of people infected with the coronavirus in South Korea had more than doubled to 433 on Saturday.

Two Iranian Border Guards killed in Clashes with Terrorists in Southeast Two Iranian border guards have been killed in clashes with members of a terrorist group in the country’s southeastern Sistan & Baluchestan Province.

China Reports Sharp Fall in New Coronavirus Cases, Deaths China reported a sharp decrease in the number of new deaths and new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, while its central bank predicted a limited short-term economic impact and said the country was confident of winning the fight against the epidemic.

Principalists Leading Iran’s Parliamentary Elections: Partial Results Partial results of Iran’s 11th parliamentary elections show Principalists are leading across different constituencies, Press TV reported.

Palestinians Rally against Trump’s Pro-Israeli Plan People in the Gaza Strip rallied against Donald Trump’s so-called peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Pentagon Rises to 110 Number of US Troops Injured in Iran Retaliatory Strike The Pentagon has once again raised the number of American troops wounded in Iran’s retaliatory missile attack in Iraq last month, saying they have suffered “traumatic brain injuries.”

Iranians Vote in Parliamentary Elections amid US Animosity Iranians are voting in the country’s eleventh parliamentary election and the first general elections since the US imposed sanctions following the pullout from the 2015 nuclear deal

Turkey Will Not Withdraw from Syria’s Idlib until Attacks by Damascus Stop: Erdogan Turkish troops will not withdraw from Syria’s Idlib region while Syrian army continues operations in the militant-held province, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed, RT reported

Four Die in Iran after Testing Positive for Coronavirus Death toll from new coronavirus in Iran rose to four on Friday after health authorities in the central city of Qom have confirmed two deaths on Wednesday, as a result of a first incidence of coronavirus in the country.

alwaght.com
Yemen’s New Missiles Game Changers Against Saudi Aggression

Tuesday 25 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Yemen’s New Missiles Game Changers Against Saudi Aggression
Alwaght- Yemeni armed forces have unveiled four domestically-built long-range, surface-to-air missile defense systems, which are expected to make up the various layers of the country’s missile deference.

The president of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council and commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Mahdi al-Mashat, who was speaking at a ceremony in the capital Sana’a on Sunday, identified the systems as Fater-1 (Innovator-1), Thaqib-1 (Piercer-1), Thaqib-2 and Thaqib-3.

The missiles were majorly reverse-engineered from the Russian R-73 air-to-air missiles that over the past years were delivered to Yemen to be used by Russian-provided fighter jets. Fighter jets, which make up the main defense layer of every country, were deprived of the missiles to respond to the Saudi aggression as Yemen is under the United Nations Security Council sanctions. Now the Yemeni defense experts have repurposed the missiles by introducing changes to them and making them surface-to-air.

Surface-to-air missiles have been the source of Saudi rulers’ anger as they appear to have been used over the past few months to target Saudi helicopters operating in the Yemeni skies. Although the Yemenis have already shown their expertise and advances in missile technology, the Thaqib 1 and 2 missiles would be game changers in the Yemeni deterrence power in the face of the Saudi attacks.

Deterrence in its simplest sense is that a country using its offensive arms can send a message to the opposite side telling it that it has the adequate capability to retaliate if attacked. This is the simplest form of deterrence that Yemen can take advantage of to hit the Saudi infrastructure in retaliation to the Arab kingdom’s atrocities against the Yemeni civilians.

The Yemenis during the war years used this strategy and hit the Saudi airports and oil facilities but this strategy has so far could not check the Saudi violations.

With the new deterrent missiles which require more complicated technology than the offensive ones, the Yemenis have proven to the world that they cross the limitation lines to reach the highest levels of self-defense and even turn into a new regional missile power by reliance on their national will.

This can be resoundingly influential to prevent further air attacks on the Yemeni civilians. Enhanced missile power can send a clear message to the Saudis, telling them that not only Yemen hits their oil facilities and airports but also from now on, the Yemeni skies are not safe to the Saudi helicopters.

This new capability can substantially transform the war equations as one of the supremacy points of the Saudi forces in the ground clashes over the past five years has been the air support offered by the helicopters of the Arab coalition. Now facing this emerging capability, the Saudis would not be able to easily deploy their attack helicopters to the frontlines to cover their forces, or they have to pay a high price as they should expect their downing by new Yemeni missiles.

Even the multi-million dollar Saudi fighter jets that are ordinarily deployed to Yemen’s depth to bomb some of its infrastructure from now on will not be safe from the new Yemeni missiles. Last week, Yemeni air defense shot down a Tornado fighter jet while on a bombing mission in the Yemeni skies. The Yemeni army and popular committees’ show of apparent war dominance against the Saudi-led forces on the ground along with destroying the aggression camp’s air superiority will worsen the status of the nightmarishly-crippled Saudi army in Yemen war. 

 

Saudi Arabia Yemen Missiles War Ansarullah

