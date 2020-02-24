Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 24 February 2020

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip?

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE? The Greek PM’s visit comes amid tensions with Turkey. Greece hopes to win Arab support in the face of Ankara.

Israeli Sudan Role: What Are The Goals? The Israeli leaders are working to gain sway in new Sudan driven by economic and security goals.

Oil Prices Drop 4% on Demand Concerns as Virus Spreads

Oil Prices Drop 4% on Demand Concerns as Virus Spreads

Oil prices fell 4% on Monday, as the rapid spread of the coronavirus in countries outside China added to investor concerns about the impact on demand

Corona Kills 150 More in China, Cases Spike Globally New corona virus has claimed 150 more lives in china and infected more than 400 new cases as a spike in the number of infections in South Korea, Italy and Iran adds to fears of a pandemic around the world.

Iran Introduces Contingency Plans as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 8 Iran has put in place a set of contingency plans to curb a coronavirus outbreak that has already claimed eight lives in the country

Tripoli Govt Invites US to Redeploy Troops to NATO-Ravaged Libya to Deter Russia Libya’s Tripoli-based government says it would welcome American troops on the war-torn country to fight terrorism and ‘deter’ Russia, nine years after Washington helped bomb what was once the wealthiest African nation back to the Stone Age, RT reported.

Iran Leader Thanks Nation for ’Shining in Election Test’ Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has thanked the Iranian nation for its "satisfactory shining in the great election test", saying the country has yet to remain alert against plots by the enemy to harm Iran.

Trump to Discuss Religious Freedoms with Indian PM in Upcoming Visit US President Donald Trump reportedly will bring forth the sensitive issue of religious freedom in India during his upcoming meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a state visit later this week.

US Democracy Oligarchy Where Billionaires Are Buying Elections The US democracy an "oligarchy where billionaires are buying elections," Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders said on Friday

Syria Reopens Newly–Liberated Damascus-Aleppo Highway to Traffic Syrian army seized a strategic highway connecting the capital city of Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo after years of conflict in an offensive against foreign-backed militants.

Sanders Slam Russia for Reportedly Meddling in US 2020 Elections Bernie Sanders, US Democratic presidential candidate, warned Russia on Friday to stay out of 2020 White House elections after US officials had told him Moscow was trying to aid his campaign.

Coronavirus Cases More Than Double in South Korea, Total Now 433 The number of people infected with the coronavirus in South Korea had more than doubled to 433 on Saturday.

Two Iranian Border Guards killed in Clashes with Terrorists in Southeast Two Iranian border guards have been killed in clashes with members of a terrorist group in the country’s southeastern Sistan & Baluchestan Province.

China Reports Sharp Fall in New Coronavirus Cases, Deaths China reported a sharp decrease in the number of new deaths and new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, while its central bank predicted a limited short-term economic impact and said the country was confident of winning the fight against the epidemic.

Principalists Leading Iran’s Parliamentary Elections: Partial Results Partial results of Iran’s 11th parliamentary elections show Principalists are leading across different constituencies, Press TV reported.

Palestinians Rally against Trump’s Pro-Israeli Plan People in the Gaza Strip rallied against Donald Trump’s so-called peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Pentagon Rises to 110 Number of US Troops Injured in Iran Retaliatory Strike The Pentagon has once again raised the number of American troops wounded in Iran’s retaliatory missile attack in Iraq last month, saying they have suffered “traumatic brain injuries.”

Iranians Vote in Parliamentary Elections amid US Animosity Iranians are voting in the country’s eleventh parliamentary election and the first general elections since the US imposed sanctions following the pullout from the 2015 nuclear deal

Turkey Will Not Withdraw from Syria’s Idlib until Attacks by Damascus Stop: Erdogan Turkish troops will not withdraw from Syria’s Idlib region while Syrian army continues operations in the militant-held province, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed, RT reported

Four Die in Iran after Testing Positive for Coronavirus Death toll from new coronavirus in Iran rose to four on Friday after health authorities in the central city of Qom have confirmed two deaths on Wednesday, as a result of a first incidence of coronavirus in the country.

Iraq’s PMF Appoints New Deputy Commander after Muhandis Assassination Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) has appointed Abu Fadak al-Mohammedawi as the deputy commander following the assassination of his predecessor Abu Mahdi al-Muhandisat the hands of US regime last month.

South Sudan Rivals Agree to Form Unity Government South Sudan President Salva Kiir and former ex-vice president and rebel leader Riek Machar have agreed on Thursday to form a long-delayed unity government by Saturday’s deadline

Corona Kills 150 More in China, Cases Spike Globally

Monday 24 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Corona Kills 150 More in China, Cases Spike Globally
Alwaght- New corona virus has claimed 150 more lives in china and infected more than 400 new cases as a spike in the number of infections in South Korea, Italy and Iran adds to fears of a pandemic around the world.

China’s National Health Commission announced on Monday that the new deaths brought the total death toll in the country to 2,592, as of Sunday.

The commission also confirmed 409 new cases, which took the nationwide total infections to 77,150.

Authorities in Beijing said they are making progress in containing the virus, citing slowing infection rates thanks to unprecedented travel lock-downs and quarantines in or near the Hubei province — the epicenter of the outbreak.

Officials in Wuhan said earlier on Monday that non-residents may leave the quarantined city of 11 million if they show no symptoms and have never had contact with patients.

That decision was, however, quickly scrapped by the city’s government, which reprimanded the officials who had made the announcement.

“The announcement is declared invalid. In this regard, we have seriously dealt with the relevant personnel,” the city said on its official account on Twitter-like Weibo.

“Wuhan resolutely implements the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on ‘preventing leaks (of the virus)’... strictly manages the passages leaving from Wuhan, strictly controls personnel, and strictly prevents the epidemic from going out,” it said.

Outside the Chinese borders, the virus — dubbed the COVID-19 — continues to infect more people, with South Korea, Italy and Iran emerging over the past week on the front-lines.

South Korea declares red alert

South Korea confirmed 70 more novel coronavirus cases Monday, bringing its tally to 833 — by far the largest national total outside China.

The updated figures on the website of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought the country’s daily increase to 231, its highest to date.

The rapid surge in infections has prompted the country to raise its coronavirus alert to the highest “red” level.

Six people have so far died from the disease in South Korea.

President Moon Jae-in convened an emergency meeting on Sunday, saying that the country faced “a grave turning point,” and that “the coming few days will be a critical time for us.”

“The central government, local governments, health officials and medical personnel and the entire people must wage an all-out, concerted response to the problem,” Moon said.

Workers from the Korea Pest Control Association spray disinfectant to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus at a market in Seoul on February 24, 2020. (Photo by AFP)

Italy reports fourth death

In Europe, Italy became the first state to report deaths from the viral outbreak.

The head of Italy’s civil protection service, Angelo Borelli, said so far 152 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the country.

Italy reported Monday its fourth death from the new coronavirus, an 84-year old man in the northern Lombardy region.

To contain the outbreak, Italy has implemented measures in the north, including imposing fines on anyone caught entering or leaving outbreak areas.

Officials have imposed lock-down on 10 towns in the Lombardy region and quarantined some 500 people for two weeks.

Late on Sunday, Austria suspended train services over the Alps to Italy for about four hours after two passengers showed symptoms of fever.

The train carrying about 300 passengers from Venice to the German city of Munich was allowed to continue its journey, after the two tested negative for the coronavirus.

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said a task force would meet on Monday to discuss whether to introduce border controls with Italy.

The outbreak has altered the European Union, which is now struggling with its fundamental principle of open borders within much of the continent — so central to the identity of the union.

A European commissioner said the bloc was in constant contact with the Italian authorities.

France’s Health Minister Olivier Veran also said at a news conference on Sunday that the country was watching the “problematic situation” in Italy closely.

He said the bloc’s health ministers had agreed to discuss “how we can together face epidemic risk” most likely next week.

Iran neighbors move to contain virus spread

Iran has had the highest death toll from the coronovirus outside China. It has confirmed eight deaths as of Sunday, while dozens more are reportedly infected across the country since earlier this week.

Iran’s neighbors have taken measures to stop the spread of the disease.

Turkey and Pakistan have both closed borders with Iran, with Ankara also suspending incoming flights from the neighboring country.

Flights from Turkey to Iran are still being allowed.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Kuwait and Bahrain confirmed their first cases on Monday, according to the health officials.

Kuwait reported three infections and Bahrain one in their citizens, all of whom had returned from a visit Iran, according to both kingdoms.

In addition, Iraq has also extended a ban on all arrivals from Iran, except for Iraqi citizens, said the office of caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s office.

After the confirmation of the cases in Kuwait, Baghdad also closed the country’s Safwan border crossing with Kuwait. The border closure came at Kuwait’s request, Reuters reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways said in a statement on Monday Qatar will ask passengers arriving from Iran and South Korea to remain in home isolation or a quarantine facility for 14 days over fears of new coronavirus outbreak.

Afghanistan confirms first case

The disease has also reached Afghanistan, with the country’s Health Ministry confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Monday.

Ferozuddin Feroz, the minister of public health, said one of three suspected cases had been confirmed in the Western province of Herat.

He announced a state of emergency in the province, which borders Iran.

North Korea quarantines foreigners

North Korea has quarantined 380 foreigners in a bid to prevent the outbreak.

The people are mostly diplomats stationed in the capital Pyongyang, according to Yonhap news agency.

All foreigners entering the country need to be quarantined for 30 days, it said.

Pyongyang has also cancelled the annual marathon in the city.

As the threat of the coronavirus epidemic also looms over Africa, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned leaders across the continent to urgently prepare for the virus, known as COVID-19. 

The WHO identified 13 African countries as priorities because of their direct links to China.

 

Coronavirus China Death Tool

