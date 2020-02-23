Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 24 February 2020

Editor's Choice

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip?

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip? Mossad chief was sent to Qatar by Netanyahu who seeks multiple goals including making gains ahead of Israeli elections and pressing Hamas.

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE? The Greek PM’s visit comes amid tensions with Turkey. Greece hopes to win Arab support in the face of Ankara.

Israeli Sudan Role: What Are The Goals? The Israeli leaders are working to gain sway in new Sudan driven by economic and security goals.

News

Oil Prices Drop 4% on Demand Concerns as Virus Spreads

Oil Prices Drop 4% on Demand Concerns as Virus Spreads

Oil prices fell 4% on Monday, as the rapid spread of the coronavirus in countries outside China added to investor concerns about the impact on demand

Corona Kills 150 More in China, Cases Spike Globally New corona virus has claimed 150 more lives in china and infected more than 400 new cases as a spike in the number of infections in South Korea, Italy and Iran adds to fears of a pandemic around the world.

Iran Introduces Contingency Plans as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 8 Iran has put in place a set of contingency plans to curb a coronavirus outbreak that has already claimed eight lives in the country

Tripoli Govt Invites US to Redeploy Troops to NATO-Ravaged Libya to Deter Russia Libya’s Tripoli-based government says it would welcome American troops on the war-torn country to fight terrorism and ‘deter’ Russia, nine years after Washington helped bomb what was once the wealthiest African nation back to the Stone Age, RT reported.

Iran Leader Thanks Nation for ’Shining in Election Test’ Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has thanked the Iranian nation for its "satisfactory shining in the great election test", saying the country has yet to remain alert against plots by the enemy to harm Iran.

Trump to Discuss Religious Freedoms with Indian PM in Upcoming Visit US President Donald Trump reportedly will bring forth the sensitive issue of religious freedom in India during his upcoming meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a state visit later this week.

US Democracy Oligarchy Where Billionaires Are Buying Elections The US democracy an "oligarchy where billionaires are buying elections," Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders said on Friday

Syria Reopens Newly–Liberated Damascus-Aleppo Highway to Traffic Syrian army seized a strategic highway connecting the capital city of Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo after years of conflict in an offensive against foreign-backed militants.

Sanders Slam Russia for Reportedly Meddling in US 2020 Elections Bernie Sanders, US Democratic presidential candidate, warned Russia on Friday to stay out of 2020 White House elections after US officials had told him Moscow was trying to aid his campaign.

Coronavirus Cases More Than Double in South Korea, Total Now 433 The number of people infected with the coronavirus in South Korea had more than doubled to 433 on Saturday.

Two Iranian Border Guards killed in Clashes with Terrorists in Southeast Two Iranian border guards have been killed in clashes with members of a terrorist group in the country’s southeastern Sistan & Baluchestan Province.

China Reports Sharp Fall in New Coronavirus Cases, Deaths China reported a sharp decrease in the number of new deaths and new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, while its central bank predicted a limited short-term economic impact and said the country was confident of winning the fight against the epidemic.

Principalists Leading Iran’s Parliamentary Elections: Partial Results Partial results of Iran’s 11th parliamentary elections show Principalists are leading across different constituencies, Press TV reported.

Palestinians Rally against Trump’s Pro-Israeli Plan People in the Gaza Strip rallied against Donald Trump’s so-called peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Pentagon Rises to 110 Number of US Troops Injured in Iran Retaliatory Strike The Pentagon has once again raised the number of American troops wounded in Iran’s retaliatory missile attack in Iraq last month, saying they have suffered “traumatic brain injuries.”

Iranians Vote in Parliamentary Elections amid US Animosity Iranians are voting in the country’s eleventh parliamentary election and the first general elections since the US imposed sanctions following the pullout from the 2015 nuclear deal

Turkey Will Not Withdraw from Syria’s Idlib until Attacks by Damascus Stop: Erdogan Turkish troops will not withdraw from Syria’s Idlib region while Syrian army continues operations in the militant-held province, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed, RT reported

Four Die in Iran after Testing Positive for Coronavirus Death toll from new coronavirus in Iran rose to four on Friday after health authorities in the central city of Qom have confirmed two deaths on Wednesday, as a result of a first incidence of coronavirus in the country.

Iraq’s PMF Appoints New Deputy Commander after Muhandis Assassination Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) has appointed Abu Fadak al-Mohammedawi as the deputy commander following the assassination of his predecessor Abu Mahdi al-Muhandisat the hands of US regime last month.

South Sudan Rivals Agree to Form Unity Government South Sudan President Salva Kiir and former ex-vice president and rebel leader Riek Machar have agreed on Thursday to form a long-delayed unity government by Saturday’s deadline

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iran Introduces Contingency Plans as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 8

Corona Kills 150 More in China, Cases Spike Globally

Oil Prices Drop 4% on Demand Concerns as Virus Spreads

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip?

Israeli Regime to Build 9,000 New Illegal Settlements in East Al-Quds: Watchdog

Over 100 Doctors Worry Assange May Die in UK Prison Having ‘Effectively Been Tortured to Death’

South Sudan Rivals Agree to Form Unity Government

Yemeni Forces to Unveil New Indigenous Air Defense Systems Soon

How Do Ansarullah’s Victories Influence Yemen Equations?

Principalists Leading Iran’s Parliamentary Elections: Partial Results

Saudi Regime to Execute Dozen Shiite Minor Dissidents

US Democracy Oligarchy Where Billionaires Are Buying Elections

Will Idlib Push Shatter Fledgling Russian-Turkish Alliance?

Turkey Will Not Withdraw from Syria’s Idlib until Attacks by Damascus Stop: Erdogan

Coronavirus Cases More Than Double in South Korea, Total Now 433

Sanders Slam Russia for Reportedly Meddling in US 2020 Elections

Idlib Ground Of Erdogan Foreign Policy’s Grand Defeat

US Daily Visits Anti-Iran Terrorist Group’s Lair in Albani

Four Die in Iran after Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Why Is The US Afraid Of China’s Huawei?

US to Grant $35 M to Promote Its Fake News Bubble in Syria, Control Local Media

Saudi Expanding Intel. Network From Asia To Europe

Kuwait’s Parliament Speaker Throws Trump’s Pro-Israeli Plan in Dustbin

Slow Death: Israeli Dams Flood Gaza Crops Ahead of Harvest

US Raises Number of Troops Wounded in Iran Missile Attack to 64

Haftar’s Forces Bombed Turkish Ship ‘Loaded with Weapons at Tripoli Port: Report

US Military Plane Crashes in Afghanistan’s Ghazni: Reports

Iraq’s PMF Appoints New Deputy Commander after Muhandis Assassination

Israeli Regime to Build 9,000 New Illegal Settlements in East Al-Quds: Watchdog

Indian Provincial Chief Minister Says ‘Muslims Should be Fed with Bullets’

Outrage Flares in Palestine, Elsewhere against Trump’s Biased Deal

China Virus Funeral Order Fuels Upset as Death Toll Exceeds SARS

First Cronovirus Death Reported Outside China

China Cronovirus Toll Reaches 258, Study Estimates 75,800 Infected

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Report

What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip?

Monday 24 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
What’s Driven Israeli Security Officials’ Qatar Trip?
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Former Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman on Saturday leaked secret visit by Israeli security officials to Qatar earlier this month. 

Lieberman said that Mossad chief Yossi Cohen and commander of the Southern Command Herzi Halevi, at the request of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, paid a secret visit to Qatar earlier this month to meet senior representatives of the Persian Gulf Arab emirate. 

Walla news, a Hebrew-language Israeli news website, reported that Cohn met with the Qatari national security chief and the national security advisor to the Qatari emir. 

Israeli elections and Lieberman support to Gantz    

Lieberman resigned from his post last year in protest to Netanyahu's ceasefire deal between Tel Aviv and Hamas, a resistant Palestinian group controlling besieged Gaza Strip. 

He argued that such a deal would send a signal of recognizing Hamas, while the solution to the Israeli security problems with the Palestinian group is a massive military operation against the movement. 

Under last year’s agreement between the two sides, one of Hamas conditions for a truce was allowing fuel transport to the Gaza power plant and also allowing the transfer of money to pay the salaries of state employees. Qatari ambassador to Palestine in the West Bank said that Qatar accepted to pay the salaries of Gaza employees. 

Lieberman appears to seek to influence the election in favor of the Gantz-led Blue and White coalition in the upcoming Israeli elections by leaking the secret trip and revealing that Netanyahu has called on Qatar to continue to inject money into Hamas accounts. Lieberman knows that any concessions made to Hamas by Netanyahu will be negatively viewed by the settlers in the occupied Palestinian territories and this can cut from votes of Netanyahu-led Likud party and give them to Blue and White coalition. 

Continuing to pressure Hamas in response to Haniyeh Tehran visit 

Although part of the Israeli security delegation’s visit to Qatar is driven by Netanyahu efforts to win the March 2 elections, the trip has other reasons for taking place. 

After Haniyah’s January 6 visit to Tehran to attend the funeral ceremony of the Iranian General Qassem Soleimani who was assassinated by the US in Baghdad airport on January 3 and meeting with Iranian officials, Egypt revoked his Gaza entry visa. So, he had to temporarily stay in the Qatari capital Doha. 

Earlier, he had said that with regard to the current conditions he may have to stay in Qatar for several months. 

On the other side, top Hamas officials recently met Lebanese groups close to Hezbollah, sending a message to Cairo and Tel Aviv that if they continue to press Hamas, the Palestinian movement will move even closer to the Axis of Resistance, starting from Iran and covering Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and Syria. 

So, possibly the recent visit by the Israeli officials to Doha may have come to continue the anti-Hamas pressures. Qatar supports Hamas financially and currently hosts Haniyah. The theory is that PM Netanyahu has decided to put further strains on Hamas through pressing the Qatari leaders. 

Israelis seek Qatar company with the “deal of the century” initiative 

Aware of Qatar-Hamas friendly relations and Doha’s role in Israeli-Hamas equations including the ceasefires, Tel Aviv seems to have decided to continue pressures on the Arab world to approve the Trump’s “deal of the century”, an initiative that recognizes the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands and drops the Palestinians right to return home in exchange for money offered to Palestinian groups. Tel Aviv now presses to get Qatar on the side of the American president’s plan which has received wide-ranging opposition of the Palestinian and Arab public. 

Despite the fact that after the unveiling of the Trump initiative Qatar said that it supports dialogue between the Israelis and Palestinians, it seems that Tel Aviv is not satisfied with this Doha stance as it finds it weak and making no difference in favor of the plan. Thus, it asks Qatar to put pressure on the Palestinian group to accept the so-called peace initiative. On the threshold of the general elections, even if Netanyahu’s efforts make small progress, they will serve as a big win card in his hands. 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Israeli Regime Netanyahu Hamas Pressure Deal of Century

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Israeli Regime Troops Clash with Palestinian Protesters in Nablus
Indonesian Muslims Protests Save Palestine in Aceh
Iranians Participate in Parliamentary, Assembly of Experts Elections
Syrian Army Completely Secures Many Areas in Aleppo Countryside
Israeli Regime Troops Clash with Palestinian Protesters in Nablus

Israeli Regime Troops Clash with Palestinian Protesters in Nablus

Yemeni Forces Unveil Four Advanced Domestically-Built Missile Defense Systems
Israeli Regimes Bulldozer Hits Palestinian Protester with Boulder
Syrian Army Hits Militants Positions in Idlib
Syria Army Liberate Dozens of Towns in Aleppo Countryside