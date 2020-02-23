Iran Leader Thanks Nation for ’Shining in Election Test’

Alwaght- Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has thanked the Iranian nation for its "satisfactory shining in the great election test", saying the country has yet to remain alert against plots by the enemy to harm Iran.

"In the face of the enemy's conspiracy to hit various pillars of the country, we all need to be vigilant in defense and ready for attack and counterattack," the Leader said Sunday during his regular seminary lectures.

Iranians went to the polls in the country's first general elections since the US imposed sanctions following the pullout from the 2015 nuclear deal and assassinated General Qassem Soleimani.

Ayatollah Khamenei touched on a massive campaign by foreign propaganda agencies to create a negative atmosphere before the elections in Iran.

"This negative campaign started a few months ago and intensified closer to the elections, and in the last two days [up to the election day], their media outlets did not miss the slightest opportunity to discourage people from voting under the pretext of a disease and a virus," the Leader said.

A few Iranian cities are grappling with the novel coronavirus outbreak which has killed six people and infected more than two dozen others, according to health ministry officials. However, normal life goes on as the country begins to wise up to necessary cautionary measures vis-a-vis some alarmist news.

Ayatollah Khamenei thanked God Almighty and deeply appreciated people's participation in the elections despite all the biased propaganda, saying: "God has decided to make this nation victorious."

The Leader said the hostility of the enemies with the Iranian nation is not limited to economic and cultural domains as well as people's religious and revolutionary beliefs.

"They are even opposed to the Iranian people's elections because they do not want the phenomenon of people's turnout at ballot boxes in the name of religion and service to the revolution to be institutionalized as a reality."