  Sunday 23 February 2020

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE? The Greek PM’s visit comes amid tensions with Turkey. Greece hopes to win Arab support in the face of Ankara.

Israeli Sudan Role: What Are The Goals? The Israeli leaders are working to gain sway in new Sudan driven by economic and security goals.

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications Saudi Arabia and the UAE are motivating Tajikistan’s crackdown on Islamic groups who strike for positions in politics.

Tripoli Govt Invites US to Redeploy Troops to NATO-Ravaged Libya to Deter Russia

Libya’s Tripoli-based government says it would welcome American troops on the war-torn country to fight terrorism and ‘deter’ Russia, nine years after Washington helped bomb what was once the wealthiest African nation back to the Stone Age, RT reported.

Iran Leader Thanks Nation for ’Shining in Election Test’ Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has thanked the Iranian nation for its "satisfactory shining in the great election test", saying the country has yet to remain alert against plots by the enemy to harm Iran.

Trump to Discuss Religious Freedoms with Indian PM in Upcoming Visit US President Donald Trump reportedly will bring forth the sensitive issue of religious freedom in India during his upcoming meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a state visit later this week.

US Democracy Oligarchy Where Billionaires Are Buying Elections The US democracy an "oligarchy where billionaires are buying elections," Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders said on Friday

Syria Reopens Newly–Liberated Damascus-Aleppo Highway to Traffic Syrian army seized a strategic highway connecting the capital city of Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo after years of conflict in an offensive against foreign-backed militants.

Sanders Slam Russia for Reportedly Meddling in US 2020 Elections Bernie Sanders, US Democratic presidential candidate, warned Russia on Friday to stay out of 2020 White House elections after US officials had told him Moscow was trying to aid his campaign.

Coronavirus Cases More Than Double in South Korea, Total Now 433 The number of people infected with the coronavirus in South Korea had more than doubled to 433 on Saturday.

Two Iranian Border Guards killed in Clashes with Terrorists in Southeast Two Iranian border guards have been killed in clashes with members of a terrorist group in the country’s southeastern Sistan & Baluchestan Province.

China Reports Sharp Fall in New Coronavirus Cases, Deaths China reported a sharp decrease in the number of new deaths and new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, while its central bank predicted a limited short-term economic impact and said the country was confident of winning the fight against the epidemic.

Principalists Leading Iran’s Parliamentary Elections: Partial Results Partial results of Iran’s 11th parliamentary elections show Principalists are leading across different constituencies, Press TV reported.

Palestinians Rally against Trump’s Pro-Israeli Plan People in the Gaza Strip rallied against Donald Trump’s so-called peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Pentagon Rises to 110 Number of US Troops Injured in Iran Retaliatory Strike The Pentagon has once again raised the number of American troops wounded in Iran’s retaliatory missile attack in Iraq last month, saying they have suffered “traumatic brain injuries.”

Iranians Vote in Parliamentary Elections amid US Animosity Iranians are voting in the country’s eleventh parliamentary election and the first general elections since the US imposed sanctions following the pullout from the 2015 nuclear deal

Turkey Will Not Withdraw from Syria’s Idlib until Attacks by Damascus Stop: Erdogan Turkish troops will not withdraw from Syria’s Idlib region while Syrian army continues operations in the militant-held province, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed, RT reported

Four Die in Iran after Testing Positive for Coronavirus Death toll from new coronavirus in Iran rose to four on Friday after health authorities in the central city of Qom have confirmed two deaths on Wednesday, as a result of a first incidence of coronavirus in the country.

Iraq’s PMF Appoints New Deputy Commander after Muhandis Assassination Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) has appointed Abu Fadak al-Mohammedawi as the deputy commander following the assassination of his predecessor Abu Mahdi al-Muhandisat the hands of US regime last month.

South Sudan Rivals Agree to Form Unity Government South Sudan President Salva Kiir and former ex-vice president and rebel leader Riek Machar have agreed on Thursday to form a long-delayed unity government by Saturday’s deadline

Yemeni Forces to Unveil New Indigenous Air Defense Systems Soon Yemeni armed forces will showcase new domestically-designed and -developed air defense systems in the near future, a high-ranking Yemeni military official said on Thursday.

Israeli Regime to Build 9,000 New Illegal Settlements in East Al-Quds: Watchdog The Israeli regime plans to construct some 9,000 illegal settlements between two Palestinian neighborhoods in the occupied east al-Quds (Jerusalem), a monitoring group said on Tuesday.

Saudi Regime to Execute Dozen Shiite Minor Dissidents Saudi regime plans to execute a dozen imprisoned minor dissidents from the Shiite-populated Eastern Province, amid a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals in the kingdom.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Trump to Discuss Religious Freedoms with Indian PM in Upcoming Visit

Alwaght- US President Donald Trump reportedly will bring forth the sensitive issue of religious freedom in India during his upcoming meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a state visit later this week.

Trump, who is scheduled to visit India on Monday, will discuss the two countries’ “shared traditions of democracy and religious freedom,” Reuters reported Saturday, quoting the unnamed senior official speaking in a conference call ahead of the visit.

“He will raise these issues, particularly the religious freedom issue, which is extremely important to this administration,” he added, despite the fact that Trump himself has been widely censured at home and abroad for imposing a travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries in a purported move to guard against terrorism.

Modi’s rightist government, backed by Hindu nationalists, has also faced massive protests at home and heavy criticism abroad, including the United States, for enacting the so-called citizenship law that is widely viewed as discriminating against Muslims.

The controversial move has intensified concerns that his administration in undermining India’s long-held secular traditions.

The measure came months after Modi’s administration also withdrew the special autonomy given to the disputed, Muslim-majority territory of Kashmir in efforts to tighten its hold on the restive region. Indian authorities further took into custody dozens of political opponents and pro-independence leaders and imposed a communications blackout in the Himalayan district.

This is while Modi’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party rejects allegations of bias against the country’s more than 180 million Muslims.

It has strongly rebuked foreign criticism, insisting that the brutal crackdown in Kashmir and the new citizenship law were internal matters. New Delhi has also clashed with Muslim-majority countries such as Turkey and Malaysia in recent months after they censured the government’s anti-Muslim policies.

According to the US official, Modi had boasted about his government’s priority of inclusive growth for everyone, including religious minorities, soon after winning a second term in office last year.

 “And I think that the President (Trump) will talk about these issues in his meetings with Prime Minister Modi and note that the world is looking to India to continue to uphold its democratic traditions, respect for religious minorities,” he added.

The development comes as four US senators wrote to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier this month, insisting that Modi’s measures in Kashmir as well as the citizenship laws were troubling and “threaten the rights of certain religious minorities and the secular character of the state.”

The bipartisan group of senators also demanded information from the State Department for information about the number of political detainees in Kashmir, restrictions on the internet and cell phone service, and access for foreign diplomats, journalists and observers.

They also voiced concern over New Delhi’s suppression of protesters opposing the citizenship law, which lays out a path to Indian nationality for six religious groups from neighboring countries including Hindus, Sikhs and Christians, but not Muslims.

Meanwhile, Indian officials have dismissed suggestions of an early trade deal with Washington during Trump’s upcoming visit to the country, saying New Delhi will not rush into an agreement with the US president.

Indian foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said on Thursday that “complex negotiations” are underway for reaching an agreement, but "these are complex negotiations. We would not like to rush into a deal."

“We do hope to reach an understanding with an outcome that strikes the right balance for both sides,” he added amid wide expectations of a major trade agreement during Trump’s visit to the country.

 

 

US Trump India Modi

