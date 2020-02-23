US Democracy Oligarchy Where Billionaires Are Buying Elections

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 23 February 2020

Editor's Choice

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE? The Greek PM’s visit comes amid tensions with Turkey. Greece hopes to win Arab support in the face of Ankara.

Israeli Sudan Role: What Are The Goals? The Israeli leaders are working to gain sway in new Sudan driven by economic and security goals.

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications Saudi Arabia and the UAE are motivating Tajikistan’s crackdown on Islamic groups who strike for positions in politics.

News

Tripoli Govt Invites US to Redeploy Troops to NATO-Ravaged Libya to Deter Russia

Tripoli Govt Invites US to Redeploy Troops to NATO-Ravaged Libya to Deter Russia

Libya’s Tripoli-based government says it would welcome American troops on the war-torn country to fight terrorism and ‘deter’ Russia, nine years after Washington helped bomb what was once the wealthiest African nation back to the Stone Age, RT reported.

Iran Leader Thanks Nation for ’Shining in Election Test’ Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has thanked the Iranian nation for its "satisfactory shining in the great election test", saying the country has yet to remain alert against plots by the enemy to harm Iran.

Trump to Discuss Religious Freedoms with Indian PM in Upcoming Visit US President Donald Trump reportedly will bring forth the sensitive issue of religious freedom in India during his upcoming meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a state visit later this week.

US Democracy Oligarchy Where Billionaires Are Buying Elections The US democracy an "oligarchy where billionaires are buying elections," Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders said on Friday

Syria Reopens Newly–Liberated Damascus-Aleppo Highway to Traffic Syrian army seized a strategic highway connecting the capital city of Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo after years of conflict in an offensive against foreign-backed militants.

Sanders Slam Russia for Reportedly Meddling in US 2020 Elections Bernie Sanders, US Democratic presidential candidate, warned Russia on Friday to stay out of 2020 White House elections after US officials had told him Moscow was trying to aid his campaign.

Coronavirus Cases More Than Double in South Korea, Total Now 433 The number of people infected with the coronavirus in South Korea had more than doubled to 433 on Saturday.

Two Iranian Border Guards killed in Clashes with Terrorists in Southeast Two Iranian border guards have been killed in clashes with members of a terrorist group in the country’s southeastern Sistan & Baluchestan Province.

China Reports Sharp Fall in New Coronavirus Cases, Deaths China reported a sharp decrease in the number of new deaths and new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, while its central bank predicted a limited short-term economic impact and said the country was confident of winning the fight against the epidemic.

Principalists Leading Iran’s Parliamentary Elections: Partial Results Partial results of Iran’s 11th parliamentary elections show Principalists are leading across different constituencies, Press TV reported.

Palestinians Rally against Trump’s Pro-Israeli Plan People in the Gaza Strip rallied against Donald Trump’s so-called peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Pentagon Rises to 110 Number of US Troops Injured in Iran Retaliatory Strike The Pentagon has once again raised the number of American troops wounded in Iran’s retaliatory missile attack in Iraq last month, saying they have suffered “traumatic brain injuries.”

Iranians Vote in Parliamentary Elections amid US Animosity Iranians are voting in the country’s eleventh parliamentary election and the first general elections since the US imposed sanctions following the pullout from the 2015 nuclear deal

Turkey Will Not Withdraw from Syria’s Idlib until Attacks by Damascus Stop: Erdogan Turkish troops will not withdraw from Syria’s Idlib region while Syrian army continues operations in the militant-held province, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed, RT reported

Four Die in Iran after Testing Positive for Coronavirus Death toll from new coronavirus in Iran rose to four on Friday after health authorities in the central city of Qom have confirmed two deaths on Wednesday, as a result of a first incidence of coronavirus in the country.

Iraq’s PMF Appoints New Deputy Commander after Muhandis Assassination Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) has appointed Abu Fadak al-Mohammedawi as the deputy commander following the assassination of his predecessor Abu Mahdi al-Muhandisat the hands of US regime last month.

South Sudan Rivals Agree to Form Unity Government South Sudan President Salva Kiir and former ex-vice president and rebel leader Riek Machar have agreed on Thursday to form a long-delayed unity government by Saturday’s deadline

Yemeni Forces to Unveil New Indigenous Air Defense Systems Soon Yemeni armed forces will showcase new domestically-designed and -developed air defense systems in the near future, a high-ranking Yemeni military official said on Thursday.

Israeli Regime to Build 9,000 New Illegal Settlements in East Al-Quds: Watchdog The Israeli regime plans to construct some 9,000 illegal settlements between two Palestinian neighborhoods in the occupied east al-Quds (Jerusalem), a monitoring group said on Tuesday.

Saudi Regime to Execute Dozen Shiite Minor Dissidents Saudi regime plans to execute a dozen imprisoned minor dissidents from the Shiite-populated Eastern Province, amid a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals in the kingdom.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Syria Reopens Newly–Liberated Damascus-Aleppo Highway to Traffic

Coronavirus Cases More Than Double in South Korea, Total Now 433

US Democracy Oligarchy Where Billionaires Are Buying Elections

Idlib Ground Of Erdogan Foreign Policy’s Grand Defeat

Tripoli Govt Invites US to Redeploy Troops to NATO-Ravaged Libya to Deter Russia

Iran Leader Thanks Nation for ’Shining in Election Test’

China Reports Sharp Fall in New Coronavirus Cases, Deaths

Trump to Discuss Religious Freedoms with Indian PM in Upcoming Visit

Two Iranian Border Guards killed in Clashes with Terrorists in Southeast

Sanders Slam Russia for Reportedly Meddling in US 2020 Elections

What Are Pompeo Saudi Arabia Visit’s Goals?

Israeli Regime to Build 9,000 New Illegal Settlements in East Al-Quds: Watchdog

Will Idlib Push Shatter Fledgling Russian-Turkish Alliance?

Over 100 Doctors Worry Assange May Die in UK Prison Having ‘Effectively Been Tortured to Death’

With Sanders Surging in Polls, Israel Lobby Spends Big Bucks to Sink His Chances in Nevada

US Military Rejected Iraqi Demand, Offers Partial Withdrawal

China Says Coronavirus Curbs Work

Syrian Army Seizes Most of Aleppo ahead of Russo-Turkish Talks

Saudi Regime to Execute Dozen Shiite Minor Dissidents

Iran Leader Calls for Massive Election Turnout to Frustrate US

Resistance, Referendum Only Solution to Palestine Issue: Iran FM

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement

Turkey Will Not Withdraw from Syria’s Idlib until Attacks by Damascus Stop: Erdogan

Pentagon Rises to 110 Number of US Troops Injured in Iran Retaliatory Strike

Tripoli Govt Invites US to Redeploy Troops to NATO-Ravaged Libya to Deter Russia

US Daily Visits Anti-Iran Terrorist Group’s Lair in Albani

Trump Iran Man Met with Terror Group Rep. Before, After Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination

US to Grant $35 M to Promote Its Fake News Bubble in Syria, Control Local Media

CIA’s Dark Prince Killed in US Plane Crash in Afghanistan: Report

Death Toll from China’s COVID-19 Virus Tops 1,100

Saudi Expanding Intel. Network From Asia To Europe

Militants Preparing False-Flag Chemical Attacks in Syria’s Idlib: Russia

Iran’s Steel Exports Soar 93% in Jan. After Stiffer US Sanctions

UAE Promised Sudanese Jobs But Took Them to War in Libya, Yemen

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir

Haftar’s Forces Bombed Turkish Ship ‘Loaded with Weapons at Tripoli Port: Report

Myanmar Army Shells Rohingya Muslims’ Village, Kills Two Women

How Is Azerbaijan’s Election Atmosphere?

Yemenis Hold Massive Protest against Trump’s Plot on Palestine

US Presidential Candidates Slam Trump ‘Vision for Peace, Warn against Annexation

US Military Plane Crashes in Afghanistan’s Ghazni: Reports

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

US Democracy Oligarchy Where Billionaires Are Buying Elections

Sunday 23 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
US Democracy Oligarchy Where Billionaires Are Buying Elections
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The US democracy an "oligarchy where billionaires are buying elections," Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders said on Friday.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters at his last rally ahead of the state's primary elections in Las Vegas, Sanders accused billionaires Republican Donald Trump and Democratic Michael Bloomberg of trying to buy the US presidency. 

"I do not believe in oligarchy where billionaires are buying elections. In the last couple of weeks Donald Trump has been out there with his billionaire friends, gets 150 thousand dollars a person for the Republican Party. You got Michael Bloomberg worth 60 billion dollars. Bloomberg has every right in the world to run for president; he has no right to buy the presidency."

Sanders reiterated that Trump is a liar, vowing to his supporters that he would beat him in the upcoming elections.

"We are going to defeat Donald Trump because the American people understand, no matter what their political views may be, that we cannot continue having a pathological liar as president," he said.

The leading Democratic presidential candidate pointed out that Trump, who was corrupt to the core, has been undermining the democratic values that the American nation stood for.

"[W]e cannot continue to have a corrupt administration, we cannot continue having a president who is undermining American democracy and our constitution."

Sanders described Trump as "a bully, who can't even get along with people that he appointed in his administration."

The senior politician pointed out that the Americans needed a seasoned statesman to replace Trump and fix the corrupt system installed by him. 

"We have got to get our priorities right. We need an economy and a government that work for all of us. Not just the one percent. But it is not just a rigged economy. The American people, regardless of their political views, understand that we have a corrupt political system. That's it. What our campaign tries to be is honest. To take the difficult issues and put them on the table, not hide them. I believe in democracy, which is one person, one vote."

The Democratic presidential candidate also pointed out that Michael Bloomberg, who is worth 60 billion dollars, "has every right in the world to run for president, he has no right to buy the presidency."

In the meantime, political analysts believe that the Vermont senator has a good chance of becoming not only the Democratic presidential candidate in the 2020 election, but also, replacing Trump by winning the next presidency.

“Bernie Sanders has a chance to actually win, assuming that the very powerful forces aligned against him, led by the billionaires, including the billionaire thugs in Saudi Arabia and their friends over in Israel are unable to find a way to cheat him of the White House,” US author, journalist and political analyst, Kevin Barrett, told Press TV.

Sanders claims big win in Nevada, tightens grip on Democratic race

On Saturday, Bernie Sanders claimed a decisive victory in the Nevada caucuses, solidifying his frontrunner status in the race to choose the Democratic nominee.

Sanders was comfortably ahead with some 10 percent of the vote reported, and his win is a substantial accomplishment in a state seen as an important bellwether because it is the first diverse electorate to weigh in on the 2020 presidential race.

NBC News reported that the 78-year-old senator from Vermont was leading with 44.7 percent of the vote, followed by former vice president Joe Biden at 19.5 percent.

South Bend, Indiana's former mayor Pete Buttigieg stood at 15.6 percent, while progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren was at 11.8 percent and Senator Amy Klobuchar well back at 4.3 percent.

"We won the popular vote in Iowa, we won the New Hampshire primary, and according to three networks and the AP, we have now won the Nevada caucus," Sanders told a raucous rally, which responded with chants of "Bernie! Bernie! Bernie!"

"In Nevada we have just put together a multi-generational, multi-racial coalition, which is not only going to win in Nevada, it's going to sweep this country."

Sanders was speaking in El Paso, Texas, one of the 14 states that votes on "Super Tuesday" on March 3, when he hopes his progressive policies including universal health care and raising the minimum wage will strike a chord with millions of Americans.

Some of Sanders's rivals, like the moderate Buttigieg, already congratulated him on his Nevada victory. But the 38-year-old military veteran offered a stern warning against picking a self-described democratic socialist who sees "capitalism as the root of all evil" going up against the populist Trump.

"Senator Sanders believes in an inflexible, ideological revolution that leaves out most Democrats, not to mention most Americans," Buttigieg said in an address that took on a surprisingly coarse tone.

With Sanders coming in virtually tied for first in the debut contest in Iowa and then winning New Hampshire last week, he is in the driver's seat against his seven rivals as the race turns toward South Carolina and then Super Tuesday.

Trump offered a congratulations of sorts to Sanders.

"Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada," Trump tweeted, maligning other candidates before adding: "Congratulations Bernie, & don't let them take it away from you!"

With the race soon taking on a national dynamic, several candidates like Klobuchar, Warren or congressman Tulsi Gabbard will be under pressure to decide whether they stick it out past Nevada or South Carolina, or throw in the towel.

'Coming back'

The centrist Biden, desperate to right a listing ship after miserable showings in the first two states, told supporters he feels "really good" about his Nevada finish and shouldn't be counted out.

"We're alive and we're coming back," the onetime frontrunner insisted. "We're going on to South Carolina to win and then we're going to take this back!"

South Carolina has a majority black Democratic electorate, and Biden leads polling there, riding his popularity among African Americans due in part to his eight years as popular president Barack Obama's deputy.

Sanders leads national polls with an average of 28 percent support.

That is 11 points ahead of Biden and 13 points ahead of billionaire media tycoon Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York who skipped campaigning in the four early states in order to focus on Super Tuesday.

Recently, Sanders has been largely unchecked by opponents who have focused more on blunting the advance of Bloomberg, who has poured a staggering $438 million of his personal fortune, an all-time record, into campaign advertising.

In Las Vegas, caucuses were held in several of the city's world-famous casinos and hotels.

Unlike in a primary, where voting is by secret ballot, caucus goers vote publicly by standing with fellow supporters of their chosen candidate.

Keen to avoid the drawn-out embarrassment of the Iowa caucus, which relied on flawed technology to relay results, Nevada officials pivoted to a "very, very low-tech" system, said Jon Summers, a senior advisor to the state Democratic Party.

The system involves phoning in results to hotlines and backing them up with photographs of paper count sheets.

The vote tabulation has been considerably slower than four years ago, due largely to new rules which require caucuses to report several sets of data.

But Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez told reporters that while the goal was to have results by Saturday night, the more important objective was "to get it right."

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Elections Bernie Sanders Oligarchy

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Indonesian Muslims Protests Save Palestine in Aceh
Iranians Participate in Parliamentary, Assembly of Experts Elections
Syrian Army Completely Secures Many Areas in Aleppo Countryside
China Fights against Novel Coronavirus Epidemic
Indonesian Muslims Protests Save Palestine in Aceh

Indonesian Muslims Protests Save Palestine in Aceh

Israeli Regimes Bulldozer Hits Palestinian Protester with Boulder
Syrian Army Hits Militants Positions in Idlib
Syria Army Liberate Dozens of Towns in Aleppo Countryside
Syrian Army Advances towards Turkish-Controlled Airbase in Idlib Province