Idlib Ground Of Erdogan Foreign Policy’s Grand Defeat

  Sunday 23 February 2020

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE? The Greek PM’s visit comes amid tensions with Turkey. Greece hopes to win Arab support in the face of Ankara.

Israeli Sudan Role: What Are The Goals? The Israeli leaders are working to gain sway in new Sudan driven by economic and security goals.

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications Saudi Arabia and the UAE are motivating Tajikistan’s crackdown on Islamic groups who strike for positions in politics.

News

Tripoli Govt Invites US to Redeploy Troops to NATO-Ravaged Libya to Deter Russia

Libya’s Tripoli-based government says it would welcome American troops on the war-torn country to fight terrorism and ‘deter’ Russia, nine years after Washington helped bomb what was once the wealthiest African nation back to the Stone Age, RT reported.

Iran Leader Thanks Nation for ’Shining in Election Test’ Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has thanked the Iranian nation for its "satisfactory shining in the great election test", saying the country has yet to remain alert against plots by the enemy to harm Iran.

Trump to Discuss Religious Freedoms with Indian PM in Upcoming Visit US President Donald Trump reportedly will bring forth the sensitive issue of religious freedom in India during his upcoming meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a state visit later this week.

US Democracy Oligarchy Where Billionaires Are Buying Elections The US democracy an "oligarchy where billionaires are buying elections," Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders said on Friday

Syria Reopens Newly–Liberated Damascus-Aleppo Highway to Traffic Syrian army seized a strategic highway connecting the capital city of Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo after years of conflict in an offensive against foreign-backed militants.

Sanders Slam Russia for Reportedly Meddling in US 2020 Elections Bernie Sanders, US Democratic presidential candidate, warned Russia on Friday to stay out of 2020 White House elections after US officials had told him Moscow was trying to aid his campaign.

Coronavirus Cases More Than Double in South Korea, Total Now 433 The number of people infected with the coronavirus in South Korea had more than doubled to 433 on Saturday.

Two Iranian Border Guards killed in Clashes with Terrorists in Southeast Two Iranian border guards have been killed in clashes with members of a terrorist group in the country’s southeastern Sistan & Baluchestan Province.

China Reports Sharp Fall in New Coronavirus Cases, Deaths China reported a sharp decrease in the number of new deaths and new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, while its central bank predicted a limited short-term economic impact and said the country was confident of winning the fight against the epidemic.

Principalists Leading Iran’s Parliamentary Elections: Partial Results Partial results of Iran’s 11th parliamentary elections show Principalists are leading across different constituencies, Press TV reported.

Palestinians Rally against Trump’s Pro-Israeli Plan People in the Gaza Strip rallied against Donald Trump’s so-called peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Pentagon Rises to 110 Number of US Troops Injured in Iran Retaliatory Strike The Pentagon has once again raised the number of American troops wounded in Iran’s retaliatory missile attack in Iraq last month, saying they have suffered “traumatic brain injuries.”

Iranians Vote in Parliamentary Elections amid US Animosity Iranians are voting in the country’s eleventh parliamentary election and the first general elections since the US imposed sanctions following the pullout from the 2015 nuclear deal

Turkey Will Not Withdraw from Syria’s Idlib until Attacks by Damascus Stop: Erdogan Turkish troops will not withdraw from Syria’s Idlib region while Syrian army continues operations in the militant-held province, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed, RT reported

Four Die in Iran after Testing Positive for Coronavirus Death toll from new coronavirus in Iran rose to four on Friday after health authorities in the central city of Qom have confirmed two deaths on Wednesday, as a result of a first incidence of coronavirus in the country.

Iraq’s PMF Appoints New Deputy Commander after Muhandis Assassination Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) has appointed Abu Fadak al-Mohammedawi as the deputy commander following the assassination of his predecessor Abu Mahdi al-Muhandisat the hands of US regime last month.

South Sudan Rivals Agree to Form Unity Government South Sudan President Salva Kiir and former ex-vice president and rebel leader Riek Machar have agreed on Thursday to form a long-delayed unity government by Saturday’s deadline

Yemeni Forces to Unveil New Indigenous Air Defense Systems Soon Yemeni armed forces will showcase new domestically-designed and -developed air defense systems in the near future, a high-ranking Yemeni military official said on Thursday.

Israeli Regime to Build 9,000 New Illegal Settlements in East Al-Quds: Watchdog The Israeli regime plans to construct some 9,000 illegal settlements between two Palestinian neighborhoods in the occupied east al-Quds (Jerusalem), a monitoring group said on Tuesday.

Saudi Regime to Execute Dozen Shiite Minor Dissidents Saudi regime plans to execute a dozen imprisoned minor dissidents from the Shiite-populated Eastern Province, amid a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals in the kingdom.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Shiite

Resistance

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

ISIS Terrorist Group

Taliban

Wahhabism & Extremism

Kurds

NATO

Islamic Awakening

Al-Qaeda

alwaght.com
Analysis

Idlib Ground Of Erdogan Foreign Policy’s Grand Defeat

Sunday 23 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Idlib Ground Of Erdogan Foreign Policy’s Grand Defeat

Alwaght- The Idlib crisis has reached its climactic point recently as the Syrian government has shown resolution to liberate the province as the last stronghold of foreign-backed terrorists. Idlib is now a scene to two opposite sides: On the one hand stands the Syrian government that with backing from the allies is resolved to take back the province and on the other hand stands Turkey which intends to save at any costs the terrorists’ rule of Idlib and establish a safe zone in it as it shares 130 kilometers borders with the Turkish Hatay province.  

Despite the fact that Russia and Turkey held talks over the past few days and agreed on launching joint patrols within the framework of 2018 Sochi agreement reached between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the two sides negotiations do not seem to have had practical outcomes on the ground. Even worse, they appear to have failed. The situation is now so fragile that direct Syrian-Turkish clashes, at least limited, cannot be ruled out. 

In his recent remarks on February 19, Erdogan confirmed that the talks with the Russian side have failed, warning that “Turkey has made every preparation to carry out its own operational plans. I say that we can come at any point. In other words, the Idlib offensive is only a matter of time.” 

“We are entering the last days for the (Syrian) regime to stop its hostility in Idlib. We are making our final warnings,” Erdogan said. “We did not reach the desired results in our talks (with Russia). The talks will continue, but, indeed, we are far from meeting our demands at the table,” he went on. 

Erdogan told his country’s parliament that even while the negotiations with Russia continue, he will not abandon plans for Idlib safe zone. 

But will he be successful in his promises and plans in Syria? The even bigger question is how much has Erdogan been successful to run his West Asia policy? What is the outlook for his policies in Idlib and other regions? In short, the Turkish leader has started a very dangerous game in the region and at the end of the road he will sustain defeats in his goals. 

Erdogan: Cast out by the West and frustrated by Erdogan 

Erdogan Turkey’s distancing from the West over the past few years and moving closer and closer to Russia and cooperating with it gave rise to an outlook for an alliance between the Ankara and Moscow. The fledgling alliance, which witnessed flourishment after the attempted military coup of 2016 against Erdogan who saw it arranged by the West, now is teetering on the brink of end. Currently, Turkey is struggling to reach a deal with Russia over Idlib and does not want its growingly strategic relations with Moscow to collapse. 

Turkey pushes to save its watch posts which it set up after the Erdogan-Putin agreement two years ago. But Russia argues that keeping the posts while they are under Syrian military encirclement is meaningless and that Turkey should quit its support to Al-Nusra Front terrorists. In fact, Idlib's impasse is now tolling the death knell of the strategic Erdogan-Putin alliance. End of Idlib war means nothing but the defeat of the illegal Turkish intervention in Syria. This is largely unavoidable. Ankara should face the fact and respect the Syrian national sovereignty represented by the government of President Bashar al-Assad. 

Erdogan’s Amateurish game in Syria

While a young man, Erdogan dreamed of being a famous football player. But he ended up playing amateurishly in second rate teams. While as a leader, he seems to be undergoing a similar experience in foreign policy this time. By eliminating his smart foreign policy man Ahmet Davutoglu he stepped in a West Asian policy the approach of which is aggressive. 

After ousting Davutoglu, Erdogan launched Operation Euphrates Shield against the Syrian Kurds in Syria’s north. He continued his campaign in the north with Operation Olive Branch and then Peace Spring in northwest and northeast. Meanwhile, he distanced himself from the West and moved close to Russia. Kremlin welcomed his approach. Russia delivered S-400 air defense systems, offered SU-35 fighter jets, and promised to construct nuclear power plans to Turkey in an effort to get Ankara out of US-led Western camp. 

But now the course of Idlib developments indicates that Erdogan has essentially miscalculated and Russia will not leave alone its Syrian ally in the face of the Turkish attacks in favor of saving its alliance with Ankara. Erdogan on the one hand forced the West away from Turkey by his closeness to Russia and on the other hand sees Putin not that ally who helps him realize his Syria and regional ambitions. His amateurish game in Idlib will have no outcome but the end of Turkish military presence in other parts of Syria. This will take place sooner or later. 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Syria Erdogan Idlib Impasse Russia War

