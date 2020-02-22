Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE? The Greek PM’s visit comes amid tensions with Turkey. Greece hopes to win Arab support in the face of Ankara.

Israeli Sudan Role: What Are The Goals? The Israeli leaders are working to gain sway in new Sudan driven by economic and security goals.

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications Saudi Arabia and the UAE are motivating Tajikistan’s crackdown on Islamic groups who strike for positions in politics.

Two Iranian Border Guards killed in Clashes with Terrorists in Southeast

Two Iranian Border Guards killed in Clashes with Terrorists in Southeast

Two Iranian border guards have been killed in clashes with members of a terrorist group in the country’s southeastern Sistan & Baluchestan Province.

China Reports Sharp Fall in New Coronavirus Cases, Deaths China reported a sharp decrease in the number of new deaths and new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, while its central bank predicted a limited short-term economic impact and said the country was confident of winning the fight against the epidemic.

Principalists Leading Iran’s Parliamentary Elections: Partial Results Partial results of Iran’s 11th parliamentary elections show Principalists are leading across different constituencies, Press TV reported.

Palestinians Rally against Trump’s Pro-Israeli Plan People in the Gaza Strip rallied against Donald Trump’s so-called peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Pentagon Rises to 110 Number of US Troops Injured in Iran Retaliatory Strike The Pentagon has once again raised the number of American troops wounded in Iran’s retaliatory missile attack in Iraq last month, saying they have suffered “traumatic brain injuries.”

Iranians Vote in Parliamentary Elections amid US Animosity Iranians are voting in the country’s eleventh parliamentary election and the first general elections since the US imposed sanctions following the pullout from the 2015 nuclear deal

Turkey Will Not Withdraw from Syria’s Idlib until Attacks by Damascus Stop: Erdogan Turkish troops will not withdraw from Syria’s Idlib region while Syrian army continues operations in the militant-held province, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed, RT reported

Four Die in Iran after Testing Positive for Coronavirus Death toll from new coronavirus in Iran rose to four on Friday after health authorities in the central city of Qom have confirmed two deaths on Wednesday, as a result of a first incidence of coronavirus in the country.

Iraq’s PMF Appoints New Deputy Commander after Muhandis Assassination Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) has appointed Abu Fadak al-Mohammedawi as the deputy commander following the assassination of his predecessor Abu Mahdi al-Muhandisat the hands of US regime last month.

South Sudan Rivals Agree to Form Unity Government South Sudan President Salva Kiir and former ex-vice president and rebel leader Riek Machar have agreed on Thursday to form a long-delayed unity government by Saturday’s deadline

Yemeni Forces to Unveil New Indigenous Air Defense Systems Soon Yemeni armed forces will showcase new domestically-designed and -developed air defense systems in the near future, a high-ranking Yemeni military official said on Thursday.

Israeli Regime to Build 9,000 New Illegal Settlements in East Al-Quds: Watchdog The Israeli regime plans to construct some 9,000 illegal settlements between two Palestinian neighborhoods in the occupied east al-Quds (Jerusalem), a monitoring group said on Tuesday.

Saudi Regime to Execute Dozen Shiite Minor Dissidents Saudi regime plans to execute a dozen imprisoned minor dissidents from the Shiite-populated Eastern Province, amid a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals in the kingdom.

US Assassination of Iranian Commander against International Norms: UN Rapporteur A United Nations rapporteur said on Tuesday the US assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was in breach of international norms and the UN charter.

Haftar’s Forces Bombed Turkish Ship ‘Loaded with Weapons at Tripoli Port: Report Libyan National Army (LNA) reportedly has targeted a cargo vessel that ferried ammunition and weapons from Turkey to the embattled port of Tripoli, where the UN-backed government is headquartered, RT reported.

Over 100 Doctors Worry Assange May Die in UK Prison Having ‘Effectively Been Tortured to Death’ More than 100 doctors called on the UK government to end the "psychological torture" of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, and send him to a hospital. It’s their fourth such letter since the journalist appeared in court

Iran Leader Calls for Massive Election Turnout to Frustrate US Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the upcoming parliamentary elections in Iran are taking place at a critical time of US pressure and attempts to drive a wedge between the Iranian nation and government, calling for a large turnout in the polls to foil Washington’s “evil intentions.”

US A Thief Crying stop, Thief: China Beijing says Washington accusing some Chinese tech companies as data thieves with no solid evidence is like “a thief crying ‘stop, thief!’”, reacting to revelations the CIA used Swiss cryptography firm Crypto AG to spy on hundreds of countries.

Resistance, Referendum Only Solution to Palestine Issue: Iran FM The only viable solution to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict lies in taking the path of resistance and a popular vote, rather than Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli scheme that seeks to bolster Israeli hold on occupied land at the expense of Palestinian rights, Iran’s Foreign Minister said.

Syrian President Vowed Liberation of Aleppo Not End Anti-Terror Campaign Syrian President congratulated his nation and army over major territorial gains made in the country’s embattled northwestern province of Aleppo following intense battles with foreign-sponsored militants. Bashar al-Assad emphasized that the achievements do not mark the end of the campaign against terrorism that has plagued the country.

Principalists Leading Iran's Parliamentary Elections: Partial Results

Saturday 22 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Principalists Leading Iran's Parliamentary Elections: Partial Results
Alwaght- Partial results of Iran’s 11th parliamentary elections show Principalists are leading across different constituencies, Press TV reported.

The initial results were published by Iranian media outlets from varying political backgrounds hours after voting ended on Friday midnight. 

According to the Fars News Agency, principalists hold a clear lead in the capital Tehran, which has 30 seats in parliament.

Spokesman and secretary of the Interior Ministry’s elections committee, Esmail Mousavi said official constituency results will be announced later on Saturday.

In certain constituencies, however, releasing results will take until Sunday due to the number of candidates,” he said.

Polling stations across the country had opened at 8:00 a.m. (0430 GMT) on Friday and were scheduled to close at 6:00 p.m.

Voting, however, was extended several times until midnight as people continued to go to the polling stations to cast their ballots.

Reformists were able to relatively dominate the previous parliamentary elections in 2016.

Observers have cited US withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Washington’s sanctions, and economic pressure during the government of President Hassan Rouhani – largely supported by reformists – as possible reasons for a decline in popularity of the reformists.

Washington's assassination of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in early January has also greatly influenced discussions regarding the parliamentary elections.

Voters could be seen holding portraits of the top general on Friday.

 Image shows voters in a polling station in the city of Birjand in the South Khorasan Province on February 21, 2020. (Photo by Tasnim)

"I am here to vote. It is my duty to follow martyr Soleimani's path," said a young voter speaking to Reuters at a cemetery where General Soleimani is buried in his hometown city of Kerman.

More than 7,000 candidates competed for 290 seats during Friday's elections.

A total of 57,918,000 people were eligible to cast their ballots. One lawmaker at Majlis will on average represent a 190,000-strong segment of the Iranian population.

A winning candidate must have at least 20 percent of the votes cast in their constituency in order to become a lawmaker for a four-year term.

A second round of parliamentary elections may be held for undecided seats in which candidates have failed to reach the required percentage.

 

 

 

Iran Elections Principalists

