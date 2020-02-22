Palestinians Rally against Trump’s Pro-Israeli Plan

Alwaght- People in the Gaza Strip rallied against Donald Trump's so-called peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Commission of the Great March of Return in the Gaza Strip had organized the rally. The protesters slammed the US decision that they say violates the right of the Palestinians to return to their homeland, Press TV reported.

Last month, Israel postponed a move to annex large parts of the West Bank, a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to quickly act on the Trump administration’s plan. The plan approves of Israel annexing some 30-percent of the West Bank, including all the illegal settlements and the Jordan Valley despite Palestinian opposition.

Palestinians’ reactions come after Israel threatened to assassinate Hamas leaders. Palestinians say they are ready to counter Israeli aggression by all means, stressing that Palestine will never be partitioned.

Palestinians say Trump's plan is an effort to finish off the Palestinians cause. They say the US has no right to give what it doesn't own to Israel.

Angry Palestinian reactions against the US plan continue to pour in. Palestinians have pledged to resist American pressure until the liberation of all lands occupied by Israel over the past decades.