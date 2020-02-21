Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 21 February 2020

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE? The Greek PM’s visit comes amid tensions with Turkey. Greece hopes to win Arab support in the face of Ankara.

Israeli Sudan Role: What Are The Goals? The Israeli leaders are working to gain sway in new Sudan driven by economic and security goals.

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications Saudi Arabia and the UAE are motivating Tajikistan’s crackdown on Islamic groups who strike for positions in politics.

Turkey Will Not Withdraw from Syria’s Idlib until Attacks by Damascus Stop: Erdogan

Turkey Will Not Withdraw from Syria’s Idlib until Attacks by Damascus Stop: Erdogan

Turkish troops will not withdraw from Syria’s Idlib region while Syrian army continues operations in the militant-held province, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed, RT reported

Four Die in Iran after Testing Positive for Coronavirus Death toll from new coronavirus in Iran rose to four on Friday after health authorities in the central city of Qom have confirmed two deaths on Wednesday, as a result of a first incidence of coronavirus in the country.

Iraq’s PMF Appoints New Deputy Commander after Muhandis Assassination Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) has appointed Abu Fadak al-Mohammedawi as the deputy commander following the assassination of his predecessor Abu Mahdi al-Muhandisat the hands of US regime last month.

South Sudan Rivals Agree to Form Unity Government South Sudan President Salva Kiir and former ex-vice president and rebel leader Riek Machar have agreed on Thursday to form a long-delayed unity government by Saturday’s deadline

Yemeni Forces to Unveil New Indigenous Air Defense Systems Soon Yemeni armed forces will showcase new domestically-designed and -developed air defense systems in the near future, a high-ranking Yemeni military official said on Thursday.

Israeli Regime to Build 9,000 New Illegal Settlements in East Al-Quds: Watchdog The Israeli regime plans to construct some 9,000 illegal settlements between two Palestinian neighborhoods in the occupied east al-Quds (Jerusalem), a monitoring group said on Tuesday.

Saudi Regime to Execute Dozen Shiite Minor Dissidents Saudi regime plans to execute a dozen imprisoned minor dissidents from the Shiite-populated Eastern Province, amid a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals in the kingdom.

US Assassination of Iranian Commander against International Norms: UN Rapporteur A United Nations rapporteur said on Tuesday the US assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was in breach of international norms and the UN charter.

Haftar’s Forces Bombed Turkish Ship ‘Loaded with Weapons at Tripoli Port: Report Libyan National Army (LNA) reportedly has targeted a cargo vessel that ferried ammunition and weapons from Turkey to the embattled port of Tripoli, where the UN-backed government is headquartered, RT reported.

Over 100 Doctors Worry Assange May Die in UK Prison Having ‘Effectively Been Tortured to Death’ More than 100 doctors called on the UK government to end the "psychological torture" of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, and send him to a hospital. It’s their fourth such letter since the journalist appeared in court

Iran Leader Calls for Massive Election Turnout to Frustrate US Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the upcoming parliamentary elections in Iran are taking place at a critical time of US pressure and attempts to drive a wedge between the Iranian nation and government, calling for a large turnout in the polls to foil Washington’s “evil intentions.”

US A Thief Crying stop, Thief: China Beijing says Washington accusing some Chinese tech companies as data thieves with no solid evidence is like “a thief crying ‘stop, thief!’”, reacting to revelations the CIA used Swiss cryptography firm Crypto AG to spy on hundreds of countries.

Resistance, Referendum Only Solution to Palestine Issue: Iran FM The only viable solution to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict lies in taking the path of resistance and a popular vote, rather than Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli scheme that seeks to bolster Israeli hold on occupied land at the expense of Palestinian rights, Iran’s Foreign Minister said.

Syrian President Vowed Liberation of Aleppo Not End Anti-Terror Campaign Syrian President congratulated his nation and army over major territorial gains made in the country’s embattled northwestern province of Aleppo following intense battles with foreign-sponsored militants. Bashar al-Assad emphasized that the achievements do not mark the end of the campaign against terrorism that has plagued the country.

US Daily Visits Anti-Iran Terrorist Group’s Lair in Albani The New York Times published a report about a secretive facility housing anti-Iran Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorists in the Albanian capital, Tirana, noticing and recounting the cult-like nature of the group.

Syrian Army Seizes Most of Aleppo ahead of Russo-Turkish Talks Syrian army, backed by Russian air power, has made significant advances in the northwestern Aleppo Province, which borders Turkey, as Ankara is about to take up its grievances about Damascus’ breakthroughs with Moscow.

China Says Coronavirus Curbs Work A Chinese health official said intense efforts to stop new coronavirus spread were beginning to work as the number of the virus fell on Sunday, Reuters reported.

US Military Rejected Iraqi Demand, Offers Partial Withdrawal The US military has offered senior Iraqi security officials plans for a partial withdrawal of troops from Iraq, reneging on an earlier promise to leave the Arab country, online news website Middle East Eye (MEE) reports. Renegade

6,032 Bodies Found in New Burundi Mass Graves More than 6,000 bodies were recovered in six mass graves in Burundi’s Karusi Province, the largest finding since the government launched a nationwide excavation in January.

French President Warns of Weakening of West after Pompeo Defended US Policy French President Emmanuel Macron blasted the Americans for turning their backs on Europe, saying the West is "weakening" after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo downplayed European anxiety about a decline of transatlantic unity.

Four Die in Iran after Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Friday 21 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Four Die in Iran after Testing Positive for Coronavirus
Alwaght- Death toll from new coronavirus in Iran rose to four on Friday after health authorities in the central city of Qom have confirmed two deaths on Wednesday, as a result of a first incidence of coronavirus in the country.

On Friday, Kianush Jahanpour, the spokesman for the Ministry of Health, confirmed deaths of four people from coronavirus in the country’s northern city of Qom, 150 kilometers (93 miles) south of the capital Tehran.

Jahanpour, also confirmed 18 new cases, including seven in the city of Qom, four in the capital Tehran and two in Gilan province.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry confirmed first two deaths from the coronavirus in Qom, the epicenter of virus in Iran.

Alireza Wahhabzadeh said one of the two had been suffering from chemical weapons injuries suffered during the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s. He described the other victim as a 65-old man, without elaborating.

The news of the deaths came hours after authorities confirmed first two cases for coronavirus in Iran.

That caused an Iranian deputy health minister to visit Qom on Wednesday to supervise preparations for confronting a potential spread of the disease.

Qassem Janbabaei said the two men were from two separate neighborhoods of Qom, a city of close to one million people, adding that they had never been out of the province let alone to any foreign country.

“How they contracted coronavirus is not clear and the issue is being probed,” said the official in an interview with the IRNA news agency.

Janbabaei said a hospital in Qom had been dedicated to receive people who were suspected of having contracted the disease. The official added that a second hospital in the city was on high alert to respond to any emergency that might arise.

Some 2,236 people have died and nearly 75465 people remain affected by coronavirus which is centered in the Chinese province of Hubei.

 

Tags :

Iran Coronavirus

