Tunisia Political Instability: Reasons, Outlook

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 21 February 2020

Editor's Choice

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement

Worries Overshadow Afghanistan Election Results Announcement The election committee named Ghani the winner. Abdullah Abdulla and the Taliban rejected the results saying they will not recognize Ghani as president.

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE? The Greek PM’s visit comes amid tensions with Turkey. Greece hopes to win Arab support in the face of Ankara.

Israeli Sudan Role: What Are The Goals? The Israeli leaders are working to gain sway in new Sudan driven by economic and security goals.

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications Saudi Arabia and the UAE are motivating Tajikistan’s crackdown on Islamic groups who strike for positions in politics.

News

Iranians Vote in Parliamentary Elections amid US Animosity

Iranians Vote in Parliamentary Elections amid US Animosity

Iranians are voting in the country’s eleventh parliamentary election and the first general elections since the US imposed sanctions following the pullout from the 2015 nuclear deal

Turkey Will Not Withdraw from Syria’s Idlib until Attacks by Damascus Stop: Erdogan Turkish troops will not withdraw from Syria’s Idlib region while Syrian army continues operations in the militant-held province, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed, RT reported

Four Die in Iran after Testing Positive for Coronavirus Death toll from new coronavirus in Iran rose to four on Friday after health authorities in the central city of Qom have confirmed two deaths on Wednesday, as a result of a first incidence of coronavirus in the country.

Iraq’s PMF Appoints New Deputy Commander after Muhandis Assassination Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) has appointed Abu Fadak al-Mohammedawi as the deputy commander following the assassination of his predecessor Abu Mahdi al-Muhandisat the hands of US regime last month.

South Sudan Rivals Agree to Form Unity Government South Sudan President Salva Kiir and former ex-vice president and rebel leader Riek Machar have agreed on Thursday to form a long-delayed unity government by Saturday’s deadline

Yemeni Forces to Unveil New Indigenous Air Defense Systems Soon Yemeni armed forces will showcase new domestically-designed and -developed air defense systems in the near future, a high-ranking Yemeni military official said on Thursday.

Israeli Regime to Build 9,000 New Illegal Settlements in East Al-Quds: Watchdog The Israeli regime plans to construct some 9,000 illegal settlements between two Palestinian neighborhoods in the occupied east al-Quds (Jerusalem), a monitoring group said on Tuesday.

Saudi Regime to Execute Dozen Shiite Minor Dissidents Saudi regime plans to execute a dozen imprisoned minor dissidents from the Shiite-populated Eastern Province, amid a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals in the kingdom.

US Assassination of Iranian Commander against International Norms: UN Rapporteur A United Nations rapporteur said on Tuesday the US assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was in breach of international norms and the UN charter.

Haftar’s Forces Bombed Turkish Ship ‘Loaded with Weapons at Tripoli Port: Report Libyan National Army (LNA) reportedly has targeted a cargo vessel that ferried ammunition and weapons from Turkey to the embattled port of Tripoli, where the UN-backed government is headquartered, RT reported.

Over 100 Doctors Worry Assange May Die in UK Prison Having ‘Effectively Been Tortured to Death’ More than 100 doctors called on the UK government to end the "psychological torture" of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, and send him to a hospital. It’s their fourth such letter since the journalist appeared in court

Iran Leader Calls for Massive Election Turnout to Frustrate US Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the upcoming parliamentary elections in Iran are taking place at a critical time of US pressure and attempts to drive a wedge between the Iranian nation and government, calling for a large turnout in the polls to foil Washington’s “evil intentions.”

US A Thief Crying stop, Thief: China Beijing says Washington accusing some Chinese tech companies as data thieves with no solid evidence is like “a thief crying ‘stop, thief!’”, reacting to revelations the CIA used Swiss cryptography firm Crypto AG to spy on hundreds of countries.

Resistance, Referendum Only Solution to Palestine Issue: Iran FM The only viable solution to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict lies in taking the path of resistance and a popular vote, rather than Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli scheme that seeks to bolster Israeli hold on occupied land at the expense of Palestinian rights, Iran’s Foreign Minister said.

Syrian President Vowed Liberation of Aleppo Not End Anti-Terror Campaign Syrian President congratulated his nation and army over major territorial gains made in the country’s embattled northwestern province of Aleppo following intense battles with foreign-sponsored militants. Bashar al-Assad emphasized that the achievements do not mark the end of the campaign against terrorism that has plagued the country.

US Daily Visits Anti-Iran Terrorist Group’s Lair in Albani The New York Times published a report about a secretive facility housing anti-Iran Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorists in the Albanian capital, Tirana, noticing and recounting the cult-like nature of the group.

Syrian Army Seizes Most of Aleppo ahead of Russo-Turkish Talks Syrian army, backed by Russian air power, has made significant advances in the northwestern Aleppo Province, which borders Turkey, as Ankara is about to take up its grievances about Damascus’ breakthroughs with Moscow.

China Says Coronavirus Curbs Work A Chinese health official said intense efforts to stop new coronavirus spread were beginning to work as the number of the virus fell on Sunday, Reuters reported.

US Military Rejected Iraqi Demand, Offers Partial Withdrawal The US military has offered senior Iraqi security officials plans for a partial withdrawal of troops from Iraq, reneging on an earlier promise to leave the Arab country, online news website Middle East Eye (MEE) reports. Renegade

6,032 Bodies Found in New Burundi Mass Graves More than 6,000 bodies were recovered in six mass graves in Burundi’s Karusi Province, the largest finding since the government launched a nationwide excavation in January.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

South Sudan Rivals Agree to Form Unity Government

Four Die in Iran after Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Yemeni Forces to Unveil New Indigenous Air Defense Systems Soon

Turkey Will Not Withdraw from Syria’s Idlib until Attacks by Damascus Stop: Erdogan

Iraq’s PMF Appoints New Deputy Commander after Muhandis Assassination

Tunisia Political Instability: Reasons, Outlook

Iranians Vote in Parliamentary Elections amid US Animosity

At Least 30 Yemeni Civilians Killed in Saudi Regime’s Airstrikes

US A Thief Crying stop, Thief: China

Haftar’s Forces Bombed Turkish Ship ‘Loaded with Weapons at Tripoli Port: Report

Iran Leader Calls for Massive Election Turnout to Frustrate US

Israeli Regime to Build 9,000 New Illegal Settlements in East Al-Quds: Watchdog

US Military Rejected Iraqi Demand, Offers Partial Withdrawal

French President Warns of Weakening of West after Pompeo Defended US Policy

Saudi Regime to Execute Dozen Shiite Minor Dissidents

US Increases Tariffs on European Aircraft

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers

Yemeni Forces to Unveil New Indigenous Air Defense Systems Soon

US Assassination of Iranian Commander against International Norms: UN Rapporteur

Iraq’s PMF Appoints New Deputy Commander after Muhandis Assassination

Turkey Will Not Withdraw from Syria’s Idlib until Attacks by Damascus Stop: Erdogan

Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Saudi-Led Coalition’s Warplane

Trump Iran Man Met with Terror Group Rep. Before, After Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination

US to Grant $35 M to Promote Its Fake News Bubble in Syria, Control Local Media

Saudi Expanding Intel. Network From Asia To Europe

Kuwait’s Parliament Speaker Throws Trump’s Pro-Israeli Plan in Dustbin

Militants Kill 36 Civilians in Burkina Faso Market Attack

Why Is The US Afraid Of China’s Huawei?

US Raises Number of Troops Wounded in Iran Missile Attack to 64

Palestinian Boy Found Dead amid Suspension of Being Kidnapped by Israeli Settlers

How Is Azerbaijan’s Election Atmosphere?

Pentagon Admits to More Casualties from Iran Retaliatory Attack

Three Rockets Hit US Embassy in Baghdad

Islamic Revolution Turns 41: Iranians Mark Anniversary Nationwide

Slow Death: Israeli Dams Flood Gaza Crops Ahead of Harvest

US Military Plane Crashes in Afghanistan’s Ghazni: Reports

Yemenis Hold Massive Protest against Trump’s Plot on Palestine

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Tunisia Political Instability: Reasons, Outlook

Friday 21 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Tunisia Political Instability: Reasons, Outlook
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- President Kais Saied of Tunisia has named former Finance Minister Elyas al-Fakhakh the new Prime Minister as Nahda-backed candidate Habib al-Jamali failed to win the confidence of the lawmakers. 

Naming al-Fakhakh by President Saied comes to move the country to political stability. A recent withdrawal of Nahda from the new cabinet appears to have pushed the country in a political impasse.

Nahda’s parliamentary weight and its role in political stability 

Nahda Movement currently holds 54 out of 213 total seats of the parliament. This parliamentary weight along with its social support gives the Islamist movement a special role in the political stability especially that the head of Nahda Rached Ghannouchi is the speaker of the parliament. 

The movement leads a majority in the parliament. So, the president’s interaction with it is vital to winning the vote of the confidence for the new cabinet. 

The new PM-designate said that in his cabinet he will use resourceful ministers from all sides to fight corruption. 

Nahda rejects cabinet participation, triggering political impasse 

Following the introduction of the new PM, Ghannouchi said that all sides should join the talks to help form a new cabinet. He, however, warned that if the new PM does not allow Heart of Tunisia party in the new government, his cabinet will never get the confidence of the lawmakers. 

Heart of Tunisia is the second-largest party in the parliament with 38 seats. It is led by Nabil al-Gharawi, a candidate for the presidential election. 

Nahda and Heart of Tunisia are involved in an alliance in the parliament, the alliance installed Ghannouchi as the parliament speaker and also installed a Heart of Tunisia senior member as his deputy. Nahda put under pressure al-Fakhakh as it insisted that Heart of Tunisia should be part of the new cabinet. 

As al-Fakhakh showed signs of not wanting to pick ministers from the Heart of Tunisia, Abdul Karim al-Harouni of Nahda said that his movement will not join the cabinet and will not give it vote of confidence. 

Some sources noted that the main reason for Nahda to drop its plan to join the new government is al-Fakhakh decline to give the movement foreign and defense ministries posts. Al-Fakhakh said that the main reason driving Nahda to reject the vote of confidence to the new government is the absence of Heart of Tunisia in the cabinet. 

The government will need 109 out of 217 votes of the lawmakers to form. Nahda and Heart of Tunisia hold 92 votes and thus it will be difficult for the Al-Fakhakh government to win the confidence. Even if it forms, it will be very delicate and lack the stability crucial to run the country. 

Recently, the president in a speech said that the constitution is the reference and if the parliament fails to give its vote of confidence to the new cabinet, it will be dissolved and early elections will be held. 

If until March 15 a new government is not formed, Saied will use its constitutional powers to dissolve the parliament and declare snap elections. 

The country is now in the middle of political instability. The officials now have to struggle for political unity to meet the public demands. This is while the International Monetary Fund’s aid package, which started in 2019, is expected to end in April. This more than any other thing highlights the necessity of stabilizing the country politically to give a chance to take vital decisions for the nation’s future.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Tunisia Cabinet Nahda Political Impasse

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Syrian Army Completely Secures Many Areas in Aleppo Countryside
China Fights against Novel Coronavirus Epidemic
People Rejoice as Syrian Army further Secure Aleppo Countryside
Indians Continue Protests against Controversial Immigration Law
Syrian Army Completely Secures Many Areas in Aleppo Countryside

Syrian Army Completely Secures Many Areas in Aleppo Countryside

Syria Army Liberate Dozens of Towns in Aleppo Countryside
Syrian Army Advances towards Turkish-Controlled Airbase in Idlib Province
Venezuelan Armed Forces Stage Nationwide Drills Amid Tensions with US
Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Saudi-Led Coalitions Warplane