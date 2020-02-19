Will Idlib Push Shatter Fledgling Russian-Turkish Alliance?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 19 February 2020

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE? The Greek PM’s visit comes amid tensions with Turkey. Greece hopes to win Arab support in the face of Ankara.

Israeli Sudan Role: What Are The Goals? The Israeli leaders are working to gain sway in new Sudan driven by economic and security goals.

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications Saudi Arabia and the UAE are motivating Tajikistan’s crackdown on Islamic groups who strike for positions in politics.

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire After months of running a vast propaganda machine to drum up support for his self-proclaimed ’Deal of the Century,’ US President Donald Trump has finally unveiled what he believes can serve as a final antidote to the bitter and brutal Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has dragged on for seven decades.

Israeli Regime to Build 9,000 New Illegal Settlements in East Al-Quds: Watchdog

Israeli Regime to Build 9,000 New Illegal Settlements in East Al-Quds: Watchdog

The Israeli regime plans to construct some 9,000 illegal settlements between two Palestinian neighborhoods in the occupied east al-Quds (Jerusalem), a monitoring group said on Tuesday.

Saudi Regime to Execute Dozen Shiite Minor Dissidents Saudi regime plans to execute a dozen imprisoned minor dissidents from the Shiite-populated Eastern Province, amid a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals in the kingdom.

US Assassination of Iranian Commander against International Norms: UN Rapporteur A United Nations rapporteur said on Tuesday the US assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was in breach of international norms and the UN charter.

Haftar’s Forces Bombed Turkish Ship ‘Loaded with Weapons at Tripoli Port: Report Libyan National Army (LNA) reportedly has targeted a cargo vessel that ferried ammunition and weapons from Turkey to the embattled port of Tripoli, where the UN-backed government is headquartered, RT reported.

Over 100 Doctors Worry Assange May Die in UK Prison Having ‘Effectively Been Tortured to Death’ More than 100 doctors called on the UK government to end the "psychological torture" of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, and send him to a hospital. It’s their fourth such letter since the journalist appeared in court

Iran Leader Calls for Massive Election Turnout to Frustrate US Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the upcoming parliamentary elections in Iran are taking place at a critical time of US pressure and attempts to drive a wedge between the Iranian nation and government, calling for a large turnout in the polls to foil Washington’s “evil intentions.”

US A Thief Crying stop, Thief: China Beijing says Washington accusing some Chinese tech companies as data thieves with no solid evidence is like “a thief crying ‘stop, thief!’”, reacting to revelations the CIA used Swiss cryptography firm Crypto AG to spy on hundreds of countries.

Resistance, Referendum Only Solution to Palestine Issue: Iran FM The only viable solution to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict lies in taking the path of resistance and a popular vote, rather than Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli scheme that seeks to bolster Israeli hold on occupied land at the expense of Palestinian rights, Iran’s Foreign Minister said.

Syrian President Vowed Liberation of Aleppo Not End Anti-Terror Campaign Syrian President congratulated his nation and army over major territorial gains made in the country’s embattled northwestern province of Aleppo following intense battles with foreign-sponsored militants. Bashar al-Assad emphasized that the achievements do not mark the end of the campaign against terrorism that has plagued the country.

US Daily Visits Anti-Iran Terrorist Group’s Lair in Albani The New York Times published a report about a secretive facility housing anti-Iran Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorists in the Albanian capital, Tirana, noticing and recounting the cult-like nature of the group.

Syrian Army Seizes Most of Aleppo ahead of Russo-Turkish Talks Syrian army, backed by Russian air power, has made significant advances in the northwestern Aleppo Province, which borders Turkey, as Ankara is about to take up its grievances about Damascus’ breakthroughs with Moscow.

China Says Coronavirus Curbs Work A Chinese health official said intense efforts to stop new coronavirus spread were beginning to work as the number of the virus fell on Sunday, Reuters reported.

US Military Rejected Iraqi Demand, Offers Partial Withdrawal The US military has offered senior Iraqi security officials plans for a partial withdrawal of troops from Iraq, reneging on an earlier promise to leave the Arab country, online news website Middle East Eye (MEE) reports. Renegade

6,032 Bodies Found in New Burundi Mass Graves More than 6,000 bodies were recovered in six mass graves in Burundi’s Karusi Province, the largest finding since the government launched a nationwide excavation in January.

French President Warns of Weakening of West after Pompeo Defended US Policy French President Emmanuel Macron blasted the Americans for turning their backs on Europe, saying the West is "weakening" after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo downplayed European anxiety about a decline of transatlantic unity.

At Least 30 Yemeni Civilians Killed in Saudi Regime’s Airstrikes Over 30 Yemeni civilians have been killed and many others injured in Saudi warplanes’ airstrikes against Yemen’s northern Jawf Province.

US Increases Tariffs on European Aircraft The US announced on Friday it plans to increase tariffs on aircraft imported from the European Union to 15% from 10%, ratcheting up pressure on Brussels.

China Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 1,630 over 140 Die in Single day The death toll from new coronavirus in China reached 1,631 on Saturday, after 143 people died over the course of the day, the country’s National Health Commission said on Saturday morning.

Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Saudi-Led Coalition’s Warplane Yemeni forces reportedly have shot down a warplane belonging to the Saudi-led military coalition that is waging a brutal war against the already impoverished Yemen.

Iraqis And Pakistanis Pay Tributes To Gen. Soleimani, Comrades People in Iraq and Pakistan marked the 40th day after martyrdom of Iran’s General Soleimani and Iraq’s Al-Muhandis.

alwaght.com
Will Idlib Push Shatter Fledgling Russian-Turkish Alliance?

Wednesday 19 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Will Idlib Push Shatter Fledgling Russian-Turkish Alliance?

Syria Shelled Turkish Convoy in Idlib Because Ankara Failed to Inform Its Movement: Russia

Turkey Threatens to Use Military Force If Syrian Army Continues Operations in Idlib

Syrian Army Advances towards Terrorist-Held City in Idlib Province

Alwaght- When the US moved its forces out of Syria late last year, the field equations changed fast. Turkey with its anti-Kurdish Operation Peace Spring practically drove the Kurds to unity with the Syrian government in part of the north where they held territory. The Syrian army last month with a rejuvenated push with Russian support moved to recapture Idlib and cleanse it from terrorist fighters, on top of them Al-Nusra Front. The Damascus war on terrorists heated up over the past few days, causing verbal clashes between Russia and Turkey, each of which supporting one side of the Idlib battle. 

Field situation 

Turkey established 12 watch posts in Idlib northwest of Syria after it inked a deal with Russia in Sochi in 2018. Turkish officials say that currently at least 4 posts are fully cordoned off by the Syrian army. Al-Quds Al-Araby, a London-Based Arabic-language newspaper, recently reported that between 5 and 7 posts are now encircled by the Syrian forces. The newspaper said that the Syrians have now under encirclement two major posts in Tal Al-Is and Al-Rashidin east of Damascus-Aleppo highway. 

One of the most important developments is the control of the highway since Friday by the Syrian army. Russia tried to persuade Turkey to allow full opening of the significant highway before the government operation, Turkey did not agree with the idea, triggering a battle that brought the highway and Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, 33 kilometers south of Idlib, under the government control.  

Now government troops are stationed just 3 kilometers from Al-Artab town, one of the shelters of terrorists in the north. According to a report published Sunday by Rai Al-Yaum newspaper, Turkey mobilized 70 tanks, 200 armored vehicles, and 80 artilleries and delivered part of them to Al-Nusra terrorists. Another dangerous move by Turkey was the delivery of air defense systems used by its navy to the militia fighters. Russian sources said that Ankara equipped the fighters with the US-provided air defenses. Also, the armed groups in Idlib de-escalation areas use shoulder-launched anti-plane missiles. Turkey said that it reinforces its posts in Idlib with fresh commandos. 

Amid a fast escalation of tensions, Turkish-Russian verbal confrontation has risen. President Recept Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey in comments on the Idlib campaign claimed that Syrian and Russian forces majorly target civilians not terrorists in their push. He added that their leading goal is to take control of those regions and force the residents towards the Turkish borders. 

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova rejected Erdogan’s remarks and the Russian ministry of defense said that Turkey did not separate Syrian opposition from terrorists as the Sochi agreement required. 

Their tensions found their way to media fast. After a visit to Pakistan, Erdogan at a press conference said that Turkey has only a training and advisory group in Libya but the opposite side that supports the retired General Khalifa Haftar has sent 2500 fighters from Wagner mercenary group, claimed to have links to Kremlin, to fight against Government of National Accord. He added that 10,000 forces from Sudan, Chad, and other African nations now fight beside Haftar. Responding to the accusations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov at Munich Security Conference said: “this does not correspond to reality and the real state of affairs.” 

Western stance 

As the tensions rise amid equations changes, the US which wants to save its interests in the game in the absence of its forces in the escalation areas tried to show sympathy with Erdogan. On Sunday, US President Donald Trump in a phone conversation with Erdogan expressed concerns about “growing violence in Idlib” and called on Russia to stop the Syrian government’s “atrocities” in Idlib. 

But Trump’s real policy is to give Erdogan empty guarantees to keep Turkey involved in the Syrian conflict where the White House seeks to avoid the costs. Trump, US media reported, thanked Erdogan for efforts to prevent “humanitarian disaster” in Idlib. 

Amid the tensions, the Turkish defense minister held a meeting with NATO counterparts on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. Before the meeting, he condemned the Syrian-Russia operation in Idlib and called for it to stop immediately. He further said that Idlib developments invite to concerns, adding that focusing the attacks on civilians will displace hundreds of thousands of Syrians. Germany has reportedly given cash to Turkey to take in Idlib refugees. 

Political negotiations 

Though Turkey threatened to attack Syrian government forces, since last week it intensified its efforts for talks with Russia on Idlib. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu first made the dialogue suggestion. The first round ended without any outcome after three-hour talks between the two countries’ political, military, and intelligence officials in Ankara. Next week was set as the date for the second round. 

The talks concentrated on steps that could be taken to ensure peace on ground fronts and promote Idlib de-escalation through political talks. To put pressure on President Vladimir Putin of Russia, Erdogan paid a provocative visit to Ukraine, a country with which Kremlin has chilly ties over the Ukrainian civil war and Crimea Peninsula annexation by Moscow. Russia severely reacted to the visit. 

Beside their verbal confrontation, Ankara and Moscow are engaged in intensive talks to avoid unwanted military confrontation. Russian Foreign Ministry stated that on Sunday Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met Turkish counterpart Cavusoglu on the Munich conference sidelines. On Monday, a Cavusoglu-led delegation visited Moscow for a final agreement. 

No agreement has yet been reached but Cavusoglu in an interview with a Russian paper said that “no much work has been done yet but we are actively engaged in cooperation with Russia on the case. You can get a final answer to your questions after two countries’ leaders meet in Moscow.” 

He said that two sides should not allow their “constructive cooperation” to be undermined by the current crisis. Turkey seeks to keep its posts in Idlib but Russia believes that keeping the posts in the areas of Syrian army presence and control makes no sense. It also insists that Ankara should end its backing to terrorists of Al-Nusra. 

In pursuit of its interests, Russia tries to take Turkey away from the US by S-400 air defenses delivery, offering SU-35 fighter jets, and cooperating to build nuclear power plans for Turkey. Such cooperation has interests for Ankara as there is a lack of full harmony between the Turkish and Western interests in Syria in particular and in West Asia region in general, and closeness to Moscow gives it further independence of action in the face of the West. On the other side, Turkey is not in a position to pick a fight against Russia and Syria in Idlib as it does not have full Western backing and further a military confrontation with Russia will deal irreversible damages to its regional interests. 

Russia Turkey Idlib Operation War Syria Terrorists

Syrian Army Completely Secures Many Areas in Aleppo Countryside
China Fights against Novel Coronavirus Epidemic
People Rejoice as Syrian Army further Secure Aleppo Countryside
Indians Continue Protests against Controversial Immigration Law
Syrian Army Completely Secures Many Areas in Aleppo Countryside

Syrian Army Completely Secures Many Areas in Aleppo Countryside

Syria Army Liberate Dozens of Towns in Aleppo Countryside
Syrian Army Advances towards Turkish-Controlled Airbase in Idlib Province
Venezuelan Armed Forces Stage Nationwide Drills Amid Tensions with US
Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Saudi-Led Coalitions Warplane