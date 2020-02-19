Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 19 February 2020

Editor's Choice

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE? The Greek PM’s visit comes amid tensions with Turkey. Greece hopes to win Arab support in the face of Ankara.

Israeli Sudan Role: What Are The Goals? The Israeli leaders are working to gain sway in new Sudan driven by economic and security goals.

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications Saudi Arabia and the UAE are motivating Tajikistan’s crackdown on Islamic groups who strike for positions in politics.

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire After months of running a vast propaganda machine to drum up support for his self-proclaimed ’Deal of the Century,’ US President Donald Trump has finally unveiled what he believes can serve as a final antidote to the bitter and brutal Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has dragged on for seven decades.

News

Israeli Regime to Build 9,000 New Illegal Settlements in East Al-Quds: Watchdog

Israeli Regime to Build 9,000 New Illegal Settlements in East Al-Quds: Watchdog

The Israeli regime plans to construct some 9,000 illegal settlements between two Palestinian neighborhoods in the occupied east al-Quds (Jerusalem), a monitoring group said on Tuesday.

Saudi Regime to Execute Dozen Shiite Minor Dissidents Saudi regime plans to execute a dozen imprisoned minor dissidents from the Shiite-populated Eastern Province, amid a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals in the kingdom.

US Assassination of Iranian Commander against International Norms: UN Rapporteur A United Nations rapporteur said on Tuesday the US assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was in breach of international norms and the UN charter.

Haftar’s Forces Bombed Turkish Ship ‘Loaded with Weapons at Tripoli Port: Report Libyan National Army (LNA) reportedly has targeted a cargo vessel that ferried ammunition and weapons from Turkey to the embattled port of Tripoli, where the UN-backed government is headquartered, RT reported.

Over 100 Doctors Worry Assange May Die in UK Prison Having ‘Effectively Been Tortured to Death’ More than 100 doctors called on the UK government to end the "psychological torture" of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, and send him to a hospital. It’s their fourth such letter since the journalist appeared in court

Iran Leader Calls for Massive Election Turnout to Frustrate US Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the upcoming parliamentary elections in Iran are taking place at a critical time of US pressure and attempts to drive a wedge between the Iranian nation and government, calling for a large turnout in the polls to foil Washington’s “evil intentions.”

US A Thief Crying stop, Thief: China Beijing says Washington accusing some Chinese tech companies as data thieves with no solid evidence is like “a thief crying ‘stop, thief!’”, reacting to revelations the CIA used Swiss cryptography firm Crypto AG to spy on hundreds of countries.

Resistance, Referendum Only Solution to Palestine Issue: Iran FM The only viable solution to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict lies in taking the path of resistance and a popular vote, rather than Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli scheme that seeks to bolster Israeli hold on occupied land at the expense of Palestinian rights, Iran’s Foreign Minister said.

Syrian President Vowed Liberation of Aleppo Not End Anti-Terror Campaign Syrian President congratulated his nation and army over major territorial gains made in the country’s embattled northwestern province of Aleppo following intense battles with foreign-sponsored militants. Bashar al-Assad emphasized that the achievements do not mark the end of the campaign against terrorism that has plagued the country.

US Daily Visits Anti-Iran Terrorist Group’s Lair in Albani The New York Times published a report about a secretive facility housing anti-Iran Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorists in the Albanian capital, Tirana, noticing and recounting the cult-like nature of the group.

Syrian Army Seizes Most of Aleppo ahead of Russo-Turkish Talks Syrian army, backed by Russian air power, has made significant advances in the northwestern Aleppo Province, which borders Turkey, as Ankara is about to take up its grievances about Damascus’ breakthroughs with Moscow.

China Says Coronavirus Curbs Work A Chinese health official said intense efforts to stop new coronavirus spread were beginning to work as the number of the virus fell on Sunday, Reuters reported.

US Military Rejected Iraqi Demand, Offers Partial Withdrawal The US military has offered senior Iraqi security officials plans for a partial withdrawal of troops from Iraq, reneging on an earlier promise to leave the Arab country, online news website Middle East Eye (MEE) reports. Renegade

6,032 Bodies Found in New Burundi Mass Graves More than 6,000 bodies were recovered in six mass graves in Burundi’s Karusi Province, the largest finding since the government launched a nationwide excavation in January.

French President Warns of Weakening of West after Pompeo Defended US Policy French President Emmanuel Macron blasted the Americans for turning their backs on Europe, saying the West is "weakening" after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo downplayed European anxiety about a decline of transatlantic unity.

At Least 30 Yemeni Civilians Killed in Saudi Regime’s Airstrikes Over 30 Yemeni civilians have been killed and many others injured in Saudi warplanes’ airstrikes against Yemen’s northern Jawf Province.

US Increases Tariffs on European Aircraft The US announced on Friday it plans to increase tariffs on aircraft imported from the European Union to 15% from 10%, ratcheting up pressure on Brussels.

China Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 1,630 over 140 Die in Single day The death toll from new coronavirus in China reached 1,631 on Saturday, after 143 people died over the course of the day, the country’s National Health Commission said on Saturday morning.

Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Saudi-Led Coalition’s Warplane Yemeni forces reportedly have shot down a warplane belonging to the Saudi-led military coalition that is waging a brutal war against the already impoverished Yemen.

Iraqis And Pakistanis Pay Tributes To Gen. Soleimani, Comrades People in Iraq and Pakistan marked the 40th day after martyrdom of Iran’s General Soleimani and Iraq’s Al-Muhandis.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US Assassination of Iranian Commander against International Norms: UN Rapporteur

Over 100 Doctors Worry Assange May Die in UK Prison Having ‘Effectively Been Tortured to Death’

Haftar’s Forces Bombed Turkish Ship ‘Loaded with Weapons at Tripoli Port: Report

Israeli Regime to Build 9,000 New Illegal Settlements in East Al-Quds: Watchdog

US A Thief Crying stop, Thief: China

Saudi Regime to Execute Dozen Shiite Minor Dissidents

Iran Leader Calls for Massive Election Turnout to Frustrate US

Indian Ruling Party Suffers Major Loss in key New Delhi Elections

French President Warns of Weakening of West after Pompeo Defended US Policy

Trump Iran Man Met with Terror Group Rep. Before, After Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination

At Least 30 Yemeni Civilians Killed in Saudi Regime’s Airstrikes

With Sanders Surging in Polls, Israel Lobby Spends Big Bucks to Sink His Chances in Nevada

Erdogan’s Israeli Approach: Politically Populist And Economically Pragmatic

US Military Rejected Iraqi Demand, Offers Partial Withdrawal

Iran Warns Of Crushing Response In Case of Israeli “Foolish” Act

Will Turkey Enter War With Syrian Government?

Iraqis And Pakistanis Pay Tributes To Gen. Soleimani, Comrades

Trump’s Deal An Anti-Muslim Aggression: Top Bahraini Cleric

Syrian President Vowed Liberation of Aleppo Not End Anti-Terror Campaign

Purpose of New Round of Palestinians’ Arrests in Saudi Arabia

Over 100 Doctors Worry Assange May Die in UK Prison Having ‘Effectively Been Tortured to Death’

US A Thief Crying stop, Thief: China

Yemenis Hold Massive Protest against Trump’s Plot on Palestine

Pentagon Admits to More Casualties from Iran Retaliatory Attack

Trump Iran Man Met with Terror Group Rep. Before, After Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination

Why Is The US Afraid Of China’s Huawei?

US Military Plane Crashes in Afghanistan’s Ghazni: Reports

US to Grant $35 M to Promote Its Fake News Bubble in Syria, Control Local Media

Azerbaijan Kicks off Snap Parliamentary Elections

Sudan Mulls Withdrawing from Saudi-Led Coalition against Yemen: Minister

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire

Militants Preparing False-Flag Chemical Attacks in Syria’s Idlib: Russia

Saudi Expanding Intel. Network From Asia To Europe

US Envoy Warns Palestinians against Challenging Trump Plot at UN

Militants Kill 36 Civilians in Burkina Faso Market Attack

Myanmar Army Shells Rohingya Muslims’ Village, Kills Two Women

Protests Revive in Iraq after Rising Calls for US Withdrawal

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

US Assassination of Iranian Commander against International Norms: UN Rapporteur

Wednesday 19 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
US Assassination of Iranian Commander against International Norms: UN Rapporteur
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- A United Nations rapporteur said on Tuesday the US assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was in breach of international norms and the UN charter.

Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur for extrajudicial summary or arbitrary executions, made the remarks in a briefing in Geneva, saying, “The targeted killing of General Soleimani has breached many international norms that are at the heart of the UN system and the heart of UN charter.”

"The UN Charter was predicated on the notion that we should do all we can to prevent armed conflict and that the use of force should be very much narrowed down to very few scenarios,” Callamard said.

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, Agnes Callamard, speaks in Brussels on December 3, 2019. (Photo by AFP)

"The targeted killing of Mr. Soleimani completely swept away the standard related to extraterritorial use of force by a state. It targeted a state official while in the past it was mostly non-state actors or only non-state actors that had been targeted," she added.

The UN special rapporteur stressed that the assassination of the top Iranian commander set a dangerous precedent that could "be a recipe for disaster.”

Early last month, a drone strike, conducted by direct order of US President Donald Trump, martyred Soleimani, the former commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hashed al-Sha’abi in Arabic, and their companions outside Baghdad International Airport.

Both commanders were admired by Muslim nations for eliminating the US-sponsored Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.

Soon after General Soleimani’s assassination, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Washington was to face a “harsh revenge” for the atrocity.

On January 8, the IRGC unleashed volleys of ballistic missiles at the American military airbase of Ain al-Assad in Iraq’s Anbar Province, which housed US forces. The Leader later described the retaliatory strikes as “only a slap.”

The US assassination of the top Iranian commander sent shock waves across the world while, at the same time, forging greater unity in the region against US interventionism.

Iraqi lawmakers also took action by unanimously approving a bill, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign military forces led by the United States from the country.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Qassem Soleimani US Crimes UN

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

China Fights against Novel Coronavirus Epidemic
People Rejoice as Syrian Army further Secure Aleppo Countryside
Indians Continue Protests against Controversial Immigration Law
Demonstrations Held in Bahrain on Anniversary of February 14 Uprising
China Fights against Novel Coronavirus Epidemic

China Fights against Novel Coronavirus Epidemic

Syrian Army Advances towards Turkish-Controlled Airbase in Idlib Province
Venezuelan Armed Forces Stage Nationwide Drills Amid Tensions with US
Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Saudi-Led Coalitions Warplane
Syrian Army Reclaims Research Facility Close to M5 Highway