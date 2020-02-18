Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 18 February 2020

Editor's Choice

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE? The Greek PM’s visit comes amid tensions with Turkey. Greece hopes to win Arab support in the face of Ankara.

Israeli Sudan Role: What Are The Goals? The Israeli leaders are working to gain sway in new Sudan driven by economic and security goals.

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications Saudi Arabia and the UAE are motivating Tajikistan’s crackdown on Islamic groups who strike for positions in politics.

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire After months of running a vast propaganda machine to drum up support for his self-proclaimed ’Deal of the Century,’ US President Donald Trump has finally unveiled what he believes can serve as a final antidote to the bitter and brutal Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has dragged on for seven decades.

News

US A Thief Crying stop, Thief: China

US A Thief Crying stop, Thief: China

Beijing says Washington accusing some Chinese tech companies as data thieves with no solid evidence is like “a thief crying ‘stop, thief!’”, reacting to revelations the CIA used Swiss cryptography firm Crypto AG to spy on hundreds of countries.

Resistance, Referendum Only Solution to Palestine Issue: Iran FM The only viable solution to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict lies in taking the path of resistance and a popular vote, rather than Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli scheme that seeks to bolster Israeli hold on occupied land at the expense of Palestinian rights, Iran’s Foreign Minister said.

Syrian President Vowed Liberation of Aleppo Not End Anti-Terror Campaign Syrian President congratulated his nation and army over major territorial gains made in the country’s embattled northwestern province of Aleppo following intense battles with foreign-sponsored militants. Bashar al-Assad emphasized that the achievements do not mark the end of the campaign against terrorism that has plagued the country.

US Daily Visits Anti-Iran Terrorist Group’s Lair in Albani The New York Times published a report about a secretive facility housing anti-Iran Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorists in the Albanian capital, Tirana, noticing and recounting the cult-like nature of the group.

Syrian Army Seizes Most of Aleppo ahead of Russo-Turkish Talks Syrian army, backed by Russian air power, has made significant advances in the northwestern Aleppo Province, which borders Turkey, as Ankara is about to take up its grievances about Damascus’ breakthroughs with Moscow.

China Says Coronavirus Curbs Work A Chinese health official said intense efforts to stop new coronavirus spread were beginning to work as the number of the virus fell on Sunday, Reuters reported.

US Military Rejected Iraqi Demand, Offers Partial Withdrawal The US military has offered senior Iraqi security officials plans for a partial withdrawal of troops from Iraq, reneging on an earlier promise to leave the Arab country, online news website Middle East Eye (MEE) reports. Renegade

6,032 Bodies Found in New Burundi Mass Graves More than 6,000 bodies were recovered in six mass graves in Burundi’s Karusi Province, the largest finding since the government launched a nationwide excavation in January.

French President Warns of Weakening of West after Pompeo Defended US Policy French President Emmanuel Macron blasted the Americans for turning their backs on Europe, saying the West is "weakening" after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo downplayed European anxiety about a decline of transatlantic unity.

At Least 30 Yemeni Civilians Killed in Saudi Regime’s Airstrikes Over 30 Yemeni civilians have been killed and many others injured in Saudi warplanes’ airstrikes against Yemen’s northern Jawf Province.

US Increases Tariffs on European Aircraft The US announced on Friday it plans to increase tariffs on aircraft imported from the European Union to 15% from 10%, ratcheting up pressure on Brussels.

China Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 1,630 over 140 Die in Single day The death toll from new coronavirus in China reached 1,631 on Saturday, after 143 people died over the course of the day, the country’s National Health Commission said on Saturday morning.

Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Saudi-Led Coalition’s Warplane Yemeni forces reportedly have shot down a warplane belonging to the Saudi-led military coalition that is waging a brutal war against the already impoverished Yemen.

Iraqis And Pakistanis Pay Tributes To Gen. Soleimani, Comrades People in Iraq and Pakistan marked the 40th day after martyrdom of Iran’s General Soleimani and Iraq’s Al-Muhandis.

Trump’s Deal An Anti-Muslim Aggression: Top Bahraini Cleric The plan met strong criticism and rejection across Muslim world and on the world stage. Even Washington’s friend Abbas totally rejected it.

Iran Warns Of Crushing Response In Case of Israeli “Foolish” Act Israeli defense minister recently threatened Tel Aviv may take military action against Iran in Syria.

Senior Palestinian Negotiator Rejects Trump’s Plot as ’Crime against Palestinians’ Nabil Shaath, former Palestinian cabinet minister and chief negotiator, said US President Donald Trump’s so-called ‘deal of the century’ scheme on Palestine cause is a “crime against Palestinians”.

Indian Ruling Party Suffers Major Loss in key New Delhi Elections Indian ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suffered a dramatic defeat in legislative elections for the capital, failing to win over voters in New Delhi with a campaign focused on anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Trump Iran Man Met with Terror Group Rep. Before, After Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination Brian Hook, the US’s special representative for Iran and senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, reportedly has met with a representative of the anti-Iran Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorist group both before and after Washington’s assassination of senior Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Iran’s Steel Exports Soar 93% in Jan. After Stiffer US Sanctions The country plans to raise steel output to 55 million tonnes a year by 2025, of which 20 to 25 million tonnes would be earmarked for export.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US Daily Visits Anti-Iran Terrorist Group’s Lair in Albani

MSC 2020: How Do Powers’ Disputes Block Solutions To Global Crises?

Resistance, Referendum Only Solution to Palestine Issue: Iran FM

Syrian President Vowed Liberation of Aleppo Not End Anti-Terror Campaign

Syrian Army Seizes Most of Aleppo ahead of Russo-Turkish Talks

How Do Ansarullah’s Victories Influence Yemen Equations?

China Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 1,630 over 140 Die in Single day

Indian Ruling Party Suffers Major Loss in key New Delhi Elections

Islamic Revolution Turns 41: Iranians Mark Anniversary Nationwide

French President Warns of Weakening of West after Pompeo Defended US Policy

Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Saudi-Led Coalition’s Warplane

Trump Iran Man Met with Terror Group Rep. Before, After Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination

Trump’s Deal An Anti-Muslim Aggression: Top Bahraini Cleric

US Military Rejected Iraqi Demand, Offers Partial Withdrawal

Controversial Vote Gives Azerbaijan Ruling Party New Victory

US Daily Visits Anti-Iran Terrorist Group’s Lair in Albani

How Do Ansarullah’s Victories Influence Yemen Equations?

Purpose of New Round of Palestinians’ Arrests in Saudi Arabia

Senior Palestinian Negotiator Rejects Trump’s Plot as ’Crime against Palestinians’

Syrian President Vowed Liberation of Aleppo Not End Anti-Terror Campaign

Erdogan’s Israeli Approach: Politically Populist And Economically Pragmatic

US Regime Threatens to Assassinate New Commander if Iran’s Elite Quds Force

China Cronovirus Toll Reaches 258, Study Estimates 75,800 Infected

Why Is The US Afraid Of China’s Huawei?

France Slams Turkey for Breaching Berlin Agreement on Libya

Militants Preparing False-Flag Chemical Attacks in Syria’s Idlib: Russia

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire

Kuwait’s Parliament Speaker Throws Trump’s Pro-Israeli Plan in Dustbin

Protests Revive in Iraq after Rising Calls for US Withdrawal

Slow Death: Israeli Dams Flood Gaza Crops Ahead of Harvest

US Envoy Warns Palestinians against Challenging Trump Plot at UN

US Senators Call on Twitter to Suspend Iran’s Leader, FM Accounts

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir

Palestinian Boy Found Dead amid Suspension of Being Kidnapped by Israeli Settlers

US Military Plane Crashes in Afghanistan’s Ghazni: Reports

First Cronovirus Death Reported Outside China

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

US A Thief Crying stop, Thief: China

Tuesday 18 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
US A Thief Crying stop, Thief: China
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Beijing says Washington accusing some Chinese tech companies as data thieves with no solid evidence is like “a thief crying ‘stop, thief!’”, reacting to revelations the CIA used Swiss cryptography firm Crypto AG to spy on hundreds of countries.

The US government has “conducted large-scale, organized and indiscriminate cyber theft, tapping and surveillance on foreign governments, businesses and individuals, a fact already well-known to all,” China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a daily briefing in Beijing.

These spying activities, which violate international law and undermine trust between the US and other nations, had been unmasked by whistleblower Edward Snowden and by WikiLeaks – a fact Geng was also keen to remind the audience of. Among other things, the Americans have been collecting billions of phonecalls around the globe on a daily basis and were even revealed to be spying on German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s phone.

The Chinese official pointed out that Washington never explained itself over those leaks and “now the Crypto AG incident adds… one more thing for the US to clarify to the world.”

Last week, the Washington Post revealed that the US had been using a Swiss encryption company, Crypto AG, to monitor “secure” communications between as many as 120 countries since the 1970s and well into 2000s. The firm sold “encrypted” devices to government agencies worldwide, but was secretly owned by the CIA and then-West German intelligence. The Americans hailed the operation as the “intelligence coup of the century.”

Facts have proven time and again that as the largest state actor of espionage in the cyber space, the US is worthy of the name of 'Empire of Hackers.'

Geng said the US has “no credibility” in accusing other countries of hacking and spying, but it “keeps playing the victim of cyberattack[s], like a thief crying ‘stop thief’!”

It’s hypocrisy on the issue of cyber security [that] could not be clearer,” he added.

The foreign affairs spokesman decried the last week’s indictment of four Chinese military officials over the Equifax breach in 2017, which saw the data of some 150 million US citizens stolen then put on sale online. China had nothing to do with the breach, he insisted.

Meanwhile, the US has been hard at work pressuring other countries to move away from adopting the 5G wireless communication standard as provided by Chinese tech giant Huawei. That goal has even brought together the Democrats and the Republicans, if briefly, when Democratic House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi took the stage at the Munich Security Conference and echoed Donald Trump’s apocalyptic rhetoric on Huawei.

Pelosi warned that using Chinese tech is “a most insidious form of aggression” which would let national telecoms be “dominated by a government who does not share our values.” Those comments were swiftly rebuked by Beijing as “lies not based on facts.”

During the briefing, Geng provided his own list of Washington’s aggressive actions targeting China in cyberspace, including “controlling over three million Chinese computers and implanting Trojan Horse in more than 3,600 Chinese websites on an annual basis.”

 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

China US Cryptography

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

China Fights against Novel Coronavirus Epidemic
People Rejoice as Syrian Army further Secure Aleppo Countryside
Indians Continue Protests against Controversial Immigration Law
Demonstrations Held in Bahrain on Anniversary of February 14 Uprising
China Fights against Novel Coronavirus Epidemic

China Fights against Novel Coronavirus Epidemic

Syrian Army Advances towards Turkish-Controlled Airbase in Idlib Province
Venezuelan Armed Forces Stage Nationwide Drills Amid Tensions with US
Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Saudi-Led Coalitions Warplane
Syrian Army Reclaims Research Facility Close to M5 Highway