How Do Ansarullah’s Victories Influence Yemen Equations?

  Tuesday 18 February 2020

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers

What's Driving Greek PM's Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE?

Israeli Sudan Role: What Are The Goals?

Tajik Government's Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications

Trump's Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire

Resistance, Referendum Only Solution to Palestine Issue: Iran FM

Resistance, Referendum Only Solution to Palestine Issue: Iran FM

The only viable solution to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict lies in taking the path of resistance and a popular vote, rather than Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli scheme that seeks to bolster Israeli hold on occupied land at the expense of Palestinian rights, Iran’s Foreign Minister said.

Syrian President Vowed Liberation of Aleppo Not End Anti-Terror Campaign Syrian President congratulated his nation and army over major territorial gains made in the country’s embattled northwestern province of Aleppo following intense battles with foreign-sponsored militants. Bashar al-Assad emphasized that the achievements do not mark the end of the campaign against terrorism that has plagued the country.

US Daily Visits Anti-Iran Terrorist Group’s Lair in Albani The New York Times published a report about a secretive facility housing anti-Iran Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorists in the Albanian capital, Tirana, noticing and recounting the cult-like nature of the group.

Syrian Army Seizes Most of Aleppo ahead of Russo-Turkish Talks Syrian army, backed by Russian air power, has made significant advances in the northwestern Aleppo Province, which borders Turkey, as Ankara is about to take up its grievances about Damascus’ breakthroughs with Moscow.

China Says Coronavirus Curbs Work A Chinese health official said intense efforts to stop new coronavirus spread were beginning to work as the number of the virus fell on Sunday, Reuters reported.

US Military Rejected Iraqi Demand, Offers Partial Withdrawal The US military has offered senior Iraqi security officials plans for a partial withdrawal of troops from Iraq, reneging on an earlier promise to leave the Arab country, online news website Middle East Eye (MEE) reports. Renegade

6,032 Bodies Found in New Burundi Mass Graves More than 6,000 bodies were recovered in six mass graves in Burundi’s Karusi Province, the largest finding since the government launched a nationwide excavation in January.

French President Warns of Weakening of West after Pompeo Defended US Policy French President Emmanuel Macron blasted the Americans for turning their backs on Europe, saying the West is "weakening" after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo downplayed European anxiety about a decline of transatlantic unity.

At Least 30 Yemeni Civilians Killed in Saudi Regime’s Airstrikes Over 30 Yemeni civilians have been killed and many others injured in Saudi warplanes’ airstrikes against Yemen’s northern Jawf Province.

US Increases Tariffs on European Aircraft The US announced on Friday it plans to increase tariffs on aircraft imported from the European Union to 15% from 10%, ratcheting up pressure on Brussels.

China Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 1,630 over 140 Die in Single day The death toll from new coronavirus in China reached 1,631 on Saturday, after 143 people died over the course of the day, the country’s National Health Commission said on Saturday morning.

Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Saudi-Led Coalition’s Warplane Yemeni forces reportedly have shot down a warplane belonging to the Saudi-led military coalition that is waging a brutal war against the already impoverished Yemen.

Iraqis And Pakistanis Pay Tributes To Gen. Soleimani, Comrades People in Iraq and Pakistan marked the 40th day after martyrdom of Iran’s General Soleimani and Iraq’s Al-Muhandis.

Trump’s Deal An Anti-Muslim Aggression: Top Bahraini Cleric The plan met strong criticism and rejection across Muslim world and on the world stage. Even Washington’s friend Abbas totally rejected it.

Iran Warns Of Crushing Response In Case of Israeli “Foolish” Act Israeli defense minister recently threatened Tel Aviv may take military action against Iran in Syria.

Senior Palestinian Negotiator Rejects Trump’s Plot as ’Crime against Palestinians’ Nabil Shaath, former Palestinian cabinet minister and chief negotiator, said US President Donald Trump’s so-called ‘deal of the century’ scheme on Palestine cause is a “crime against Palestinians”.

Indian Ruling Party Suffers Major Loss in key New Delhi Elections Indian ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suffered a dramatic defeat in legislative elections for the capital, failing to win over voters in New Delhi with a campaign focused on anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Trump Iran Man Met with Terror Group Rep. Before, After Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination Brian Hook, the US’s special representative for Iran and senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, reportedly has met with a representative of the anti-Iran Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorist group both before and after Washington’s assassination of senior Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Iran’s Steel Exports Soar 93% in Jan. After Stiffer US Sanctions The country plans to raise steel output to 55 million tonnes a year by 2025, of which 20 to 25 million tonnes would be earmarked for export.

Death Toll from China’s COVID-19 Virus Tops 1,100 The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in China surpassed 1,100, with the World Health Organization picking a name for the virus: COVID-19.

Analysis

How Do Ansarullah’s Victories Influence Yemen Equations?

Tuesday 18 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
How Do Ansarullah's Victories Influence Yemen Equations?

Sudan Mulls Withdrawing from Saudi-Led Coalition against Yemen: Minister

Yemen’s Ansarullah Gain More Ground against Saudi Mercenaries in Ma’rib

Yemeni Separatists Exit Riyadh Agreement Committees

Alwaght- The constant and big victories of the Yemeni forces in their confrontation with the Saudi-led forces and the loyalists to the resigned President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi over the past few months have totally changed the political equations between the major actors in the war-torn country. Ansarullah and the army triumphs’ influences are large to an extent that forced deep changes to the major plans and strategies of the anti-Ansarullah front. 

The very obvious face of these changes is the Saudi concentration on controlling the southern parts of the country which are ostensibly under the rule of the fugitive government of Hadi but are in practice controlled by the southern separatist forces part of which are represented by Southern Transitional Council (STC) that acts under the umbrella of support of the United Arab Emirates. 

Saudi Arabia once struggled to occupy Yemen from north, controlled by Ansarullah and allies, to the south, controlled by separatist southerners. But was defeated. When the Saudi leaders saw the UAE downscaling its involvement in the war and focusing on control of the south using its allies, they feared that Ansarullah could materialize its threats even more strongly after Abu Dhabi retreat. The Saudis who saw themselves the main losers of the Yemen war after spending billions of dollars are setting their eyes on the areas of UAE influence in the south in an effort to decrease their defeat scale. 

The new Saudi strategy has caused several rounds of confrontation between the former allies and current rivals, though not directly but through proxies. On August 10, UAE-backed southern militia fighters took control of presidential Maashiq Palace from Hadi guards. 

Such an encounter, the most important upshot of which was demonstration of illegitimacy of Hadi government across the country and hence illegality of the Western-backed Saudi-Emirati war against Yemen under the guise of reinstalling the “legitimate government”, forced the Saudi rulers to rush to prepare the ground for negotiations and agreement of Hadi and STC to save face. 

The agreement, which was based on sharing power by a promise to pick 12 out 24 ministers of the new government from the STC, showed signs of collapse since the initial days of implementation. 

The southerners protest that Saudi Arabia and Hadi violated the deal since the beginning. On the opposite side, Hadi argued that the STC actions were the main obstacle ahead of implementation. Saleh al-Jabwani, minister of transportation in Hadi’s cabinet, on Sunday in a Twitter message said that the UAE and its militias have axed the Riyadh agreement. Earlier, Rajeh Badi, the spokesman to the government of Hadi had accused the STC of breaching the deal through blocking the passage of a convoy of Hadi mercenaries in Lahaj, a southern city located between Aden and Ta’izz. The differences have stirred fresh threats over the past few days, risking new clashes between the rivals. 

On Sunday, hundreds of STC-aligned southerners in Aden protested against Saudi Arabia and mainly Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman outside the Saudi consulate. Holding flags of “South Yemen”, a state existed in southern and eastern provinces of present-day Yemen from 1967 to 1990, they called for full withdrawal of Saudi Arabia and end of the Arab kingdom’s intervention in Yemen. 

This protest, though not a new thing, is very important in the current conditions as it ushers in new equations that  are in the making in the war-ravaged nation. Here are the new equations:

First, the protests were arranged by the STC with the management of Abdulrahman Ghandi, a senior STC official, in Aden. The separatist council is fully swayed by Abu Dhabi, which means any imagination of moves of the council without coordination with the UAE is wrong. The UAE founded the council in 2017, after Hadi sacked Abu Dhabi-loyal Aden governor Aidarus al-Zoubaidi. Last week, the UAE officially declared its full pullout of Yemen. That is while over the past few months, Saudi Arabia reportedly transferred heavy weaponry to the south to reinforce Hadi loyalists in the face of the southern militias. That is while the UAE is not present in the Saudi-Ansarullah negotiations to discuss how they can end the war and this can give rise to pessimism in Abu Dhabi leaders about their Saudi allies. 

Second, the southerners were not present in the negotiations. The southerners have never had a good experience from the Saudi intervention in their country. During their independence, Saudi Arabia backed northern Yemen. The STC needs to act as a force antipathetic to the Saudi meddling at least to save its face in the eyes of the southern public. It takes cues from the Southern Yemen Council, another separatist group in the south that has always called for Saudi Arabia and the UAE to end their interference in the southern Yemeni affairs. 

Additionally, one of the main drives behind occasional southern uprisings against Saudi Arabia is the emergence to the public of Saudi failures in Yemen’s developments and the fact that this country has no initiative to unveil to manage the course of developments. It is clear to all Yemenis that the Saudis are playing a role in Yemen to repel the geopolitical threats they are facing. They even nurture Al-Qaeda and ISIS terrorist groups in Yemen towards this goal. 

Saudi Arabia Ansarullah Yemen War STC

