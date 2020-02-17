MSC 2020: How Do Powers’ Disputes Block Solutions To Global Crises?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 17 February 2020

No To Hawkish Policy: Senate Bill Limits Trump War Powers

The bill was a loss for Trump who hoped to gain the favor of the lawmakers for his anti-Iranian policy.

The Greek PM's visit comes amid tensions with Turkey. Greece hopes to win Arab support in the face of Ankara.

The Israeli leaders are working to gain sway in new Sudan driven by economic and security goals.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are motivating Tajikistan's crackdown on Islamic groups who strike for positions in politics.

After months of running a vast propaganda machine to drum up support for his self-proclaimed 'Deal of the Century,' US President Donald Trump has finally unveiled what he believes can serve as a final antidote to the bitter and brutal Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has dragged on for seven decades.

US Daily Visits Anti-Iran Terrorist Group’s Lair in Albani

US Daily Visits Anti-Iran Terrorist Group’s Lair in Albani

The New York Times published a report about a secretive facility housing anti-Iran Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorists in the Albanian capital, Tirana, noticing and recounting the cult-like nature of the group.

Syrian Army Seizes Most of Aleppo ahead of Russo-Turkish Talks Syrian army, backed by Russian air power, has made significant advances in the northwestern Aleppo Province, which borders Turkey, as Ankara is about to take up its grievances about Damascus’ breakthroughs with Moscow.

China Says Coronavirus Curbs Work A Chinese health official said intense efforts to stop new coronavirus spread were beginning to work as the number of the virus fell on Sunday, Reuters reported.

US Military Rejected Iraqi Demand, Offers Partial Withdrawal The US military has offered senior Iraqi security officials plans for a partial withdrawal of troops from Iraq, reneging on an earlier promise to leave the Arab country, online news website Middle East Eye (MEE) reports. Renegade

6,032 Bodies Found in New Burundi Mass Graves More than 6,000 bodies were recovered in six mass graves in Burundi’s Karusi Province, the largest finding since the government launched a nationwide excavation in January.

French President Warns of Weakening of West after Pompeo Defended US Policy French President Emmanuel Macron blasted the Americans for turning their backs on Europe, saying the West is "weakening" after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo downplayed European anxiety about a decline of transatlantic unity.

At Least 30 Yemeni Civilians Killed in Saudi Regime’s Airstrikes Over 30 Yemeni civilians have been killed and many others injured in Saudi warplanes’ airstrikes against Yemen’s northern Jawf Province.

US Increases Tariffs on European Aircraft The US announced on Friday it plans to increase tariffs on aircraft imported from the European Union to 15% from 10%, ratcheting up pressure on Brussels.

China Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 1,630 over 140 Die in Single day The death toll from new coronavirus in China reached 1,631 on Saturday, after 143 people died over the course of the day, the country’s National Health Commission said on Saturday morning.

Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Saudi-Led Coalition’s Warplane Yemeni forces reportedly have shot down a warplane belonging to the Saudi-led military coalition that is waging a brutal war against the already impoverished Yemen.

Iraqis And Pakistanis Pay Tributes To Gen. Soleimani, Comrades People in Iraq and Pakistan marked the 40th day after martyrdom of Iran’s General Soleimani and Iraq’s Al-Muhandis.

Trump’s Deal An Anti-Muslim Aggression: Top Bahraini Cleric The plan met strong criticism and rejection across Muslim world and on the world stage. Even Washington’s friend Abbas totally rejected it.

Iran Warns Of Crushing Response In Case of Israeli “Foolish” Act Israeli defense minister recently threatened Tel Aviv may take military action against Iran in Syria.

Senior Palestinian Negotiator Rejects Trump’s Plot as ’Crime against Palestinians’ Nabil Shaath, former Palestinian cabinet minister and chief negotiator, said US President Donald Trump’s so-called ‘deal of the century’ scheme on Palestine cause is a “crime against Palestinians”.

Indian Ruling Party Suffers Major Loss in key New Delhi Elections Indian ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suffered a dramatic defeat in legislative elections for the capital, failing to win over voters in New Delhi with a campaign focused on anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Trump Iran Man Met with Terror Group Rep. Before, After Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination Brian Hook, the US’s special representative for Iran and senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, reportedly has met with a representative of the anti-Iran Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorist group both before and after Washington’s assassination of senior Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Iran’s Steel Exports Soar 93% in Jan. After Stiffer US Sanctions The country plans to raise steel output to 55 million tonnes a year by 2025, of which 20 to 25 million tonnes would be earmarked for export.

Death Toll from China’s COVID-19 Virus Tops 1,100 The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in China surpassed 1,100, with the World Health Organization picking a name for the virus: COVID-19.

Islamic Revolution Turns 41: Iranians Mark Anniversary Nationwide Millions of Iranians from all walks of life have thronged the streets across the country to celebrate the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, which toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime in 1979, Press TV reported.

Sudan Mulls Withdrawing from Saudi-Led Coalition against Yemen: Minister Sudan is reconsidering its participation in Saudi-led coalition’s military aggression against Yemen and gradually reducing its forces there, the African country’s Information Minister Faisal Mohamed Salih has said.

Syrian Army Seizes Most of Aleppo ahead of Russo-Turkish Talks

MSC 2020: How Do Powers’ Disputes Block Solutions To Global Crises?

US Daily Visits Anti-Iran Terrorist Group’s Lair in Albani

Will Turkey Enter War With Syrian Government?

Erdogan’s Israeli Approach: Politically Populist And Economically Pragmatic

Trump Iran Man Met with Terror Group Rep. Before, After Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination

Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Saudi-Led Coalition’s Warplane

Iran Warns Of Crushing Response In Case of Israeli “Foolish” Act

At Least 30 Yemeni Civilians Killed in Saudi Regime’s Airstrikes

China Says Coronavirus Curbs Work

Indian Ruling Party Suffers Major Loss in key New Delhi Elections

Trump’s Deal An Anti-Muslim Aggression: Top Bahraini Cleric

US Military Rejected Iraqi Demand, Offers Partial Withdrawal

Senior Palestinian Negotiator Rejects Trump’s Plot as ’Crime against Palestinians’

US Increases Tariffs on European Aircraft

Islamic Revolution Turns 41: Iranians Mark Anniversary Nationwide

China Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 1,630 over 140 Die in Single day

French President Warns of Weakening of West after Pompeo Defended US Policy

US Disgraced after Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader

US Military Plane Crashes in Afghanistan’s Ghazni: Reports

CIA’s Dark Prince Killed in US Plane Crash in Afghanistan: Report

Iranian Lawmaker Offers $3 Million Reward for ’Whoever Kills Trump’: Report

France Slams Turkey for Breaching Berlin Agreement on Libya

US to Grant $35 M to Promote Its Fake News Bubble in Syria, Control Local Media

China Virus Funeral Order Fuels Upset as Death Toll Exceeds SARS

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire

Militants Preparing False-Flag Chemical Attacks in Syria’s Idlib: Russia

US Raises Number of Troops Wounded in Iran Missile Attack to 64

Slow Death: Israeli Dams Flood Gaza Crops Ahead of Harvest

US Envoy Warns Palestinians against Challenging Trump Plot at UN

How Is Azerbaijan’s Election Atmosphere?

Yemenis Hold Massive Protest against Trump’s Plot on Palestine

Trump Iran Man Met with Terror Group Rep. Before, After Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
MSC 2020: How Do Powers’ Disputes Block Solutions To Global Crises?

Monday 17 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
MSC 2020: How Do Powers’ Disputes Block Solutions To Global Crises?

MSC Focus: Collapsing Liberal Global Order, World Delicate Security

Alwaght- The 56th Munich Security Conference was held from Friday to Sunday. Unclear economic and security future and the regional security challenges across the world overshadowed the topics and speechless of this year’s conference.

MSC2020

The MSC was first founded by Ewald-Heinrich von Kleist-Schmenzin, a German veteran, in 1963 to promote an atmosphere for dialogue and thus prevent further wars like the world wars.

The main goal is to provide chain security globally and to help exchange ideas about the security challenges at present and in the future. About 40 heads of state and 100 foreign and defense ministers joined this year’s gathering. 

The key stated theme of discussion this year, according to a report published just ahead of the conference, was “Westlessness.” This topic is picked for this year because the European countries and the US which once won WWII now are forlorn to solve the global security challenges. 

Wolfgang Ischinger, the head of the conference, criticized the Western show of weakness in such cases as Libya, Syria, and Yemen, saying that while these points are witnessing fierce conflicts, “we are just watching.” Other cases of the discussion were Persian Gulf tensions, Libya, Afghanistan, Syria’s Idlib, and Iran nuclear program. 

Topics and addresses 

Germany’s President Frank Walter Steinmeier accused Washington, Beijing, and Moscow on Friday of jeopardizing the international order by stoking global mistrust and insecurity with a “great powers competition.” 

“The upshot is more mistrust, more armament, less security…all the way to a new nuclear arms race,” said Steinmeier. 

Without explicitly naming US President Donald Trump, Steinmeier criticized the “make America great again” catchphrase: “‘Great again’ – even at the expense of neighbors and partners.” 

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the second day of the event rejected Steinmeier’s comments and said that he sees things are doing well thanks to the current US administration’s policy. He tried to use enthusiastic words to cover up the negative effects of the Trump policy on other countries. Pompeo said that the West is winning a competition with China and Russia. 

“I’m happy to report that the death of the transatlantic alliance is grossly exaggerated. The West is winning, and we’re winning together,” he told the audience. 

Another addresser of this conference was President Emanuel Macron of France. He in his speech somehow echoed the worries of Steinmeier on the US unilateralism. He said the US for some time has embarked on a policy of reviewing its relations with Europe. He implicitly introduced an independent EU army as the best way to face the American unilateralism. He also criticized the EU failure over the past decades to found its own army, saying the failure of this policy in Europe was a historic mistake. 

The US tried to highlight the Chinese Artificial Intelligence (AI) advances and Iranophobia in the event. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said that Beijing uses its technologies to support the state-owned companies and the international community should be severely concerned about China’s AI technology. Pompeo said Iran threatens Saudi Arabia with its ballistic missiles and interrupts the regional networks with its cyber attacks. 

Iran and MSC 

The US has recently issued visa limitations to the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif at the UN. So, the Munich event provided a convenient opportunity for the Islamic Republic to talk with various countries. Zarif met Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada. He also met foreign ministers of China, Japan, the Czech Republic, Croatia, and Finland. In a meeting with his German counterpart Heiko Maas, Zarif talked West Asia security conditions, US mistakes in the region, EU commitments to the Iran nuclear deal, the reality of American-European relations, and also the ways to boost Iran-EU trust and cooperation. 

After meeting with Zarif, Trudeau said that he was impressed by Zarif’s call for an independent investigation into the crash of the Ukrainian passenger plane in Iran. Zarif in a press conference commented on the US tension-making actions in the region, saying the assassination of Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani was an American miscalculation because it prompted the realization of the Iranian goal of US withdrawal from Iraq. 

Zarif also talked to Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on the expansion of Iranian-Turkish ties. Cavusoglu in his MSC address told the US the anti-Iranian sanctions will never succeed. 

Zarif told the conference that Tehran was ready to settle the differences with Saudi Arabia. He said Iran was ready to guarantee the Saudi security adding after the assassination of General Soleimani, Riyadh sent a message of willingness to talk but did not answer to Iran's offer for regional peace, officially known as Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE).       

MSC outlook 

The MSC over the past years focused on fixed issues. Last year, for example, the theme was EU consolidation, inter-continental cooperation, and the outlook of powers competition. This year, Steinmeier opened the conference with criticism of the US, China, and Russia. He said the American unilateralism, Russian authoritarianism, and Chinese selectionism in dealing with international trade regulations as the main causes of global instability. He said that the world is yet to solve these challenges. 

Like in the past years, the Venezuela home crisis, Syria civil war, and eastern Ukraine crisis were the repetitive topics of discussion at the conference, demonstrating that the world actors failed to solve the security challenges. 

The US geographic remoteness from the hot spots has made Washington only sensitive to the protection of its interests against terrorist threats. Not only Americans do not help to uproot terrorism but also they stand as a factor creating crises in West Asia, the Korean Peninsula, Eastern Europe, and Chinese and Russian borders. 

On the other side, the disputes over long-standing security challenges distract the MSC participants from climate change challenges. 

What can be read from the great powers’ remarks is accepting the fact that the world is on the threshold of a multipolar order and the main blocs of power try to prepare for entering the new order and grow immune to the initial economic and security challenges of the multipolar world.

 

People Rejoice as Syrian Army further Secure Aleppo Countryside
Indians Continue Protests against Controversial Immigration Law
Demonstrations Held in Bahrain on Anniversary of February 14 Uprising
Storm Ciara Causes Floods, Destruction in UK
People Rejoice as Syrian Army further Secure Aleppo Countryside

People Rejoice as Syrian Army further Secure Aleppo Countryside

Venezuelan Armed Forces Stage Nationwide Drills Amid Tensions with US
Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Saudi-Led Coalitions Warplane
Syrian Army Reclaims Research Facility Close to M5 Highway
Iran Unveils New Missile with Composite Engine Block