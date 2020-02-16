Purpose of New Round of Palestinians’ Arrests in Saudi Arabia

Alwaght – Saudi Arabia has detained numerous Palestinians residing in the country in its latest anti-Palestinian movement.

Prior to this, the Saudi government had arrested Mohammad al-Khezri, who had been in charge of Hamas-Saudi relations for the past 30 years.

It has been mentioned that amongst a number of recent detainees are children and relatives of former Palestinian detainees. The reason of their detention is still unclear. The families have been notified that a criminal court case against them will be held on the 8th of March this year (18th of Esfand, on the Iranian Calendar).

The Islamic Resistance Movement has repeatedly responded to the detention of Palestinians in Saudi Arabia and earlier, condemned the arrests of a number of Palestinian civilians residing in the country while rejecting all allegations, and calling for the release of the detainees. The Palestinian residents of Saudi Arabia were only providing aid to the Palestinian people and their detention cannot be justified by any means.

Deal of the Century via pressure and threat

After Trump officially unveiled the so-called Deal of the Century plan, it came under widespread opposition from various Palestinian groups. In addition to Hamas, the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has also condemned the plan, stating he would never accept such a humiliating deal. Meanwhile, CIA Director Gina Haspel traveled to Ramallah shortly after the so-called Deal of the Century was officially announced. During the trip, she met with some of the leaders of the PNA, including Chief of the Palestinian Authority (PA) Intelligence Services Majed Faraj, and Interior Minister Hussein al-Sheikh.

It seems that the sudden journey of the CIA’s Director to Ramallah instead of an official US high rank such as the foreign minister, sends out the message to the Palestinian Authority that the U.S. is trying to impose maximum pressure for the acceptation of the so-called Deal of the Century plan, because Mahmoud Abbas’s initial reaction to the plan was to take a tough stance against it, and also refuse to respond to any calls made by Donald Trump.

Another series of U.S. pressures on the PA can be found in the remarks of Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and adviser to the President of the United States. He explicitly says “If the Palestinian leadership (Mahmoud Abbas) does not dare to agree with this plan, the future of Palestine may agree with it!”

These remarks by Jared Kushner, which is said to be the main designer of the project called the deal of the century, are clearly a threat to the organization of the autonomous President Mahmoud Abbas.

On the other side of the U.S. threat against the PA is Saudi Arabia pressuring the Islamic resistance movement (Hamas).

Saudi Arabia, eager for the Century deal, has announced in its latest statement by official, Adel al-Jubeir, claiming that the plan has some good points, and by joining forces with the U.S. seeks to increase pressure on Hamas by suppressing families of Palestinian citizens of Saudi Arabia, especially those who are in some way related to or support Hamas.

Future of Relations between Riyadh and Tel Aviv

With some Arab governments coming closer to Israel and trying to undermine their relationship with the regime, Saudi Arabia intends to provide, as far as it can, the conditions necessary to establish close and clear relations with the Zionist regime.

In fact, Riyadh is doing its utmost for the succession of the plan as part of its role in the realization of the so-called Deal of the Century plot, by increasing pressure on the Islamic resistance movement as the most important Palestinian opposition to the plan.

However, there is news that Netanyahu and Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammad bin Salman may possibly meet directly, although some sources claim the two have already met in Neom district near the Red Sea, and some others have announced their imminent visit to Cairo for a close up meeting.

However, under current circumstances, Benjamin Netanyahu needs to succeed more than ever before, as the Saudi government seems ready to help him and is willing to play a full role in the new regional security arrangements considered by Washington, he has prepared himself and is trying the best he can to accomplish his agenda.

Therefore, the new wave of Palestinian detentions in support of the resistance in Saudi Arabia can also be interpreted in this context and in the wake of Saudi Arabia's new role in regional security arrangements.