  Saturday 15 February 2020

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE?

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE? The Greek PM’s visit comes amid tensions with Turkey. Greece hopes to win Arab support in the face of Ankara.

Israeli Sudan Role: What Are The Goals? The Israeli leaders are working to gain sway in new Sudan driven by economic and security goals.

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications Saudi Arabia and the UAE are motivating Tajikistan’s crackdown on Islamic groups who strike for positions in politics.

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire After months of running a vast propaganda machine to drum up support for his self-proclaimed ’Deal of the Century,’ US President Donald Trump has finally unveiled what he believes can serve as a final antidote to the bitter and brutal Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has dragged on for seven decades.

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir The European Parliament is expected to vote on a motion tabled by a large chunk of its members against India’s provocative citizenship law, which they say it could "create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering." The five-page resolution that will be presented during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels next week also rebukes the New Delhi’s unilateral changes to the status of Kashmir which removed the special constitutional status of the Muslim-populated region.

French President Warns of Weakening of West after Pompeo Defended US Policy

French President Warns of Weakening of West after Pompeo Defended US Policy

French President Emmanuel Macron blasted the Americans for turning their backs on Europe, saying the West is "weakening" after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo downplayed European anxiety about a decline of transatlantic unity.

At Least 30 Yemeni Civilians Killed in Saudi Regime’s Airstrikes Over 30 Yemeni civilians have been killed and many others injured in Saudi warplanes’ airstrikes against Yemen’s northern Jawf Province.

US Increases Tariffs on European Aircraft The US announced on Friday it plans to increase tariffs on aircraft imported from the European Union to 15% from 10%, ratcheting up pressure on Brussels.

China Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 1,630 over 140 Die in Single day The death toll from new coronavirus in China reached 1,631 on Saturday, after 143 people died over the course of the day, the country’s National Health Commission said on Saturday morning.

Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Saudi-Led Coalition’s Warplane Yemeni forces reportedly have shot down a warplane belonging to the Saudi-led military coalition that is waging a brutal war against the already impoverished Yemen.

Iraqis And Pakistanis Pay Tributes To Gen. Soleimani, Comrades People in Iraq and Pakistan marked the 40th day after martyrdom of Iran’s General Soleimani and Iraq’s Al-Muhandis.

Trump’s Deal An Anti-Muslim Aggression: Top Bahraini Cleric The plan met strong criticism and rejection across Muslim world and on the world stage. Even Washington’s friend Abbas totally rejected it.

Iran Warns Of Crushing Response In Case of Israeli “Foolish” Act Israeli defense minister recently threatened Tel Aviv may take military action against Iran in Syria.

Senior Palestinian Negotiator Rejects Trump’s Plot as ’Crime against Palestinians’ Nabil Shaath, former Palestinian cabinet minister and chief negotiator, said US President Donald Trump’s so-called ‘deal of the century’ scheme on Palestine cause is a “crime against Palestinians”.

Indian Ruling Party Suffers Major Loss in key New Delhi Elections Indian ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suffered a dramatic defeat in legislative elections for the capital, failing to win over voters in New Delhi with a campaign focused on anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Trump Iran Man Met with Terror Group Rep. Before, After Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination Brian Hook, the US’s special representative for Iran and senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, reportedly has met with a representative of the anti-Iran Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorist group both before and after Washington’s assassination of senior Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Iran’s Steel Exports Soar 93% in Jan. After Stiffer US Sanctions The country plans to raise steel output to 55 million tonnes a year by 2025, of which 20 to 25 million tonnes would be earmarked for export.

Death Toll from China’s COVID-19 Virus Tops 1,100 The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in China surpassed 1,100, with the World Health Organization picking a name for the virus: COVID-19.

Islamic Revolution Turns 41: Iranians Mark Anniversary Nationwide Millions of Iranians from all walks of life have thronged the streets across the country to celebrate the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, which toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime in 1979, Press TV reported.

Sudan Mulls Withdrawing from Saudi-Led Coalition against Yemen: Minister Sudan is reconsidering its participation in Saudi-led coalition’s military aggression against Yemen and gradually reducing its forces there, the African country’s Information Minister Faisal Mohamed Salih has said.

Saudi Crown Prince Could Meet Israeli Premier in Cairo: Report Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman could meet Israeli regime’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of a potential summit in Cairo that follows US President Donald Trump’s unveiling of a controversial plan for Palestine, Senior Arab diplomatic sources said.

Iran Unveils New Missile with Composite Engine Block Iran has unveiled a new missile, ’Ra’d-500 (Lightning-500),’ which is equipped with a composite engine block as well as the new generation of propellant for missiles and satellite carriers.

China Virus Funeral Order Fuels Upset as Death Toll Exceeds SARS Chinese top health authority’s orders for the swift cremation of the remains of coronavirus victims at facilities near the hospitals where they died appear to be an overreaction and unnecessary to curb the transmission of the disease, Al Jazeera reported.

Azerbaijan Kicks off Snap Parliamentary Elections Azerbaijani people are heading to the polls to cast their ballots in snap parliamentary elections bring renew the country’s dissolved 125-member National Assembly.

Thai Soldier Who killed 26 in Shooting Rampage Felt Cheated over Land Deal: PM The death toll from a shooting spree by a soldier at a mall in northeastern Thailand has reached 26 people, saying the country’s prime minister saying junior army officer Jakraphanth Thomma, was motivated by “the feeling of grudge over the land sale deal,”

alwaght.com
French President Warns of Weakening of West after Pompeo Defended US Policy

French President Warns of Weakening of West after Pompeo Defended US Policy
Alwaght- French President Emmanuel Macron blasted the Americans for turning their backs on Europe, saying the West is "weakening" after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo downplayed European anxiety about a decline of transatlantic unity.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Macron said, "There is a weakening of the West."

"There's an American policy that started several years ago and not just under this administration that includes a certain kind of withdrawal, of a rethink of its relationship with Europe."

Macron's remarks came in response to Pompeo’s statements in the same conference during which he said the death of the transatlantic bond had been "grossly overexaggerated," rejecting European pessimism about the US’ retreat from the global stage.

"The West is winning and we're winning together," Pompeo said.

In November, Macron said he believes North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is experiencing "brain death," citing a lack of coordination between Europe and the US. He warned Europeans that they could no longer rely on America to defend NATO allies.

‘I'm impatient’

Macron also hit at German Chancellor Angela Merkel's inaction on his proposed reforms to strengthen the European Union after the UK’s departure from the bloc.

"I'm not frustrated, I'm impatient," he said when he was asked he was frustrated by Merkel's stance, adding, "We have a history of waiting for answers" from each other.

"What's key in the coming years is to move much faster on issues of sovereignty on the European level."

‘Continent doesn't believe in its future’

Macron also urged the European Union to wake up and beef up its budget to match with the scale of its ambitions so that it does not fall behind the US and China, particularly in future technologies.

"We are becoming a continent that doesn't believe in its future," Macron said, adding, "We don't invest in our future sufficiently ... and politically it is the only way to reconcile with (our) middle classes."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Macron reiterated his call for closer dialogue with Russia in order to resolve conflicts, noting that he saw none of his allies willing to confront Russia.

"I hear the defiance of all our partners, I'm not mad, but I know that being defiant and weak ... it is not a policy, it's a completely inefficient system," Macron said.

"There is a second choice which is to be demanding and restart a strategic dialogue because today we talk less and less, conflicts multiply and we aren't able to resolve them," he added.

Relations between Moscow and the rest of Europe have deteriorated since 2014, when the then-Ukrainian territory of Crimea voted in a referendum to fall under Russian sovereignty. The EU has leveled several rounds of sanctions against Moscow.

 

