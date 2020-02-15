China Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 1,630 over 140 Die in Single day

Alwaght- The death toll from new coronavirus in China reached 1,631 on Saturday, after 143 people died over the course of the day, the country's National Health Commission said on Saturday morning.

Most of the new deaths were in Hubei's provincial capital of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated, with 107 new deaths. A total of 1,123 people in Wuhan have now died from the coronavirus.

The latest report brought the total confirmed cases in Hubei province to 54,406 cases. The total number of cases in China have gone up to 67,535.

More than 580 cases have been confirmed outside mainland China and three deaths, one each in the Philippines and Hong Kong and now a Japanese woman in her 80s. Health officials are investigating how she got infected.