Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Saudi-Led Coalition’s Warplane

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 15 February 2020

Editor's Choice

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE?

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE? The Greek PM’s visit comes amid tensions with Turkey. Greece hopes to win Arab support in the face of Ankara.

Israeli Sudan Role: What Are The Goals? The Israeli leaders are working to gain sway in new Sudan driven by economic and security goals.

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications Saudi Arabia and the UAE are motivating Tajikistan’s crackdown on Islamic groups who strike for positions in politics.

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire After months of running a vast propaganda machine to drum up support for his self-proclaimed ’Deal of the Century,’ US President Donald Trump has finally unveiled what he believes can serve as a final antidote to the bitter and brutal Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has dragged on for seven decades.

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir The European Parliament is expected to vote on a motion tabled by a large chunk of its members against India’s provocative citizenship law, which they say it could "create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering." The five-page resolution that will be presented during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels next week also rebukes the New Delhi’s unilateral changes to the status of Kashmir which removed the special constitutional status of the Muslim-populated region.

News

US Increases Tariffs on European Aircraft

US Increases Tariffs on European Aircraft

The US announced on Friday it plans to increase tariffs on aircraft imported from the European Union to 15% from 10%, ratcheting up pressure on Brussels.

China Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 1,630 over 140 Die in Single day The death toll from new coronavirus in China reached 1,631 on Saturday, after 143 people died over the course of the day, the country’s National Health Commission said on Saturday morning.

Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Saudi-Led Coalition’s Warplane Yemeni forces reportedly have shot down a warplane belonging to the Saudi-led military coalition that is waging a brutal war against the already impoverished Yemen.

Iraqis And Pakistanis Pay Tributes To Gen. Soleimani, Comrades People in Iraq and Pakistan marked the 40th day after martyrdom of Iran’s General Soleimani and Iraq’s Al-Muhandis.

Trump’s Deal An Anti-Muslim Aggression: Top Bahraini Cleric The plan met strong criticism and rejection across Muslim world and on the world stage. Even Washington’s friend Abbas totally rejected it.

Iran Warns Of Crushing Response In Case of Israeli “Foolish” Act Israeli defense minister recently threatened Tel Aviv may take military action against Iran in Syria.

Senior Palestinian Negotiator Rejects Trump’s Plot as ’Crime against Palestinians’ Nabil Shaath, former Palestinian cabinet minister and chief negotiator, said US President Donald Trump’s so-called ‘deal of the century’ scheme on Palestine cause is a “crime against Palestinians”.

Indian Ruling Party Suffers Major Loss in key New Delhi Elections Indian ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suffered a dramatic defeat in legislative elections for the capital, failing to win over voters in New Delhi with a campaign focused on anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Trump Iran Man Met with Terror Group Rep. Before, After Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination Brian Hook, the US’s special representative for Iran and senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, reportedly has met with a representative of the anti-Iran Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorist group both before and after Washington’s assassination of senior Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Iran’s Steel Exports Soar 93% in Jan. After Stiffer US Sanctions The country plans to raise steel output to 55 million tonnes a year by 2025, of which 20 to 25 million tonnes would be earmarked for export.

Death Toll from China’s COVID-19 Virus Tops 1,100 The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in China surpassed 1,100, with the World Health Organization picking a name for the virus: COVID-19.

Islamic Revolution Turns 41: Iranians Mark Anniversary Nationwide Millions of Iranians from all walks of life have thronged the streets across the country to celebrate the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, which toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime in 1979, Press TV reported.

Sudan Mulls Withdrawing from Saudi-Led Coalition against Yemen: Minister Sudan is reconsidering its participation in Saudi-led coalition’s military aggression against Yemen and gradually reducing its forces there, the African country’s Information Minister Faisal Mohamed Salih has said.

Saudi Crown Prince Could Meet Israeli Premier in Cairo: Report Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman could meet Israeli regime’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of a potential summit in Cairo that follows US President Donald Trump’s unveiling of a controversial plan for Palestine, Senior Arab diplomatic sources said.

Iran Unveils New Missile with Composite Engine Block Iran has unveiled a new missile, ’Ra’d-500 (Lightning-500),’ which is equipped with a composite engine block as well as the new generation of propellant for missiles and satellite carriers.

China Virus Funeral Order Fuels Upset as Death Toll Exceeds SARS Chinese top health authority’s orders for the swift cremation of the remains of coronavirus victims at facilities near the hospitals where they died appear to be an overreaction and unnecessary to curb the transmission of the disease, Al Jazeera reported.

Azerbaijan Kicks off Snap Parliamentary Elections Azerbaijani people are heading to the polls to cast their ballots in snap parliamentary elections bring renew the country’s dissolved 125-member National Assembly.

Thai Soldier Who killed 26 in Shooting Rampage Felt Cheated over Land Deal: PM The death toll from a shooting spree by a soldier at a mall in northeastern Thailand has reached 26 people, saying the country’s prime minister saying junior army officer Jakraphanth Thomma, was motivated by “the feeling of grudge over the land sale deal,”

Israeli Regime Mapping West Bank Annexations under Trump’s Plot Israel premier Benjamin Netanyahu said the occupying regime has started drawing up maps of the West Bank areas that it wants to annex under US President Donald Trump’s self-proclaimed “deal of the century” for the Middle East.

Kuwait’s Parliament Speaker Throws Trump’s Pro-Israeli Plan in Dustbin Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanim threw Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli scheme in the dustbin during the 30th emergency conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIU) held in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

China Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 1,630 over 140 Die in Single day

Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Saudi-Led Coalition’s Warplane

US Increases Tariffs on European Aircraft

Iraqis And Pakistanis Pay Tributes To Gen. Soleimani, Comrades

Trump’s Deal An Anti-Muslim Aggression: Top Bahraini Cleric

Kuwait’s Parliament Speaker Throws Trump’s Pro-Israeli Plan in Dustbin

Trump Iran Man Met with Terror Group Rep. Before, After Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination

Israeli Regime Mapping West Bank Annexations under Trump’s Plot

Islamic Revolution Turns 41: Iranians Mark Anniversary Nationwide

Controversial Vote Gives Azerbaijan Ruling Party New Victory

Will Turkey Enter War With Syrian Government?

China Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 1,630 over 140 Die in Single day

Why Is The US Afraid Of China’s Huawei?

US Increases Tariffs on European Aircraft

Death Toll from China’s COVID-19 Virus Tops 1,100

Sudan Mulls Withdrawing from Saudi-Led Coalition against Yemen: Minister

Iran’s Steel Exports Soar 93% in Jan. After Stiffer US Sanctions

Philippines’ President Plans to Terminate Defense Pact with US

Senior Palestinian Negotiator Rejects Trump’s Plot as ’Crime against Palestinians’

Thai Soldier Who killed 26 in Shooting Rampage Felt Cheated over Land Deal: PM

Yemenis Hold Massive Protest against Trump’s Plot on Palestine

US Regime Threatens to Assassinate New Commander if Iran’s Elite Quds Force

6 US Jets Were Near Iran Border at Time of Accidental Shoot-down of Ukraine Plane: Russia

US Military Plane Crashes in Afghanistan’s Ghazni: Reports

US Disgraced after Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban

Pentagon Admits to More Casualties from Iran Retaliatory Attack

France Slams Turkey for Breaching Berlin Agreement on Libya

CIA’s Dark Prince Killed in US Plane Crash in Afghanistan: Report

Iraq’s Sadr Calls for New Round of Anti-US Protests

Iranian Lawmaker Offers $3 Million Reward for ’Whoever Kills Trump’: Report

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire

China Virus Funeral Order Fuels Upset as Death Toll Exceeds SARS

Protests Revive in Iraq after Rising Calls for US Withdrawal

UAE Promised Sudanese Jobs But Took Them to War in Libya, Yemen

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Saudi-Led Coalition’s Warplane

Saturday 15 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Yemeni Forces Shoot Down Saudi-Led Coalition’s Warplane
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Yemeni forces reportedly have shot down a warplane belonging to the Saudi-led military coalition that is waging a brutal war against the already impoverished Yemen.

Arabic-language al-Masirah television network, citing an unnamed source in the Yemeni missile defense units, reported that the country’s air defense units managed to target and shoot down a fighter jet of Tornado type in the skies of Yemen’s northern province of Jawf  late on Friday night.

It also quoted spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree as saying that the multi-role combat aircraft had been shot down with an advanced surface-to-air missile.

Back in January 2018, the Yemeni missile units managed to shoot down a Tornado fighter jet and an F-15 warplane. Furthermore, the Yemeni forces have so far shot down numerous Saudi-led combat or surveillance drones as well as a number of helicopters.

The Yemeni army has devised and manufactured its own ballistic missiles and combat drones, which has changed power balance against the failing Saudi-led coalition.

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia, with the help of a number of its allies, particularly the United Arab Emirates (UAE), launched a brutal military campaign against impoverished Yemen, whose former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi had fled to Riyadh a few months earlier after stepping down the previous year.

The Saudi-led campaign, code-named Operation Decisive Storm, was launched to achieve two main objectives: bringing Hadi, a staunch ally of Riyadh, back to power, and crushing the Houthi Ansarullah movement, whose fighters have proved to be of significant help to the Yemeni army in defending the Arab country against the invaders since the onset of the imposed war.

However, despite spending millions of dollars and employing foreign mercenaries, particularly from Sudan, the Saudi regime has deeply bogged down in Yemen and has practically failed in achieving both of its objectives.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives over the past nearly five years.

The Saudi-led coalition has put Yemen under a tight naval blockade as it also imposed a crippling blockade on the capital’s international airport, one of the lifelines of the county for the past three years or so.

The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Yemen Saudi Crimes

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Demonstrations Held in Bahrain on Anniversary of February 14 Uprising
Storm Ciara Causes Floods, Destruction in UK
Death Toll from Mass Shooting in Thailand Hits 26
Israeli Troops Abduct Palestinians, Demolish Wall, Confiscate Shed in Hebron
Demonstrations Held in Bahrain on Anniversary of February 14 Uprising

Demonstrations Held in Bahrain on Anniversary of February 14 Uprising

Syrian Army Reclaims Research Facility Close to M5 Highway
Iran Unveils New Missile with Composite Engine Block
Kuwait Parliament Speaker Throws Trump Pro-Israeli Plan in Dustbin
Tunisian People Protest against Trump Pro-Israeli Scheme