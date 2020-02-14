Iraqis And Pakistanis Pay Tributes To Gen. Soleimani, Comrades

Alwaght- Tens of thousands of people in Iraq and Pakistan have held ceremonies to mark the 40th day after the martyrdom of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi trenchmate, Hashd al-Shaabi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Iraqi people from various governorates flocked to the holy city of Najaf on Friday to pay tribute to al-Muhandis and General Soleimani on the 40th day (called Arba’een) after their martyrdom in a US attack near the Baghdad International Airport.

The huge crowds of people chanted “Death to America” and “Death to Israel”, carrying the flags of Iraq and anti-terror resistance groups as well as photos of al-Muhandis and General Soleimani.

Also on Friday, a huge number of Pakistanis came all the way from the city of Karachi to the Iranian city of Kerman, where General Soleimani is laid to rest.

The Pakistani mourners believe what General Soleimani has done is unprecedented in the history of mankind, and they feel duty-bound to follow his path.

Earlier on Thursday, thousands of Iranians gathered at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Grand Prayer Grounds (Mosalla) to mark 40 days since the martyrdom of Gen. Soleimani and his companions.

The two commanders were assassinated by an American airstrike on January 3. The Pentagon said that the drone raid was carried out by direct order of President Trump.

General Soleimani was a top anti-terror commander who fought ISIS terrorist group and others in Syria and Iraq. He was described the “greatest military leader of the century” who saved not only the region but the world from terrorism.

A week after his assassination Iran responded by a missile attack that hit US Ein Al-Assad airbase in Iraq’s Al-Anbar province, killing and wounding a number of American troops.