Trump’s Deal An Anti-Muslim Aggression: Top Bahraini Cleric

Alwaght- Bahrain's top Shia cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim has blasted US President Donald Trump's so-called “deal of the century” on the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict as an act of aggression against the entire Muslim world.

“The plan is an aggressive position against the whole Muslim Ummah, which the United States, Israel and those who have contributed to it are seeking to advance. This is an act of high treason,” the cleric said at a ceremony marking the ninth anniversary of Bahrain’s popular uprising against the ruling Al Khalifah regime in the Iranian city of Qom, Iran’s Press TV reported.

He also disparaged the Arab states that backed Trump initiative, saying that by doing so they betrayed the “oppressed” Palestinian nation.

Two weeks ago, the US president unveiled the so-called peace deal between the Israelis and Palestinians.

The deal recognizes the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian lands, including Al-Quds (Jerusalem), the Muslim site the Israelis argue is the capital of a Jewish state. It also scraps the Palestinian refugees’ right to return home.

The announcement drew fiery reactions from Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas who severely rejected the plan saying that he does not want the history to identify him as a traitor who sold the Al-Quds and Palestinian territories.

Iran, a staunch backer of the Palestinian cause, said the “plan is dead on arrival.”

The Arab League also took a stance against the plan, saying it rejects it, though Saudi Arabia and the UAE already covertly showed green light to it.