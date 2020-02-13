Iran Warns Of Crushing Response In Case of Israeli “Foolish” Act

Alwaght- Iran has warned the Israeli regime against any act of aggression targeting its interests in Syria and the region, saying its response will be crushing to any “foolish” act by Tel Aviv.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will give a crushing response to any act of aggression or foolish move by the regime (Israel) against our country’s interests in Syria and the region, which will make them regret [their measure],” Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Wednesday.

Iran has been present in Syria upon an invitation by and based on an agreement with the Damascus government with the aim of combating US and Israel-backed terrorism, Mousavi said, noting that the country will not back down when it comes to “safeguarding its national security and regional interests.”

The comments came in response to earlier remarks by the Israeli minister for military affairs Naftali Bennet who threatened to take military action against Iran in Syria.

He said that Tel Aviv will continue operating against Iran “until we achieve our final goal: expelling Iran out of Syria.”

“We will continue to prevent Iranian presence on our northern border,” Bennet said, and threatened Iran with attacks while accusing the Islamic Republic of trying to establish terrorist bases.

Since 2015, Israeli warplanes have been hitting Syrian targets, claiming they are Iranian-backed forces. Syria condemns the attacks as “aggression” saying the international community should put an end to the Israeli violations.

The Israeli attacks also pose danger to civilian flights. Last week, an Iranian passenger plane en route to Damascus landed in a Russian military base in Latakia west of Syria as it was used by Israeli fighter jets as a shield while Syrian air defenses were scrambled to response to the Israeli stikes.