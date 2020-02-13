Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE?

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE? The Greek PM’s visit comes amid tensions with Turkey. Greece hopes to win Arab support in the face of Ankara.

Israeli Sudan Role: What Are The Goals? The Israeli leaders are working to gain sway in new Sudan driven by economic and security goals.

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications Saudi Arabia and the UAE are motivating Tajikistan’s crackdown on Islamic groups who strike for positions in politics.

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire After months of running a vast propaganda machine to drum up support for his self-proclaimed ’Deal of the Century,’ US President Donald Trump has finally unveiled what he believes can serve as a final antidote to the bitter and brutal Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has dragged on for seven decades.

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir The European Parliament is expected to vote on a motion tabled by a large chunk of its members against India’s provocative citizenship law, which they say it could "create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering." The five-page resolution that will be presented during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels next week also rebukes the New Delhi’s unilateral changes to the status of Kashmir which removed the special constitutional status of the Muslim-populated region.

Iran Warns Of Crushing Response In Case of Israeli “Foolish” Act

Iran Warns Of Crushing Response In Case of Israeli “Foolish” Act

Israeli defense minister recently threatened Tel Aviv may take military action against Iran in Syria.

Senior Palestinian Negotiator Rejects Trump’s Plot as ’Crime against Palestinians’ Nabil Shaath, former Palestinian cabinet minister and chief negotiator, said US President Donald Trump’s so-called ‘deal of the century’ scheme on Palestine cause is a “crime against Palestinians”.

Indian Ruling Party Suffers Major Loss in key New Delhi Elections Indian ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suffered a dramatic defeat in legislative elections for the capital, failing to win over voters in New Delhi with a campaign focused on anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Trump Iran Man Met with Terror Group Rep. Before, After Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination Brian Hook, the US’s special representative for Iran and senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, reportedly has met with a representative of the anti-Iran Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorist group both before and after Washington’s assassination of senior Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Iran’s Steel Exports Soar 93% in Jan. After Stiffer US Sanctions The country plans to raise steel output to 55 million tonnes a year by 2025, of which 20 to 25 million tonnes would be earmarked for export.

Death Toll from China’s COVID-19 Virus Tops 1,100 The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in China surpassed 1,100, with the World Health Organization picking a name for the virus: COVID-19.

Islamic Revolution Turns 41: Iranians Mark Anniversary Nationwide Millions of Iranians from all walks of life have thronged the streets across the country to celebrate the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, which toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime in 1979, Press TV reported.

Sudan Mulls Withdrawing from Saudi-Led Coalition against Yemen: Minister Sudan is reconsidering its participation in Saudi-led coalition’s military aggression against Yemen and gradually reducing its forces there, the African country’s Information Minister Faisal Mohamed Salih has said.

Saudi Crown Prince Could Meet Israeli Premier in Cairo: Report Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman could meet Israeli regime’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of a potential summit in Cairo that follows US President Donald Trump’s unveiling of a controversial plan for Palestine, Senior Arab diplomatic sources said.

Iran Unveils New Missile with Composite Engine Block Iran has unveiled a new missile, ’Ra’d-500 (Lightning-500),’ which is equipped with a composite engine block as well as the new generation of propellant for missiles and satellite carriers.

China Virus Funeral Order Fuels Upset as Death Toll Exceeds SARS Chinese top health authority’s orders for the swift cremation of the remains of coronavirus victims at facilities near the hospitals where they died appear to be an overreaction and unnecessary to curb the transmission of the disease, Al Jazeera reported.

Azerbaijan Kicks off Snap Parliamentary Elections Azerbaijani people are heading to the polls to cast their ballots in snap parliamentary elections bring renew the country’s dissolved 125-member National Assembly.

Thai Soldier Who killed 26 in Shooting Rampage Felt Cheated over Land Deal: PM The death toll from a shooting spree by a soldier at a mall in northeastern Thailand has reached 26 people, saying the country’s prime minister saying junior army officer Jakraphanth Thomma, was motivated by “the feeling of grudge over the land sale deal,”

Israeli Regime Mapping West Bank Annexations under Trump’s Plot Israel premier Benjamin Netanyahu said the occupying regime has started drawing up maps of the West Bank areas that it wants to annex under US President Donald Trump’s self-proclaimed “deal of the century” for the Middle East.

Kuwait’s Parliament Speaker Throws Trump’s Pro-Israeli Plan in Dustbin Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanim threw Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli scheme in the dustbin during the 30th emergency conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIU) held in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

Philippines’ President Plans to Terminate Defense Pact with US Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte plans to terminate the country’s visiting forces agreement with the United States, which provides legal immunity to US military drills, in retaliation for the US canceling the visa of a political ally and fellow drug-warrior

Slow Death: Israeli Dams Flood Gaza Crops Ahead of Harvest Palestinian farmers accuse Israel of deliberately waging a war on Gaza’s agricultural sector

Yemen’s Ansarullah Gain More Ground against Saudi Mercenaries in Ma’rib Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has gained more ground against Saudi-led militants in the oil-rich Ma’rib Province.

We Have to Strengthen Ourselves to Avoid War: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has called for a further strengthening of the Islamic Republic’s defense power to confront enemies’ plots and avoid any possible outbreak of war.

Jordanian Protesters March on US Embassy to Slam Trump Pro-Israeli Deal Hundreds of Jordanians have marched for the second Friday in a row near the American embassy, raging against Donald Trump’s pro-occupation "deal of the century," which the US president claims seeks to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Iran Warns Of Crushing Response In Case of Israeli “Foolish” Act

Thursday 13 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Warns Of Crushing Response In Case of Israeli “Foolish” Act
Alwaght- Iran has warned the Israeli regime against any act of aggression targeting its interests in Syria and the region, saying its response will be crushing to any “foolish” act by Tel Aviv.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will give a crushing response to any act of aggression or foolish move by the regime (Israel) against our country’s interests in Syria and the region, which will make them regret [their measure],” Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Wednesday.

Iran has been present in Syria upon an invitation by and based on an agreement with the Damascus government with the aim of combating US and Israel-backed terrorism, Mousavi said, noting that the country will not back down when it comes to “safeguarding its national security and regional interests.”

The comments came in response to earlier remarks by the Israeli minister for military affairs Naftali Bennet who threatened to take military action against Iran in Syria.

He said that Tel Aviv will continue operating against Iran “until we achieve our final goal: expelling Iran out of Syria.”

“We will continue to prevent Iranian presence on our northern border,” Bennet said, and threatened Iran with attacks while accusing the Islamic Republic of trying to establish terrorist bases.

Since 2015, Israeli warplanes have been hitting Syrian targets, claiming they are Iranian-backed forces. Syria condemns the attacks as “aggression” saying the international community should put an end to the Israeli violations.

The Israeli attacks also pose danger to civilian flights. Last week, an Iranian passenger plane en route to Damascus landed in a Russian military base in Latakia west of Syria as it was used by Israeli fighter jets as a shield while Syrian air defenses were scrambled to response to the Israeli stikes.

Iran Israel Aggression Attacks Syria

