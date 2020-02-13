Erdogan’s Israeli Approach: Politically Populist And Economically Pragmatic

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 13 February 2020

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE?

What's Driving Greek PM's Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE? The Greek PM's visit comes amid tensions with Turkey. Greece hopes to win Arab support in the face of Ankara.

Israeli Sudan Role: What Are The Goals? The Israeli leaders are working to gain sway in new Sudan driven by economic and security goals.

Tajik Government's Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications Saudi Arabia and the UAE are motivating Tajikistan's crackdown on Islamic groups who strike for positions in politics.

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire After months of running a vast propaganda machine to drum up support for his self-proclaimed ’Deal of the Century,’ US President Donald Trump has finally unveiled what he believes can serve as a final antidote to the bitter and brutal Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has dragged on for seven decades.

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir The European Parliament is expected to vote on a motion tabled by a large chunk of its members against India’s provocative citizenship law, which they say it could "create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering." The five-page resolution that will be presented during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels next week also rebukes the New Delhi’s unilateral changes to the status of Kashmir which removed the special constitutional status of the Muslim-populated region.

Senior Palestinian Negotiator Rejects Trump’s Plot as ’Crime against Palestinians’

Senior Palestinian Negotiator Rejects Trump’s Plot as ’Crime against Palestinians’

Nabil Shaath, former Palestinian cabinet minister and chief negotiator, said US President Donald Trump’s so-called ‘deal of the century’ scheme on Palestine cause is a “crime against Palestinians”.

Indian Ruling Party Suffers Major Loss in key New Delhi Elections Indian ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suffered a dramatic defeat in legislative elections for the capital, failing to win over voters in New Delhi with a campaign focused on anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Trump Iran Man Met with Terror Group Rep. Before, After Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination Brian Hook, the US’s special representative for Iran and senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, reportedly has met with a representative of the anti-Iran Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorist group both before and after Washington’s assassination of senior Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Iran’s Steel Exports Soar 93% in Jan. After Stiffer US Sanctions The country plans to raise steel output to 55 million tonnes a year by 2025, of which 20 to 25 million tonnes would be earmarked for export.

Death Toll from China’s COVID-19 Virus Tops 1,100 The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in China surpassed 1,100, with the World Health Organization picking a name for the virus: COVID-19.

Islamic Revolution Turns 41: Iranians Mark Anniversary Nationwide Millions of Iranians from all walks of life have thronged the streets across the country to celebrate the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, which toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime in 1979, Press TV reported.

Sudan Mulls Withdrawing from Saudi-Led Coalition against Yemen: Minister Sudan is reconsidering its participation in Saudi-led coalition’s military aggression against Yemen and gradually reducing its forces there, the African country’s Information Minister Faisal Mohamed Salih has said.

Saudi Crown Prince Could Meet Israeli Premier in Cairo: Report Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman could meet Israeli regime’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of a potential summit in Cairo that follows US President Donald Trump’s unveiling of a controversial plan for Palestine, Senior Arab diplomatic sources said.

Iran Unveils New Missile with Composite Engine Block Iran has unveiled a new missile, ’Ra’d-500 (Lightning-500),’ which is equipped with a composite engine block as well as the new generation of propellant for missiles and satellite carriers.

China Virus Funeral Order Fuels Upset as Death Toll Exceeds SARS Chinese top health authority’s orders for the swift cremation of the remains of coronavirus victims at facilities near the hospitals where they died appear to be an overreaction and unnecessary to curb the transmission of the disease, Al Jazeera reported.

Azerbaijan Kicks off Snap Parliamentary Elections Azerbaijani people are heading to the polls to cast their ballots in snap parliamentary elections bring renew the country’s dissolved 125-member National Assembly.

Thai Soldier Who killed 26 in Shooting Rampage Felt Cheated over Land Deal: PM The death toll from a shooting spree by a soldier at a mall in northeastern Thailand has reached 26 people, saying the country’s prime minister saying junior army officer Jakraphanth Thomma, was motivated by “the feeling of grudge over the land sale deal,”

Israeli Regime Mapping West Bank Annexations under Trump’s Plot Israel premier Benjamin Netanyahu said the occupying regime has started drawing up maps of the West Bank areas that it wants to annex under US President Donald Trump’s self-proclaimed “deal of the century” for the Middle East.

Kuwait’s Parliament Speaker Throws Trump’s Pro-Israeli Plan in Dustbin Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanim threw Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli scheme in the dustbin during the 30th emergency conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIU) held in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

Philippines’ President Plans to Terminate Defense Pact with US Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte plans to terminate the country’s visiting forces agreement with the United States, which provides legal immunity to US military drills, in retaliation for the US canceling the visa of a political ally and fellow drug-warrior

Slow Death: Israeli Dams Flood Gaza Crops Ahead of Harvest Palestinian farmers accuse Israel of deliberately waging a war on Gaza’s agricultural sector

Yemen’s Ansarullah Gain More Ground against Saudi Mercenaries in Ma’rib Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has gained more ground against Saudi-led militants in the oil-rich Ma’rib Province.

We Have to Strengthen Ourselves to Avoid War: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has called for a further strengthening of the Islamic Republic’s defense power to confront enemies’ plots and avoid any possible outbreak of war.

Jordanian Protesters March on US Embassy to Slam Trump Pro-Israeli Deal Hundreds of Jordanians have marched for the second Friday in a row near the American embassy, raging against Donald Trump’s pro-occupation "deal of the century," which the US president claims seeks to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

US Senators Call on Twitter to Suspend Iran’s Leader, FM Accounts US Republican senators urged Twitter to suspend the accounts of Leader as well as Foreign Minister of Iran.

Will Turkey Enter War With Syrian Government?

Trump Iran Man Met with Terror Group Rep. Before, After Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination

Erdogan’s Israeli Approach: Politically Populist And Economically Pragmatic

Senior Palestinian Negotiator Rejects Trump’s Plot as ’Crime against Palestinians’

Indian Ruling Party Suffers Major Loss in key New Delhi Elections

Kuwait’s Parliament Speaker Throws Trump’s Pro-Israeli Plan in Dustbin

Azerbaijan Kicks off Snap Parliamentary Elections

Thai Soldier Who killed 26 in Shooting Rampage Felt Cheated over Land Deal: PM

Saudi Crown Prince Could Meet Israeli Premier in Cairo: Report

Israeli Regime Kills another Palestinian Youth as Tensions over US Plot Rise

Israeli Regime Uses Civilian Flight as Shield to Raid Syrian Troops in Idlib

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE?

Saudi Expanding Intel. Network From Asia To Europe

Death Toll from China’s COVID-19 Virus Tops 1,100

Russia Engaged in ‘Information Warfare’ against US: FBI Claims

Will Turkey Enter War With Syrian Government?

Why Is The US Afraid Of China’s Huawei?

China Virus Funeral Order Fuels Upset as Death Toll Exceeds SARS

Indian Provincial Chief Minister Says ‘Muslims Should be Fed with Bullets’

US Senators Call on Twitter to Suspend Iran’s Leader, FM Accounts

Jordan king Warns of ISIS Reemergence, Says 1000s Terrorist Transferred from Syria to Libya

Iran President Signs Law Designating Pentagon, Subsidiaries as Terrorist

US Disgraced after Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader

At least 67 Dead in Avalanches in Pakistan

US to Grant $35 M to Promote Its Fake News Bubble in Syria, Control Local Media

Protests Revive in Iraq after Rising Calls for US Withdrawal

Iran-Qatar Relations: A New Chapter’s Emerging

UAE Promised Sudanese Jobs But Took Them to War in Libya, Yemen

Erdogan Threatens to ‘Teach Lesson’ to Libya’s Haftar If Attacks Continue

US Raises Number of Troops Wounded in Iran Missile Attack to 64

Pentagon Admits to More Casualties from Iran Retaliatory Attack

How Is Azerbaijan’s Election Atmosphere?

Katyusha Rockets Hit US-Operated Taji Military Base in Iraq

US Regime Threatens to Assassinate New Commander if Iran’s Elite Quds Force

US Military Plane Crashes in Afghanistan’s Ghazni: Reports

China Cronovirus Toll Reaches 258, Study Estimates 75,800 Infected

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump

Yemenis Hold Massive Protest against Trump’s Plot on Palestine

Iraq Developments in Shadow of US Expulsion Bill

Iranian Lawmaker Offers $3 Million Reward for ’Whoever Kills Trump’: Report

Sunni Region Project: US Eyeing Iraq Split

During Yemen’s Annual Martyr Week, Anti-American Sentiment Prevails

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire

Trump’s “NATOME” Idea: Goals, Outlook?

US Regime Threatens to Assassinate New Commander if Iran’s Elite Quds Force

US Troops to Suffer Heavy Defeat if They Refuse to Leave Iraq: PMF

Three Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad

How Do Bin Zayed’s Ambitions Embroil UAE in Various Regional Cases?

CIA’s Dark Prince Killed in US Plane Crash in Afghanistan: Report

6 US Jets Were Near Iran Border at Time of Accidental Shoot-down of Ukraine Plane: Russia

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Erdogan's Israeli Approach: Politically Populist And Economically Pragmatic

Erdogan's Israeli Approach: Politically Populist And Economically Pragmatic
Alwaght- Economic relations have always been a benchmark to check the level of closeness of the relationship between countries. Although other factors are important in this matter, the economic ties are the most important in a world where the politics and economy are increasingly interwoven.

The Israeli regime, which suffers from political and economic isolation in the region, has always been worried about its economic relations with some of the regional countries, fearing for them to be possibly affected by political tensions.

Turkey is one of the most important regional states that has large-scale economic ties with the Israeli regime. Since 2010, the tensions between the two sides set to rise. But how much do these tensions affect their bilateral business ties? 

Relations boost period

Turkey was the first Muslim country that recognized the Israeli regime in 1949. In 1958, secret agreements were made between the two sides paving the way for a strategic partnership for the years to come. In 1999, Mossad helped Turkish intelligence arrested Abdullah Ocalan, the leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party, an outlawed organization fighting Ankara for decades.

In the same year, the New York Times in an article wrote that the strategic Turkish-Israeli partnership can change the West Asian policy.

In 2010, a Turkish ship, Mavi Marmara, with human rights activists headed to Gaza to break the Israeli siege on the Palestinian enclave. The ship was attacked by Israeli commandos 50 miles away from the Gaza coast. The attack killed 16 activists and wounded 50. Their ties experienced chill after a war of words between two sides’ leaders. Their relationship was relatively improved in 2015 but it again underwent troubles after the US President Donald Trump announced the transfer of the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Al-Quds (Jerusalem) following recognition of the Muslim city as the capital of a Jewish state. In reaction, Erdogan expelled the Israeli ambassador and recalled his country’s.

Nearly a decade after Turkish-Israeli ties began to deteriorate, the Israeli intelligence community in its 2020 report highlighted Turkey as a threat to the Israeli regime. In addition to Gaza-related strain, energy extraction in the eastern Mediterranean and the Turkish military presence in Libya fuel the tensions between them.

Economic ties

The closing years of the 1990s marked the pinnacle of the Israeli-Turkish ties. In 1996, they signed a free trade deal. To encourage bilateral trade, they signed a treaty eliminating double taxation. Two years later, they signed an agreement for common investment. The agreements underpinned the next-decade business. Their trade volume in 2010, statistics show, touched $1.59 billion. A year later, it reached $2 billion as it grew 26 percent. Turkey was the sixth export destination of Israeli businesses.

In 2010 and 2011, the Israeli exports grew 39 percent to reach $950 million. The imports grew 16 percent to reach $1.05 billion. They started a joint infrastructural project in the Mediterranean Sea in 2008. The aim was to construct a modern network allowing for long-term oil, gas, water, and power transition. Those years also saw the flourishing of tourism. Proximity, as well as visa-free travel, increased the Israeli tourists visiting Turkey to 300,000 in 2009. By September 2011, the Israeli tourists visiting Antalya and Istanbul grew 20 and 13 percent respectively. 

Economic ties under the political tensions 

From the ship attack to the rapprochement of 2016, their economic ties underwent many ups and downs. Military exports to Turkey witnessed suspension after the Marmara incident. The Israeli tourists visiting Turkey dropped to 0.5 from 3 percent. But at the same time, their trade volume surged, unexpectedly reaching $5 billion in 2014, the year the tensions were at their summit. After the 2014 Israeli war on Gaza in 2014, the international investment in the occupied territories dropped 50 percent but the Israeli-Turkish business ties kept booming. In 2016, their trade exchange slightly dropped to $4.3 billion. 

Due to trade bonds already existing, the two sides’ business people sought to broaden trade. After the 2016 reconciliation, a business delegation of about 100 business representatives traveled to the occupied territories. 

The Israelis pointed to the need for economic ties boom as a way to avoid harm to political relations. In 2017, Israeli intelligence minister lauded normal Israeli-Turkish economic ties, saying Erdogan’s remarks left no impact on bilateral trade. He added 25 percent of Turkish exports to the Persian Gulf Arab states go through Israeli Haifa Port. These remarks served as a reminder warning Erdogan not to cut off political ties. Even the psychological warfare by Israeli elites and the Turkish economic threats could not cover up their economic ties. Last year and when Turkish national currency Lyra value dropped, Edy Cohn, an Israeli university professor and political activist, in psychological warfare threatened the Israeli economy via the rich Jewish lobbies. 

Comments by Yisrael Katz, the Israeli foreign minister, gave a clear picture of the contradiction between economic and political ties of the two sides. Katz in August last year told the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that “Erdogan does not like us and we do not like him. There is clear enmity between Israel and Turkey. But the trade is booming. Even some of his [Erdogan’s] family members help trucks travel to Haifa for goods delivery to the Arab countries.”

Following the American embassy relocation, Erdogan hardened his tone against the Israeli regime calling it a terror and occupying state. 

Still, the figures demonstrate growth in their bilateral trade, even after the embassy relocation. The Israeli exports to Turkey in December 2019 went beyond $416 million. The bilateral trade grew $133 million. In the first quarter of 2019, their trade was $1.59 billion— $1.08 billion being the Turkish exports. Their trade last year was over $4.41 billion. Kristian Brakel, the head of Turkey Office at Heinrich Böll Foundation, commented on this contradiction saying Erdogan is a realist and pragmatist politician. Brakel added that constantly there are elections in Turkey and tensions with Tel Aviv can serve as a tool for popular mobilization.

Storm Ciara Causes Floods, Destruction in UK
Death Toll from Mass Shooting in Thailand Hits 26
Israeli Troops Abduct Palestinians, Demolish Wall, Confiscate Shed in Hebron
Rubbish Piles up in Strike-Hit Paris
Storm Ciara Causes Floods, Destruction in UK

Storm Ciara Causes Floods, Destruction in UK

Iran Unveils New Missile with Composite Engine Block
Kuwait Parliament Speaker Throws Trump Pro-Israeli Plan in Dustbin
Tunisian People Protest against Trump Pro-Israeli Scheme
Trump Does not Take Pelosi Hand, She Rips up Copy of His Speech