Will Turkey Enter War With Syrian Government?

  Thursday 13 February 2020

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE?

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE? The Greek PM’s visit comes amid tensions with Turkey. Greece hopes to win Arab support in the face of Ankara.

Israeli Sudan Role: What Are The Goals? The Israeli leaders are working to gain sway in new Sudan driven by economic and security goals.

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications Saudi Arabia and the UAE are motivating Tajikistan’s crackdown on Islamic groups who strike for positions in politics.

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire After months of running a vast propaganda machine to drum up support for his self-proclaimed ’Deal of the Century,’ US President Donald Trump has finally unveiled what he believes can serve as a final antidote to the bitter and brutal Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has dragged on for seven decades.

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir The European Parliament is expected to vote on a motion tabled by a large chunk of its members against India’s provocative citizenship law, which they say it could "create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering." The five-page resolution that will be presented during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels next week also rebukes the New Delhi’s unilateral changes to the status of Kashmir which removed the special constitutional status of the Muslim-populated region.

Senior Palestinian Negotiator Rejects Trump’s Plot as ’Crime against Palestinians’

Senior Palestinian Negotiator Rejects Trump’s Plot as ’Crime against Palestinians’

Nabil Shaath, former Palestinian cabinet minister and chief negotiator, said US President Donald Trump’s so-called ‘deal of the century’ scheme on Palestine cause is a “crime against Palestinians”.

Indian Ruling Party Suffers Major Loss in key New Delhi Elections Indian ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suffered a dramatic defeat in legislative elections for the capital, failing to win over voters in New Delhi with a campaign focused on anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Trump Iran Man Met with Terror Group Rep. Before, After Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination Brian Hook, the US’s special representative for Iran and senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, reportedly has met with a representative of the anti-Iran Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorist group both before and after Washington’s assassination of senior Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Iran’s Steel Exports Soar 93% in Jan. After Stiffer US Sanctions The country plans to raise steel output to 55 million tonnes a year by 2025, of which 20 to 25 million tonnes would be earmarked for export.

Death Toll from China’s COVID-19 Virus Tops 1,100 The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in China surpassed 1,100, with the World Health Organization picking a name for the virus: COVID-19.

Islamic Revolution Turns 41: Iranians Mark Anniversary Nationwide Millions of Iranians from all walks of life have thronged the streets across the country to celebrate the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, which toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime in 1979, Press TV reported.

Sudan Mulls Withdrawing from Saudi-Led Coalition against Yemen: Minister Sudan is reconsidering its participation in Saudi-led coalition’s military aggression against Yemen and gradually reducing its forces there, the African country’s Information Minister Faisal Mohamed Salih has said.

Saudi Crown Prince Could Meet Israeli Premier in Cairo: Report Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman could meet Israeli regime’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of a potential summit in Cairo that follows US President Donald Trump’s unveiling of a controversial plan for Palestine, Senior Arab diplomatic sources said.

Iran Unveils New Missile with Composite Engine Block Iran has unveiled a new missile, ’Ra’d-500 (Lightning-500),’ which is equipped with a composite engine block as well as the new generation of propellant for missiles and satellite carriers.

China Virus Funeral Order Fuels Upset as Death Toll Exceeds SARS Chinese top health authority’s orders for the swift cremation of the remains of coronavirus victims at facilities near the hospitals where they died appear to be an overreaction and unnecessary to curb the transmission of the disease, Al Jazeera reported.

Azerbaijan Kicks off Snap Parliamentary Elections Azerbaijani people are heading to the polls to cast their ballots in snap parliamentary elections bring renew the country’s dissolved 125-member National Assembly.

Thai Soldier Who killed 26 in Shooting Rampage Felt Cheated over Land Deal: PM The death toll from a shooting spree by a soldier at a mall in northeastern Thailand has reached 26 people, saying the country’s prime minister saying junior army officer Jakraphanth Thomma, was motivated by “the feeling of grudge over the land sale deal,”

Israeli Regime Mapping West Bank Annexations under Trump’s Plot Israel premier Benjamin Netanyahu said the occupying regime has started drawing up maps of the West Bank areas that it wants to annex under US President Donald Trump’s self-proclaimed “deal of the century” for the Middle East.

Kuwait’s Parliament Speaker Throws Trump’s Pro-Israeli Plan in Dustbin Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanim threw Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli scheme in the dustbin during the 30th emergency conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIU) held in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

Philippines’ President Plans to Terminate Defense Pact with US Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte plans to terminate the country’s visiting forces agreement with the United States, which provides legal immunity to US military drills, in retaliation for the US canceling the visa of a political ally and fellow drug-warrior

Slow Death: Israeli Dams Flood Gaza Crops Ahead of Harvest Palestinian farmers accuse Israel of deliberately waging a war on Gaza’s agricultural sector

Yemen’s Ansarullah Gain More Ground against Saudi Mercenaries in Ma’rib Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has gained more ground against Saudi-led militants in the oil-rich Ma’rib Province.

We Have to Strengthen Ourselves to Avoid War: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has called for a further strengthening of the Islamic Republic’s defense power to confront enemies’ plots and avoid any possible outbreak of war.

Jordanian Protesters March on US Embassy to Slam Trump Pro-Israeli Deal Hundreds of Jordanians have marched for the second Friday in a row near the American embassy, raging against Donald Trump’s pro-occupation "deal of the century," which the US president claims seeks to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

US Senators Call on Twitter to Suspend Iran’s Leader, FM Accounts US Republican senators urged Twitter to suspend the accounts of Leader as well as Foreign Minister of Iran.

Will Turkey Enter War With Syrian Government?

Thursday 13 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Will Turkey Enter War With Syrian Government?
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The quick advances by the Syrian army in the push to liberate Idlib province and the struggle by the terrorists and their foreign backers, mainly the Turkish government, to hamper the recapture campaign are escalating the tensions in the Arab country, especially that Syrian fighter jets struck a Turkish military convoy bound for the terrorists and killed several troops.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the one hand threatened to firmly respond to the attack that killed at least 5 of his soldiers and on the other hand talks with Russia in search of a solution to the escalated situation in Idlib, the last stronghold of foreign-backed terrorists.

The Syrian army keeps its heavy-handed attacks on the militias. On Tuesday, it pushed terrorist fighters from another part of Idlib.

Alwaght talked to Shaib Bahman, an Iranian political expert, asking him about the current situation in Idlib.

The first question was about the Idlib significance for the actors in the Syrian developments. Mr Bahman said that Idlib is among the important parts of Syria, historically, geographically, and also economically. Its proximity to the Turkish borders, he said, gives it even further importance. Its significance even doubled over the past years as it played as a path between anti-Damascus opposition and their foreign patrons.

“Currently, Idlib is significant because it is the last major region still held by the terrorists. Cleansing Idlib of terrorists can finally get Syria out of war situation and usher in a new period.” 

Among the other players, in addition to Syria that seeks to reclaim territories by pushing out the terrorists, Russia has a similar aim. The Russians have the conviction that Idlib should be cleansed and stability and security should return to this part of Syria. 

On the opposite side stands Turkey which does not want pressure on the armed groups as it over the past years unwaveringly supported them. That is the main drive behind its opposition to the Damascus and allies’ recapture campaign. 

Another question was about why Turkey failed to accomplish its commitments in agreements with Russia over Idlib. Mr Bahman answered that the main reason Ankara has failed to realize its promises was the confusion and impasse the Turkish government is caught into. “Years of Turkish support gave the terrorist factions a special nature. They cannot be settled anywhere. The Turkish government cannot accept them in along with their families who are in large numbers. Moreover, they have seen military training and if the need arises for them, they can take military actions even against their backer Turkey. Now that the Turkish government has no choice to relocate them, it has no way out of the trouble it is in. One option was Libya, where Turkey sent part of the militias to fight against the warlord Khalifa Haftar. But there is no way Turkey can transfer them in large numbers.”

Another reason Turkey comes against Idlib attacks is the outlook of its role in this province. If the government takes control of the province, Ankara will practically lose part of its capability and chance to play a role in the war-ravaged nation. It finds it useful to its role playing prospectively to prolong the Idlib crisis and, if possible, guarantee the terrorists’ stay there. It fact, support for the terrorists and military presence there provides it with a trump card for playing in the Syria future. 

The Iranian expert was asked about the chance for a Turkish-Russian agreement over Idlib and how a new deal can be different from those reached in the past. 

He said there is a big chance of a deal between the two countries, especially that Turkey expressed its will to engage in talks all to block further Syrian forces’ progress. On the opposite side, the Russians have never closed the doors to negotiations. 

“But there are two important points: Any new agreement should contain a timetable, namely they have to agree on a specific date for pull-out of the terrorists from Idlib. Accepting such a timetable will force Turkey to abandon its bargaining chip. Second, the past deals have not been sturdy and each side sometimes violated them based on their interests and goals. So, even if an accord is made, it cannot be strong enough because the Turks find the loss of Idlib a hard blow to their strategic and geopolitical position in Syria. The Russians want domination of the central governments over the disputed province, however.” 

Mr Bahman was asked for comment on how Damascus will be committed to any possible Turkish-Russian deal. He answered that the main motivation for Syria to announce a commitment to a new deal is the timetable for terrorists withdrawal, which should not be long-time. Damascus is not interested in war in which innocent people lose their lives or cities see more destruction. In this situation, Syria will accept an agreement, otherwise, it will continue its operations in Idlib to restore stability and security to the whole country. 

How capable is Syria to realize its anti-Syrian threats? Alwaght asked. Mr Bahman said the past few years show that Ankara has tested a variety of ways, from logistical, financial, and intelligence support to the terrorists to direct military actions in the Syrian territories. It launched a couple of operations in northern Syria and established watch posts, including in Idlib, to back its presence. Now that it is caught in an impasse, any behavior from it can be likely. Ankara can neither transfer the opposition out of Syria nor can it allow them in or accept losing its play card for a future game in Syria. 

“The Turkish leaders know that in case of Idlib recapture, the Syrian government will tighten the control of the borders with Turkey to block logistical and military support to the terrorists. Furthermore, the long-term Damascus plan is to thwart the demographic changes Ankara plans to adopt in the north.” 

For Turkey, losing Idlib poses challenges to its goals in Syria in the future. So, there is any possibility by Turkey, including direct military action against Syria, though such a confrontation will not be wide-ranging. It would be limited and affect some spots. After all, Russia stands by Syria and the Turks will avoid any military encounter with the Russians. Therefore, though there is a possibility of Turkish military action, Ankara faces challenges and limitations. This can balance and moderate upcoming Ankara behavior.

EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Syria Turkey Attacks War Terrorists

