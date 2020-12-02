Senior Palestinian Negotiator Rejects Trump’s Plot as ’Crime against Palestinians’

Alwaght- Nabil Shaath, former Palestinian cabinet minister and chief negotiator, said US President Donald Trump’s so-called ‘deal of the century’ scheme on Palestine cause is a “crime against Palestinians”.

Shaath remarks came after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas strongly rejected the much-hyped plan that Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled late last month. Attending a UN Security Council meeting on the issue on Tuesday, he said that the plan is designed to “legitimize” an Israeli “apartheid regime".

The former Palestinian chief negotiator told Russia Today that the plan cannot even be called a “deal” at all.

"It is totally unacceptable. It is not a deal. A deal is something where each of two parties gets something and pays something. It is an attempt to liquidate the Palestinian problem".

He argued that the proposed solution completely ignores the interests of Palestinians and discards them as a party to the negotiation process.

"We cannot reach anything with Mr. Trump’s ideas. Trump does not recognize us as people, as owners of the West bank and Gaza that Israel occupied in 1967. He awards our land to Israel, he awards our borders and security to Israel. It is not a peace process, it is an attempt to liquidate our rights. We have to reject".

"There is nothing to offer for Mr. Abbas to accept,” Shaath said, blasting Trump’s proposal as a “crime against the Palestinian people".

"[Abbas] spoke today in the UNSC and he was very clear: he wants peace based on two-state solution and direct negotiations with Israel, not through the US. He wants the Quartet back: the UN, the EU, Russia and the US. He will not submit to the US and make it the sole owner of the peace process since they are biased towards the Israelis. He emphasized his desire for peace as well as his rejection of Trump’s attempt to create false peace".

Shaath believes that a solution to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict does exists, and no new “deals of the century” are needed. Instead, it should be based on the previous agreements and international resolutions, the senior Palestinian official said.