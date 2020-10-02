Iran Unveils New Missile with Composite Engine Block

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE?

What’s Driving Greek PM’s Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE? The Greek PM’s visit comes amid tensions with Turkey. Greece hopes to win Arab support in the face of Ankara.

Israeli Sudan Role: What Are The Goals? The Israeli leaders are working to gain sway in new Sudan driven by economic and security goals.

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications Saudi Arabia and the UAE are motivating Tajikistan’s crackdown on Islamic groups who strike for positions in politics.

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire After months of running a vast propaganda machine to drum up support for his self-proclaimed ’Deal of the Century,’ US President Donald Trump has finally unveiled what he believes can serve as a final antidote to the bitter and brutal Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has dragged on for seven decades.

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir The European Parliament is expected to vote on a motion tabled by a large chunk of its members against India’s provocative citizenship law, which they say it could "create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering." The five-page resolution that will be presented during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels next week also rebukes the New Delhi’s unilateral changes to the status of Kashmir which removed the special constitutional status of the Muslim-populated region.

Sudan Mulls Withdrawing from Saudi-Led Coalition against Yemen: Minister

Sudan Mulls Withdrawing from Saudi-Led Coalition against Yemen: Minister

Sudan is reconsidering its participation in Saudi-led coalition’s military aggression against Yemen and gradually reducing its forces there, the African country’s Information Minister Faisal Mohamed Salih has said.

Saudi Crown Prince Could Meet Israeli Premier in Cairo: Report Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman could meet Israeli regime’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of a potential summit in Cairo that follows US President Donald Trump’s unveiling of a controversial plan for Palestine, Senior Arab diplomatic sources said.

Iran Unveils New Missile with Composite Engine Block Iran has unveiled a new missile, ’Ra’d-500 (Lightning-500),’ which is equipped with a composite engine block as well as the new generation of propellant for missiles and satellite carriers.

China Virus Funeral Order Fuels Upset as Death Toll Exceeds SARS Chinese top health authority’s orders for the swift cremation of the remains of coronavirus victims at facilities near the hospitals where they died appear to be an overreaction and unnecessary to curb the transmission of the disease, Al Jazeera reported.

Azerbaijan Kicks off Snap Parliamentary Elections Azerbaijani people are heading to the polls to cast their ballots in snap parliamentary elections bring renew the country’s dissolved 125-member National Assembly.

Thai Soldier Who killed 26 in Shooting Rampage Felt Cheated over Land Deal: PM The death toll from a shooting spree by a soldier at a mall in northeastern Thailand has reached 26 people, saying the country’s prime minister saying junior army officer Jakraphanth Thomma, was motivated by “the feeling of grudge over the land sale deal,”

Israeli Regime Mapping West Bank Annexations under Trump’s Plot Israel premier Benjamin Netanyahu said the occupying regime has started drawing up maps of the West Bank areas that it wants to annex under US President Donald Trump’s self-proclaimed “deal of the century” for the Middle East.

Kuwait’s Parliament Speaker Throws Trump’s Pro-Israeli Plan in Dustbin Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanim threw Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli scheme in the dustbin during the 30th emergency conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIU) held in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

Philippines’ President Plans to Terminate Defense Pact with US Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte plans to terminate the country’s visiting forces agreement with the United States, which provides legal immunity to US military drills, in retaliation for the US canceling the visa of a political ally and fellow drug-warrior

Slow Death: Israeli Dams Flood Gaza Crops Ahead of Harvest Palestinian farmers accuse Israel of deliberately waging a war on Gaza’s agricultural sector

Yemen’s Ansarullah Gain More Ground against Saudi Mercenaries in Ma’rib Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has gained more ground against Saudi-led militants in the oil-rich Ma’rib Province.

We Have to Strengthen Ourselves to Avoid War: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has called for a further strengthening of the Islamic Republic’s defense power to confront enemies’ plots and avoid any possible outbreak of war.

Jordanian Protesters March on US Embassy to Slam Trump Pro-Israeli Deal Hundreds of Jordanians have marched for the second Friday in a row near the American embassy, raging against Donald Trump’s pro-occupation "deal of the century," which the US president claims seeks to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

US Senators Call on Twitter to Suspend Iran’s Leader, FM Accounts US Republican senators urged Twitter to suspend the accounts of Leader as well as Foreign Minister of Iran.

Trump Fires Impeachment Witnesses in Post-Acquittal Purge Donald Trump has removed two administration officials who provided the most damaging testimony during his impeachment investigation over the Ukraine scandal, sparking accusations that he is on a campaign of retribution barely 48 hours after being acquitted by the Senate.

Syrian Army Seizes Key Region from Al-Qaeda-Linked Terrorists in Northern Syria Syrian army, backed by allied local militias, has managed liberate a strategic region in the southern countryside of the country’s northern province of Aleppo from the al-Qaeda-linked terrorists.

Chines Doctor Who Sounded Coronavirus Alarm Dies Li Wenliang, the Chinese doctor who was reprimanded for warning against a “SARS-like” coronavirus before it was officially recognized, died of the virus on Friday, triggering a wave of mourning in China.

Two Sadrist Commanders Assassinated in Iraq Two commanders of Iraq’s Sadrist movement have been assassinated in the span of 24 hours in what appears to be a plot to create division among Iraqi groups

India Keeps Kashmiri Leaders in Jail under Cruel Law India extended six-month imprisonment of four political leaders in the disputed Kashmir region under a draconian law that allows their continued captivity without charge for two years

Israeli Regime Uses Civilian Flight as Shield to Raid Syrian Troops in Idlib Israeli regime’s fighter jets carried out airstrikes against Syrian troops who were liberating the terrorist-held town of Saraqib in northwestern Idlib province, endangering a civilian flight carrying 172 passengers, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Indian Provincial Chief Minister Says 'Muslims Should be Fed with Bullets'

Philippines' President Plans to Terminate Defense Pact with US

EU Rejects Trump's Pro-Israeli Mideast Plot, Annexation

What's Driving New Arab Force Plan in Syria?

Israeli Regime Kills another Palestinian Youth as Tensions over US Plot Rise

Trump Deal to Die Sooner Than Trump Itself: Iran Leader

Israeli Regime Uses Civilian Flight as Shield to Raid Syrian Troops in Idlib

US, UAE, Israel Regimes Conspiring against Iran: Report

China Virus Funeral Order Fuels Upset as Death Toll Exceeds SARS

Saudi Expanding Intel. Network From Asia To Europe

Kuwait's Parliament Speaker Throws Trump's Pro-Israeli Plan in Dustbin

Chines Doctor Who Sounded Coronavirus Alarm Dies

Israeli Regime Mapping West Bank Annexations under Trump's Plot

US Senators Call on Twitter to Suspend Iran's Leader, FM Accounts

Two Sadrist Commanders Assassinated in Iraq

First Cronovirus Death Reported Outside China

New Sultan, Old Policy? Oman Policy Under New Leader

China Cronovirus Toll Reaches 258, Study Estimates 75,800 Infected

6 US Jets Were Near Iran Border at Time of Accidental Shoot-down of Ukraine Plane: Russia

Canada PM Says US-Iran Tensions Led to Ukraine Plane Crash

US Regime Threatens to Assassinate New Commander if Iran's Elite Quds Force

Iranian Lawmaker Offers $3 Million Reward for 'Whoever Kills Trump': Report

US Unsuccessfully Tried to Assassinate Second Iranian Commander in Yemen

Details of US Assassination of Iran's Soleimani Reveals Israel's Role

Militants Kill 36 Civilians in Burkina Faso Market Attack

UAE Promised Sudanese Jobs But Took Them to War in Libya, Yemen

Pentagon Admits to More Casualties from Iran Retaliatory Attack

Myanmar Army Shells Rohingya Muslims' Village, Kills Two Women

Iraq PM's Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump

US Refrains from Leaving Iraq despite Baghdad's Call

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Iran Unveils New Missile with Composite Engine Block

Monday 10 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Unveils New Missile with Composite Engine Block
Alwaght- Iran has unveiled a new missile, 'Ra’d-500 (Lightning-500),' which is equipped with a composite engine block as well as the new generation of propellant for missiles and satellite carriers.

During a ceremony attended by the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, on Sunday, it was announced that the new missile takes advantage of two types of composite engine blocks and adjustable nozzle.

The event was also attended by commander of the IRGC’s Aerospace Division Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh.

The new missile’s composite engine block, which contains carbon fibers, can withstand pressures as high as 100 bar and a temperature of 3,000 degrees Centigrade, while the composite component has allowed Iranian engineers to reduce the weight of the missile to a large extent.

Compared to Fateh-110 missiles, the new Ra’d-500 missile’s weight has been cut by half while its range has been increased by 200 kilometers.

The new Iranian missile paves the way for the production of new satellite carriers operating on solid fuel and allows Iran's surface-to-surface missiles to penetrate various kinds of missile shields by projecting a small cross-section on the radar screen.

Iran can control solid-fuel missiles outside atmosphere: Hajizadeh

Addressing the ceremony, the commander of the IRGC’s Aerospace Division said by developing the adjustable nozzle technology, it is possible to control solid-fuel missiles beyond the atmosphere in spacecrafts, satellite carriers and anti-armor missiles.

He added that expenses of Iran's Armed Forces are far lower than those of other countries, saying that the composite body of the new missile has been designed in a way that it can be used in surface-to-surface and air defense missiles.

Last Monday, Iran's Deputy Defense Minister Brigadier General Qassem Taqizadeh said the country is currently among the world’s top five producers of anti-armor missiles, while enjoying a vast capacity for manufacturing Cruise missiles and other defense hardware.

 “Iran currently stands among the world’s top five producers of anti-armor missiles,” Taqizadeh said.

He pointed to Iran's progress in the fields of manufacturing precision-guided missiles and smart air defense systems, saying that the domestically-built Bavar-373 missile defense system, which has a range of 120 kilometers and can reach an altitude of 27 kilometers, is one of the most important defense achievements of the country after the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Iran unveiled the state-of-the-art surface-to-air Bavar-373 missile defense system, designed and manufactured by the country's experts, in August 2019.

It is a mobile missile defense system designed to intercept and destroy incoming hostile targets. The system employs missiles that have a maximum range of 300 kilometers and is capable of simultaneously detecting up to 300 targets, tracking 60 targets at once and engaging six targets at a time.

Iran has repeatedly said its military might poses no threat to other countries, and that its defense doctrine is based on deterrence.

Source: Press TV

 

 

Tags :

