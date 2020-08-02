Jordanian Protesters March on US Embassy to Slam Trump Pro-Israeli Deal

Alwaght- Hundreds of Jordanians have marched for the second Friday in a row near the American embassy, raging against Donald Trump’s pro-occupation "deal of the century," which the US president claims seeks to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Braving cold weather and rain, the demonstrators amassed outside the diplomatic compound on Friday, chanting fiery slogans and burning American and Israeli flags. The rally was partaken by some parliamentarians and members of the National Alliance to Fight the Deal of the Century.

Demonstrators also took to the streets in other provinces, including al-Zarq and Ajloun in the north, Jordanian media outlets reported.

Last Tuesday, Trump unveiled the outlines of the scheme, which features Israel’s annexation of the apartment blocks that it has propped up across the West Bank since occupying the Palestinian territory during a war in 1967.

The deal also envisions the recognition of Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s “capital” -- although Palestinians want the occupied holy city’s eastern part as the capital of their future state.

All previous foreign-mediated agreements between Palestinians and Israelis as well as repeated United Nations’ resolutions have mandated Tel Aviv to withdraw behind the 1967 borders.

All Palestinian factions have unanimously rejected Trump’s plan.

"Shame, shame, they have sold Jerusalem (al-Quds)," the protesters shouted in Amman.

Jordanian lawmaker Saleh Al-Armouti said, “What Trump did is a violation of the international legitimacy, of the resolutions of the United Nations, of the resolutions 194 (right of return for Palestinian refugees] and 242 (withdrawal of Israeli armed forces from territories occupied in 1967).” “It is a violation of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination. This is an act of terrorism," he added.

Zahir Omar, founder of Party of Life, said, “Our real problem is the occupation. Once the occupation ends, all will be resolved.”

The protesters also urged protection of the al-Aqsa Mosque’s compound -- Islam’s third-holiest site, which is also significant to Christians and Jews and is located in al-Quds -- against Israeli violations, and blasted a 1994 peace treaty between Jordan and Israel

Abdel-Fattah al-Kilani, spokesman for the National Alliance to Fight “the Deal of the Century,” said, "The popular pressure should remain. These activities, in such a small scale or even in bigger scales, should continue as they show the people's absolute rejection of this deal.”