  Saturday 8 February 2020

What's Driving Greek PM's Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE?

What's Driving Greek PM's Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE? The Greek PM's visit comes amid tensions with Turkey. Greece hopes to win Arab support in the face of Ankara.

Israeli Sudan Role: What Are The Goals? The Israeli leaders are working to gain sway in new Sudan driven by economic and security goals.

Tajik Government's Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications Saudi Arabia and the UAE are motivating Tajikistan's crackdown on Islamic groups who strike for positions in politics.

Trump's Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire After months of running a vast propaganda machine to drum up support for his self-proclaimed 'Deal of the Century,' US President Donald Trump has finally unveiled what he believes can serve as a final antidote to the bitter and brutal Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has dragged on for seven decades.

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir The European Parliament is expected to vote on a motion tabled by a large chunk of its members against India's provocative citizenship law, which they say it could "create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering." The five-page resolution that will be presented during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels next week also rebukes the New Delhi's unilateral changes to the status of Kashmir which removed the special constitutional status of the Muslim-populated region.

Jordanian Protesters March on US Embassy to Slam Trump Pro-Israeli Deal

Jordanian Protesters March on US Embassy to Slam Trump Pro-Israeli Deal

Hundreds of Jordanians have marched for the second Friday in a row near the American embassy, raging against Donald Trump’s pro-occupation "deal of the century," which the US president claims seeks to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

US Senators Call on Twitter to Suspend Iran’s Leader, FM Accounts US Republican senators urged Twitter to suspend the accounts of Leader as well as Foreign Minister of Iran.

Trump Fires Impeachment Witnesses in Post-Acquittal Purge Donald Trump has removed two administration officials who provided the most damaging testimony during his impeachment investigation over the Ukraine scandal, sparking accusations that he is on a campaign of retribution barely 48 hours after being acquitted by the Senate.

Syrian Army Seizes Key Region from Al-Qaeda-Linked Terrorists in Northern Syria Syrian army, backed by allied local militias, has managed liberate a strategic region in the southern countryside of the country’s northern province of Aleppo from the al-Qaeda-linked terrorists.

Chines Doctor Who Sounded Coronavirus Alarm Dies Li Wenliang, the Chinese doctor who was reprimanded for warning against a “SARS-like” coronavirus before it was officially recognized, died of the virus on Friday, triggering a wave of mourning in China.

Two Sadrist Commanders Assassinated in Iraq Two commanders of Iraq’s Sadrist movement have been assassinated in the span of 24 hours in what appears to be a plot to create division among Iraqi groups

India Keeps Kashmiri Leaders in Jail under Cruel Law India extended six-month imprisonment of four political leaders in the disputed Kashmir region under a draconian law that allows their continued captivity without charge for two years

Israeli Regime Uses Civilian Flight as Shield to Raid Syrian Troops in Idlib Israeli regime’s fighter jets carried out airstrikes against Syrian troops who were liberating the terrorist-held town of Saraqib in northwestern Idlib province, endangering a civilian flight carrying 172 passengers, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Indian Provincial Chief Minister Says ‘Muslims Should be Fed with Bullets’ Chief minister of India’s Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, who has been provoking anti-Muslim sentiments in his state, recently told orange-clad Hindutva supporters that the Muslims protesting a new citizenship law in the country were “terrorists” who should be fed with “bullets not biryani.”

Russia Engaged in ‘Information Warfare’ against US: FBI Claims The United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has accused Russia of launching “information warfare” heading into the 2020 presidential election, repeating allegations that Moscow conducted a “cyberattack on election infrastructure” in 2016 presidential vote.

Israeli Regime Kills another Palestinian Youth as Tensions over US Plot Rise Israeli Regime has killed another Palestinian youth during a protest in the occupied West Bank, which has witnessed a sharp rise in tensions following the US president’s pro-Tel Aviv scheme

Amnesty International Calls for Immediate Release of Saudi Activists Saudi regime is using a secretive special court as a weapon to systematically silence dissent, Amnesty International reported, calling for the immediate and unconditional release of all human rights defenders who defy the West-backed Arab state’s absolute monarchy.

Avalanches Kill 28 in Turkey, Including Rescuers At least 23 rescue workers have been killed on a mountain road in eastern Turkey on Wednesday when they were hit by an avalanche while searching for two people missing in an earlier snowslide.

US Air Force Suicides Spiked by Record 33% in 2019 The US Air Force saw a 33 percent rise in suicides in 2019, but had been on pace for an even greater increase prior to a service-wide, one-day stand down.

Trump Deal to Die Sooner Than Trump Himself: Iran Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday Donald Trump’s pro-occupation plan for ending the Palestinian-Israeli conflict will not outlive the US president himself.

Draft UNSC Resolution Rebukes Israel Annexation Plan The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) draft resolution condemns Israeli regime’s plan to annex the settlements it has built illegally on occupied Palestinian territories in a rebuke of a US-devised scheme that endorses such land theft.

Trump Delivers Third State of Union Speech Donald Trump has delivered his third State of the Union speech, boasting about how great America has become since he took office

EU Rejects Trump’s Pro-Israeli Mideast Plot, Annexation EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell rejected the annexation clause featured in US President Donald Trump’s plot for Palestine, which is widely viewed as a scheme aimed at sidestepping international law and legitimizing Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

US, UAE, Israel Regimes Conspiring against Iran: Report An American news website revealed that The US, Israel and the UAE held a secret meeting at the White House to conspire against Iran.

EU to Avoid Sending Iran Nuclear Case to UN, Triggering New Sanctions: Borrell EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday the EU will extend indefinitely the time limit to resolve disputes in Iran deal to avoid having to go to the United Nations Security Council or triggering new sanctions.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Jordanian Protesters March on US Embassy to Slam Trump Pro-Israeli Deal

Saturday 8 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Jordanian Protesters March on US Embassy to Slam Trump Pro-Israeli Deal
Alwaght- Hundreds of Jordanians have marched for the second Friday in a row near the American embassy, raging against Donald Trump’s pro-occupation "deal of the century," which the US president claims seeks to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Braving cold weather and rain, the demonstrators amassed outside the diplomatic compound on Friday, chanting fiery slogans and burning American and Israeli flags. The rally was partaken by some parliamentarians and members of the National Alliance to Fight the Deal of the Century.

Demonstrators also took to the streets in other provinces, including al-Zarq and Ajloun in the north, Jordanian media outlets reported.

Last Tuesday, Trump unveiled the outlines of the scheme, which features Israel’s annexation of the apartment blocks that it has propped up across the West Bank since occupying the Palestinian territory during a war in 1967.

The deal also envisions the recognition of Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s “capital” -- although Palestinians want the occupied holy city’s eastern part as the capital of their future state.

All previous foreign-mediated agreements between Palestinians and Israelis as well as repeated United Nations’ resolutions have mandated Tel Aviv to withdraw behind the 1967 borders.

All Palestinian factions have unanimously rejected Trump’s plan.

"Shame, shame, they have sold Jerusalem (al-Quds)," the protesters shouted in Amman.

Jordanian lawmaker Saleh Al-Armouti said, “What Trump did is a violation of the international legitimacy, of the resolutions of the United Nations, of the resolutions 194 (right of return for Palestinian refugees] and 242 (withdrawal of Israeli armed forces from territories occupied in 1967).” “It is a violation of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination. This is an act of terrorism," he added.

Zahir Omar, founder of Party of Life, said, “Our real problem is the occupation. Once the occupation ends, all will be resolved.”

The protesters also urged protection of the al-Aqsa Mosque’s compound -- Islam’s third-holiest site, which is also significant to Christians and Jews and is located in al-Quds -- against Israeli violations, and blasted a 1994 peace treaty between Jordan and Israel

Abdel-Fattah al-Kilani, spokesman for the National Alliance to Fight “the Deal of the Century,” said, "The popular pressure should remain. These activities, in such a small scale or even in bigger scales, should continue as they show the people's absolute rejection of this deal.”

 

Tags :

Jordan Protests Palestine Not For Sale Trump

