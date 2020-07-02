India Keeps Kashmiri Leaders in Jail under Cruel Law

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Israeli Sudan Role: What Are The Goals?

Israeli Sudan Role: What Are The Goals? The Israeli leaders are working to gain sway in new Sudan driven by economic and security goals.

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications Saudi Arabia and the UAE are motivating Tajikistan’s crackdown on Islamic groups who strike for positions in politics.

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire After months of running a vast propaganda machine to drum up support for his self-proclaimed ’Deal of the Century,’ US President Donald Trump has finally unveiled what he believes can serve as a final antidote to the bitter and brutal Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has dragged on for seven decades.

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir The European Parliament is expected to vote on a motion tabled by a large chunk of its members against India’s provocative citizenship law, which they say it could "create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering." The five-page resolution that will be presented during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels next week also rebukes the New Delhi’s unilateral changes to the status of Kashmir which removed the special constitutional status of the Muslim-populated region.

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban The Asian Football Confederation has banned Iranian teams from hosting international matches under the excuse of insecurity in the country.

Chines Doctor Who Sounded Coronavirus Alarm Dies

Chines Doctor Who Sounded Coronavirus Alarm Dies

Li Wenliang, the Chinese doctor who was reprimanded for warning against a “SARS-like” coronavirus before it was officially recognized, died of the virus on Friday, triggering a wave of mourning in China.

Two Sadrist Commanders Assassinated in Iraq Two commanders of Iraq’s Sadrist movement have been assassinated in the span of 24 hours in what appears to be a plot to create division among Iraqi groups

India Keeps Kashmiri Leaders in Jail under Cruel Law India extended six-month imprisonment of four political leaders in the disputed Kashmir region under a draconian law that allows their continued captivity without charge for two years

Israeli Regime Uses Civilian Flight as Shield to Raid Syrian Troops in Idlib Israeli regime’s fighter jets carried out airstrikes against Syrian troops who were liberating the terrorist-held town of Saraqib in northwestern Idlib province, endangering a civilian flight carrying 172 passengers, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Indian Provincial Chief Minister Says ‘Muslims Should be Fed with Bullets’ Chief minister of India’s Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, who has been provoking anti-Muslim sentiments in his state, recently told orange-clad Hindutva supporters that the Muslims protesting a new citizenship law in the country were “terrorists” who should be fed with “bullets not biryani.”

Russia Engaged in ‘Information Warfare’ against US: FBI Claims The United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has accused Russia of launching “information warfare” heading into the 2020 presidential election, repeating allegations that Moscow conducted a “cyberattack on election infrastructure” in 2016 presidential vote.

Israeli Regime Kills another Palestinian Youth as Tensions over US Plot Rise Israeli Regime has killed another Palestinian youth during a protest in the occupied West Bank, which has witnessed a sharp rise in tensions following the US president’s pro-Tel Aviv scheme

Amnesty International Calls for Immediate Release of Saudi Activists Saudi regime is using a secretive special court as a weapon to systematically silence dissent, Amnesty International reported, calling for the immediate and unconditional release of all human rights defenders who defy the West-backed Arab state’s absolute monarchy.

Avalanches Kill 28 in Turkey, Including Rescuers At least 23 rescue workers have been killed on a mountain road in eastern Turkey on Wednesday when they were hit by an avalanche while searching for two people missing in an earlier snowslide.

US Air Force Suicides Spiked by Record 33% in 2019 The US Air Force saw a 33 percent rise in suicides in 2019, but had been on pace for an even greater increase prior to a service-wide, one-day stand down.

Trump Deal to Die Sooner Than Trump Himself: Iran Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday Donald Trump’s pro-occupation plan for ending the Palestinian-Israeli conflict will not outlive the US president himself.

Draft UNSC Resolution Rebukes Israel Annexation Plan The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) draft resolution condemns Israeli regime’s plan to annex the settlements it has built illegally on occupied Palestinian territories in a rebuke of a US-devised scheme that endorses such land theft.

Trump Delivers Third State of Union Speech Donald Trump has delivered his third State of the Union speech, boasting about how great America has become since he took office

EU Rejects Trump’s Pro-Israeli Mideast Plot, Annexation EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell rejected the annexation clause featured in US President Donald Trump’s plot for Palestine, which is widely viewed as a scheme aimed at sidestepping international law and legitimizing Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

US, UAE, Israel Regimes Conspiring against Iran: Report An American news website revealed that The US, Israel and the UAE held a secret meeting at the White House to conspire against Iran.

EU to Avoid Sending Iran Nuclear Case to UN, Triggering New Sanctions: Borrell EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday the EU will extend indefinitely the time limit to resolve disputes in Iran deal to avoid having to go to the United Nations Security Council or triggering new sanctions.

Libya Rivals Agree to Ceasefire in Principle: UN Envoy The warring sides Libya have agreed in principle to transform a fragile truce into a permanent ceasefire, the United Nations envoy for the war-torn country said on Tuesday.

China’s Coronavirus Epidemic Doubles in 6 Days; Over 20,000 Infections, 427 Deaths The official infection toll of new coronavirus in China has reached 20,659 on Tuesday, with total death count escalating to 427. This marks a doubling of verified infections from a reported 9,700 confirmed cases just four days ago on the 30 January. Meanwhile, the contagion continues to spread worldwide as the coronavirus claims another 200 outside of the People’s Republic, CNN reported.

Iran Sentences CIA Agent to Death over Espionage on Nuclear Program: Judiciary Iran’s top court has upheld a death sentence issued against an agent for the US Spy agency (CIA) over his attempts to spy on the Islamic Republic’s civilian nuclear sites, Press TV reported.

Militants Preparing False-Flag Chemical Attacks in Syria’s Idlib: Russia Members of the so-called civil defense group White Helmets together with Takfiri militants are planning to carry out a chemical attack in the de-escalation zone of embattled Idlib Province in northwestern Syria in a bid to incriminate Syrian government forces as a pretext for possible acts of aggression on army troops, Russia has warned.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
India Keeps Kashmiri Leaders in Jail under Cruel Law

India Keeps Kashmiri Leaders in Jail under Cruel Law
Alwaght- India extended six-month imprisonment of four political leaders in the disputed Kashmir region under a draconian law that allows their continued captivity without charge for two years.

The latest detention order against two former chief ministers of India’s only Muslim majority state, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, as well as two regional party leaders, Ali Mohmmad Sagar and Sartaj Madni, was issued by New Delhi under the disputed Public Safety Act (PSA) in a bid to further suppress dissent after the central government stripped the region of its autonomy last August, two senior officials said Friday.

Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti confirmed her mother’s continued captivity under the law in a Twitter posting.

“Slapping the draconian PSA... is expected from an autocratic regime that books nine-year-olds for ‘seditious remarks’. Question is how much longer will we act as bystanders as they desecrate what this nation stands for?” Iltija wrote in the tweet.

The four leaders were originally held under a law that allowed a maximum of six months of captivity without charges, but since their detention was about to expire, Indian officials invoked the PSA to keep them under arrest.

“The law does not allow preventive detention beyond six months. So they had to be either released or booked under PSA,” said one government official in Srinagar. 

A second official said several other regional leaders who have also completed six months under preventive detention are likely to be booked under the PSA.

The PSA was introduced in the 1970s to prevent timber smuggling in Kashmir but since the uprising in the Himalayan region erupted in 1989, it has been used to arrest and jail thousands of local people, according to activists.

UK-based rights group, Amnesty International, has censured the PSA as a “lawless law.”

Dozens of other politicians, lawyers, trade unionists and activists, were detained across India in August. Some have been released gradually in recent weeks.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the crackdown in Kashmir is aimed at bringing peace to the restive region where tens of thousands have died so far in a three-decade old uprising.

India’s Supreme Court chided the federal government last month for shutting down the Internet and telecommunications in the disputed state.

A ban on public meetings, however, remains in place, though the surging unrest seen in the weeks after Modi’s government stripped Kashmir of its autonomy has died down, and an uneasy calm appears to prevail amid a heavy security presence.

Pro-independence fighters have been battling nearly 500,000 Indian troops in the majority Muslim territory, demanding autonomy or to join Pakistan, which also controls part of the Himalayan region.

Kashmir has been at the heart of two of the three wars fought by India and Pakistan since independence in 1947, and the dispute between the two nuclear-armed neighbors over the Himalayan region remains unresolved.

 

