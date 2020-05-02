Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 5 February 2020

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications Saudi Arabia and the UAE are motivating Tajikistan’s crackdown on Islamic groups who strike for positions in politics.

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire After months of running a vast propaganda machine to drum up support for his self-proclaimed ’Deal of the Century,’ US President Donald Trump has finally unveiled what he believes can serve as a final antidote to the bitter and brutal Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has dragged on for seven decades.

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir The European Parliament is expected to vote on a motion tabled by a large chunk of its members against India’s provocative citizenship law, which they say it could "create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering." The five-page resolution that will be presented during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels next week also rebukes the New Delhi’s unilateral changes to the status of Kashmir which removed the special constitutional status of the Muslim-populated region.

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban The Asian Football Confederation has banned Iranian teams from hosting international matches under the excuse of insecurity in the country.

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Avalanches Kill 28 in Turkey, Including Rescuers

Avalanches Kill 28 in Turkey, Including Rescuers

At least 23 rescue workers have been killed on a mountain road in eastern Turkey on Wednesday when they were hit by an avalanche while searching for two people missing in an earlier snowslide.

US Air Force Suicides Spiked by Record 33% in 2019 The US Air Force saw a 33 percent rise in suicides in 2019, but had been on pace for an even greater increase prior to a service-wide, one-day stand down.

Trump Deal to Die Sooner Than Trump Himself: Iran Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday Donald Trump’s pro-occupation plan for ending the Palestinian-Israeli conflict will not outlive the US president himself.

Draft UNSC Resolution Rebukes Israel Annexation Plan The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) draft resolution condemns Israeli regime’s plan to annex the settlements it has built illegally on occupied Palestinian territories in a rebuke of a US-devised scheme that endorses such land theft.

Trump Delivers Third State of Union Speech Donald Trump has delivered his third State of the Union speech, boasting about how great America has become since he took office

EU Rejects Trump’s Pro-Israeli Mideast Plot, Annexation EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell rejected the annexation clause featured in US President Donald Trump’s plot for Palestine, which is widely viewed as a scheme aimed at sidestepping international law and legitimizing Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

US, UAE, Israel Regimes Conspiring against Iran: Report An American news website revealed that The US, Israel and the UAE held a secret meeting at the White House to conspire against Iran.

EU to Avoid Sending Iran Nuclear Case to UN, Triggering New Sanctions: Borrell EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday the EU will extend indefinitely the time limit to resolve disputes in Iran deal to avoid having to go to the United Nations Security Council or triggering new sanctions.

Libya Rivals Agree to Ceasefire in Principle: UN Envoy The warring sides Libya have agreed in principle to transform a fragile truce into a permanent ceasefire, the United Nations envoy for the war-torn country said on Tuesday.

China’s Coronavirus Epidemic Doubles in 6 Days; Over 20,000 Infections, 427 Deaths The official infection toll of new coronavirus in China has reached 20,659 on Tuesday, with total death count escalating to 427. This marks a doubling of verified infections from a reported 9,700 confirmed cases just four days ago on the 30 January. Meanwhile, the contagion continues to spread worldwide as the coronavirus claims another 200 outside of the People’s Republic, CNN reported.

Iran Sentences CIA Agent to Death over Espionage on Nuclear Program: Judiciary Iran’s top court has upheld a death sentence issued against an agent for the US Spy agency (CIA) over his attempts to spy on the Islamic Republic’s civilian nuclear sites, Press TV reported.

Militants Preparing False-Flag Chemical Attacks in Syria’s Idlib: Russia Members of the so-called civil defense group White Helmets together with Takfiri militants are planning to carry out a chemical attack in the de-escalation zone of embattled Idlib Province in northwestern Syria in a bid to incriminate Syrian government forces as a pretext for possible acts of aggression on army troops, Russia has warned.

Israeli PM, Sudanese Ruler Agreed on Normalization: Report Israeli Regime claims it has reached an agreement with Sudan to jointly work towards normalization of ties, after leaders of the two sides held a secret meeting in Uganda.

Denmark, Netherlands Summon Saudi Ambassadors over Espionage The Netherlands and Denmark have summoned the Saudi ambassadors to Copenhagen and Stockholm in order to express their official protest after arresting and charging four terrorists for spying on behalf of the kingdom in the two European states.

Iran Among World’s Top Five Producers of Anti-Armor Missiles Iran is among the world’s top five producers of anti-armor missiles, deputy defense minister said, boasting that the Islamic Republic enjoys a vast capacity for manufacturing Cruise missiles and other defense hardware.

Syria Shelled Turkish Convoy in Idlib Because Ankara Failed to Inform Its Movement: Russia The Russian military said on Monday death of six Turkish soldiers at a shelling incident in Syria’s Idlib may have been caused by the failure of Ankara to warn about the movement of its convoy.

Trump Deal Amounts to Sellout of Palestine Iran criticized US President Donald Trump’s scheme for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, saying the plot seeks to fully compromise the Palestinian cause.

UAE Promised Sudanese Jobs But Took Them to War in Libya, Yemen The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has pledged Sudanese youths jobs with high salaries in the Persian Gulf small country, but instead took them to Libya which is embroiled in a war between rival groups.

Billionaires Bombard US Presidential Campaign with 100s of Millions in Cash Two billionaire Democratic presidential hopefuls, Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, collectively spent about $389 million last year on their campaigns, more than the rest of the remaining Democratic field combined, according to disclosures filed on Friday.

First Cronovirus Death Reported Outside China A man died from the coronavirus in the Philippines, becoming the first fatality of the virus outside China where the number of confirmed deaths have passed the 300 mark.

alwaght.com
Avalanches Kill 28 in Turkey, Including Rescuers

Wednesday 5 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Avalanches Kill 28 in Turkey, Including Rescuers
Alwaght- At least 23 rescue workers have been killed on a mountain road in eastern Turkey on Wednesday when they were hit by an avalanche while searching for two people missing in an earlier snowslide.

The second avalanche increased the overall death toll from the disaster to 28, while others were still buried under the snow.

Authorities said 300 emergency service workers were called to the road near the mountain-surrounded town of Bahçesaray in Van province, which borders Iran, after the first avalanche struck late on Tuesday, killing five people. Around midday on Wednesday, the team was struck by the second avalanche.

The governor of Van, Mehmet Emin Bilmez, said 23 rescuers’ bodies were recovered from the mass of snow on the steep slope. They included eight military police officers, three government-paid village guards, three firefighters and nine volunteers.

Emergency teams were searching for other colleagues who might still be buried under the snow, Bilmez said. He did not provide a figure.

Thirty emergency workers were either rescued or escaped from under the snow and were taken to hospital on Wednesday, the interior ministry said. There was no further information on their conditions.

Video from the scene showed at least three overturned vehicles at the bottom of a hill during a snowstorm. Some rescuers were climbing a steep incline to get out of the mass of snow while others dug frantically into the snow with shovels and pickaxes. Fog, heavy snow and strong winds were hampering the rescue efforts.

The first avalanche buried a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus. The vehicle’s operator and seven passengers escaped alive.

The state-run Anadolu news agency said the operator, Bahattin Karagulle, was trapped beneath the snow for 25 minutes before he managed to break a window and escape. He told the agency he walked toward a village to get help before a vehicle picked him up.

 

