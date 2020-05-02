Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 5 February 2020

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications

Tajik Government's Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire After months of running a vast propaganda machine to drum up support for his self-proclaimed ’Deal of the Century,’ US President Donald Trump has finally unveiled what he believes can serve as a final antidote to the bitter and brutal Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has dragged on for seven decades.

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir The European Parliament is expected to vote on a motion tabled by a large chunk of its members against India’s provocative citizenship law, which they say it could "create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering." The five-page resolution that will be presented during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels next week also rebukes the New Delhi’s unilateral changes to the status of Kashmir which removed the special constitutional status of the Muslim-populated region.

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban The Asian Football Confederation has banned Iranian teams from hosting international matches under the excuse of insecurity in the country.

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

US Air Force Suicides Spiked by Record 33% in 2019

US Air Force Suicides Spiked by Record 33% in 2019

The US Air Force saw a 33 percent rise in suicides in 2019, but had been on pace for an even greater increase prior to a service-wide, one-day stand down.

Trump Deal to Die Sooner Than Trump Himself: Iran Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday Donald Trump’s pro-occupation plan for ending the Palestinian-Israeli conflict will not outlive the US president himself.

Draft UNSC Resolution Rebukes Israel Annexation Plan The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) draft resolution condemns Israeli regime’s plan to annex the settlements it has built illegally on occupied Palestinian territories in a rebuke of a US-devised scheme that endorses such land theft.

Trump Delivers Third State of Union Speech Donald Trump has delivered his third State of the Union speech, boasting about how great America has become since he took office

EU Rejects Trump’s Pro-Israeli Mideast Plot, Annexation EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell rejected the annexation clause featured in US President Donald Trump’s plot for Palestine, which is widely viewed as a scheme aimed at sidestepping international law and legitimizing Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

US, UAE, Israel Regimes Conspiring against Iran: Report An American news website revealed that The US, Israel and the UAE held a secret meeting at the White House to conspire against Iran.

EU to Avoid Sending Iran Nuclear Case to UN, Triggering New Sanctions: Borrell EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday the EU will extend indefinitely the time limit to resolve disputes in Iran deal to avoid having to go to the United Nations Security Council or triggering new sanctions.

Libya Rivals Agree to Ceasefire in Principle: UN Envoy The warring sides Libya have agreed in principle to transform a fragile truce into a permanent ceasefire, the United Nations envoy for the war-torn country said on Tuesday.

China’s Coronavirus Epidemic Doubles in 6 Days; Over 20,000 Infections, 427 Deaths The official infection toll of new coronavirus in China has reached 20,659 on Tuesday, with total death count escalating to 427. This marks a doubling of verified infections from a reported 9,700 confirmed cases just four days ago on the 30 January. Meanwhile, the contagion continues to spread worldwide as the coronavirus claims another 200 outside of the People’s Republic, CNN reported.

Iran Sentences CIA Agent to Death over Espionage on Nuclear Program: Judiciary Iran’s top court has upheld a death sentence issued against an agent for the US Spy agency (CIA) over his attempts to spy on the Islamic Republic’s civilian nuclear sites, Press TV reported.

Militants Preparing False-Flag Chemical Attacks in Syria’s Idlib: Russia Members of the so-called civil defense group White Helmets together with Takfiri militants are planning to carry out a chemical attack in the de-escalation zone of embattled Idlib Province in northwestern Syria in a bid to incriminate Syrian government forces as a pretext for possible acts of aggression on army troops, Russia has warned.

Israeli PM, Sudanese Ruler Agreed on Normalization: Report Israeli Regime claims it has reached an agreement with Sudan to jointly work towards normalization of ties, after leaders of the two sides held a secret meeting in Uganda.

Denmark, Netherlands Summon Saudi Ambassadors over Espionage The Netherlands and Denmark have summoned the Saudi ambassadors to Copenhagen and Stockholm in order to express their official protest after arresting and charging four terrorists for spying on behalf of the kingdom in the two European states.

Iran Among World’s Top Five Producers of Anti-Armor Missiles Iran is among the world’s top five producers of anti-armor missiles, deputy defense minister said, boasting that the Islamic Republic enjoys a vast capacity for manufacturing Cruise missiles and other defense hardware.

Syria Shelled Turkish Convoy in Idlib Because Ankara Failed to Inform Its Movement: Russia The Russian military said on Monday death of six Turkish soldiers at a shelling incident in Syria’s Idlib may have been caused by the failure of Ankara to warn about the movement of its convoy.

Trump Deal Amounts to Sellout of Palestine Iran criticized US President Donald Trump’s scheme for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, saying the plot seeks to fully compromise the Palestinian cause.

UAE Promised Sudanese Jobs But Took Them to War in Libya, Yemen The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has pledged Sudanese youths jobs with high salaries in the Persian Gulf small country, but instead took them to Libya which is embroiled in a war between rival groups.

Billionaires Bombard US Presidential Campaign with 100s of Millions in Cash Two billionaire Democratic presidential hopefuls, Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, collectively spent about $389 million last year on their campaigns, more than the rest of the remaining Democratic field combined, according to disclosures filed on Friday.

First Cronovirus Death Reported Outside China A man died from the coronavirus in the Philippines, becoming the first fatality of the virus outside China where the number of confirmed deaths have passed the 300 mark.

Saudi Arms Ship Faces Growing Opposition in European Ports Lawsuits and protests are planned in several European countries to oppose the voyage of a Saudi Arabian ship that is carrying a consignment of arms destined to be used in Saudi-led war against Yemen, Amnesty International reported on Friday.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
US Air Force Suicides Spiked by Record 33% in 2019

Wednesday 5 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
US Air Force Suicides Spiked by Record 33% in 2019
Alwaght- The US Air Force saw a 33 percent rise in suicides in 2019, but had been on pace for an even greater increase prior to a service-wide, one-day stand down.

According to officials, 137 personnel across the active duty, National Guard and Reserve died by suicide in 2019.

"Suicide is a difficult national problem without easily identifiable solutions that has the full attention of leadership," Lieutenant General Brian Kelly, deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services for the Air Force, told Military.com.

The new total marks the highest annual number since the Air Force began keeping an official record in 2008, said service spokeswoman Lynn Kirby.

Some 60 active-duty airmen died by suicide in 2018 and the service lost 103 airmen across the total force that year, according to the US Department of Defense.

"Our teammates are taking their own lives," Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth Wright announced. “We lose more airmen to suicide than any other single enemy."

Speaking to Military.com in October, the chief said that, over the course of his career, he has heard feedback from airmen who felt the most hopeless during deployments, unable to connect with someone from their unit or loved ones back home.

Officials raised concerns over rising suicide levels in the Air Force in August last year.

Men are statistically more likely to die by suicide than women, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Men make up around 80 percent of the active-duty Air Force.

The rate of suicide among active duty troops has increased significantly over the past five years, according to a Pentagon report released in September.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in September that the military was caught up in “what some call a national epidemic of suicide among our youth.”

 

