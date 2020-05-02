Trump Deal to Die Sooner Than Trump Himself: Iran Leader

Alwaght- Iran's leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday Donald Trump’s pro-occupation plan for ending the Palestinian-Israeli conflict will not outlive the US president himself.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks on Wednesday in an address to a group of Iranians hailing from various walks of life in Tehran on Wednesday, a week after Trump unveiled the controversial scheme, which he calls the “deal of the century,” Press TV reported.

The Leader said, “The Americans are taking comfort in the belief that choosing a big name for the plot against the Palestinian nation will help it to succeed.” This is while this “foolish and evil” scheme “has been working to their own detriment from the very beginning.”

The Leader emphasized that plan is doomed to die even before Trump’s own death, adding that Washington’s push “will definitely end in failure.”

Ayatollah Khamenei further downplayed the warm reception of the plot by some “perfidious” Arab rulers, who are unpopular at home and have lost face among their own peoples, adding that such a show of support does not bear any significance.

‘Making a deal over what is not yours?’

“The Americans have made a deal with the Zionists over something that is not theirs [in the first place]. Palestine belongs to Palestinians, and making decisions concerning it is exclusive to them,” the Leader stated.

Referring to Washington and Tel Aviv, the Leader said, “Who are you to make decisions for others’ lands and homes? This indicates your evilness, cunning, and malevolent nature.”

Ayatollah Khamenei reassured that Trump’s scheme contrarily does Washington disservice and serves instead to revive the issue of Palestine, the Leader said.

The Leader said the world’s arrogant powers will, however, attempt to push the plan through by relying on force and money and added that the Palestinian nation and all Palestinian factions and organizations should dedicate themselves to resisting America and Israel. The entire Muslim world should in turn back up that struggle, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

‘Sphere of resistance expanding’

The Leader said the geographical expanse of countries involved in resistance was increasingly widening in the West Asia region.

Ayatollah Khamenei said armed Palestinian resistance organizations will keep up their struggle and that the Islamic Republic considered it an obligation to support those groups “and will thus support them in whatever manner and to whatever extent it can.”

‘Referendum only path to peace’

The Leader said the solution to the Palestinian issue is to hold a referendum in which people of Palestinian origin and of any faith — whether Muslim, Christian, or Jewish — would take part and declare their view about all Palestinian lands.