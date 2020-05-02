Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications

Tajik Government's Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire After months of running a vast propaganda machine to drum up support for his self-proclaimed ’Deal of the Century,’ US President Donald Trump has finally unveiled what he believes can serve as a final antidote to the bitter and brutal Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has dragged on for seven decades.

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir The European Parliament is expected to vote on a motion tabled by a large chunk of its members against India’s provocative citizenship law, which they say it could "create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering." The five-page resolution that will be presented during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels next week also rebukes the New Delhi’s unilateral changes to the status of Kashmir which removed the special constitutional status of the Muslim-populated region.

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban The Asian Football Confederation has banned Iranian teams from hosting international matches under the excuse of insecurity in the country.

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Draft UNSC Resolution Rebukes Israel Annexation Plan

Draft UNSC Resolution Rebukes Israel Annexation Plan

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) draft resolution condemns Israeli regime’s plan to annex the settlements it has built illegally on occupied Palestinian territories in a rebuke of a US-devised scheme that endorses such land theft.

Trump Delivers Third State of Union Speech Donald Trump has delivered his third State of the Union speech, boasting about how great America has become since he took office

EU Rejects Trump’s Pro-Israeli Mideast Plot, Annexation EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell rejected the annexation clause featured in US President Donald Trump’s plot for Palestine, which is widely viewed as a scheme aimed at sidestepping international law and legitimizing Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

US, UAE, Israel Regimes Conspiring against Iran: Report An American news website revealed that The US, Israel and the UAE held a secret meeting at the White House to conspire against Iran.

EU to Avoid Sending Iran Nuclear Case to UN, Triggering New Sanctions: Borrell EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday the EU will extend indefinitely the time limit to resolve disputes in Iran deal to avoid having to go to the United Nations Security Council or triggering new sanctions.

Libya Rivals Agree to Ceasefire in Principle: UN Envoy The warring sides Libya have agreed in principle to transform a fragile truce into a permanent ceasefire, the United Nations envoy for the war-torn country said on Tuesday.

China’s Coronavirus Epidemic Doubles in 6 Days; Over 20,000 Infections, 427 Deaths The official infection toll of new coronavirus in China has reached 20,659 on Tuesday, with total death count escalating to 427. This marks a doubling of verified infections from a reported 9,700 confirmed cases just four days ago on the 30 January. Meanwhile, the contagion continues to spread worldwide as the coronavirus claims another 200 outside of the People’s Republic, CNN reported.

Iran Sentences CIA Agent to Death over Espionage on Nuclear Program: Judiciary Iran’s top court has upheld a death sentence issued against an agent for the US Spy agency (CIA) over his attempts to spy on the Islamic Republic’s civilian nuclear sites, Press TV reported.

Militants Preparing False-Flag Chemical Attacks in Syria’s Idlib: Russia Members of the so-called civil defense group White Helmets together with Takfiri militants are planning to carry out a chemical attack in the de-escalation zone of embattled Idlib Province in northwestern Syria in a bid to incriminate Syrian government forces as a pretext for possible acts of aggression on army troops, Russia has warned.

Israeli PM, Sudanese Ruler Agreed on Normalization: Report Israeli Regime claims it has reached an agreement with Sudan to jointly work towards normalization of ties, after leaders of the two sides held a secret meeting in Uganda.

Denmark, Netherlands Summon Saudi Ambassadors over Espionage The Netherlands and Denmark have summoned the Saudi ambassadors to Copenhagen and Stockholm in order to express their official protest after arresting and charging four terrorists for spying on behalf of the kingdom in the two European states.

Iran Among World’s Top Five Producers of Anti-Armor Missiles Iran is among the world’s top five producers of anti-armor missiles, deputy defense minister said, boasting that the Islamic Republic enjoys a vast capacity for manufacturing Cruise missiles and other defense hardware.

Syria Shelled Turkish Convoy in Idlib Because Ankara Failed to Inform Its Movement: Russia The Russian military said on Monday death of six Turkish soldiers at a shelling incident in Syria’s Idlib may have been caused by the failure of Ankara to warn about the movement of its convoy.

Trump Deal Amounts to Sellout of Palestine Iran criticized US President Donald Trump’s scheme for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, saying the plot seeks to fully compromise the Palestinian cause.

UAE Promised Sudanese Jobs But Took Them to War in Libya, Yemen The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has pledged Sudanese youths jobs with high salaries in the Persian Gulf small country, but instead took them to Libya which is embroiled in a war between rival groups.

Billionaires Bombard US Presidential Campaign with 100s of Millions in Cash Two billionaire Democratic presidential hopefuls, Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, collectively spent about $389 million last year on their campaigns, more than the rest of the remaining Democratic field combined, according to disclosures filed on Friday.

First Cronovirus Death Reported Outside China A man died from the coronavirus in the Philippines, becoming the first fatality of the virus outside China where the number of confirmed deaths have passed the 300 mark.

Saudi Arms Ship Faces Growing Opposition in European Ports Lawsuits and protests are planned in several European countries to oppose the voyage of a Saudi Arabian ship that is carrying a consignment of arms destined to be used in Saudi-led war against Yemen, Amnesty International reported on Friday.

US Brain Injury Numbers Cover-up for Dead US troops in Iranian Missile Strike: IRGC The spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has said that Washington’s alleged numbers of “brain injuries” in its troops following the Iranian retaliatory missile strike on the Ain al-Assad airbase represent the number of dead troops.

Ansarullah Hit Saudi Airports, Aramco in Retaliation for Riyadh Airstrikes Yemen’s Ansarullah Resistance movement said it targeted airports in southern Saudi Arabia and facilities belonging to Aramco oil giant over the past week in reprisal for the Riyadh regime’s air raids on the impoverished country.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Draft UNSC Resolution Rebukes Israel Annexation Plan

Draft UNSC Resolution Rebukes Israel Annexation Plan
Alwaght- The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) draft resolution condemns Israeli regime’s plan to annex the settlements it has built illegally on occupied Palestinian territories in a rebuke of a US-devised scheme that endorses such land theft.

The draft, which was reported on by Reuters on Tuesday, has been drawn up by Palestinians and circulated to council members by Tunisia and Indonesia.

The resolution “stresses the illegality of the annexation of any part” of the occupied Palestinian territories and “condemns recent statements calling for annexation by Israel” of these territories.

Last Tuesday, US President Donald Trump unveiled the outlines of his so-called “deal of the century,” saying it features Israel’s annexation of the apartment blocks that it has propped up across the West Bank since occupying the Palestinian territory during a war in 1967.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built on the land since the occupation.

The deal also envisions the recognition of Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s “capital” — although Palestinians want the occupied holy city’s eastern part as the capital of their future state.

This is while all previous foreign-mediated agreements between the Palestinians and Israelis as well as repeated United Nations’ resolutions have mandated Tel Aviv to withdraw behind the 1967 borders.

All Palestinian factions have unanimously rejected Trump’s plan. Palestine stopped recognizing the US as a mediator in the Middle East proper when Trump, in December 2017, recognized occupied Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s “capital.”

Trump had announced the scheme — which is masterminded by his son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner among other key pro-Israeli figures — some two years ago years ago, but had withheld its details.

The draft “strongly regrets” that the Trump plan “breaches international law” and UN resolutions.

The deal also “undermines the inalienable rights and national aspirations of the Palestinian people, including to self-determination and independence,” the draft says.

The resolution stresses the need for an acceleration of international and regional efforts to launch “credible negotiations on all final status issues in the Middle East peace process without exception.”

It is expected to be submitted to a vote at the Security Council on February 11, coinciding with a visit by Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority.

However, Washington is almost certain to cast its veto against this resolution as usual.

The Palestinians, who have vowed to have their complaints heard at the UN, are next expected to take their objection up with the UN General Assembly (UNGA), where Washington cannot strike down any approved resolutions.

Observers say a potential UNGA resolution would serve to reflect the overall international reception of the plot, which has mostly attracted negative reactions from across the global scene.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also reasserted the world body’s firm stance against any potential annexation of the Palestinian lands in an indirect attack on the US scheme.

“Our position is very clear. We are the guardians of the UN resolutions and international law in relation to the Palestinian question,” he told a wide-ranging news conference at the UN’s headquarters in New York. “We are totally committed to the two-state solution,” based on the 1967 borders.

Also on Tuesday, the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell rejected the annexation clause featured in Trump’s plan.

EU governments attach no legal status to the settlements built in the West Bank and Syria’s Golan Heights since Israel’s occupation of the lands, he said, repeating the bloc’s stance on the matter.

 

