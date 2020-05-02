Trump Delivers Third State of Union Speech

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications Saudi Arabia and the UAE are motivating Tajikistan’s crackdown on Islamic groups who strike for positions in politics.

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire After months of running a vast propaganda machine to drum up support for his self-proclaimed ’Deal of the Century,’ US President Donald Trump has finally unveiled what he believes can serve as a final antidote to the bitter and brutal Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has dragged on for seven decades.

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir The European Parliament is expected to vote on a motion tabled by a large chunk of its members against India’s provocative citizenship law, which they say it could "create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering." The five-page resolution that will be presented during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels next week also rebukes the New Delhi’s unilateral changes to the status of Kashmir which removed the special constitutional status of the Muslim-populated region.

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban The Asian Football Confederation has banned Iranian teams from hosting international matches under the excuse of insecurity in the country.

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Donald Trump has delivered his third State of the Union speech, boasting about how great America has become since he took office

EU Rejects Trump’s Pro-Israeli Mideast Plot, Annexation EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell rejected the annexation clause featured in US President Donald Trump’s plot for Palestine, which is widely viewed as a scheme aimed at sidestepping international law and legitimizing Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

US, UAE, Israel Regimes Conspiring against Iran: Report An American news website revealed that The US, Israel and the UAE held a secret meeting at the White House to conspire against Iran.

EU to Avoid Sending Iran Nuclear Case to UN, Triggering New Sanctions: Borrell EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday the EU will extend indefinitely the time limit to resolve disputes in Iran deal to avoid having to go to the United Nations Security Council or triggering new sanctions.

Libya Rivals Agree to Ceasefire in Principle: UN Envoy The warring sides Libya have agreed in principle to transform a fragile truce into a permanent ceasefire, the United Nations envoy for the war-torn country said on Tuesday.

China’s Coronavirus Epidemic Doubles in 6 Days; Over 20,000 Infections, 427 Deaths The official infection toll of new coronavirus in China has reached 20,659 on Tuesday, with total death count escalating to 427. This marks a doubling of verified infections from a reported 9,700 confirmed cases just four days ago on the 30 January. Meanwhile, the contagion continues to spread worldwide as the coronavirus claims another 200 outside of the People’s Republic, CNN reported.

Iran Sentences CIA Agent to Death over Espionage on Nuclear Program: Judiciary Iran’s top court has upheld a death sentence issued against an agent for the US Spy agency (CIA) over his attempts to spy on the Islamic Republic’s civilian nuclear sites, Press TV reported.

Militants Preparing False-Flag Chemical Attacks in Syria’s Idlib: Russia Members of the so-called civil defense group White Helmets together with Takfiri militants are planning to carry out a chemical attack in the de-escalation zone of embattled Idlib Province in northwestern Syria in a bid to incriminate Syrian government forces as a pretext for possible acts of aggression on army troops, Russia has warned.

Israeli PM, Sudanese Ruler Agreed on Normalization: Report Israeli Regime claims it has reached an agreement with Sudan to jointly work towards normalization of ties, after leaders of the two sides held a secret meeting in Uganda.

Denmark, Netherlands Summon Saudi Ambassadors over Espionage The Netherlands and Denmark have summoned the Saudi ambassadors to Copenhagen and Stockholm in order to express their official protest after arresting and charging four terrorists for spying on behalf of the kingdom in the two European states.

Iran Among World’s Top Five Producers of Anti-Armor Missiles Iran is among the world’s top five producers of anti-armor missiles, deputy defense minister said, boasting that the Islamic Republic enjoys a vast capacity for manufacturing Cruise missiles and other defense hardware.

Syria Shelled Turkish Convoy in Idlib Because Ankara Failed to Inform Its Movement: Russia The Russian military said on Monday death of six Turkish soldiers at a shelling incident in Syria’s Idlib may have been caused by the failure of Ankara to warn about the movement of its convoy.

Trump Deal Amounts to Sellout of Palestine Iran criticized US President Donald Trump’s scheme for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, saying the plot seeks to fully compromise the Palestinian cause.

UAE Promised Sudanese Jobs But Took Them to War in Libya, Yemen The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has pledged Sudanese youths jobs with high salaries in the Persian Gulf small country, but instead took them to Libya which is embroiled in a war between rival groups.

Billionaires Bombard US Presidential Campaign with 100s of Millions in Cash Two billionaire Democratic presidential hopefuls, Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, collectively spent about $389 million last year on their campaigns, more than the rest of the remaining Democratic field combined, according to disclosures filed on Friday.

First Cronovirus Death Reported Outside China A man died from the coronavirus in the Philippines, becoming the first fatality of the virus outside China where the number of confirmed deaths have passed the 300 mark.

Saudi Arms Ship Faces Growing Opposition in European Ports Lawsuits and protests are planned in several European countries to oppose the voyage of a Saudi Arabian ship that is carrying a consignment of arms destined to be used in Saudi-led war against Yemen, Amnesty International reported on Friday.

US Brain Injury Numbers Cover-up for Dead US troops in Iranian Missile Strike: IRGC The spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has said that Washington’s alleged numbers of “brain injuries” in its troops following the Iranian retaliatory missile strike on the Ain al-Assad airbase represent the number of dead troops.

Ansarullah Hit Saudi Airports, Aramco in Retaliation for Riyadh Airstrikes Yemen’s Ansarullah Resistance movement said it targeted airports in southern Saudi Arabia and facilities belonging to Aramco oil giant over the past week in reprisal for the Riyadh regime’s air raids on the impoverished country.

China Cronovirus Toll Reaches 258, Study Estimates 75,800 Infected The death toll from China’s coronavirus outbreak has surpassed 250, the government said Saturday, he United States and other countries issued strict travel restrictions for foreign nationals who traveled to China.

Alwaght- Donald Trump has delivered his third State of the Union speech, boasting about how great America has become since he took office.

During his speech at the House chamber on Tuesday night, Trump talked of how strong the US economy is, claiming that "years of economic decay are over." 

"Three years ago, we launched the great American comeback. Tonight, I stand before you to share the incredible results. Jobs are booming, incomes are soaring, poverty is plummeting, crime is falling, confidence is surging, and our country is thriving and highly respected again!"

"I am thrilled to report to you tonight that our economy is the best it has ever been," he added.

Democrats, however, have criticized Trump for reneging on his promise to rejuvenate working America, arguing that his sweeping 2017 tax cuts had, in a large part, benefited the wealthy.

“American workers are hurting . . . Wages have stagnated, while CEO pay has skyrocketed,” Gretchen Whitmer, the Democratic governor of Michigan, said in the text of her party’s response to the president’s remarks.

Democrats also believe that Trump has failed to fulfill his pledges to rejuvenate industrial America and that his trade policies had mainly backfired.

Meanwhile, many economists blame trade wars Trump waged with China and other countries for the US economy’s deceleration. 

The 18-month-long trade war with China last year fueled fears of a recession and although the economic outlook has improved with this month's signing of a Phase 1 deal with Beijing, economists still do not foresee a boost for the US economy with American tariffs remaining in effect on $360 billion of Chinese imports, about two-thirds of the total.

During his speech, Trump hailed "the groundbreaking new agreement" the US signed with China, saying, it "will defend our workers, protect our intellectual property, bring billions of dollars into our treasury, and open vast new markets for products made and grown right here in the United States of America."

He accused China of taking "advantage of the United States," and added that "now we have changed that."

At the same time, he said Washington has improved ties with Beijing, claiming,"We have perhaps the best relationship we have ever had with China, including with President Xi."

US has 'most affordable' healthcare

Trump claimed that under his administration, American families have had "the most affordable, innovative, and high-quality healthcare system on Earth."

"Before I took office, health insurance premiums had more than doubled in just 5 years. I moved quickly to provide affordable alternatives. Our new plans are up to 60 percent less expensive. I have also made an ironclad pledge to American families: We will always protect patients with pre-existing conditions — that is a guarantee. And we will always protect your Medicare and your Social Security."

Critics say that Trump he has not done much to find a way to reduce rising insurance costs that badly affect middle-class Americans.

In his speech, Trump said a plan by Democrats to expand government-funded health insurance was equal to a “socialist takeover” that would cause the country to go bankrupt, reduce benefits for those who have them now and provide care to undocumented immigrants.

“We will never let socialism destroy American healthcare!” Trump said.

Trump calls his so-called peace plan 'groundbreaking'

Trump described as "groundbreaking" his so-called "deal of the century," which envisioned the recognition of Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s “capital.”

"Last week, I announced a groundbreaking plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinians. Recognizing that all past attempts have failed, we must be determined and creative in order to stabilize the region and give millions of young people the change to realize a better future."

Under his plan, Israel would be annexing the settlements that the Israeli regime has built in the West Bank since the occupation.

This is while all previous foreign-mediated agreements between the Palestinians and Israelis as well as repeated United Nations’ resolutions have mandated Tel Aviv to withdraw behind the 1967 borders.

Palestinians, who want Jerusalem al-Quds’ eastern part as the capital of their future state, opposed Trump's scheme soon after his announcement.

Trump claims victory against Daesh 

In his speech, Trump said that the US forces have destroyed the Daesh "territorial caliphate" in Iraq and Syria, saying the American forces perfectly carried out an operation that led to the death of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

"Three years ago, the barbarians of ISIS (Daesh) held over 20,000 square miles of territory in Iraq and Syria. Today, the ISIS territorial caliphate has been 100 percent destroyed, and the founder and leader of ISIS — the bloodthirsty killer Al‑Baghdadi — is dead!"

On October 27, Trump said al-Baghdadi blew himself up, dying "like a dog," and "like a coward" after American forces trapped him inside a dead-end tunnel the night before.

An American scholar said then that Al‑Baghdadi was in fact a US or an Israeli agent, noting Trump's announcement "was full of hilarious lines."

The announcement was a "comedy" that made people "helplessly laugh', meant to entertain the Americans and give them a sense of gratification, Kevin Barrett, an author, journalist and radio host with a Ph.D in Islamic and Arabic Studies, told Press TV in an interview in October.

Also, Iranian minister of information and communication technology reacted to Trump's announcement, downplaying the importance of the operation and noting that al-Baghdadi was created by the United States in the first place.

“Not a big deal! You just killed your creature,” Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said in a tweet then.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

