  Tuesday 4 February 2020

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications

Tajik Government's Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire After months of running a vast propaganda machine to drum up support for his self-proclaimed ’Deal of the Century,’ US President Donald Trump has finally unveiled what he believes can serve as a final antidote to the bitter and brutal Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has dragged on for seven decades.

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir The European Parliament is expected to vote on a motion tabled by a large chunk of its members against India’s provocative citizenship law, which they say it could "create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering." The five-page resolution that will be presented during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels next week also rebukes the New Delhi’s unilateral changes to the status of Kashmir which removed the special constitutional status of the Muslim-populated region.

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban The Asian Football Confederation has banned Iranian teams from hosting international matches under the excuse of insecurity in the country.

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

EU to Avoid Sending Iran Nuclear Case to UN, Triggering New Sanctions: Borrell

EU to Avoid Sending Iran Nuclear Case to UN, Triggering New Sanctions: Borrell

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday the EU will extend indefinitely the time limit to resolve disputes in Iran deal to avoid having to go to the United Nations Security Council or triggering new sanctions.

Libya Rivals Agree to Ceasefire in Principle: UN Envoy The warring sides Libya have agreed in principle to transform a fragile truce into a permanent ceasefire, the United Nations envoy for the war-torn country said on Tuesday.

China’s Coronavirus Epidemic Doubles in 6 Days; Over 20,000 Infections, 427 Deaths The official infection toll of new coronavirus in China has reached 20,659 on Tuesday, with total death count escalating to 427. This marks a doubling of verified infections from a reported 9,700 confirmed cases just four days ago on the 30 January. Meanwhile, the contagion continues to spread worldwide as the coronavirus claims another 200 outside of the People’s Republic, CNN reported.

Iran Sentences CIA Agent to Death over Espionage on Nuclear Program: Judiciary Iran’s top court has upheld a death sentence issued against an agent for the US Spy agency (CIA) over his attempts to spy on the Islamic Republic’s civilian nuclear sites, Press TV reported.

Militants Preparing False-Flag Chemical Attacks in Syria’s Idlib: Russia Members of the so-called civil defense group White Helmets together with Takfiri militants are planning to carry out a chemical attack in the de-escalation zone of embattled Idlib Province in northwestern Syria in a bid to incriminate Syrian government forces as a pretext for possible acts of aggression on army troops, Russia has warned.

Israeli PM, Sudanese Ruler Agreed on Normalization: Report Israeli Regime claims it has reached an agreement with Sudan to jointly work towards normalization of ties, after leaders of the two sides held a secret meeting in Uganda.

Denmark, Netherlands Summon Saudi Ambassadors over Espionage The Netherlands and Denmark have summoned the Saudi ambassadors to Copenhagen and Stockholm in order to express their official protest after arresting and charging four terrorists for spying on behalf of the kingdom in the two European states.

Iran Among World’s Top Five Producers of Anti-Armor Missiles Iran is among the world’s top five producers of anti-armor missiles, deputy defense minister said, boasting that the Islamic Republic enjoys a vast capacity for manufacturing Cruise missiles and other defense hardware.

Syria Shelled Turkish Convoy in Idlib Because Ankara Failed to Inform Its Movement: Russia The Russian military said on Monday death of six Turkish soldiers at a shelling incident in Syria’s Idlib may have been caused by the failure of Ankara to warn about the movement of its convoy.

Trump Deal Amounts to Sellout of Palestine Iran criticized US President Donald Trump’s scheme for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, saying the plot seeks to fully compromise the Palestinian cause.

UAE Promised Sudanese Jobs But Took Them to War in Libya, Yemen The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has pledged Sudanese youths jobs with high salaries in the Persian Gulf small country, but instead took them to Libya which is embroiled in a war between rival groups.

Billionaires Bombard US Presidential Campaign with 100s of Millions in Cash Two billionaire Democratic presidential hopefuls, Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, collectively spent about $389 million last year on their campaigns, more than the rest of the remaining Democratic field combined, according to disclosures filed on Friday.

First Cronovirus Death Reported Outside China A man died from the coronavirus in the Philippines, becoming the first fatality of the virus outside China where the number of confirmed deaths have passed the 300 mark.

Saudi Arms Ship Faces Growing Opposition in European Ports Lawsuits and protests are planned in several European countries to oppose the voyage of a Saudi Arabian ship that is carrying a consignment of arms destined to be used in Saudi-led war against Yemen, Amnesty International reported on Friday.

US Brain Injury Numbers Cover-up for Dead US troops in Iranian Missile Strike: IRGC The spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has said that Washington’s alleged numbers of “brain injuries” in its troops following the Iranian retaliatory missile strike on the Ain al-Assad airbase represent the number of dead troops.

Ansarullah Hit Saudi Airports, Aramco in Retaliation for Riyadh Airstrikes Yemen’s Ansarullah Resistance movement said it targeted airports in southern Saudi Arabia and facilities belonging to Aramco oil giant over the past week in reprisal for the Riyadh regime’s air raids on the impoverished country.

China Cronovirus Toll Reaches 258, Study Estimates 75,800 Infected The death toll from China’s coronavirus outbreak has surpassed 250, the government said Saturday, he United States and other countries issued strict travel restrictions for foreign nationals who traveled to China.

Israeli Regime Injures 50 Palestinian Protesters Israeli regime attacked Palestinians who were protesting against US President Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli plot in the occupied West Bank, leaving tens of them injured.

Britain Officially Leaves European Union The United Kingdom has ended its 47 years of European Union membership, in a step cast by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the dawn of new era.

Trump Bars Nationals from 6 More States from Traveling to US US President Donald Trump announced on Friday immigration bans on nationals of six more countries – mostly Muslim-majority nations - in an expanded version of the original travel ban imposed after he took office.

EU to Avoid Sending Iran Nuclear Case to UN, Triggering New Sanctions: Borrell

Tuesday 4 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
EU to Avoid Sending Iran Nuclear Case to UN, Triggering New Sanctions: Borrell
Alwaght- EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday the EU will extend indefinitely the time limit to resolve disputes in Iran deal to avoid having to go to the United Nations Security Council or triggering new sanctions.

"We are all in agreement not to go directly to a strict time limit which would oblige us to go to the United Nations Security Council," Borrell told reporters during a visit to Tehran on Monday.

"Our will is not to start a process that ends the JCPOA, but that keeps it alive," he added in remarks, broadcast on Tuesday, referring to the nuclear deal by its formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

On January 14, the three European signatories to the Iran deal — France, Britain and Germany — formally triggered the dispute mechanism, which accuses Iran of violating the agreement and could lead to the restoration of the anti-Iran UN sanctions that had been lifted by the JCPOA.

Under the mechanism outlined in the deal, the EU would also inform the other parties — Russia and China as well as Iran itself. There would then be 15 days to resolve the differences through the JCPOA Joint Commission. If no settlement is reached through the commission, the foreign ministers of involved countries will then discuss them for another 15 days. In case of need, an advisory board will be formed to help foreign ministers.

However, there are some questions over when the 15-day period should start because Iran has not formally recognized the consultation process.

China and Russia have expressed misgivings about the Europeans' plan to trigger the mechanism.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on January 20 that if the three sides continue their unjustifiable conduct and move to send Iran’s nuclear case to the United Nations Security Council, Tehran would have the option of leaving the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The JCPOA, better known as the Iran deal, has been ratified in the form of a United Nations Security Council resolution.

But US President Donald Trump, a stern critic of the landmark deal, unilaterally pulled Washington out of the JCPOA in May 2018, and unleashed the “toughest ever” sanctions against the Islamic Republic in defiance of global criticism in an attempt to strangle the Iranian oil trade.

Britain, France, and Germany, under Washington’s pressure, failed to protect Tehran’s business interests under the deal against the American bans.

This May, Iran began to gradually reduce its commitments under the JCPOA to both retaliate for Washington’s departure, and trigger the European trio to respect their obligations towards Tehran.

On January 5, Iran took a fifth step in reducing its commitments, and said it would no longer observe any operational limitations on its nuclear industry, whether concerning the capacity and level of uranium enrichment, the volume of stockpiled uranium or research and development.

In response to a question about Borrell's opinion about the activation of the dispute resolution mechanism, he said, "The activation of the dispute resolution mechanism foreseen in the framework of the JCPOA by the three European countries does not mean that these countries want to go to the Security Council in order to definitely cancel the nuclear deal."

He added that he has been talking with Berlin, London and Paris and they all insisted that "this is not a measure oriented to finish with the deal, but to try to keep it alive, to give time for negotiation."

Borrell noted that he had agreed with the three parties to "continuously postpone the dates and the time limits" foreseen in the JCPOA regulation.

"We can go, both sides, to the compliance of the requirements of the deal," the EU's top diplomat said.

He added that during talks in Tehran, Iranian authorities agreed to continue with the monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of the country's nuclear activities.

In his Monday meeting with Borrell, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani once again reaffirmed the Islamic Republic's full commitment to the JCPOA, expressing Tehran's readiness to continue cooperation with the European Union to resolve issues surrounding the accord.

The Iranian president stressed the importance of making joint efforts by Iran and the EU to resolve regional and international issues and said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is still committed to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s supervision and the process of supervision will continue like before unless we face new conditions."

 

