China’s Coronavirus Epidemic Doubles in 6 Days; Over 20,000 Infections, 427 Deaths

Alwaght- The official infection toll of new coronavirus in China has reached 20,659 on Tuesday, with total death count escalating to 427. This marks a doubling of verified infections from a reported 9,700 confirmed cases just four days ago on the 30 January. Meanwhile, the contagion continues to spread worldwide as the coronavirus claims another 200 outside of the People’s Republic, CNN reported.

Wuhan’s novel coronavirus has now doubled in the space of a week, bringing with it an ever-increasing death toll. At the epicenter, nestled in the Hubei province, confirmed cases exceed 13,500, with a reported 414 deaths. Outside of the virus’ ground zero, multiple provinces have reported accelerating rates of infection.

Removed from mainland China, the virus shows no signs of slackening. Today, Hong Kong confirmed its first fatality. According to a report from Qz, a 39-year-old man succumbed to the virus following heart complications [Quartz] after having traveled to Wuhan in January. So far, the special administrative region has suffered 15 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. In the meantime, neighboring Macau cites ten confirmed cases—going as far as to shut down its infamous casinos in an attempt to quell the infection [Bloomberg].

Xi Cracks Down On Coronavirus

Monday saw Chinese premier, Xi Jinping, convene a second special meeting in which the leader called for a more robust response to the epidemic, describing the outbreak as a “major test of China’s system and capacity for governance.” [The New York times]

Xi extended a stern warning to those that would elude responsibilities, urging officials to follow orders. “Those who disobey the unified command or shirk off responsibilities will be punished,” Xi noted, adding that “bureaucratism and the practice of formalities for formalities” sake” are contributing to the expanse of the novel coronavirus.

According to a report by the state-run media outlet, Xinhua, adaptions in national policy are currently under review. The Politburo Standing Committee—a committee comprising of the top leadership of China’s Communist Party— have already suggested a crackdown on wildlife trade and a focus on environmental and sanitation standards [Xinhua].