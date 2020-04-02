Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 4 February 2020

Editor's Choice

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications Saudi Arabia and the UAE are motivating Tajikistan’s crackdown on Islamic groups who strike for positions in politics.

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire After months of running a vast propaganda machine to drum up support for his self-proclaimed ’Deal of the Century,’ US President Donald Trump has finally unveiled what he believes can serve as a final antidote to the bitter and brutal Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has dragged on for seven decades.

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir The European Parliament is expected to vote on a motion tabled by a large chunk of its members against India’s provocative citizenship law, which they say it could "create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering." The five-page resolution that will be presented during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels next week also rebukes the New Delhi’s unilateral changes to the status of Kashmir which removed the special constitutional status of the Muslim-populated region.

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban The Asian Football Confederation has banned Iranian teams from hosting international matches under the excuse of insecurity in the country.

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

News

Iran Sentences CIA Agent to Death over Espionage on Nuclear Program: Judiciary

Iran Sentences CIA Agent to Death over Espionage on Nuclear Program: Judiciary

Iran’s top court has upheld a death sentence issued against an agent for the US Spy agency (CIA) over his attempts to spy on the Islamic Republic’s civilian nuclear sites, Press TV reported.

Militants Preparing False-Flag Chemical Attacks in Syria’s Idlib: Russia Members of the so-called civil defense group White Helmets together with Takfiri militants are planning to carry out a chemical attack in the de-escalation zone of embattled Idlib Province in northwestern Syria in a bid to incriminate Syrian government forces as a pretext for possible acts of aggression on army troops, Russia has warned.

Israeli PM, Sudanese Ruler Agreed on Normalization: Report Israeli Regime claims it has reached an agreement with Sudan to jointly work towards normalization of ties, after leaders of the two sides held a secret meeting in Uganda.

Denmark, Netherlands Summon Saudi Ambassadors over Espionage The Netherlands and Denmark have summoned the Saudi ambassadors to Copenhagen and Stockholm in order to express their official protest after arresting and charging four terrorists for spying on behalf of the kingdom in the two European states.

Iran Among World’s Top Five Producers of Anti-Armor Missiles Iran is among the world’s top five producers of anti-armor missiles, deputy defense minister said, boasting that the Islamic Republic enjoys a vast capacity for manufacturing Cruise missiles and other defense hardware.

Syria Shelled Turkish Convoy in Idlib Because Ankara Failed to Inform Its Movement: Russia The Russian military said on Monday death of six Turkish soldiers at a shelling incident in Syria’s Idlib may have been caused by the failure of Ankara to warn about the movement of its convoy.

Trump Deal Amounts to Sellout of Palestine Iran criticized US President Donald Trump’s scheme for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, saying the plot seeks to fully compromise the Palestinian cause.

UAE Promised Sudanese Jobs But Took Them to War in Libya, Yemen The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has pledged Sudanese youths jobs with high salaries in the Persian Gulf small country, but instead took them to Libya which is embroiled in a war between rival groups.

Billionaires Bombard US Presidential Campaign with 100s of Millions in Cash Two billionaire Democratic presidential hopefuls, Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, collectively spent about $389 million last year on their campaigns, more than the rest of the remaining Democratic field combined, according to disclosures filed on Friday.

First Cronovirus Death Reported Outside China A man died from the coronavirus in the Philippines, becoming the first fatality of the virus outside China where the number of confirmed deaths have passed the 300 mark.

Saudi Arms Ship Faces Growing Opposition in European Ports Lawsuits and protests are planned in several European countries to oppose the voyage of a Saudi Arabian ship that is carrying a consignment of arms destined to be used in Saudi-led war against Yemen, Amnesty International reported on Friday.

US Brain Injury Numbers Cover-up for Dead US troops in Iranian Missile Strike: IRGC The spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has said that Washington’s alleged numbers of “brain injuries” in its troops following the Iranian retaliatory missile strike on the Ain al-Assad airbase represent the number of dead troops.

Ansarullah Hit Saudi Airports, Aramco in Retaliation for Riyadh Airstrikes Yemen’s Ansarullah Resistance movement said it targeted airports in southern Saudi Arabia and facilities belonging to Aramco oil giant over the past week in reprisal for the Riyadh regime’s air raids on the impoverished country.

China Cronovirus Toll Reaches 258, Study Estimates 75,800 Infected The death toll from China’s coronavirus outbreak has surpassed 250, the government said Saturday, he United States and other countries issued strict travel restrictions for foreign nationals who traveled to China.

Israeli Regime Injures 50 Palestinian Protesters Israeli regime attacked Palestinians who were protesting against US President Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli plot in the occupied West Bank, leaving tens of them injured.

Britain Officially Leaves European Union The United Kingdom has ended its 47 years of European Union membership, in a step cast by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the dawn of new era.

Trump Bars Nationals from 6 More States from Traveling to US US President Donald Trump announced on Friday immigration bans on nationals of six more countries – mostly Muslim-majority nations - in an expanded version of the original travel ban imposed after he took office.

US Envoy Warns Palestinians against Challenging Trump Plot at UN The US ambassador to the UN warned Palestinians against raising opposition to Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli plot, which Washington claims seeks to resolve the age-old Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Yemenis Hold Massive Protest against Trump’s Plot on Palestine Yemenis have held mass rallies in the northern city of Sa’ada, the capital Sana’a and elsewhere to condemn US President Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli scheme on Palestine

Turkey Threatens to Use Military Force If Syrian Army Continues Operations in Idlib Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened Syria with military action as the Syrian Army carries out an offensive in northeastern Idlib province where has occupied by terrorist including Ankara-backed militants.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Mahmoud Abbas Between Treason, Dismissal

Militants Preparing False-Flag Chemical Attacks in Syria’s Idlib: Russia

Iran Among World’s Top Five Producers of Anti-Armor Missiles

Denmark, Netherlands Summon Saudi Ambassadors over Espionage

People Even Worse Than Jeffrey Epstein Donated to MIT: Noam Chomsky

What’s Pompeo’s Secret Mission in Ukraine, Central Asia?

Israeli PM, Sudanese Ruler Agreed on Normalization: Report

Iran Sentences CIA Agent to Death over Espionage on Nuclear Program: Judiciary

Syria Shelled Turkish Convoy in Idlib Because Ankara Failed to Inform Its Movement: Russia

UAE Promised Sudanese Jobs But Took Them to War in Libya, Yemen

US Presidential Candidates Slam Trump ‘Vision for Peace, Warn against Annexation

Yemenis Hold Massive Protest against Trump’s Plot on Palestine

US Raises Number of Troops Wounded in Iran Missile Attack to 64

Trump Bars Nationals from 6 More States from Traveling to US

Ansarullah Hit Saudi Airports, Aramco in Retaliation for Riyadh Airstrikes

US Envoy Warns Palestinians against Challenging Trump Plot at UN

US Brain Injury Numbers Cover-up for Dead US troops in Iranian Missile Strike: IRGC

Turkey Threatens to Use Military Force If Syrian Army Continues Operations in Idlib

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire

China Virus Toll Rises to 170, Over 7,700 Infected

Israeli Regime’s Premier Officially Indicted over Corruption Charges

France Slams Turkey for Breaching Berlin Agreement on Libya

Israeli Regime Injures 50 Palestinian Protesters

New Iraqi PM Marks National Consensus to Weather Crisis

CIA’s Dark Prince Killed in US Plane Crash in Afghanistan: Report

US Assassination of Iranian General Act of International Terrorism: Chomsky

US Threat to Target Iran’s Cultural Sites Faces Backlash

Senior MP Vows to Expel US Troops from Iraq

Al-Shabaab Militants Attacks US Base in Kenya

New Sultan, Old Policy? Oman Policy Under New Leader

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah

Iran-Qatar Relations: A New Chapter’s Emerging

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump

Yemenis Hold Massive Protest against Trump’s Plot on Palestine

IRGC Aerospace Accepts Full Responsibility for Unintentional Shootdown of Ukrainian Plane crash

US Unsuccessfully Tried to Assassinate Second Iranian Commander in Yemen

Taliban Roadside Bomb Strikes US Military Convoy in Afghanistan Kandahar

Iraq Developments in Shadow of US Expulsion Bill

At Least 30 Killed in Attack on Military Academy in Tripoli, Libya

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Iran Sentences CIA Agent to Death over Espionage on Nuclear Program: Judiciary

Tuesday 4 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Sentences CIA Agent to Death over Espionage on Nuclear Program: Judiciary
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iran’s top court has upheld a death sentence issued against an agent for the US Spy agency (CIA) over his attempts to spy on the Islamic Republic’s civilian nuclear sites, Press TV reported.

“The Supreme Court has recently confirmed a death sentence handed down to Amir Rahimpour, who was a highly-paid CIA agent seeking to pass some information on Iran’s nuclear program to the US intelligence service. He will soon be held to account,” Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaeili said on Tuesday.

He added that two other spies, who were collecting information for the US under the guise of a charity organization, have also been given ten years in prison over espionage.

The pair also received a five-year jail term each for acts against Iran’s national security.

Back on July 22 last year, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry announced it had identified and destroyed an integrated network of operatives serving the CIA inside the country.

The Ministry’s director-general for counterintelligence said at the time that Iran captured 17 professional spies working on behalf of the CIA throughout the year 2018 and some of those arrested had been handed death sentences, according to the Fars news agency.

“The identified spies were employed in sensitive and vital private sector centers in the economic, nuclear, infrastructural, military and cyber areas... where they collected classified information,” the unnamed official said in a statement.

The last US spy to be executed in Iran was Shahram Amiri, a nuclear scientist convicted of leaking the country’s top secret information to the United States. His death sentence was implemented in 2016.

Iran’s nuclear industry has repeatedly been the target of sabotage operations over the past years.

In the most famous case, Stuxnet, a cyber weapon widely believed to have been made by the US and Israel, hit the uranium enrichment facility at Natanz in 2010. The attack prompted Tehran to later develop an indigenous firewall to secure its sensitive industrial structures against the malware.

Many of the country’s nuclear scientists have also been assassinated by Israeli agents in an attempt to blunt the progress of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have especially been escalating since May 2018, when US President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from a 2015 multilateral nuclear deal with Iran, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and re-imposed unilateral sanctions on Iran.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran CIA Espionage

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Unexploded World War II Bomb Found in Central London Prompts Evacuations
Protesters March against Trump Deal in Tel Aviv
Jordanian People Protest to Trump Pro-Israeli Plot
Syrian Army Liberates Khan Tuman from Foreign-Backed Militants
Unexploded World War II Bomb Found in Central London Prompts Evacuations

Unexploded World War II Bomb Found in Central London Prompts Evacuations

Syrian Army Advances in Eastern Idlib Countryside towards M5 Highway
Protesters Rally against Trump Deal of Century Met with Tear Gas
Indian Students Continue Protests against Controversial Citizenship
Yemenis Hold Massive Protest against Trump Scheme on Palestine