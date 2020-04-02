Israeli PM, Sudanese Ruler Agreed on Normalization: Report

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 4 February 2020

Editor's Choice

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications Saudi Arabia and the UAE are motivating Tajikistan’s crackdown on Islamic groups who strike for positions in politics.

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire After months of running a vast propaganda machine to drum up support for his self-proclaimed ’Deal of the Century,’ US President Donald Trump has finally unveiled what he believes can serve as a final antidote to the bitter and brutal Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has dragged on for seven decades.

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir The European Parliament is expected to vote on a motion tabled by a large chunk of its members against India’s provocative citizenship law, which they say it could "create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering." The five-page resolution that will be presented during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels next week also rebukes the New Delhi’s unilateral changes to the status of Kashmir which removed the special constitutional status of the Muslim-populated region.

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban The Asian Football Confederation has banned Iranian teams from hosting international matches under the excuse of insecurity in the country.

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

News

Militants Preparing False-Flag Chemical Attacks in Syria’s Idlib: Russia

Militants Preparing False-Flag Chemical Attacks in Syria’s Idlib: Russia

Members of the so-called civil defense group White Helmets together with Takfiri militants are planning to carry out a chemical attack in the de-escalation zone of embattled Idlib Province in northwestern Syria in a bid to incriminate Syrian government forces as a pretext for possible acts of aggression on army troops, Russia has warned.

Israeli PM, Sudanese Ruler Agreed on Normalization: Report Israeli Regime claims it has reached an agreement with Sudan to jointly work towards normalization of ties, after leaders of the two sides held a secret meeting in Uganda.

Denmark, Netherlands Summon Saudi Ambassadors over Espionage The Netherlands and Denmark have summoned the Saudi ambassadors to Copenhagen and Stockholm in order to express their official protest after arresting and charging four terrorists for spying on behalf of the kingdom in the two European states.

Iran Among World’s Top Five Producers of Anti-Armor Missiles Iran is among the world’s top five producers of anti-armor missiles, deputy defense minister said, boasting that the Islamic Republic enjoys a vast capacity for manufacturing Cruise missiles and other defense hardware.

Syria Shelled Turkish Convoy in Idlib Because Ankara Failed to Inform Its Movement: Russia The Russian military said on Monday death of six Turkish soldiers at a shelling incident in Syria’s Idlib may have been caused by the failure of Ankara to warn about the movement of its convoy.

Trump Deal Amounts to Sellout of Palestine Iran criticized US President Donald Trump’s scheme for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, saying the plot seeks to fully compromise the Palestinian cause.

UAE Promised Sudanese Jobs But Took Them to War in Libya, Yemen The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has pledged Sudanese youths jobs with high salaries in the Persian Gulf small country, but instead took them to Libya which is embroiled in a war between rival groups.

Billionaires Bombard US Presidential Campaign with 100s of Millions in Cash Two billionaire Democratic presidential hopefuls, Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, collectively spent about $389 million last year on their campaigns, more than the rest of the remaining Democratic field combined, according to disclosures filed on Friday.

First Cronovirus Death Reported Outside China A man died from the coronavirus in the Philippines, becoming the first fatality of the virus outside China where the number of confirmed deaths have passed the 300 mark.

Saudi Arms Ship Faces Growing Opposition in European Ports Lawsuits and protests are planned in several European countries to oppose the voyage of a Saudi Arabian ship that is carrying a consignment of arms destined to be used in Saudi-led war against Yemen, Amnesty International reported on Friday.

US Brain Injury Numbers Cover-up for Dead US troops in Iranian Missile Strike: IRGC The spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has said that Washington’s alleged numbers of “brain injuries” in its troops following the Iranian retaliatory missile strike on the Ain al-Assad airbase represent the number of dead troops.

Ansarullah Hit Saudi Airports, Aramco in Retaliation for Riyadh Airstrikes Yemen’s Ansarullah Resistance movement said it targeted airports in southern Saudi Arabia and facilities belonging to Aramco oil giant over the past week in reprisal for the Riyadh regime’s air raids on the impoverished country.

China Cronovirus Toll Reaches 258, Study Estimates 75,800 Infected The death toll from China’s coronavirus outbreak has surpassed 250, the government said Saturday, he United States and other countries issued strict travel restrictions for foreign nationals who traveled to China.

Israeli Regime Injures 50 Palestinian Protesters Israeli regime attacked Palestinians who were protesting against US President Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli plot in the occupied West Bank, leaving tens of them injured.

Britain Officially Leaves European Union The United Kingdom has ended its 47 years of European Union membership, in a step cast by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the dawn of new era.

Trump Bars Nationals from 6 More States from Traveling to US US President Donald Trump announced on Friday immigration bans on nationals of six more countries – mostly Muslim-majority nations - in an expanded version of the original travel ban imposed after he took office.

US Envoy Warns Palestinians against Challenging Trump Plot at UN The US ambassador to the UN warned Palestinians against raising opposition to Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli plot, which Washington claims seeks to resolve the age-old Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Yemenis Hold Massive Protest against Trump’s Plot on Palestine Yemenis have held mass rallies in the northern city of Sa’ada, the capital Sana’a and elsewhere to condemn US President Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli scheme on Palestine

Turkey Threatens to Use Military Force If Syrian Army Continues Operations in Idlib Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened Syria with military action as the Syrian Army carries out an offensive in northeastern Idlib province where has occupied by terrorist including Ankara-backed militants.

US Raises Number of Troops Wounded in Iran Missile Attack to 64 The US military has yet again raised the figure of soldiers injured in Iran’s retaliatory missile attack in Iraq earlier this month to 64 despite American officials initial denials

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Mahmoud Abbas Between Treason, Dismissal

Iran Among World’s Top Five Producers of Anti-Armor Missiles

What’s Pompeo’s Secret Mission in Ukraine, Central Asia?

Denmark, Netherlands Summon Saudi Ambassadors over Espionage

Syria Shelled Turkish Convoy in Idlib Because Ankara Failed to Inform Its Movement: Russia

Israeli PM, Sudanese Ruler Agreed on Normalization: Report

Militants Preparing False-Flag Chemical Attacks in Syria’s Idlib: Russia

Trump Deal Amounts to Sellout of Palestine

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications

Turkey Threatens to Use Military Force If Syrian Army Continues Operations in Idlib

US Brain Injury Numbers Cover-up for Dead US troops in Iranian Missile Strike: IRGC

Trump Deal Amounts to Sellout of Palestine

Denmark, Netherlands Summon Saudi Ambassadors over Espionage

Mahmoud Abbas Between Treason, Dismissal

China Cronovirus Toll Reaches 258, Study Estimates 75,800 Infected

Outrage Flares in Palestine, Elsewhere against Trump’s Biased Deal

Saudi Arms Ship Faces Growing Opposition in European Ports

Militants Preparing False-Flag Chemical Attacks in Syria’s Idlib: Russia

UAE Promised Sudanese Jobs But Took Them to War in Libya, Yemen

US Presidential Candidates Slam Trump ‘Vision for Peace, Warn against Annexation

US Envoy Warns Palestinians against Challenging Trump Plot at UN

Ansarullah Hit Saudi Airports, Aramco in Retaliation for Riyadh Airstrikes

France Slams Turkey for Breaching Berlin Agreement on Libya

Israeli Regime Injures 50 Palestinian Protesters

US Assassination of Iranian General Act of International Terrorism: Chomsky

New Sultan, Old Policy? Oman Policy Under New Leader

At Least 30 Killed in Attack on Military Academy in Tripoli, Libya

Al-Shabaab Militants Attacks US Base in Kenya

CIA’s Dark Prince Killed in US Plane Crash in Afghanistan: Report

Senior MP Vows to Expel US Troops from Iraq

Iran President Signs Law Designating Pentagon, Subsidiaries as Terrorist

Iranians Make History: Millions of Mourners Pay Homage to Legend General Soleimani

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah

Taliban Roadside Bomb Strikes US Military Convoy in Afghanistan Kandahar

Yemenis Hold Massive Protest against Trump’s Plot on Palestine

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump

How Saudis, Emiratis Penetrated Malaysian Politics?

IRGC Aerospace Accepts Full Responsibility for Unintentional Shootdown of Ukrainian Plane crash

Iran Apologized, but Trump, Other US Presidents Will Never Say Sorry for What They’ve Done to Middle East

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Israeli PM, Sudanese Ruler Agreed on Normalization: Report

Tuesday 4 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Israeli PM, Sudanese Ruler Agreed on Normalization: Report
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Israeli Regime claims it has reached an agreement with Sudan to jointly work towards normalization of ties, after leaders of the two sides held a secret meeting in Uganda.

The meeting took place between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the chairman of Sudan’s ruling council, at the residence of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in the city of Entebbe on Monday.

It was only made public when Netanyahu claimed in a tweet, “We agreed to begin cooperation that will lead to the normalization of relations... History!”

Netanyahu’s office later released a statement, saying the premier believes Sudan "is moving in a new and positive direction,” and that he had expressed this point to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Burhan, it added, “is interested in helping his country go through a modernization process by removing it from isolation and placing it on the world map.”

Separately, a senior Israeli official was quoted by The Times of Israel as saying that the two-hour-long talks between Netanyahu and Burhan “serves as the beginning of a process of bilateral cooperation leading to normalization.”

However, Sudan’s information minister and government spokesman said he was not informed of the meeting and had received its news “through the media.”

“We, the members of the cabinet, were not notified or consulted about this meeting. We are waiting for the chief of the sovereign council to return and give clarification about this,” Faisal Mohamed Salih said in a statement.

Reports coming out of Sudan indicate that news of the unannounced meeting has sparked public anger in the Arab country, which has been the scene of popular protests against the power grab by the military-controlled transitional government following the ouster of long-time president, Omar al-Bashir, in April 2019.

Several political factions and activist groups in the Muslim country — where anti-Israel sentiments run high — have also condemned the secret meeting, Iran’s IRNA news agency reported.

‘A stab in Palestine’s back’

The meeting infuriated main Palestinian factions in the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, namely Hamas, Islamic Jihad and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

Hazem Qassem, spokesman for the Hamas resistance movement, denounced the meeting between the Israeli prime minister and Sudan’s ruling council chief, saying it is “encouraging the (Israeli) occupation to carry on with its crimes and aggression against the Palestinian people.”

Moreover, Saeb Erekat, the PLO secretary general, condemned the Netanyahu-Burhan meeting as a “stab in the back.”

“This meeting is a stab in the back of the Palestinian people and a blatant departure from the Arab Peace Initiative at a time when the administration of [US] President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu are trying to liquidate the Palestinian cause,” he said in a statement carried by WAFA news agency.

Additionally on Monday, Netanyahu held talks with Museveni and said in a news conference afterwards that Israel would open an embassy in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, if the African country established one in occupied Jerusalem al-Quds.

 “There are two things we very much want to achieve. One is direct flight from Israel to Uganda. And second … you open an embassy in Jerusalem (al-Quds), I’ll open an embassy in Kampala,” he said.

The Ugandan president responded by saying his government was “studying” the matter.

Erekat also criticized Uganda’s decision to consider opening a diplomatic mission in Jerusalem al-Quds, calling on the African Union members states to respect the decisions of its summits regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of international resolutions.

The meeting follows the unveiling last week of US President Donald Trump's pro-Israel Middle East deal, which all Palestinian groups have rejected.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

]Israeli Regime Sudan

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Protesters March against Trump Deal in Tel Aviv
Jordanian People Protest to Trump Pro-Israeli Plot
Syrian Army Liberates Khan Tuman from Foreign-Backed Militants
New Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 100, Over 4,500 Infected in China
Protesters March against Trump Deal in Tel Aviv

Protesters March against Trump Deal in Tel Aviv

Protesters Rally against Trump Deal of Century Met with Tear Gas
Indian Students Continue Protests against Controversial Citizenship
Yemenis Hold Massive Protest against Trump Scheme on Palestine
Murderer of Iranian General Soleimani Killed With Spy Plane Shot Down over Afghanistan: Reports