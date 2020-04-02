Iran Among World’s Top Five Producers of Anti-Armor Missiles

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 4 February 2020

Editor's Choice

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications Saudi Arabia and the UAE are motivating Tajikistan’s crackdown on Islamic groups who strike for positions in politics.

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire After months of running a vast propaganda machine to drum up support for his self-proclaimed ’Deal of the Century,’ US President Donald Trump has finally unveiled what he believes can serve as a final antidote to the bitter and brutal Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has dragged on for seven decades.

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir The European Parliament is expected to vote on a motion tabled by a large chunk of its members against India’s provocative citizenship law, which they say it could "create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering." The five-page resolution that will be presented during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels next week also rebukes the New Delhi’s unilateral changes to the status of Kashmir which removed the special constitutional status of the Muslim-populated region.

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban The Asian Football Confederation has banned Iranian teams from hosting international matches under the excuse of insecurity in the country.

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

News

Denmark, Netherlands Summon Saudi Ambassadors over Espionage

Denmark, Netherlands Summon Saudi Ambassadors over Espionage

The Netherlands and Denmark have summoned the Saudi ambassadors to Copenhagen and Stockholm in order to express their official protest after arresting and charging four terrorists for spying on behalf of the kingdom in the two European states.

Iran Among World’s Top Five Producers of Anti-Armor Missiles Iran is among the world’s top five producers of anti-armor missiles, deputy defense minister said, boasting that the Islamic Republic enjoys a vast capacity for manufacturing Cruise missiles and other defense hardware.

Syria Shelled Turkish Convoy in Idlib Because Ankara Failed to Inform Its Movement: Russia The Russian military said on Monday death of six Turkish soldiers at a shelling incident in Syria’s Idlib may have been caused by the failure of Ankara to warn about the movement of its convoy.

Trump Deal Amounts to Sellout of Palestine Iran criticized US President Donald Trump’s scheme for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, saying the plot seeks to fully compromise the Palestinian cause.

UAE Promised Sudanese Jobs But Took Them to War in Libya, Yemen The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has pledged Sudanese youths jobs with high salaries in the Persian Gulf small country, but instead took them to Libya which is embroiled in a war between rival groups.

Billionaires Bombard US Presidential Campaign with 100s of Millions in Cash Two billionaire Democratic presidential hopefuls, Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, collectively spent about $389 million last year on their campaigns, more than the rest of the remaining Democratic field combined, according to disclosures filed on Friday.

First Cronovirus Death Reported Outside China A man died from the coronavirus in the Philippines, becoming the first fatality of the virus outside China where the number of confirmed deaths have passed the 300 mark.

Saudi Arms Ship Faces Growing Opposition in European Ports Lawsuits and protests are planned in several European countries to oppose the voyage of a Saudi Arabian ship that is carrying a consignment of arms destined to be used in Saudi-led war against Yemen, Amnesty International reported on Friday.

US Brain Injury Numbers Cover-up for Dead US troops in Iranian Missile Strike: IRGC The spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has said that Washington’s alleged numbers of “brain injuries” in its troops following the Iranian retaliatory missile strike on the Ain al-Assad airbase represent the number of dead troops.

Ansarullah Hit Saudi Airports, Aramco in Retaliation for Riyadh Airstrikes Yemen’s Ansarullah Resistance movement said it targeted airports in southern Saudi Arabia and facilities belonging to Aramco oil giant over the past week in reprisal for the Riyadh regime’s air raids on the impoverished country.

China Cronovirus Toll Reaches 258, Study Estimates 75,800 Infected The death toll from China’s coronavirus outbreak has surpassed 250, the government said Saturday, he United States and other countries issued strict travel restrictions for foreign nationals who traveled to China.

Israeli Regime Injures 50 Palestinian Protesters Israeli regime attacked Palestinians who were protesting against US President Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli plot in the occupied West Bank, leaving tens of them injured.

Britain Officially Leaves European Union The United Kingdom has ended its 47 years of European Union membership, in a step cast by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the dawn of new era.

Trump Bars Nationals from 6 More States from Traveling to US US President Donald Trump announced on Friday immigration bans on nationals of six more countries – mostly Muslim-majority nations - in an expanded version of the original travel ban imposed after he took office.

US Envoy Warns Palestinians against Challenging Trump Plot at UN The US ambassador to the UN warned Palestinians against raising opposition to Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli plot, which Washington claims seeks to resolve the age-old Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Yemenis Hold Massive Protest against Trump’s Plot on Palestine Yemenis have held mass rallies in the northern city of Sa’ada, the capital Sana’a and elsewhere to condemn US President Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli scheme on Palestine

Turkey Threatens to Use Military Force If Syrian Army Continues Operations in Idlib Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened Syria with military action as the Syrian Army carries out an offensive in northeastern Idlib province where has occupied by terrorist including Ankara-backed militants.

US Raises Number of Troops Wounded in Iran Missile Attack to 64 The US military has yet again raised the figure of soldiers injured in Iran’s retaliatory missile attack in Iraq earlier this month to 64 despite American officials initial denials

US Presidential Candidates Slam Trump ‘Vision for Peace, Warn against Annexation The US Democratic presidential hopefuls criticized Donald Trump’s plot for Palestine as a “cynical charade” that would make the longstanding conflict worse. US President’s so-called the ‘Vision for Peace, Prosperity and a Brighter Future’ that violates international law and Palestinians’ rights in every possible way has triggered Protests across world and drew condemnations from many political figures and activists.

China Virus Toll Rises to 170, Over 7,700 Infected China counted 170 deaths from a new virus Thursday and countries began isolating hundreds of citizens evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan to stop the spread of the epidemic.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications

New Iraqi PM Marks National Consensus to Weather Crisis

Denmark, Netherlands Summon Saudi Ambassadors over Espionage

What’s Pompeo’s Secret Mission in Ukraine, Central Asia?

Syria Shelled Turkish Convoy in Idlib Because Ankara Failed to Inform Its Movement: Russia

Mahmoud Abbas Between Treason, Dismissal

Iran Among World’s Top Five Producers of Anti-Armor Missiles

Trump Deal Amounts to Sellout of Palestine

China Cronovirus Toll Reaches 258, Study Estimates 75,800 Infected

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir

Yemenis Hold Massive Protest against Trump’s Plot on Palestine

Outrage Flares in Palestine, Elsewhere against Trump’s Biased Deal

Syria Shelled Turkish Convoy in Idlib Because Ankara Failed to Inform Its Movement: Russia

Mahmoud Abbas Between Treason, Dismissal

France Slams Turkey for Breaching Berlin Agreement on Libya

Premier Modi Boasts Indian Army Can ‘Make Pakistan Bite Dust’ in 10 Days

Billionaires Bombard US Presidential Campaign with 100s of Millions in Cash

UAE Promised Sudanese Jobs But Took Them to War in Libya, Yemen

Ansarullah Hit Saudi Airports, Aramco in Retaliation for Riyadh Airstrikes

Israeli Regime Injures 50 Palestinian Protesters

Trump Deal Amounts to Sellout of Palestine

Turkey Threatens to Use Military Force If Syrian Army Continues Operations in Idlib

US Brain Injury Numbers Cover-up for Dead US troops in Iranian Missile Strike: IRGC

US Refrains from Leaving Iraq despite Baghdad’s Call

Why Saudi Arabia’s Bloody US-Backed War in Yemen Will Likely Escalate in 2020

6 US Jets Were Near Iran Border at Time of Accidental Shoot-down of Ukraine Plane: Russia

US to Grant $35 M to Promote Its Fake News Bubble in Syria, Control Local Media

Pentagon Admits to More Casualties from Iran Retaliatory Attack

Militants Kill 36 Civilians in Burkina Faso Market Attack

Erdogan Threatens to ‘Teach Lesson’ to Libya’s Haftar If Attacks Continue

Senator Sanders Introduces Law to Prevent Trump from Waging war on Iran

PMF Cmdr. Vows Iraq Response to US No Less in Size than That of Iran

Over 1,700 ’Likely’ Infected by New Virus in China: Study

Three Rockets Hit US Embassy in Baghdad

New Sultan, Old Policy? Oman Policy Under New Leader

Senior MP Vows to Expel US Troops from Iraq

Iranians Make History: Millions of Mourners Pay Homage to Legend General Soleimani

How Saudis, Emiratis Penetrated Malaysian Politics?

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Iran Among World’s Top Five Producers of Anti-Armor Missiles

Tuesday 4 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Among World’s Top Five Producers of Anti-Armor Missiles
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iran is among the world’s top five producers of anti-armor missiles, deputy defense minister said, boasting that the Islamic Republic enjoys a vast capacity for manufacturing Cruise missiles and other defense hardware, Press TV reported.

“The Islamic Iran currently stands among the world’s top five producers of anti-armor missiles,” Brigadier General Qassem Taqizadeh said while addressing a ceremony in Tehran on Monday.

“At the same time, we have attained a very high capacity with regard to manufacturing various kinds of satellites, Cruise missiles and other types of military equipment,” he added.

The top military official noted that Iran's defense industry was totally dependent on other countries before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, but that trend changed after the revolution and the country now enjoys a high place in the world with regard to development of its military industries.

He pointed to Iran's progress in the fields of manufacturing precision-guided missiles and smart air defense systems, saying that the domestically-built Bavar-373 missile defense system, which has a range of 120 kilometers and can reach an altitude of 27 kilometers, is one of the most important defense achievements of the country after the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Iran unveiled the state-of-the-art surface-to-air Bavar-373 missile defense system, designed and manufactured by the country's experts, in August 2019.

It is a mobile missile defense system designed to intercept and destroy incoming hostile targets. The system employs missiles that have a maximum range of 300 kilometers.

The system is capable of simultaneously detecting up to 300 targets, tracking 60 targets at once and engaging six targets at a time.

Iran has repeatedly said its military might poses no threat to other countries, and that its defense doctrine is based on deterrence.

Also in his remarks, the Iranian defense official said the country had no place in space technology before the Islamic Revolution, adding, "We are currently among the world’s top eight countries in the field of space technology."

Head of the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) Morteza Barari said on Saturday the country is preparing to launch its new domestically-developed scientific observation satellite in the “coming days.”

Barari told AFP that the manufacture of the Zafar (Victory) satellite "began three years ago with the participation of 80 Iranian scientists."

The 113-kilogram satellite will be launched by a Simorgh carrier 530 kilometers (329 miles) above the Earth, where it will make 15 orbits daily, said Berari.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Missiles

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Protesters March against Trump Deal in Tel Aviv
Jordanian People Protest to Trump Pro-Israeli Plot
Syrian Army Liberates Khan Tuman from Foreign-Backed Militants
New Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 100, Over 4,500 Infected in China
Protesters March against Trump Deal in Tel Aviv

Protesters March against Trump Deal in Tel Aviv

Protesters Rally against Trump Deal of Century Met with Tear Gas
Indian Students Continue Protests against Controversial Citizenship
Yemenis Hold Massive Protest against Trump Scheme on Palestine
Murderer of Iranian General Soleimani Killed With Spy Plane Shot Down over Afghanistan: Reports