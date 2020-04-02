What’s Pompeo’s Secret Mission in Ukraine, Central Asia?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 4 February 2020

Editor's Choice

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications Saudi Arabia and the UAE are motivating Tajikistan’s crackdown on Islamic groups who strike for positions in politics.

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire After months of running a vast propaganda machine to drum up support for his self-proclaimed ’Deal of the Century,’ US President Donald Trump has finally unveiled what he believes can serve as a final antidote to the bitter and brutal Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has dragged on for seven decades.

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir The European Parliament is expected to vote on a motion tabled by a large chunk of its members against India’s provocative citizenship law, which they say it could "create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering." The five-page resolution that will be presented during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels next week also rebukes the New Delhi’s unilateral changes to the status of Kashmir which removed the special constitutional status of the Muslim-populated region.

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban The Asian Football Confederation has banned Iranian teams from hosting international matches under the excuse of insecurity in the country.

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

News

Denmark, Netherlands Summon Saudi Ambassadors over Espionage

Denmark, Netherlands Summon Saudi Ambassadors over Espionage

The Netherlands and Denmark have summoned the Saudi ambassadors to Copenhagen and Stockholm in order to express their official protest after arresting and charging four terrorists for spying on behalf of the kingdom in the two European states.

Iran Among World’s Top Five Producers of Anti-Armor Missiles Iran is among the world’s top five producers of anti-armor missiles, deputy defense minister said, boasting that the Islamic Republic enjoys a vast capacity for manufacturing Cruise missiles and other defense hardware.

Syria Shelled Turkish Convoy in Idlib Because Ankara Failed to Inform Its Movement: Russia The Russian military said on Monday death of six Turkish soldiers at a shelling incident in Syria’s Idlib may have been caused by the failure of Ankara to warn about the movement of its convoy.

Trump Deal Amounts to Sellout of Palestine Iran criticized US President Donald Trump’s scheme for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, saying the plot seeks to fully compromise the Palestinian cause.

UAE Promised Sudanese Jobs But Took Them to War in Libya, Yemen The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has pledged Sudanese youths jobs with high salaries in the Persian Gulf small country, but instead took them to Libya which is embroiled in a war between rival groups.

Billionaires Bombard US Presidential Campaign with 100s of Millions in Cash Two billionaire Democratic presidential hopefuls, Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, collectively spent about $389 million last year on their campaigns, more than the rest of the remaining Democratic field combined, according to disclosures filed on Friday.

First Cronovirus Death Reported Outside China A man died from the coronavirus in the Philippines, becoming the first fatality of the virus outside China where the number of confirmed deaths have passed the 300 mark.

Saudi Arms Ship Faces Growing Opposition in European Ports Lawsuits and protests are planned in several European countries to oppose the voyage of a Saudi Arabian ship that is carrying a consignment of arms destined to be used in Saudi-led war against Yemen, Amnesty International reported on Friday.

US Brain Injury Numbers Cover-up for Dead US troops in Iranian Missile Strike: IRGC The spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has said that Washington’s alleged numbers of “brain injuries” in its troops following the Iranian retaliatory missile strike on the Ain al-Assad airbase represent the number of dead troops.

Ansarullah Hit Saudi Airports, Aramco in Retaliation for Riyadh Airstrikes Yemen’s Ansarullah Resistance movement said it targeted airports in southern Saudi Arabia and facilities belonging to Aramco oil giant over the past week in reprisal for the Riyadh regime’s air raids on the impoverished country.

China Cronovirus Toll Reaches 258, Study Estimates 75,800 Infected The death toll from China’s coronavirus outbreak has surpassed 250, the government said Saturday, he United States and other countries issued strict travel restrictions for foreign nationals who traveled to China.

Israeli Regime Injures 50 Palestinian Protesters Israeli regime attacked Palestinians who were protesting against US President Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli plot in the occupied West Bank, leaving tens of them injured.

Britain Officially Leaves European Union The United Kingdom has ended its 47 years of European Union membership, in a step cast by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the dawn of new era.

Trump Bars Nationals from 6 More States from Traveling to US US President Donald Trump announced on Friday immigration bans on nationals of six more countries – mostly Muslim-majority nations - in an expanded version of the original travel ban imposed after he took office.

US Envoy Warns Palestinians against Challenging Trump Plot at UN The US ambassador to the UN warned Palestinians against raising opposition to Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli plot, which Washington claims seeks to resolve the age-old Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Yemenis Hold Massive Protest against Trump’s Plot on Palestine Yemenis have held mass rallies in the northern city of Sa’ada, the capital Sana’a and elsewhere to condemn US President Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli scheme on Palestine

Turkey Threatens to Use Military Force If Syrian Army Continues Operations in Idlib Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened Syria with military action as the Syrian Army carries out an offensive in northeastern Idlib province where has occupied by terrorist including Ankara-backed militants.

US Raises Number of Troops Wounded in Iran Missile Attack to 64 The US military has yet again raised the figure of soldiers injured in Iran’s retaliatory missile attack in Iraq earlier this month to 64 despite American officials initial denials

US Presidential Candidates Slam Trump ‘Vision for Peace, Warn against Annexation The US Democratic presidential hopefuls criticized Donald Trump’s plot for Palestine as a “cynical charade” that would make the longstanding conflict worse. US President’s so-called the ‘Vision for Peace, Prosperity and a Brighter Future’ that violates international law and Palestinians’ rights in every possible way has triggered Protests across world and drew condemnations from many political figures and activists.

China Virus Toll Rises to 170, Over 7,700 Infected China counted 170 deaths from a new virus Thursday and countries began isolating hundreds of citizens evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan to stop the spread of the epidemic.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications

New Iraqi PM Marks National Consensus to Weather Crisis

Denmark, Netherlands Summon Saudi Ambassadors over Espionage

What’s Pompeo’s Secret Mission in Ukraine, Central Asia?

Syria Shelled Turkish Convoy in Idlib Because Ankara Failed to Inform Its Movement: Russia

Mahmoud Abbas Between Treason, Dismissal

Iran Among World’s Top Five Producers of Anti-Armor Missiles

Trump Deal Amounts to Sellout of Palestine

China Cronovirus Toll Reaches 258, Study Estimates 75,800 Infected

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir

Yemenis Hold Massive Protest against Trump’s Plot on Palestine

Outrage Flares in Palestine, Elsewhere against Trump’s Biased Deal

Syria Shelled Turkish Convoy in Idlib Because Ankara Failed to Inform Its Movement: Russia

Mahmoud Abbas Between Treason, Dismissal

France Slams Turkey for Breaching Berlin Agreement on Libya

Premier Modi Boasts Indian Army Can ‘Make Pakistan Bite Dust’ in 10 Days

Billionaires Bombard US Presidential Campaign with 100s of Millions in Cash

UAE Promised Sudanese Jobs But Took Them to War in Libya, Yemen

Ansarullah Hit Saudi Airports, Aramco in Retaliation for Riyadh Airstrikes

Israeli Regime Injures 50 Palestinian Protesters

Trump Deal Amounts to Sellout of Palestine

Turkey Threatens to Use Military Force If Syrian Army Continues Operations in Idlib

US Brain Injury Numbers Cover-up for Dead US troops in Iranian Missile Strike: IRGC

US Refrains from Leaving Iraq despite Baghdad’s Call

Why Saudi Arabia’s Bloody US-Backed War in Yemen Will Likely Escalate in 2020

6 US Jets Were Near Iran Border at Time of Accidental Shoot-down of Ukraine Plane: Russia

US to Grant $35 M to Promote Its Fake News Bubble in Syria, Control Local Media

Pentagon Admits to More Casualties from Iran Retaliatory Attack

Militants Kill 36 Civilians in Burkina Faso Market Attack

Erdogan Threatens to ‘Teach Lesson’ to Libya’s Haftar If Attacks Continue

Senator Sanders Introduces Law to Prevent Trump from Waging war on Iran

PMF Cmdr. Vows Iraq Response to US No Less in Size than That of Iran

Over 1,700 ’Likely’ Infected by New Virus in China: Study

Three Rockets Hit US Embassy in Baghdad

New Sultan, Old Policy? Oman Policy Under New Leader

Senior MP Vows to Expel US Troops from Iraq

Iranians Make History: Millions of Mourners Pay Homage to Legend General Soleimani

How Saudis, Emiratis Penetrated Malaysian Politics?

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

What’s Pompeo’s Secret Mission in Ukraine, Central Asia?

Tuesday 4 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
What’s Pompeo’s Secret Mission in Ukraine, Central Asia?

Related Content

Geopolitical Puzzle: What Is behind Pompeo’s Visit to Kazakhstan?

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Kyiv on Thursday, a trip that also took him to Central Asian countries. The sensitive visits, so far delayed twice, are paid in pursuit of Washington's strategic goals and also some of President Donald Trump’s personal objectives. 

Pompeo Ukraine visit’s goals 

One of the essential cases that brought Trump under impeachment was Ukraine and the American $400 million military aids to Kyiv. Trump is accused of withholding the aid to Ukraine to press Kyiv to investigate corruption charges of Democratic hopeful Joe Biden and his son. John Bolton, former national security advisor, in his newly published book pointed to the suspended military aid. 

Even though the Republican-controlled Senate blocked witnesses to the Trump trial and cleared the path to his acquittal, the impeachment proceedings have dealt a major blow to the president’s popularity, in which he invested immensely. A recent joint Reuters-Ipsos poll showed that over 53 percent of the Americans increasingly believe that the president made mistakes in the Ukraine case. So, one of the goals of Pompeo's visit is to mend Trump’s image by painting the Washington-Kyiv ties as strong. 

Pompeo is the highest-ranking American official visiting Ukraine under Trump. During his Ukraine trip, he said he did not think that the impeachment will much affect the relationship between the two countries. Highlighting the strong bilateral ties, the top American diplomat said the US under Trump has been the firmest defender of Ukraine's sovereignty. He added that Washington is still concerned about possible Moscow-Kyiv closeness. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has recently shown a soft tone in addressing Russia. But this does not appear to heal the relationship between the two neighbors. So, Trump wants to fuel the dispute with Russia and Ukraine. 

Pompeo said that Ukraine is a “bulwark between freedom and authoritarianism in Eastern Europe.” He, without giving any valid guarantees, said he supports Kyiv restoration of sovereignty over the Crimea Peninsula and the insurgent-controlled Donbas in eastern Ukraine. The remarks are read by analysts as ones aimed to hearten Ukraine in the face of Russia, while over the past three years Trump has been accused by his European allies of showing no necessary seriousness in addressing Russian annexation of Crimea. 

On the other side, Ukraine is hopeful that the US will invest in the country’s energy sector. Zelensky in a press conference with his American guest said: “We invite big American business to develop Ukrainian infrastructure and participate in projects of road construction and Ukrainian natural gas and oil extraction.” He continued: “We expect that U.S. companies will bid for the development of the Black Sea shelf.” 

Pompeo in Belarus 

This is not the first time an American diplomat visits Russia’s ally Belarus. John Bolton met in August last year with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Pompeo has recently said a new ambassador to Belarus is expected to be appointed soon. This American flexibility towards Belarus is an outcome of a bilateral deal, however. On the one hand, Lukashenko, who is a traditional ally to Russia, believes that Moscow uses energy as a pressure tool against Belarus and on the other hand he is seeking to fine-tune his image in the eyes of Europe and the US. 

“Welcome to Minsk. I am sincerely glad to see you here. At least, there are two reasons for it. First of all, you are one of the architects of the U.S. modern politics. Secondly, after all kinds of misunderstandings in the relations between Belarus and the United States, absolutely groundless misunderstandings shown by the previous authority, it is very good that you have decided to come to Minsk and see the country, its people, what kind of dictatorship is here, what kind of democracy we have,” he said addressing Pompeo. 

In meetings with Belarusian officials, Pompeo expressed optimism about the expansion of ties in wide areas including investment. He, however, did not go so far in his optimism saying that it is too early to lift sanctions on Minsk. 

Central Asia 

In his Central Asia visit, Pompeo pursues cordoning off both China and Russia. Although Trump criticizes Barack Obama's policy, after pulling out of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) and reducing military presence in West Asia, he is seeking to promote Obama-designed C5+1 initiative. 

In his last year of presidency, Obama proposed dialogue between the US, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. He called the group C5+1. Pompeo also met the foreign ministers of the five countries. 

After the US withdrawal from the INF, Russia began installing S-300 air defense systems in some Central Asian states and “near abroad” which includes the former Soviet republics. Some of the S-300 versions can effectively block the NATO hostile flights in the region. While the US space strategy says that the F-35 fighter jets should be able to detect and deter any missile attacks in the Russian borders, there are serious doubts about the American jet’s capabilities against the S-300 interceptors in the near abroad. 

Trump, through boosting the C5+1 platform, seeks to gain a security and political toehold in Central Asia to reduce the efficiency of the Russian security shield in the near abroad. The West is extremely worried about the Russian deep influence in the regional countries. 

Kazakhstan is one of the biggest countries in the heart of Eurasia and holds the potentials to help Europe to reduce its reliance on Russia for hydrocarbons. Influence in this country can on the one hand obstruct China’s “one belt, one road” initiative and on the other hand press Beijing in Uyghurs' case. Pompeo said over one million Uyghur Muslims are in Chinese labor camps asking world countries to press China to end that. 

The trade volume with Kazakhstan in 2018 was $2.1 billion. The US seeks to invest in Kazakhstan’s energy sector. 

Washington also likes to expand ties with Uzbekistan. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's assumption of power in Uzbekistan and economic reform gave the US an appropriate opportunity to upgrade to, using economic interaction, strategic Washington’s ties with Tashkent. The US has recently removed Uzbekistan from the list of “nations with worst religious tolerance.” 

The Diplomat magazine reported that Afghanistan peace and China are high on the Pompeo agenda in talks with the Central Asian states. In a Twitter post, Pompeo said that in a meeting with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov he reminded of Uzbek role in Afghanistan peace. 

But Trump’s “America first” policy and mercantilist approach to foreign policy will not prompt the US-eyed changes in the Central Asian and Eastern European countries. 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Ukraine Pompeo Trump Russia Influence Central Asia

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Protesters March against Trump Deal in Tel Aviv
Jordanian People Protest to Trump Pro-Israeli Plot
Syrian Army Liberates Khan Tuman from Foreign-Backed Militants
New Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 100, Over 4,500 Infected in China
Protesters March against Trump Deal in Tel Aviv

Protesters March against Trump Deal in Tel Aviv

Protesters Rally against Trump Deal of Century Met with Tear Gas
Indian Students Continue Protests against Controversial Citizenship
Yemenis Hold Massive Protest against Trump Scheme on Palestine
Murderer of Iranian General Soleimani Killed With Spy Plane Shot Down over Afghanistan: Reports