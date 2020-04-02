Mahmoud Abbas Between Treason, Dismissal

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 4 February 2020

Editor's Choice

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications Saudi Arabia and the UAE are motivating Tajikistan’s crackdown on Islamic groups who strike for positions in politics.

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire After months of running a vast propaganda machine to drum up support for his self-proclaimed ’Deal of the Century,’ US President Donald Trump has finally unveiled what he believes can serve as a final antidote to the bitter and brutal Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has dragged on for seven decades.

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir The European Parliament is expected to vote on a motion tabled by a large chunk of its members against India’s provocative citizenship law, which they say it could "create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering." The five-page resolution that will be presented during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels next week also rebukes the New Delhi’s unilateral changes to the status of Kashmir which removed the special constitutional status of the Muslim-populated region.

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban The Asian Football Confederation has banned Iranian teams from hosting international matches under the excuse of insecurity in the country.

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

News

Syria Shelled Turkish Convoy in Idlib Because Ankara Failed to Inform Its Movement: Russia

Syria Shelled Turkish Convoy in Idlib Because Ankara Failed to Inform Its Movement: Russia

The Russian military said on Monday death of six Turkish soldiers at a shelling incident in Syria’s Idlib may have been caused by the failure of Ankara to warn about the movement of its convoy.

Trump Deal Amounts to Sellout of Palestine Iran criticized US President Donald Trump’s scheme for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, saying the plot seeks to fully compromise the Palestinian cause.

UAE Promised Sudanese Jobs But Took Them to War in Libya, Yemen The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has pledged Sudanese youths jobs with high salaries in the Persian Gulf small country, but instead took them to Libya which is embroiled in a war between rival groups.

Billionaires Bombard US Presidential Campaign with 100s of Millions in Cash Two billionaire Democratic presidential hopefuls, Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, collectively spent about $389 million last year on their campaigns, more than the rest of the remaining Democratic field combined, according to disclosures filed on Friday.

First Cronovirus Death Reported Outside China A man died from the coronavirus in the Philippines, becoming the first fatality of the virus outside China where the number of confirmed deaths have passed the 300 mark.

Saudi Arms Ship Faces Growing Opposition in European Ports Lawsuits and protests are planned in several European countries to oppose the voyage of a Saudi Arabian ship that is carrying a consignment of arms destined to be used in Saudi-led war against Yemen, Amnesty International reported on Friday.

US Brain Injury Numbers Cover-up for Dead US troops in Iranian Missile Strike: IRGC The spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has said that Washington’s alleged numbers of “brain injuries” in its troops following the Iranian retaliatory missile strike on the Ain al-Assad airbase represent the number of dead troops.

Ansarullah Hit Saudi Airports, Aramco in Retaliation for Riyadh Airstrikes Yemen’s Ansarullah Resistance movement said it targeted airports in southern Saudi Arabia and facilities belonging to Aramco oil giant over the past week in reprisal for the Riyadh regime’s air raids on the impoverished country.

China Cronovirus Toll Reaches 258, Study Estimates 75,800 Infected The death toll from China’s coronavirus outbreak has surpassed 250, the government said Saturday, he United States and other countries issued strict travel restrictions for foreign nationals who traveled to China.

Israeli Regime Injures 50 Palestinian Protesters Israeli regime attacked Palestinians who were protesting against US President Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli plot in the occupied West Bank, leaving tens of them injured.

Britain Officially Leaves European Union The United Kingdom has ended its 47 years of European Union membership, in a step cast by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the dawn of new era.

Trump Bars Nationals from 6 More States from Traveling to US US President Donald Trump announced on Friday immigration bans on nationals of six more countries – mostly Muslim-majority nations - in an expanded version of the original travel ban imposed after he took office.

US Envoy Warns Palestinians against Challenging Trump Plot at UN The US ambassador to the UN warned Palestinians against raising opposition to Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli plot, which Washington claims seeks to resolve the age-old Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Yemenis Hold Massive Protest against Trump’s Plot on Palestine Yemenis have held mass rallies in the northern city of Sa’ada, the capital Sana’a and elsewhere to condemn US President Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli scheme on Palestine

Turkey Threatens to Use Military Force If Syrian Army Continues Operations in Idlib Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened Syria with military action as the Syrian Army carries out an offensive in northeastern Idlib province where has occupied by terrorist including Ankara-backed militants.

US Raises Number of Troops Wounded in Iran Missile Attack to 64 The US military has yet again raised the figure of soldiers injured in Iran’s retaliatory missile attack in Iraq earlier this month to 64 despite American officials initial denials

US Presidential Candidates Slam Trump ‘Vision for Peace, Warn against Annexation The US Democratic presidential hopefuls criticized Donald Trump’s plot for Palestine as a “cynical charade” that would make the longstanding conflict worse. US President’s so-called the ‘Vision for Peace, Prosperity and a Brighter Future’ that violates international law and Palestinians’ rights in every possible way has triggered Protests across world and drew condemnations from many political figures and activists.

China Virus Toll Rises to 170, Over 7,700 Infected China counted 170 deaths from a new virus Thursday and countries began isolating hundreds of citizens evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan to stop the spread of the epidemic.

Putin Pardons Israeli Drug smuggler Ahead of Netanyahu Visit An Israeli-American woman Originally facing over seven years behind bars for drug smuggling in Russia has been pardoned ahead of a visit by the regime’s caretaker Premier Benjamin Netanyahu to Moscow.

France Slams Turkey for Breaching Berlin Agreement on Libya France blamed Turkey for sending warships and “mercenaries” to crisis-hit Libya, stressing that Ankara is breaching an agreement reached at a summit in Berlin earlier this month to halt foreign interference in the North African country.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Syria Shelled Turkish Convoy in Idlib Because Ankara Failed to Inform Its Movement: Russia

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications

New Iraqi PM Marks National Consensus to Weather Crisis

Mahmoud Abbas Between Treason, Dismissal

Trump Deal Amounts to Sellout of Palestine

US Raises Number of Troops Wounded in Iran Missile Attack to 64

Yemenis Hold Massive Protest against Trump’s Plot on Palestine

Turkey Threatens to Use Military Force If Syrian Army Continues Operations in Idlib

US Presidential Candidates Slam Trump ‘Vision for Peace, Warn against Annexation

UAE Promised Sudanese Jobs But Took Them to War in Libya, Yemen

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire

France Slams Turkey for Breaching Berlin Agreement on Libya

US Brain Injury Numbers Cover-up for Dead US troops in Iranian Missile Strike: IRGC

Israeli Regime’s Premier Officially Indicted over Corruption Charges

Ansarullah Hit Saudi Airports, Aramco in Retaliation for Riyadh Airstrikes

Putin Pardons Israeli Drug smuggler Ahead of Netanyahu Visit

China Cronovirus Toll Reaches 258, Study Estimates 75,800 Infected

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir

Premier Modi Boasts Indian Army Can ‘Make Pakistan Bite Dust’ in 10 Days

Israeli Regime Injures 50 Palestinian Protesters

Al-Shabaab Militants Attacks US Base in Kenya

US Assassination of Iranian General Act of International Terrorism: Chomsky

Iran President Signs Law Designating Pentagon, Subsidiaries as Terrorist

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah

US Regime Threatens to Assassinate New Commander if Iran’s Elite Quds Force

Yemenis Hold Massive Protest against Trump’s Plot on Palestine

IRGC Aerospace Accepts Full Responsibility for Unintentional Shootdown of Ukrainian Plane crash

Canada PM Says US-Iran Tensions Led to Ukraine Plane Crash

Iran Apologized, but Trump, Other US Presidents Will Never Say Sorry for What They’ve Done to Middle East

Iran Was Able to Kill 500 US Forces in Iraq Attack but Chose to Smash Its Military Machine: Commander

Trump Reconfirms US Troops Are Taking Syria’s Oil

Sadr Calls for ‘Million-Man March’ against US Military Presence in Iraq

Iran Detains UK Ambassador While Organizing Protests in Tehran

US Disgraced after Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader

US Refrains from Leaving Iraq despite Baghdad’s Call

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Mahmoud Abbas Between Treason, Dismissal

Tuesday 4 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Mahmoud Abbas Between Treason, Dismissal

Related Content

Abbas Rejects Trump’s Palestine Deal as ‘Humiliating Blackmail’

Palestine Not to Let US Sell Al-Quds to Israeli Regime: Abbas

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The US President Donald Trump’s so-called peace deal, or “the deal of the century”, as the American media call it, drew strong opposition from the Palestinian groups who asserted they condemn it. In an initial reaction, President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas said he sent messages to Washington and Tel Aviv telling them Ramallah has ended all sorts of relations with them, including the security cooperation.

Following the relocation of the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Al-Quds (Jerusalem) by Trump in 2017 and recognition of Al-Quds as the capital of a Jewish state, Abbas and other PA officials threatened they would sever security ties with the US and the Israelis. They, however, declined to realize their threat, even when the US government in 2018 closed the Palestinian Liberation Organizations office in Washington. In September last year, an intelligence and security delegation was sent by Abbas to the US for talks with the CIA. Abbas announced that the delegation traveled to Washington to save the intelligence and security cooperation with the Americans despite cutting off ties with the White House.

Such empty threats were already made by Abbas and his colleagues. In 2015, for example, the PLO’s executive committee voted to suspend security ties with Tel Aviv as the Israeli regime flouted promised commitment to the agreements signed with the PA. The vote never materialized.

The US-Fatah security cooperation

After Oslo Agreements were inked between the Israelis and Palestinians with the US mediation in 1993 and the birth of the PA which recognized the Israeli state, security coordination went official between the two sides as part of the deal. PA undertook a commitment to prevent any hostile actions by other Palestinian groups against the Israeli regime.

At the same time, the PA initiated its security cooperation with the US Central Intelligence Agency. The PA competitors argue that the regular meetings of the Abbas-led body and the CIA indicate that there is a network of close relations between the two sides. When Hamas in 2007 took control of Gaza through elections and gained access to the PA archives there, it published documents proving the Fatah cooperation with the CIA.

The Palestinian officials in their efforts to justify their joint work with the American intelligence say that their cooperation with the Americans had a counterterror nature to prevent the rise of such terrorist groups as ISIS and Al-Qaeda in the Palestinian territories. But Hamas says it holds documents that prove the PA’s intelligence agency spies on Palestine and other Arab and Muslim countries in favor of the US and the Israeli regime. 

In February 2018, the AP news agency reported that a former Palestinian intelligence chief and the head of the West Bank bar association are suing the Palestinian self-rule government after a purported whistle-blower revealed the two were targeted, along with many other allies and rivals of President Mahmoud Abbas, in a large-scale CIA-backed wiretapping operation. 

The PA’s security personnel are trained in the US and directly supervised by the American intelligence officers in the West Bank. The Palestinian intelligence body has attachés in some 90 Palestinian embassies across the world, helping the CIA intelligence missions. 

Having informants in such states as Syria and Libya, where armed groups are active, the Palestinian intelligence tracks figures wanted by Washington. For instance, American and Libyan sources confirm that PA’s General Intelligence Service (GIS) and its director Majed Faraj helped the US locate and arrest Abu Anas al-Libi, one of the most important Al-Qaeda leaders in Libya. 

The GIS also essentially assisted assassinations of Palestinian resistant leaders. The latest case was the assassination of Baha Abu al-Ata, an Islamic Jihad Movement's commander who was targeted by a laser-guided Israeli missile along with his family at home. 

CIA director visit to Ramallah: Abbas should treasonously accept the deal or be ousted 

The visit to West Bank of the CIA Director Gina Haspel on the heels of the Trump’s deal unveiling appears to carry threatening messages to Abbas. On the one hand, the Trump administration still has not delivered the $180 million in aids approved by Congress to the Palestinian security forces. This can be one of the pressure instruments. On the other hand, while Abbas is on the collision course with the US after his rejection of the deal, Haspel’s meeting with Majed Faraj and snubbing Abbas can send a signal of support to the GIS chief and threat of dismissal to the Palestinian president. Late last year, Jared Kushner, Trump’s advisor and son-in-law, threatened Abbas with removal if he opposed the deal. 

Faraj is recognized by many Palestinians as the puppet of the Israeli regime. Such a pessimism about him even strengthened when he in 2016 noted his forces frustrated 200 anti-Israeli armed attacks and that his men work closely with Tel Aviv and Washington. 

Certainly, the US support for Faraj is crucial as he is not given posts in the executive committee of the PA or the Central Committee of Fatah movement which is led by Abbas. 

The Israeli Kan television reported that CIA chief talked with Faraj the future bilateral cooperation. The Israeli network reported that Faraj assured the American intelligence chief that the bilateral security cooperation will not be affected by the so-called peace deal of Trump and will continue. 

Although the Israeli reports are yet to be confirmed by the PA, the silence about the discussion with the CIA director has sparked doubt by other Palestinian groups about the seriousness of Fatah slogans about adopting an uncompromising approach to the Trump deal. 

Reacting to the visit, Mohamad al-Hindi, a member of the Islamic Jihad Movement’s political office, said that continued intelligence partnership of the PA with the Israeli and American intelligence agencies is the “most dangerous” behavior of the PA. He warned that if the cooperation is not ended immediately, the PA will lose its validity in the eyes of all Arab and international organizations, making its condemnation of Trump’s plan look sham. 

On Saturday, Abbas said he continues to refuse the deal because “I do not want people in the future to say he is a traitor who sold Al-Quds.” But he should know that empty promises, like in the past, will not clear him of treason charges. 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Abbas Trump Deal Palestine Tel Aviv Haspel

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Protesters March against Trump Deal in Tel Aviv
Jordanian People Protest to Trump Pro-Israeli Plot
Syrian Army Liberates Khan Tuman from Foreign-Backed Militants
New Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 100, Over 4,500 Infected in China
Protesters March against Trump Deal in Tel Aviv

Protesters March against Trump Deal in Tel Aviv

Protesters Rally against Trump Deal of Century Met with Tear Gas
Indian Students Continue Protests against Controversial Citizenship
Yemenis Hold Massive Protest against Trump Scheme on Palestine
Murderer of Iranian General Soleimani Killed With Spy Plane Shot Down over Afghanistan: Reports