  Monday 3 February 2020

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications

Tajik Government’s Anti-Muslim Brotherhood Policy: Goals, Implications Saudi Arabia and the UAE are motivating Tajikistan’s crackdown on Islamic groups who strike for positions in politics.

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire After months of running a vast propaganda machine to drum up support for his self-proclaimed ’Deal of the Century,’ US President Donald Trump has finally unveiled what he believes can serve as a final antidote to the bitter and brutal Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has dragged on for seven decades.

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir The European Parliament is expected to vote on a motion tabled by a large chunk of its members against India’s provocative citizenship law, which they say it could "create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering." The five-page resolution that will be presented during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels next week also rebukes the New Delhi’s unilateral changes to the status of Kashmir which removed the special constitutional status of the Muslim-populated region.

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban The Asian Football Confederation has banned Iranian teams from hosting international matches under the excuse of insecurity in the country.

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Syria Shelled Turkish Convoy in Idlib Because Ankara Failed to Inform Its Movement: Russia

Syria Shelled Turkish Convoy in Idlib Because Ankara Failed to Inform Its Movement: Russia

The Russian military said on Monday death of six Turkish soldiers at a shelling incident in Syria’s Idlib may have been caused by the failure of Ankara to warn about the movement of its convoy.

Trump Deal Amounts to Sellout of Palestine Iran criticized US President Donald Trump’s scheme for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, saying the plot seeks to fully compromise the Palestinian cause.

UAE Promised Sudanese Jobs But Took Them to War in Libya, Yemen The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has pledged Sudanese youths jobs with high salaries in the Persian Gulf small country, but instead took them to Libya which is embroiled in a war between rival groups.

Billionaires Bombard US Presidential Campaign with 100s of Millions in Cash Two billionaire Democratic presidential hopefuls, Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, collectively spent about $389 million last year on their campaigns, more than the rest of the remaining Democratic field combined, according to disclosures filed on Friday.

First Cronovirus Death Reported Outside China A man died from the coronavirus in the Philippines, becoming the first fatality of the virus outside China where the number of confirmed deaths have passed the 300 mark.

Saudi Arms Ship Faces Growing Opposition in European Ports Lawsuits and protests are planned in several European countries to oppose the voyage of a Saudi Arabian ship that is carrying a consignment of arms destined to be used in Saudi-led war against Yemen, Amnesty International reported on Friday.

US Brain Injury Numbers Cover-up for Dead US troops in Iranian Missile Strike: IRGC The spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has said that Washington’s alleged numbers of “brain injuries” in its troops following the Iranian retaliatory missile strike on the Ain al-Assad airbase represent the number of dead troops.

Ansarullah Hit Saudi Airports, Aramco in Retaliation for Riyadh Airstrikes Yemen’s Ansarullah Resistance movement said it targeted airports in southern Saudi Arabia and facilities belonging to Aramco oil giant over the past week in reprisal for the Riyadh regime’s air raids on the impoverished country.

China Cronovirus Toll Reaches 258, Study Estimates 75,800 Infected The death toll from China’s coronavirus outbreak has surpassed 250, the government said Saturday, he United States and other countries issued strict travel restrictions for foreign nationals who traveled to China.

Israeli Regime Injures 50 Palestinian Protesters Israeli regime attacked Palestinians who were protesting against US President Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli plot in the occupied West Bank, leaving tens of them injured.

Britain Officially Leaves European Union The United Kingdom has ended its 47 years of European Union membership, in a step cast by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the dawn of new era.

Trump Bars Nationals from 6 More States from Traveling to US US President Donald Trump announced on Friday immigration bans on nationals of six more countries – mostly Muslim-majority nations - in an expanded version of the original travel ban imposed after he took office.

US Envoy Warns Palestinians against Challenging Trump Plot at UN The US ambassador to the UN warned Palestinians against raising opposition to Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli plot, which Washington claims seeks to resolve the age-old Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Yemenis Hold Massive Protest against Trump’s Plot on Palestine Yemenis have held mass rallies in the northern city of Sa’ada, the capital Sana’a and elsewhere to condemn US President Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli scheme on Palestine

Turkey Threatens to Use Military Force If Syrian Army Continues Operations in Idlib Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened Syria with military action as the Syrian Army carries out an offensive in northeastern Idlib province where has occupied by terrorist including Ankara-backed militants.

US Raises Number of Troops Wounded in Iran Missile Attack to 64 The US military has yet again raised the figure of soldiers injured in Iran’s retaliatory missile attack in Iraq earlier this month to 64 despite American officials initial denials

US Presidential Candidates Slam Trump ‘Vision for Peace, Warn against Annexation The US Democratic presidential hopefuls criticized Donald Trump’s plot for Palestine as a “cynical charade” that would make the longstanding conflict worse. US President’s so-called the ‘Vision for Peace, Prosperity and a Brighter Future’ that violates international law and Palestinians’ rights in every possible way has triggered Protests across world and drew condemnations from many political figures and activists.

China Virus Toll Rises to 170, Over 7,700 Infected China counted 170 deaths from a new virus Thursday and countries began isolating hundreds of citizens evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan to stop the spread of the epidemic.

Putin Pardons Israeli Drug smuggler Ahead of Netanyahu Visit An Israeli-American woman Originally facing over seven years behind bars for drug smuggling in Russia has been pardoned ahead of a visit by the regime’s caretaker Premier Benjamin Netanyahu to Moscow.

France Slams Turkey for Breaching Berlin Agreement on Libya France blamed Turkey for sending warships and “mercenaries” to crisis-hit Libya, stressing that Ankara is breaching an agreement reached at a summit in Berlin earlier this month to halt foreign interference in the North African country.

News

Trump Deal Amounts to Sellout of Palestine

Monday 3 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Trump Deal Amounts to Sellout of Palestine
Alwaght- Iran criticized US President Donald Trump’s scheme for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, saying the plot seeks to fully compromise the Palestinian cause.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi called the scheme “one of the most disgraceful of proposals and initiatives,” saying the US has devised the plan on the basis of ignorance of the Palestinian nation’s rights.

“From the Iranian people’s perspective, the ‘deal of century’ amounts to an imposed peace and the selling of Palestine,” he added.

“This plan is consigning the Palestinian cause to oblivion,” Mousavi said, adding that the Islamic Republic’s government will stand by the Palestinian government and people until the liberation of the holy occupied city of Jerusalem al-Quds.

Trump had announced the scheme, which he has controversially named the “deal of the century,” years ago but withheld its details.

On Tuesday, he unveiled the scheme’s outlines, which features the recognition of al-Quds as Israel’s “capital” -- although Palestinians want the city’s eastern part as the capital of their future state.

Trump also said under the plan, Israel would be annexing the settlements that it has been building in the West Bank since occupying the Palestinian territory in 1967.

This is while all previous foreign-mediated agreements between the Palestinians and Israelis as well as repeated United Nations resolutions have mandated Tel Aviv to withdraw behind the 1967 borders.

Palestinians, who had already spurned the plot, repeated their opposition to it soon after Trump’s announcement.

Mousavi said the only way out of the 70-year-old impasse brought about by Israel’s declaration of existence in 1948 is to seek recourse to popular vote concerning the fate of Palestine.

He also regretted some Muslim states’ alignment with Washington and Tel Aviv on the Palestinian issue.

“They do not discern their enemies from their friends,” the spokesman said. He hoped that recent developments help them rectify their views “and realize that their enemy is not but the entity called Israel.”

EU top diplomat’s Iran visit

The official also addressed a pending visit to Iran by the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

The European official would be discussing the most recent developments concerning the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Iran-EU relations, as well as the regional and international situation with President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani.

Mousavi said Iran considered the visit to be “important,” and that Tehran would be engaging Borrell in very “straightforward” talks.

He hoped that during the talks, Brussels would take heed of Tehran’s arguments, realize the roots of the current situation and the new logic governing it, and take serious action to deescalate existing tensions “if they [Europeans] entertain any good intentions.”

The visit is significant because it comes at a time when the European signatories to the nuclear deal — France, Britain and Germany — have failed to meet their commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Last month, the trio gave into Washington’s pressure and announced that they were triggering a dispute mechanism devised in the accord which amounts to a formal accusation that Tehran had broken the terms of the agreement.

Mousavi said, “The Americans have to abandon their naked animosity towards Iran.”

“This animosity is nothing new as it dates back to before the Islamic Revolution,” he added, referring to Washington’s enabling role in the 1953 coup that restored power to the US-backed monarchical regime in Iran.

The official noted that the antagonism manifested itself in the form of the US support for aggressors and terrorist activities against Iran and its oppressive sanctions following the Islamic Revolution.

Mousavi said while the Europeans were yet to trigger the dispute mechanism, they were convinced not to do so after receiving a 14-page legal letter addressed by Zarif to Borrell that brought the European states’ arguments into question.

Borrell, the spokesman added, will be told about Iran’s grievances toward Europe for siding with the US, and showing through its inaction that it does not possess either the will or the ability to withstand Washington’s pressure.

 

